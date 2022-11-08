Chris Evans Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive: NPR

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Monday everyone. I can’t wait for these mid-terms to be completed. Then I can get a head start on destroying democracy. You know, it’s been a dream of mine since I got zero votes for prom queen.

But don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m talking about. I copied you, including you watching me on a TV at Best Buy. We all meet right after the elections near the municipal dump. You know where Kilmeade gets its furniture. By the way, Brian said we could use his old hairpieces for Molotov cocktails. These things are more flammable than baby pajamas.

Yeah. But why not kiss with the Democrats predict? The end of democracy, which begins with voting, a fundamental element of democracy. That’s like saying the pizza is going to disappear the moment you start making dough. It’s good. First, they hate the Electoral College. Now they also hate simple majorities. Then they’ll call “America’s Got Talent” an insurrection.

So that means conservative adherence to the Constitution is just voting to destroy the Constitution. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s like adding a 28th amendment that says “none of the above”. It’s as incoherent as a speech from Biden after his daily injection of COVID. But that’s our plan, according to the crazy clown. I mean, group. It was a mistake. A mistake.

GREG GUTFELD: MID-TERM MAINSTREAM MEDIA COVERAGE IS A FORM OF “INTERVENTION” IN OUR ELECTIONS

Destroy democracy. Alright, so I’m in. The first thing I want to do is disenfranchise all Democrats. We can start with the dead, and hand them over to the Republicans. It’s true. A Republican gets two votes, a Democrat gets none, unlike 2020 where it was the other way around. Am I right? Can I say that? Of course, I was kidding.

Because, like Jim Cramer’s market outlook, nothing the Democrats predict ever happens. If AOC really thought the world was ending in 2032, she wouldn’t be spending her last days hitting on Elon Musk. And it’s realizing that the American public has understood that, that this election is a battle between the real and the imaginary. The left thinks it’s fighting fascism, and if you don’t, it’ll burn your house down and punch you in the face. And if you want more cops to help prevent crimes against minorities, then what are you, a fiery fanatic?

The voting public realized that the Democrats were focused on ****. Trump and Putin are in love. A wrong pronoun is violence. Democracy is in danger. White supremacy abounds. And tweens crave gender affirmation. That’s about as far as you can go from the kitchen table without a space shuttle.

The Dems became obsessed with identity, but failed to understand that no one wanted to identify as a guy who paid six bucks for gas or a family who eats Cheetos for Thanksgiving, or a man who s is run over in front of a train. The Dems took extreme positions, shouted by a sad minority of damaged people. They let the revival lead them to a dead end and now they’re trapped like Whoopi Goldberg stuck in a cubicle corner at Arby’s. We have all been there.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

They let the most drunk person at the party drive them home and they ruined their party so much that even the jaws of life couldn’t get them out. Meanwhile, Republicans are focusing on the issues voters care about: crime, inflation, the border, which Democrats say is as imaginary as James Corden’s fan base. So it’s a panic mode. Joy Reid says inflation was invented. Joy Behar says crime has gone down. And Sunny Hostin, she said that.

[VIDEO]

SUNNY HOSTIN: I read a poll yesterday that said suburban white Republican women will now vote Republican. It’s almost like the cockroaches are voting for Raid.

They should have partially called him Sunny with a 90% chance of being stupid. But maybe she’ll get the vote out of the vermin. Maybe she’ll bring out the vermin vote or at least the women who identify as bugs. Kat. I guess that’s a step up from being called Nazis. After all, cockroaches are exterminated. They don’t exterminate.

Conclusion: crime and inflation are not invented. Inflation, looting, shoplifting, violence. Everything is too real. Still, the Dems’ only strategy is to deny everything. And they hope it works. They are crime deniers, inflation deniers, reality deniers. Democrats can literally be attacked with hammers and still deny that crime is a problem, proving they need reality like they need a hole in their heads. And so they live in their own world where it’s easy to look down on yours, which means they deserve to lose really badly. And it’s not just my imagination.