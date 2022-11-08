Decipher’22 Leading Blockchain Conference to Be Held in Dubai

Now in its 2nd year, Decipher is a leading annual conference on blockchain and Web3 use cases. Hosted by the Algorand Foundation, Decipher will present its 2022 edition in Dubai, UAE – a burgeoning crypto capital – and feature top industry voices from FTX, SkyBridge Capital, Envision Racing, Napster, Binance, Sino Global Capital, LimeWire, and more.

The Algorand Foundation today revealed the agenda for its second annual Decipher conference, featuring leading thinkers, builders, and founders from across the blockchain landscape, to be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre in Dubai, UAE, from November 28-30, 2022. The Algorand Foundation’s mission is to grow and empower the ecosystem around Algorand–the leading carbon-negative Layer-1 blockchain–and Decipher’s programming will highlight top founders and investors from both within and beyond the Algorand network.

A Power-Packed Conference Programme

More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages and 50 sessions. Registrants will also be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring with blockchain leaders, learn to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery, take part in hands-on workshops, designed for developers and led by the engineers and product leaders behind the Algorand protocol, and more.

On the morning of November 30th, there will be a special Women’s Breakfast Club event from 8:30 – 10:00 AM, free and open to all women in the web3 technology community: https://www.algorand.foundation/events/womens-breakfast-club-decipher-2022

Additional highlights from the program include:

Financial Inclusion at Scale: A World Tour

Not all paths to a borderless global economy look the same. Hear from leaders around the world about their regions’ unique challenges and opportunities toward realising the promise of a blockchain-powered, inclusive financial future.

Featuring Sanzar Kakar, Founder of HesabPay; Victor Mapunga, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexFinTx; Abhinav Sinha, Cofounder, Eko India Financial Services; and Matt Keller, Head of Social Impact at the Algorand Foundation.

Building the Next Crypto Capital

Earlier this year, the crown prince of Dubai announced a “metaverse strategy” that is projected to add 40,000 jobs and $4 billion to the economy in 5 years–and that was just one crypto-related announcement to come from the UAE and surrounding countries of late. Hear from leaders in the Middle East about their approaches to creating frameworks for compliant crypto businesses to thrive.

Featuring Basil Al Askari, CEO & Cofounder of MidChains; Benjamin Ampen, CEO MENA at Kraken; and Jehanzeb Awan, Chairman of the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association.

Efficiency, Speed, and USDC on Algorand: A Forward-Looking Conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried & Anthony Scaramucci

Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO, FTX and Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital

The Payments Revolution is Now

Blockchain is enabling a revolution in payments that minimises risk and friction for all parties. From tokenized grain for farmers in Argentina to cross-border payments in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, discover ways that payments are becoming easier and more accessible at scale.

Featuring Khaled Moharem, President Middle East at WadzPay; Eduardo Novillo Astrada, CEO & Cofounder of AgroToken; and more to be announced.

Safer Bridges to a Multichain Future

Hear from experts working to unlock interoperability between Algorand and other networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin, all while preserving privacy, minimising risk, and remaining decentralised.

Featuring Nico Arqueros, Primary Contributor, Milkomeda; Adi Ben-Ari, Founder & CEO, Applied Blockchain; and Hugo Philion, CEO & Cofounder, Flare Network.

Venture Perspectives Across the Crypto Landscape

What draws investors into various crypto ecosystems? A panel of VCs with broad purviews come together to offer insight.

Featuring Terry Culver, CEO & General Partner at DFG Group; Mona Hamdy, Chief Strategy Officer at Sino Global Capital; Abhinav Pathak, Research Partner at Woodstock Fund; and Ryan Terribilini, Head of Ecosystem Funding at the Algorand Foundation

