‘Devastating’ court loss cripples Vestager’s corporate tax crusade – Reuters

When we last visited the fictional African nation of Wakanda, a sense of guarded hope prevailed.

Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) was no longer a threat. T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), aka the Black Panther, was king, addressing the United Nations. Even Oakland – director Ryan Coogler’s hometown – got its props, at the start and end of the film (Atlanta actually portraying the city of East Bay).

A lot has changed since 2018’s “Black Panther” tore the box office to shreds and not only became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time (current box office receipts stand at 1. 35 billion dollars), but also one of the most successful productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. as a cultural beacon that celebrated African pride and heritage.

Getting his epic sequel off the ground has proven difficult, from filming amid a pandemic to, even more devastatingly, adapting to the death of the beloved actor who played T’Challa, the 43-year-old Boseman. , who lost her battle with colon cancer in August 2020.

For that and other factors, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters Thursday, fills a darker, bittersweet space in the Marvel Universe. It’s a vulnerable film and a heartbreaking eulogy of Boseman, as friend and actor, especially in its tearful opening moments and the beautiful end-credits scene.

But the sequel also reinforces the Shakespearian power dynamics of the Wakanda world and delivers a strong anti-colonialist message, warning the world to deprive the resources of the precious and precious lands of others.

“Wakanda Forever” finds T’Challa’s intellectual scientist sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), struggling to move on after Black Panther’s untimely death. She joins her strong but still grieving mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) in bringing Wakanda to the future while trying to hold off adversaries – including MCU newbie, underwater anti-hero Namor (Tenoch Huerta). ), which is defending its people and targeting Wakanda.

Although there’s no mention of Oakland this time around, the storyline packs a punch and focuses on the powerful black women leaders of Wakanda as they continue to accomplish amazing things.

Ahead of the film’s scheduled release, Coogler, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and cast and crew members gathered for a press conference to talk about the experience of making the film and how they managed to move the story forward, even in the most difficult times.

For Coogler, who broke into filmmaking with “Fruitvale Station” (about the murder of Oscar Grant) in 2013 and then busted out of the ring with “Creed” in 2015, filming the sequel ” Black Panther” marked a welcome reunion with former cast and crew who, in addition to new cast members such as Huerta, helped him through the pandemic and the loss of Boseman.

“I think everyone felt a sense of loneliness in the years since this (COVID-19) crisis,” he said. “And it was great to give (the cast/crew members) a big hug again.”

Prior to Boseman’s death, Coogler and co-writer and Bay Area native Joe Robert Cole had been putting together a screenplay for about a year. He also addressed the heartbreak after the shocking conclusion and loss of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Although Black Panther was resurrected in “Endgame,” decisions had to be made about what to do with the sequel after the Boseman’s death.

“It was the shock (which) turned into, well, what do we do?” Feige remembers. “What should we do? Should we do something? And I think relatively quickly it was determined that this incredible set of characters and this world that had been created on screen had to continue.

Acknowledging and paying homage to Boseman was essential, while remaining true to the characters.

“As storytellers, you just want to be as honest as possible with what the characters would go through in the movie after going through the loss of T’Challa,” producer Nate Moore said. “And it’s not just grief, it’s also sometimes joy, sometimes humor. These are all the emotions someone experiences with deep loss.

That sense of loss extends to the storyline’s antagonist, Namor the Submarine – who swam through the Marvel Comic Universe in 1939 before DC’s Aquaman appeared in 1941. He wants to do whatever is in his power to save the undersea kingdom of Talokan, which is under threat. Talokan is based on Tlālōcān, part of Aztec mythology.

For Mexican-born Huerta — featured in Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and 2021’s ‘The Forever Purge’ — portraying one of the new characters on the lucrative MCU block was an honor, even if he had to wear swim shorts. skimpy and learn how to swim (in their late thirties) to succeed.

Playing the person determined to wipe out Wakanda presented its own set of challenges as Huerta personally relished the world of Wakanda and how it celebrated heritage and culture.

“So now I have to play the villain trying to destroy that legacy,” he said, adding that Coogler went to great lengths to make his character more complex than your average villain and explore what drove him. Namor to take such drastic measures.

For the returning comrades, their characters faced a whole new set of actions and reactions, which required wrestling with their own internal struggles in the wake of T’Challa’s death. Perhaps the character most resentful of her loss, and who carries the burden of grief wherever she goes, is Shuri. After his breakout performance in the first “Panther,” Wright’s character develops and emerges as one of the film’s most demanding roles in “Wakanda Forever.”

What helped Wright, 29, approach her portrayal of Shuri for the sequel were the intense conversations she had with Coogler.

“I think it was just Ryan’s advice on how to create a full arc (for) this human being,” she said. “We always talked. We have always communicated, every step of the way. And we were able to bring something that felt real…that felt truthful. And I was able to really give my heart to it and give Shuri a full arc.

Watching Shuri’s grieving process, as she goes through anger, sadness, and the will to move on, is a cathartic experience for those who watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“I hope,” she says, “people can really resonate with this and find healing alongside us.”