Defense contractor convicted and sold information to Chinese spies

A San Diego civil defense contractor and former Army helicopter pilot was sentenced Monday to one year and eight months in federal prison for selling information from his employers to a Chinese government agent, reports said. prosecutors said.

Shapour Moinian, 67, pleaded guilty in June to acting as an agent for a foreign government and two counts related to lying about his Chinese contacts in government background questionnaires.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller called Moinian’s actions “industrial espionage bordering on military espionage,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego.

Moinian, who was born and raised in Iran before immigrating to the United States at age 21, served in the military from 1977 to 2000, according to his lawyers. After a successful career as a helicopter pilot, he went to work for several defense contractors, mainly as a systems safety engineer for aerospace companies.

The Mira Mesa resident admitted in his plea agreement that beginning in 2017 he began selling aviation-related information to people he knew were employed or directed by the Chinese government. This included a first trip to Hong Kong, where he was paid between $7,000 and $10,000 after agreeing to “provide information and documents related to several types of aircraft designed and/or manufactured in the United States”.

Later that same year, he traveled overseas with a stopover in Shanghai, where he met with Chinese government officials and provided them with a USB drive containing confidential information from one of the defense companies he was working for. was working, per his plea agreement.

During the layover in Shanghai, he agreed to start receiving payments through his daughter-in-law’s South Korean bank account, as per his plea agreement. Around the same time, Chinese government officials provided him with a cellphone and other equipment to facilitate their communications.

Moinian sold more information during a 2018 trip to Bali, and after meeting the same Chinese officials in 2019 in Hong Kong, he and his wife smuggled a $22,000 cash payment back to the United States. United, according to his plea agreement.

Authorities haven’t said how they discovered Moinian’s criminal conduct, but at the time of his arrest last year, prosecutors said he was preparing to move to South Korea to work for another contractor. defense producing a military aircraft for the Korean government. He had already donated many of his belongings to the international shipping company and notified his landlord that he was leaving in a week.

In a sentencing memorandum, a defense attorney wrote that Moinian was hired to “develop a maintenance plan for an aircraft” by people who did not specify that they worked for the Chinese government, although Moinian “knows” that the government generally controlled the Chinese aircraft industry. .

“Moinian obtained the vast majority of information and documents from open sources on the Internet,” the attorney wrote. “However, a small percentage of the information and documents included older, proprietary information from Mr. Moinian’s former employers in the United States.”

Above all, defense attorney Nathan Feneis pointed out that “none of the information or documents contained classified information”.

Moinian also admitted to lying about his contacts with foreign agents on government background questionnaires in 2017 and 2020.