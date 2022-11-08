News
Chris Evans Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive: NPR
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES — Chris Evans may have laid down Captain America’s shield, but he’s got a new badge of honor: he’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man.
The audience selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show and on the magazine’s website. Evans, who for nearly a decade played Captain America in Marvel’s sprawling superhero movies, takes over for another Avenger, Paul Rudd.
“My mom is going to be so happy,” he told the magazine for its cover story, which hits newsstands Friday. “She’s proud of everything I do, but it’s something she can really brag about.”
He also knows that he is likely to be teased by close friends. “Really, it will just be a point of intimidation,” he joked in an interview. “It’s ripe for harassment.”
Among those likely to heckle him are co-stars and former Sexiest Man Alive winners like Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth. (Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, was the first Avenger to win People’s annual honor, which was first bestowed on Mel Gibson in 1985.)
Other past winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.
People interviewed Evans, 41, at a farm in Georgia, where the actor talked about finding a better work-life balance. “The most enjoyable part of my career right now is feeling safe enough to ease off,” he said.
Evans’ first film role came in the 2000s The newcomers and he played superhero Johnny Storm in two The Fantastic Four films released in 2005 and 2007. But he gained widespread fame in 2011 with the release of Captain America: The First Avenger.
Since then, he’s played the wholesome superhero in 10 Marvel movies, laying down his shield after saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
Evans became a very bankable star, voicing the character of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Light year movie and playing a sadistic assassin trying to kill Reynolds in Nextflix The gray man – both released this year.
The actor told People he plans to get married and start a family, saying, “It’s absolutely something I want.”
He said he did not expect to speak publicly about his private life. “Some things you want just for yourself, or just for my family and friends.”
The Boston native also continues his involvement with civic engagement site A Starting Point, which he co-founded in 2020.
As Evans charts the next part of his life and career, he expects the honor of the people to be a milestone.
“It’s something that I get old and flaccid about, I can look back and say ‘I remember then…’” Evans said. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”
Thousands of English schools plagued by funding for crisis plan layoffs | School funding
Thousands of schools in England are drawing up plans to lay off staff in the face of a crippling funding crisis, and in many cases will also have to cut mental health support and Covid catch-up tuition fees, according to the results of the one of the biggest surveys of school leaders in recent times.
Two-thirds (66%) of the 11,000 principals who took part in the National Association of Principals’ (NAHT) survey said they will have to lay off teaching assistants or cut their hours, while that half (50%) are looking to cut the number of teachers or teaching hours as they grapple with rising costs.
The NAHT said the impact of such cuts would be “catastrophic”, resulting in larger class sizes and less support for vulnerable students with the greatest needs. “The anger and desperation I hear from my members is unprecedented,” said NAHT General Secretary Paul Whiteman, who added, “This cannot happen.”
Almost half (47%) of those who took part in the survey said they would be forced to cut mental health counselling, therapy and support services in schools, while almost a third (31%) plan to reduce the number of children receiving school fees. as part of the government’s Covid recovery plans.
The NAHT said students in need of extra support, many of whom have special educational needs, would be among the hardest hit by the cuts, with more than four in 10 (44 per cent) headteachers planning to reduce the spending on targeted interventions for students. Speech therapy is also at risk.
The union, whose members mainly work in primary schools, also warned that many school leaders would no longer be able to afford to provide extra help to families hardest hit by the cost of education crisis. life, including breakfasts and assistance with clothing and laundry.
More than half (54%) of respondents warned that their school would be in deficit this school year, without cuts. Next year the situation is expected to deteriorate further with more than nine in 10 schools warning that they will not be able to balance their budgets without drastic action.
The NAHT said schools face “a perfect storm” of sky-high energy bills, spiraling costs and the added burden of an unfunded pay rise this year. “With no fat left to cut after a decade of austerity, many thousands of schools are now looking to fall into deficit unless they make drastic cuts. Education is truly in a perilous state,” Whiteman said.
“The responses to this survey represent a significant proportion of the teaching profession – leaders in schools, on the front lines, who see the real desperation in the current situation. They are not sounding the alarm lightly – when they speak , the government needs to listen to them.We need to see urgent action on education spending before the next budget update.
