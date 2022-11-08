MARIETTA, Georgia — Election officials in Georgia’s third-most populous county announced Monday that they were mailing hundreds of ballots overnight to voters who requested an absentee ballot but never received it. due to a clerical error.
News
Defense contractor convicted and sold information to Chinese spies
A San Diego civil defense contractor and former Army helicopter pilot was sentenced Monday to one year and eight months in federal prison for selling information from his employers to a Chinese government agent, reports said. prosecutors said.
Shapour Moinian, 67, pleaded guilty in June to acting as an agent for a foreign government and two counts related to lying about his Chinese contacts in government background questionnaires.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller called Moinian’s actions “industrial espionage bordering on military espionage,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego.
Moinian, who was born and raised in Iran before immigrating to the United States at age 21, served in the military from 1977 to 2000, according to his lawyers. After a successful career as a helicopter pilot, he went to work for several defense contractors, mainly as a systems safety engineer for aerospace companies.
The Mira Mesa resident admitted in his plea agreement that beginning in 2017 he began selling aviation-related information to people he knew were employed or directed by the Chinese government. This included a first trip to Hong Kong, where he was paid between $7,000 and $10,000 after agreeing to “provide information and documents related to several types of aircraft designed and/or manufactured in the United States”.
Later that same year, he traveled overseas with a stopover in Shanghai, where he met with Chinese government officials and provided them with a USB drive containing confidential information from one of the defense companies he was working for. was working, per his plea agreement.
During the layover in Shanghai, he agreed to start receiving payments through his daughter-in-law’s South Korean bank account, as per his plea agreement. Around the same time, Chinese government officials provided him with a cellphone and other equipment to facilitate their communications.
Moinian sold more information during a 2018 trip to Bali, and after meeting the same Chinese officials in 2019 in Hong Kong, he and his wife smuggled a $22,000 cash payment back to the United States. United, according to his plea agreement.
Authorities haven’t said how they discovered Moinian’s criminal conduct, but at the time of his arrest last year, prosecutors said he was preparing to move to South Korea to work for another contractor. defense producing a military aircraft for the Korean government. He had already donated many of his belongings to the international shipping company and notified his landlord that he was leaving in a week.
In a sentencing memorandum, a defense attorney wrote that Moinian was hired to “develop a maintenance plan for an aircraft” by people who did not specify that they worked for the Chinese government, although Moinian “knows” that the government generally controlled the Chinese aircraft industry. .
“Moinian obtained the vast majority of information and documents from open sources on the Internet,” the attorney wrote. “However, a small percentage of the information and documents included older, proprietary information from Mr. Moinian’s former employers in the United States.”
Above all, defense attorney Nathan Feneis pointed out that “none of the information or documents contained classified information”.
Moinian also admitted to lying about his contacts with foreign agents on government background questionnaires in 2017 and 2020.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Ga County to pass hundreds of mail-in ballots overnight after ‘clerical error’
Since the error was discovered, many of those voters have received mail-in ballots or elected to vote by another method, county officials said. The others will have a ballot overnight.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of Cobb residents over the weekend. Under a settlement reached on Monday, the county said it would accept all ballots from affected voters by Nov. 14, provided they were mailed in on Election Day.
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill signed a consent order Monday night after deliberating with the county and civil rights organizations.
The Georgia secretary of state’s office said it had opened an investigation into the incident, calling the failure to mail out more than 1,000 ballots “unacceptable.”
Cobb County Chief Electoral Officer Janine Eveler apologized for the error during a news conference Monday afternoon.
“We are truly sorry for these voters,” Eveler said. “We are fed up, the responsible employee is fed up. She is in tears all the time. We are very upset, this has never happened to us and we just want to make things right.
Daniel White, a county attorney, added, “We want voters to be able to choose how they want to vote. We wanted to make it as convenient as possible. It was just a purely clerical error that an engineer is fed up with, and the staff is fed up with.
Eveler said the county has faced high turnover in its election office and 38% of election workers are new to their jobs this year. The county lost several employees because they were under “too much pressure and their own lives suffered from the extra workload,” Eveler said. Prior to the election, she said many staff were working more than 80 hours a week.
“Although that’s no excuse for such a critical mistake,” Eveler said.
Georgia’s largest county can’t find a top election official
Lawyers for the ACLU said they would work to ensure the order was fully implemented, but warned that the specific incident did not take into account the full range of issues with mail-in votes. Georgia this year.
