Decipher’22 Leading Blockchain Conference to Be Held in Dubai

10 seconds ago

Now in its 2nd year, Decipher is a leading annual conference on blockchain and Web3 use cases. Hosted by the Algorand Foundation, Decipher will present its 2022 edition in Dubai, UAE – a burgeoning crypto capital – and feature top industry voices from FTX, SkyBridge Capital, Envision Racing, Napster, Binance, Sino Global Capital, LimeWire, and more.

 The Algorand Foundation today revealed the agenda for its second annual Decipher conference, featuring leading thinkers, builders, and founders from across the blockchain landscape, to be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre in Dubai, UAE, from November 28-30, 2022.  The Algorand Foundation’s mission is to grow and empower the ecosystem around Algorand–the leading carbon-negative Layer-1 blockchain–and Decipher’s programming will highlight top founders and investors from both within and beyond the Algorand network.

A Power-Packed Conference Programme

More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages and 50 sessions. Registrants will also be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring with blockchain leaders, learn to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery, take part in hands-on workshops, designed for developers and led by the engineers and product leaders behind the Algorand protocol, and more. 

On the morning of November 30th, there will be a special Women’s Breakfast Club event from 8:30 – 10:00 AM, free and open to all women in the web3 technology community: https://www.algorand.foundation/events/womens-breakfast-club-decipher-2022 

Additional highlights from the program include:

Financial Inclusion at Scale: A World Tour

Not all paths to a borderless global economy look the same. Hear from leaders around the world about their regions’ unique challenges and opportunities toward realising the promise of a blockchain-powered, inclusive financial future. 

Featuring Sanzar Kakar, Founder of HesabPay; Victor Mapunga, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexFinTx; Abhinav Sinha, Cofounder, Eko India Financial Services; and Matt Keller, Head of Social Impact at the Algorand Foundation.

Building the Next Crypto Capital   

Earlier this year, the crown prince of Dubai announced a “metaverse strategy” that is projected to add 40,000 jobs and $4 billion to the economy in 5 years–and that was just one crypto-related announcement to come from the UAE and surrounding countries of late. Hear from leaders in the Middle East about their approaches to creating frameworks for compliant crypto businesses to thrive.   

Featuring Basil Al Askari, CEO & Cofounder of MidChains; Benjamin Ampen, CEO MENA at Kraken; and Jehanzeb Awan, Chairman of the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association.

Efficiency, Speed, and USDC on Algorand: A Forward-Looking Conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried & Anthony Scaramucci       

Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO, FTX and Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital

The Payments Revolution is Now

Blockchain is enabling a revolution in payments that minimises risk and friction for all parties. From tokenized grain for farmers in Argentina to cross-border payments in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, discover ways that payments are becoming easier and more accessible at scale.   

Featuring Khaled Moharem, President Middle East at WadzPay; Eduardo Novillo Astrada, CEO & Cofounder of AgroToken; and more to be announced.

Safer Bridges to a Multichain Future

Hear from experts working to unlock interoperability between Algorand and other networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin, all while preserving privacy, minimising risk, and remaining decentralised.

Featuring Nico Arqueros, Primary Contributor, Milkomeda; Adi Ben-Ari, Founder & CEO, Applied Blockchain; and Hugo Philion, CEO & Cofounder, Flare Network.

Venture Perspectives Across the Crypto Landscape   

What draws investors into various crypto ecosystems? A panel of VCs with broad purviews come together to offer insight.   

Featuring Terry Culver, CEO & General Partner at DFG Group; Mona Hamdy, Chief Strategy Officer at Sino Global Capital; Abhinav Pathak, Research Partner at Woodstock Fund; and Ryan Terribilini, Head of Ecosystem Funding at the Algorand Foundation

SOURCE: Algorand Foundation

VeChain (VET) Climbs 10% In Last 7 Days

16 mins ago

November 8, 2022

The VeChain (VET) price has been able to build on its bullish momentum over the past week and is currently bucking the current market trend.

As Bitcoinist reported, the entire crypto market is currently facing a major fear of a contagion effect triggered by the perceived troubles of the US exchange FTX.

Within the top 100 by market cap, there are currently only a handful of altcoins besides VeChain, including Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON), that are showing price gains within the last 24 hours despite the turmoil. VET is thus showing its fundamental strength for the moment.

Within the last 24 hours, the price has risen by around 3%. Over the last seven days, there is even a gain of 10%. At the time of writing, VET was trading at $0.02610.

Over the last 24 hours, VET’s trading volume was $274 million, up 228% from the previous day. At the current level, the VeChain price is facing major resistance. For the moment, VET was rejected at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in the 1-day-chart, while maintaining its stance above the 100-day SMA.

The MACD indicator is also showing bullish signs. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) is a momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of the price of a security. VET investors should therefore keep an eye on the indicator for any trend changes.

The RSI is neutral. The next big levels for VET are residing at the $0.035 and $0.043 mark.

VeChain (VET) showing strength amid market turmoil in the 1-day-chart. Source: TradingView

What Is Fueling the VeChain (VET) Rally?

In addition to numerous partnerships that have been made public in recent weeks, VeChain is looking ahead to an extremely important event. The announcement for this took place yesterday.