The chancellor is due to make his autumn statement on November 17, when he is expected to outline a package of tax hikes and spending cuts totaling £60billion. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, however, school funding is already expected to be 3% lower in real terms in 2024/25 than it was in 2010.
Meanwhile, NAHT and other teachers’ unions have relaunched the School Cuts website, which helped make school funding a key issue in the 2017 general election. A fully updated website will be launched Tuesday with new projections that show 90% of schools with comparable data will have lower per-student funding in real terms in 2023-24 than in 2022-23, with per-student funding in real terms expected to be reduced by 147 £ over the same period.
Kevin Courtney, co-general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Schools have been on their knees for too long and cannot navigate through a new era of austerity. The government needs to change course on education funding and invest in our future.
A The Department for Education spokesperson said: “We understand the challenges facing schools due to high inflation. To support them at this time, we are providing schools with £53.8 billion in core funding this year, including a cash boost of £4 billion for this financial year. This is a 7% increase per student in terms of cash in schools and high needs.
“All schools will benefit from the energy bill relief program, reducing the amount they have to spend on their energy and giving them greater certainty about their budgets during the winter months. We also provide schools with tools and information to help them make the most of their resources.”
GREG GUTFELD: Democrats deserve to lose really badly
Happy Monday everyone. I can’t wait for these mid-terms to be completed. Then I can get a head start on destroying democracy. You know, it’s been a dream of mine since I got zero votes for prom queen.
But don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m talking about. I copied you, including you watching me on a TV at Best Buy. We all meet right after the elections near the municipal dump. You know where Kilmeade gets its furniture. By the way, Brian said we could use his old hairpieces for Molotov cocktails. These things are more flammable than baby pajamas.
Yeah. But why not kiss with the Democrats predict? The end of democracy, which begins with voting, a fundamental element of democracy. That’s like saying the pizza is going to disappear the moment you start making dough. It’s good. First, they hate the Electoral College. Now they also hate simple majorities. Then they’ll call “America’s Got Talent” an insurrection.
So that means conservative adherence to the Constitution is just voting to destroy the Constitution. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s like adding a 28th amendment that says “none of the above”. It’s as incoherent as a speech from Biden after his daily injection of COVID. But that’s our plan, according to the crazy clown. I mean, group. It was a mistake. A mistake.
GREG GUTFELD: MID-TERM MAINSTREAM MEDIA COVERAGE IS A FORM OF “INTERVENTION” IN OUR ELECTIONS
Destroy democracy. Alright, so I’m in. The first thing I want to do is disenfranchise all Democrats. We can start with the dead, and hand them over to the Republicans. It’s true. A Republican gets two votes, a Democrat gets none, unlike 2020 where it was the other way around. Am I right? Can I say that? Of course, I was kidding.
Because, like Jim Cramer’s market outlook, nothing the Democrats predict ever happens. If AOC really thought the world was ending in 2032, she wouldn’t be spending her last days hitting on Elon Musk. And it’s realizing that the American public has understood that, that this election is a battle between the real and the imaginary. The left thinks it’s fighting fascism, and if you don’t, it’ll burn your house down and punch you in the face. And if you want more cops to help prevent crimes against minorities, then what are you, a fiery fanatic?
The voting public realized that the Democrats were focused on ****. Trump and Putin are in love. A wrong pronoun is violence. Democracy is in danger. White supremacy abounds. And tweens crave gender affirmation. That’s about as far as you can go from the kitchen table without a space shuttle.
The Dems became obsessed with identity, but failed to understand that no one wanted to identify as a guy who paid six bucks for gas or a family who eats Cheetos for Thanksgiving, or a man who s is run over in front of a train. The Dems took extreme positions, shouted by a sad minority of damaged people. They let the revival lead them to a dead end and now they’re trapped like Whoopi Goldberg stuck in a cubicle corner at Arby’s. We have all been there.