“We are pleased that today’s decision gives a specific subset of these voters a chance to vote. However, we have heard from many voters who are not included in the solution proposed today. We hope that these voters will also be able to exercise their right to vote, whether by mail or in person,” said Vasu Abhiraman, Senior Policy Advisor at the ACLU.
A new election law approved last year also shortened the window of time in which voters could request an absentee ballot and the county could deliver it, which Eveler said made it “more difficult to get the number ballots in the short time available to us. .”
washingtonpost
News
Tips to make sure your kids stay safe from colds and other illnesses this winter
Your child may find it difficult to adjust to the change in the environment due to lower temperatures and fading from the sun’s rays. Your child should develop a stronger defense system during this time. In order to fight off many illnesses, including the flu, colds, sore throats and ear infections, their immune system needs to be on high alert.
Your child’s immune system being compromised leads to unwanted dangers and health issues, making them more susceptible to infection during the colder months. Here are some effective tips that you should follow throughout the winter season.
Winter season: follow these tips to protect your children’s winter season
1. Dress them properly
Don’t forget to protect your child’s head and chest. Your child will stay warm thanks to this. This is crucial since research has shown that our heads account for 30% of the heat we lose from our bodies. Of course, don’t forget to dress your child in long sleeves and long pants.
Read also: Are you looking for immunity boosters? Try These 7 Superfoods
2. Disinfect and keep clean
It’s safer to keep your child’s environment and belongings clean because their immune system fights infections. Since children spend most of their cold weather indoors, it is important to clean and sterilize the house regularly, especially during and after thunderstorms when the humidity promotes fungal infections. Encourage them to keep their items, such as their clothes, socks, toys, and school bags, dry and clean.
3. Eat well
A healthy, balanced diet is key to improving your child’s health at this time of year. The foods your child eats have a big impact on their immune system. Therefore, increasing the amount of immunity-boosting items in their diet, such as antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, spices, etc., will protect them from disease.
4. Make sure they’re hydrated
Consuming enough liquid is also very important throughout this cold season. While we’re all thirsty in the summer and consuming copious amounts of water, it’s just as vital to increase your fluid intake in the winter. Even if your child isn’t thirsty, staying hydrated is crucial for their overall health during the winter. Winter dehydration has a chance to occur when the core body temperature rises due to reduced ambient temperature.
Also Read: Immunity Boosting Foods: From Amla to Moringa, 5 Superfoods You Need to Fuel Your Immune System
5. Make sure they get enough sleep
The performance of our immune system is strongly influenced by sleep. Large variations during the typical sleep-wake cycle impact your child’s physical and mental activities as well as heart rate, body temperature and immunological parameters, including leukocyte and cytokine production. An inflammatory condition is caused by a lack of quality sleep. Lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, leaving the youngster more susceptible to infection by bacteria and viruses.
6. Limit the consumption of sugary foods
Unfortunately, the holiday season often includes sugary foods that are bad for a child’s health. In addition to suppressing the immune system, increased sugar consumption also leads to systemic inflammation. Children who consume a lot of sugar are therefore more likely to contract the flu, colds and other illnesses. To boost their immune system, try limiting children’s sugar intake to one small treat a day.
Also read: Winter health tips: 5 reasons why you need to eat foods high in healthy fats regularly
Follow these effective tips to ensure your child stays healthy and disease-free as the winter season begins.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
Featured Video of the Day
Video: Drunk Driver’s SUV killer stunt in Gurugram kills 1
ndtv
News
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”
“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement said.
In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. “We still plan on holding the Powerball drawing tonight,” the statement said, though no timing was provided.
The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.
A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated $1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.
The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
News
Paxlovid may reduce risk of long Covid in eligible patients, study finds
People who took the antiviral drug Paxlovid days after being infected with the coronavirus were less likely to suffer from long Covid several months later, a large new study has found.
The results suggest that for people medically eligible for the antiviral – the elderly or people with certain health conditions – Paxlovid not only reduces the chances of them being hospitalized or dying from a coronavirus infection, but also reduces their long-term risk of infection. symptoms.
“The findings are quite provocative and suggest that further investigation into antiviral agents and their effects on long Covid is urgently needed,” said Dr. Michael Peluso, assistant professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, which was not involved in the new research.
The study, which was published online without being peer-reviewed, does not say whether antivirals might benefit other patients, such as younger people or those without medical conditions. high risk. And it doesn’t give any idea whether Paxlovid could be a long-term treatment for Covid itself, a question being studied by other researchers.