The VeChain Foundation said the final phase of Proof of Authority 2.0 (POA2.0), the integration of finality with VIP-220, with block height 13,815,000, is expected to go live on Nov. 17, 8:10 a.m. UTC+0.

Key advances will include resolving the trade-off between the Nakamoto and Byzantine fault tolerance consensus, significant security improvements, data quality guarantees with finality, and enabling global sustainability goals, according to the VeChain Foundation.

This release enables the hard fork called Finality on the mainnet. It implements the VIP-220 finality with one bit (FOB), which allows nodes to check the finality of blocks.

Via Twitter, the foundation stated:

With this implementation, #VeChain takes a big leap towards our goal of facilitating global #MassAdoption of our #blockchain technologies, our objectives to become the de-facto platform for #Sustainability & spearhead economic #DigitalTransformation.

For VET holders, the hard fork on November 17 will basically be without impact. However, exchanges may temporarily suspend trade, deposits and withdrawals around the date and time of the upgrade.

Chainlink Proof of Reserve Provides Enhanced Protections for Crypto Ecosystem

32 mins ago

November 8, 2022

  • Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) provides decentralized solutions. 
  • Enhances transparency, user trust and protects from any risks. 
  • PoR can offer advanced functions to the wider crypto ecosystem.

Crypto space connects people through digital platforms where the users will always have an insecurity for their data and assets. In-order to avoid these insecurities and to build high user trust, Proof of Reserve (PoR) is operating. In addition, PoR is very popular to enhance the function of DeFi as per users knowledge. But even any crypto exchanges can use the PoR to verify its off-chain and on-chain collaterals.

Chianlink PoR is available for all digital platforms to increase the transparency, user trust, and ensure all protocol risks are secured. Thereby providing an entire secured crypto ecosystem by fixing all critical issues. So it even becomes vital to utilize PoR for all Web3 applications as the concept is booming in the marketplace. 

However, witnessing the high-end functions of PoR, many crypto lenders, crypto exchanges and custodians started to implement the PoR in their lending books, to figure and fix any systematic errors right away. 

In the crypto ecosystem, security, transparency and reliability are important aspects which all the users expect. In that way, Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) serves as an automated solution for its consumers. It provides high standard transparency, user security also verifies the data and returns decentralized solutions. 

In a note to create more awareness about the functions of PoR, Chainlink labs Product Manager, Bryan Jowers shared the importance of PoR for the crypto industry. Notably, while discussing the functions of PoR, Bryan stated that, “Building any network without Proof of Reserve might lead to failure and collapse in the ecosystem.” 

Some of the critical issues are Lack of transparency, Loss of User Trust, Unmanaged Protocol Risks and Dependency Risk. These errors can make the entire network crash with less user base in the market. Thereby to omit these problems, it is necessary to build with PoR. 

Thus, implementing PoR will serve the crypto ecosystem providing high-end securities, transparency with decentralized solutions.

Crypto Exchange Coinmetro Seeks US And Europe Expansion Amid Bearish Market

1 hour ago

November 8, 2022

With the increasing adoption and acceptance of crypto assets, more crypto-related firms and service providers are rising. Also, they are taking their expansion visions in the sector very seriously.

However, crypto industry regulations have placed limitations on some firms’ goals. Most top-tier regulators require the fulfilment of some rules for the operation of crypto service providers in their regions. These include registration and other license approval from the country watchdogs.

Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, expressed its plans for a global expansion in a new development. This plan propelled the firm to embark on a fundraising round that generated about 7 million euros (worth $7 million). According to the firm’s report, the exchange is now valued at 180 million euros.

Expansion Plans From The Exchange Using Funds

The exchange revealed its plans to utilize the raised funds to boost its expansion visions in the UK, US, and Europe. Also, it cited its ongoing creation of some passive income products. Such products are meant to assist its customers in handling periods of increasing inflation and interest rates.

Coinmetro mentioned that the funding round marks the forerunner of the firm’s Series A round for the first quarter of 2023. The funds are generated from three pioneering investors and more than 100 other shareholders in the firm.

Founded in 2018, Coinmetro is a trading platform that ensures mobility between blockchain-based virtual assets and traditional markets. Also, the company provides a platform for crypto asset trading through its operation as a crypto exchange.

It engages both beginners and professionals on its internet-accessible trading platform. Also, it runs an initial coin offering (ICO) platform.

Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Coinmetro is under the regulation of the FIU in Estonia. In addition, it is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Also, Conmetro is under the regulation of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC) and Australian regulators. The firm is currently processing its application for a U.K. license.

Coinmetro Prepares For Next Crypto Evolution

The CEO of Coinmetro, Kevin Murcko, while reacting to the funding round, cited the firm’s preparation for crypto’s next stage. He mentioned the expectation for more volatility in the space following the unique year for crypto assets.

Crypto market falls by 3% | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

Murcko said that only those who understand the market dynamics would reap the growth from the coming phase.

Further, the CEO commended the firm’s outstanding ideas and planned to bring them to reality in the coming months and years. It revealed that the funding offers them the proper financial support to actualize the visions and ideas for the benefit of their customers.

According to him, such a move confirms their goals to remain successful despite the bear market impact on the entire system.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

Binance CEO CZ Reveals Exchange Still Holds Terra Classic (LUNC)

1 hour ago

November 8, 2022