They let the most drunk person at the party drive them home and they ruined their party so much that even the jaws of life couldn’t get them out. Meanwhile, Republicans are focusing on the issues voters care about: crime, inflation, the border, which Democrats say is as imaginary as James Corden’s fan base. So it’s a panic mode. Joy Reid says inflation was invented. Joy Behar says crime has gone down. And Sunny Hostin, she said that.
SUNNY HOSTIN: I read a poll yesterday that said suburban white Republican women will now vote Republican. It’s almost like the cockroaches are voting for Raid.
They should have partially called him Sunny with a 90% chance of being stupid. But maybe she’ll get the vote out of the vermin. Maybe she’ll bring out the vermin vote or at least the women who identify as bugs. Kat. I guess that’s a step up from being called Nazis. After all, cockroaches are exterminated. They don’t exterminate.
Conclusion: crime and inflation are not invented. Inflation, looting, shoplifting, violence. Everything is too real. Still, the Dems’ only strategy is to deny everything. And they hope it works. They are crime deniers, inflation deniers, reality deniers. Democrats can literally be attacked with hammers and still deny that crime is a problem, proving they need reality like they need a hole in their heads. And so they live in their own world where it’s easy to look down on yours, which means they deserve to lose really badly. And it’s not just my imagination.
Catwalk Flash Sale: Shop Viral TikTok Bralettes For Up To 60% Off
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
TikTok is a major factor fueling my shopping addiction. So when a viral TikTok product is on sale, I jump on it quickly.
Right now, Parade is running a flash sale with bras, underwear and more on sale for up to 60% off. We’re talking comfortable and flattering bralettes that have gone viral on TikTok, underwear for just $4, and many more finds. The best part? All of the underwear in this roundup is currently on sale for less than $15.
What are you waiting for? Go shopping before it’s all sold out!
A boy who plays the saxophone for first responders hosts a special event for veterans
(WXYZ) – The local boy who made headlines playing the saxophone every Friday morning for first responders at the Town of Farmington Hills complex is hosting a special event for veterans this Friday.
13-year-old Oliver Strickfaden’s special performance is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Farmington Hills Police Department.
Strickfaden will also be serving coffee, hot chocolate donuts and bagels to all veterans who attend.
We met Strickfaden in February. He gets up early every Friday to play the national anthem on his saxophone in front of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, City Hall and Police Department.
“I wanted to give back to the community, especially in the times we’re living in right now. And that was just a good thing to do,” Oliver said.
It’s a move Oliver started in October 2021, and come rain or shine or snow, he’s showing it.
“I went when it was snowing and it was minus 10 degrees outside and it was really cold,” he said.
He said he did it without any need for recognition – but soon after he started people noticed.
“That kind of dedication is just admirable,” Farmington Hills Police Sgt. Christopher Steuer said.
Stunned by his engagement, the word spread. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office even offered him the opportunity to ride for an air patrol.
“It was awesome,” Oliver said.
Oliver is a young man of many talents. He’s part of the Civic Youth Ensemble for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, is an accomplished LEGO builder, and I’m told he throws a really fast ball.
But above these many talents, there is his kindness and his devotion.
“I’m hoping to do that as long as I’m in this field, so it could be until I finish high school or around that time,” Oliver said.
Luton allow Southampton to speak to boss Nathan Jones after their clash with Stoke after Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked at St Mary’s
Southampton have been allowed to speak to Luton manager Nathan Jones after Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked.
The Saints fired the Austrian gaffer on Monday morning, ending his four-year tenure in charge of St Mary’s.
Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle left the south coast side in 18th place in the Premier League.
And Southampton moved quickly to relieve Hasenhuttl of his duties ahead of the World Cup.
talkSPORT reported that Luton manager Jones was seen as his replacement to have impressed the Hatters.
And Luton have released a statement confirming they will allow Jones to speak at Southampton – but only after Tuesday’s away clash at Stoke in the EFL Championship.
It read: “Luton Town Football Club can confirm permission has been granted for Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their vacancy following the Hatters game at Stoke City.
“We would like to let it be known that the Premier League club approached the board in the right way, which we are grateful for.
“And that the whole situation is extremely friendly with Southampton and with Nathan.