The researchers analyzed the electronic medical records of 56,340 patients who had at least one risk factor for a severe response to coronavirus infection. They found that the 9,217 patients who took Paxlovid within five days of testing positive were 26% less likely to experience a wide range of post-Covid symptoms around 90 days later than the 47,123 patients who did not receive no antiviral treatment or antibodies.
Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic
The patients were part of the Veterans Health Administration system and tested positive for the coronavirus between March 1 and June 30 of this year, a time when Omicron variants were dominant. Those who took Paxlovid experienced a reduced risk of long Covid, regardless of their vaccination status or whether they had previously been infected with the coronavirus, according to the study.
The study authors and other medical experts said the results provide additional motivation for medically eligible patients to take Paxlovid. shortly after being infected. Although Paxlovid has been shown to be effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk Covid patients, some people are wary of the drug because a small percentage of patients experience a “Paxlovid rebound” – a recurrence of Covid symptoms or positive test results. Several high-profile kickback cases, including President Biden and his top Covid adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, added to the concern.
“For people who are already qualified to use Paxlovid, for me the choice is really clear,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the study’s lead author. “Do you taste metallic, do you have side effects from Paxlovid, can you rebound? Yes. But we have proven data suggesting that Paxlovid in the acute phase reduces the risk of serious illness, ie the risk of death and hospitalization. And now we show that in the post-acute phase there is also a reduction in risk.
Dr Al-Aly and Dr Peluso said many medically eligible patients either did not have access to the drug or refused it. “This study provides additional evidence for treating people with acute Covid with antivirals, particularly if they have risk factors for serious outcomes,” said Dr Peluso.
Most study participants were male, three-quarters were white, and their average age was around 65, so the results may not apply to all patients. Yet Dr. Al-Aly said, regardless of race, gender, age, or type of previous medical condition, “getting Paxlovid was actually better than not getting it in terms of reducing the risk in the acute phase and risk reduction in the post-acute phase.”
One explanation for the findings, Dr Peluso said, relates to the fact that people who become seriously ill in the acute phase of infection are more likely to have lasting symptoms or develop new health problems weeks later. So, by helping patients avoid hospitalization and other serious initial consequences, Paxlovid could prevent some post-Covid symptoms “linked to damage done in the first two weeks of infection,” he explained.
He added that another reason why a beneficial effect on long Covid seemed logical is that “many risk factors for severe Covid are likely to overlap” with risk factors for long Covid. Yet many people who have only mild symptoms during their initial infections develop long Covid, as do people who had no prior risk factors.
Dr Al-Aly said it’s possible that “giving your immune system a helping hand by suppressing this virus initially is really a bit like nipping it in the bud, producing a reduction in risk for the acute phase and also in the post-acute phase”. This would support a theory that one of the causes of a long Covid could be viral fragments lingering in the body, keeping the immune system activated.
For the study, Dr. Al-Aly, chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, and colleagues assessed patient records under administration of veterans whose risk factors included being over 60, being overweight, smoking or having conditions like cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes.
After around 90 days, patients who took Paxlovid – three pills twice a day for five days – were less likely to have 10 out of 12 long medical problems related to Covid, including fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, problems blood clotting, cardiovascular problems and neurocognitive disorders like brain fog. For unclear reasons, Dr. Al-Aly said, there was no significant difference between Paxlovid and non-Paxlovid patients for two post-Covid conditions: new-onset diabetes and cough.
Overall, for every 100 patients treated with Paxlovid, there were 2.3 fewer cases of long Covid, the study found.
Patients whose health was the worst before their coronavirus infection – with more than five risk factors for contracting severe Covid illness – experienced the greatest reduction in risk over a long period of Covid. Patients who received booster doses of vaccines experienced lower risk reduction than those who were not vaccinated or vaccinated without a booster, probably, Dr Al-Aly said, because the boosters had already given them better protection of the immune system.
Dr Al-Aly said many additional questions about antivirals should be explored, such as whether taking Paxlovid for more days or at higher doses would further reduce the risk of prolonged Covid.
Dr Peluso cautioned that in the study the treatment ‘did not completely eliminate post-Covid conditions’ and said that at his hospital ‘we have seen cases of people who develop long Covid despite treatment antiviral at the beginning of the infection”.