“We would also like to urge all supporters traveling to Stoke to show him and the team your support for what we hope will be another memorable away day.
“As a club, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”
Luton currently sit eighth in the Championship, two points clear of the play-offs.
Commenting on Hasenhuttl’s departure, Saints said: “Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, leaves having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing memorable results and also playing a key role in developing the infrastructure, of the identity and play of our club team.
“However, we now believe the time is right to make a change.
“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his tenure.”
McCarthy focuses on Virginia battlefields in ‘last stop’ before midterms
And McCarthy clearly understood Virginia’s importance as an early indicator of a potential GOP wave on Tuesday.
“It’s race number one that I’m going to watch tomorrow night, because when Jen wins, we win the majority,” McCarthy said to cheers and whistles.
“The number one place I want to be on the eve of the election: I want to be with Jen Kiggans,” he added.
representing Rob Wittman (R-Va.), who also spoke at the rally, agreed that the 2nd District, in particular, is “one of those beacon neighborhoods.”
“This being essentially the last stop [for McCarthy] shows they’re laser-focused on Virginia,” Wittman said in an interview before the rally started.
If the GOP claims the three seats in the Battleground District in Virginia, the party could take back a majority of the state’s 11-seat House delegation. Stressing the importance of protecting the trio of Democratic incumbents, First Lady Jill Biden appeared with the senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a former governor, on behalf of Wexton earlier Monday.
As talk of the imminent launch of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign swirled in Washington, McCarthy also made an obvious choice by appearing alongside Youngkin, who won the governor’s mansion while embracing a political persona who avoided greedily embrace the former president. Other Republican candidates in the state have since sought to replicate Youngkin’s playbook, and discussion of a possible 2024 presidential race is also beginning to follow the governor.
Wittman drew parallels between Youngkin’s and Kiggans’ campaigns, noting that they both focused on the issues.
Luria, a Navy veteran, is seen as one of the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbents after being dragged into a new district that won President Joe Biden by just 3 points in 2020. The GOP considers Kiggans, also a veteran Navy and nurse practitioner, as a talented candidate well-positioned to reclaim the seat after Luria defeated a scandal-ridden GOP incumbent in 2018.
But Luria is seeking to distance herself from the Kiggans when it comes to last year’s Capitol riot by Trump supporters, touting her work on the Jan. 6 select committee while saying her GOP opponent didn’t yet to condemn the former president’s false claims of election fraud. The Virginia Democrat is also banking on her good faith on national security to draw in voters in a district defined by her local Navy base as she takes on another Navy veteran.
And Luria recruited his own surrogates, including Kaine and Virginia’s other beloved Democratic governor-turned-senator, Mark Warner – as well as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.), a leading candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the top House Democrat. POLITICO rates the Luria-Kiggans race as a draw.
McCarthy will also be in Virginia on Tuesday, campaigning in the 10th District on behalf of Cao, a Navy veteran. Youngkin lost the district last November, but only narrowly — a loss close enough to signal to the GOP that if the political environment shifts further away from the Democrats, the seat may end up theirs. POLITICO rates the seat as Democratic leaning.
The Vega-Spanberger race has some parallels to that of Luria, with the incumbent drawing on her national security record as well as her bipartisan record. Spanberger ran ads berating his own party leadership to bolster his call for independents, hoping to win a third term after prevailing in 2020 by just 2 percentage points.
She was boosted by a redistricting that left her district slightly more Democratic than before, reaching north into suburban Washington, but her race is still among the most competitive in the state. Spanberger has sought to portray his GOP challenger as an extremist, running ads that portray Vega — also a military veteran — as siding with pro-Trump rioters after Jan. 6.
And Spanberger could benefit from the outgoing rep’s endorsement. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who lost her leadership role and later her seat in Congress over her vocal criticism of Trump after Jan. 6, but now lends what cross-cutting appeal she might have to a handful of races on the battlefield. POLITICO rates the race as a draw.
Asked in a short interview about his chances of winning Virginia’s three seats, as crowd members rushed to take selfies with him, McCarthy replied, “Look, they’re all competitive and you didn’t think we could win none. ”
Politices