Thus, he said, “like vaccination, antiviral treatment during acute infection is likely to be a tool in the arsenal to reduce the risk of post-Covid sequelae, but it is unlikely that it totally solves the problem”.
nytimes
News
Ravens play it ‘safe,’ keep DeSean Jackson on sideline after wide receiver’s hamstring injury vs. Saints
Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson left Monday night’s 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury and did not return in his Baltimore debut.
The 35-year-old, who was signed to the practice squad last month, saw his first action of the season with a 16-yard catch in the first quarter. However, the team announced in the fourth quarter that he was questionable to return, and he did not see any more action. Jackson, who was drafted in 2008 by the Philadelphia Eagles and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was targeted twice in the Ravens’ third straight victory.
The Ravens have their bye week next week, and coach John Harbaugh did not indicate that Jackson’s injury was serious.
“He could’ve gone, but we just felt like — he had a soft tissue thing, which you could expect, and we just felt like, you know what, let’s just be safe,” he said.
Jackson is one of several receivers seeking to provide depth to Baltimore’s depleted pass-catching ranks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) did not play Monday and the Ravens said last week that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) would have season-ending surgery.
Without some key offensive weapons, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spread the ball around Monday. He completed 12 passes to 10 different receivers, with no player notching more than two receptions.
()
News
NSW Police are forced to disable Facebook comments after chilling remarks about Officer Suzana
The only photo of a detective that has drawn so many ‘chilling’ remarks police have been forced to shut down comments on social media post
- Senior Detective’s Photo Is Greeted With ‘Scary’ Comments
- NSW Police Station featured Suzana as part of ‘Meet the Team Monday’
- Some users, however, commented on her looks instead of her achievements
- People asked if she had an OnlyFans and if she was single or would stop them
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A social media post from NSW Police featuring one of their detectives has prompted many “creepy” comments about his appearance and marital status.
The post was uploaded to the NSW Police Facebook page as the latest edition of ‘Meet the Team Monday’.
The photo of Suzana, a senior detective with State Crime Command’s Cybercrime Squad, was this week’s featured team member to coincide with Scam Awareness Week.
The message said the officer had worked at the Glebe Morgue-based Department of Forensic Medicine before a “fortunate twist of fate” saw her join the police force.
A NSW Police social media post featuring Detectives Suzana as part of ‘Meet our Team Monday’ sparked many ‘creepy’ comments about her appearance and marital status
“It was here that Suzana was first exposed to more than the average office worker – but, by a stroke of luck, she developed an interest in police and forensic investigations!” the read message.
“It was also here that she met a sergeant working at the state coroner’s court next door who gave her the support and confidence to change careers and submit an official application to become a police officer.
“Fast forward 13.5 years and Suzana is now a senior police officer with State Crime Command’s Cybercrime Squad!”
Yet the NSW Police Facebook page was forced to disable comments on the post after rude comments were made about the officer.
“She can handcuff me at any time,” one comment read.
“Suzana is hot, take me for questioning please,” said a second.
‘Does she have an OF? Ask a friend,” wrote a third.
‘Wow, she’s so pretty. She would make an awesome stepmom to my boy,” said a fourth.
Others commented, “I suddenly feel like committing a crime,” “Take me for questioning, please,” and “Arrest me.
The NSW Police Facebook page was forced to disable comments on the post after rude comments were made about the officer
Comments under the post included; ‘I suddenly feel like committing a crime’, ‘take me for questioning please’ and ‘she can arrest me any day’ as others ask if she’s single
Many users were angered by the disparaging comments, calling the remarks “scary”.
‘What makes you think this is an appropriate place to give your opinion on its appearance? Jesus, this is not a playboy commercial. Your ‘compliment’ has nothing to do with this post, which is about his professional achievement,” one user said.
Others praised her for her hard work and hailed her as an “inspiration” and a “role model.”
Advertising
dailymail us
Defense contractor convicted and sold information to Chinese spies
Ga County to pass hundreds of mail-in ballots overnight after ‘clerical error’
Tips to make sure your kids stay safe from colds and other illnesses this winter
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Paxlovid may reduce risk of long Covid in eligible patients, study finds
Ravens play it ‘safe,’ keep DeSean Jackson on sideline after wide receiver’s hamstring injury vs. Saints
NSW Police are forced to disable Facebook comments after chilling remarks about Officer Suzana
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 27-13 win over Saints | COMMENTARY
Powerball Explainer: A look at the $1.9 billion jackpot, how it got so big
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data