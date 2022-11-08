Connect with us

Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes U-Turn, Why This Support Might Start Fresh Increase

Dogecoin (Doge) Price Makes U-Turn
Dogecoin declined heavily from the $0.160 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $0.090 support zone.

  • DOGE topped near the $0.160 zone and started a fresh decline against the US dollar.
  • The price is trading well above the $0.0700 zone and the 100-day simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $0.1180 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair must stay above the $0.090 support zone to avoid more losses.

Dogecoin Trims Gains

In the past few days, dogecoin saw a strong bullish wave above the $0.070 resistance zone. DOGE rallied significantly above the $0.100 resistance, outpacing bitcoin and ethereum.

The bulls were able to pump the price above the $0.12 resistance zone. Finally, there was a spike above the $0.15 level. The price traded as high as $0.1609 and recently started a downside correction. There was a clear move below the $0.142 and $0.135 support levels.

Doge price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1609 high. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $0.1180 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair.

The price is now testing a major support zone at $0.0955. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1609 high.

Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

If there is a downside break below the $0.0955 support, the price could correct further. The main support is forming near the $0.0900 and $0.0895 levels. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $0.0550 level.

Fresh Increase in DOGE?

If DOGE price remains stable above the $0.0955 support, there are chances of a fresh increase. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $0.1150 level.

The first major resistance is near the $0.1200 level. Any more gains above the $0.1200 zone could encourage the bulls to aim a test the important $0.135 level.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $0.0955, $0.0900 and $0.0550.

Major Resistance Levels – $0.1150, $0.1200 and $0.1350.

Here Are The Most Recent Stats & On-Chain Data

Ftx, A Giant Explosion
Is this the beginning of the end for FTX and Alameda Research? Or will both organizations come out stronger on the other side? As NewsBTC reported, Binance’s CZ smelled blood in the water and announced his exchange was selling their FTT reserves. That created a sort of a bank-run that left FTX in a dangerous position. Are both of the Sam Bankman-Fried-led organizations’ destinies tied to the FTT token? Or will they be fine even if it falls?

In the most recent Bitcoin Magazine Pro report, they describe the current situation as, “a wave of panic taking shape that questions the solvency of both FTX and Alameda Research. As a result, we’ve seen nearly $1 billion in assets and token values fly out of known FTX and Alameda addresses over the last week.” Not only that, both FTT and BNB are falling. And Alameda and FTX are working overtime to keep FTT over $22.

We’ll cover all of that and more, but first, let’s go to another BM Pro report in which they described the situation that led to all of this. A document detailing Alameda Research’s reserves leaked and the whole world learned that the firm held approximately 90% of the total FTT token supply. Their sister company, FTX, issues that coin. And that’s problematic.

“It’s reported Alameda was holding $5.82 billion of FTT on June 30th, while the market cap of FTT at the time of the report was $4.2 billion. This is a result of some of their asset allocation being held in locked altcoins, which, similar to VC investments and employee stock compensation programs, has a locked/vesting period, only this time it’s using smart contracts. It should be noted that Alameda apparently applied a 50% haircut to all “locked” assets, but one could make the case that this is still generous accounting.”

There are really interesting caveats in there.

FTT price chart on FTX | Source: FTT/USD on TradingView.com

FTX Is Down And Binance Is Up

The bank run seems to be on. Wallets associated with FTX are moving funds like there’s no tomorrow. The exchange’s stablecoin balances “have been depleting at a rapid pace as customers move to get funds off the platform.” And that’s not their only worry, they also have to defend the $22 floor for FTT, but we’ll get to that. This is a zero-sum game, so someone has to be winning while FTX is losing. Back to the latest BM Pro report:

“It’s a stark difference to see $451 million in stablecoins flow out of FTX over the last 7 days versus the $411 million that have flowed into Binance. That tells anyone in the market that the exchange giant (Binance), which already has approximately 60% of the volume in the entire space across both spot and derivatives markets, is out for blood and stands to gain during this FTX situation.”

This all might seem like fun and games between two giants, but the reality is this: if FTX falls, the whole crypto market will tumble. And the contagion effect would probably be tremendous and take several companies and projects down with it. “There’s a broader risk to the market here as we see Alameda unwind many other positions across tokens and bitcoin that will be used to raise additional capital,” BM Pro wrote, “we’re just in the beginning stages on what may play out here.

The $22 Level

Why is team Sam Bankman-Fried so determined to defend FTT’s $22 level? Alameda Research’s CEO, Caroline Ellison offered CZ, “if you’re looking to minimize the market impact on your FTT sales, Alameda will happily buy it all from you today at $22!” There’s that number again. Why are they so obsessed with it? According to BM Pro: 

“Alameda would likely not have such a vested interest in defending this level if it was not leveraged. Otherwise, they would let the market fall as much as it wants and simply acquire FTT at a lower price.”

Is that undeniable proof that FTX and Alameda are leveraged and their destinies are tied to FTT? Not really. It suggests it, though. “The exchange rate differential between the FTT price on FTX vs. Binance has pushed to historic highs as Alameda and crew attempt to defend their token. Meanwhile, CZ and an army of speculators have begun to sell and go short FTT.” 

We might be witnessing “a classic speculative attack unfold,” says BM Pro. However, they feel it’s even deeper. “There is a much more important battle going on, and the FTT exchange rate is a matter of solvency for Alameda.” According to analyst Dylan LeClair, the whole situation “feels like I’m watching an emerging market central bank attempting to defend its currency against speculators.”

The question is, can they?

Featured Image by DeSa81 from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView

NC Global Media – ‘Official Media Partner’ of Gulf Investment Summit Dubai ‘22 Event

Nc Global Media – ‘Official Media Partner’ Of Gulf Investment Summit Dubai ‘22 Event
On Nov 5, 2022, the Gulf Investment Summit Dubai ‘22 was organized by GCC Vision in collaboration with BMS Auditing and BMS Corporate Solutions in Dusit Thani Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. 

Media and marketing firm NC Global Media was the ‘Official Media Partner’ for the event. 

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide. 

NC Global Media – ‘Official Media Partner’ of Gulf Investment Summit Dubai ‘22 Event

The GIS event started with the soothing National Anthem of the UAE in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Majid Al Mualla (Royal Family Member of Umm Al Quwain).

1667894029 258 Nc Global Media – ‘Official Media Partner Of Gulf Investment
NC Global Media – ‘Official Media Partner’ of Gulf Investment Summit Dubai ‘22 Event

Most investors from top companies like Mr. Chacko from Malabar Gold, Mr. Ashique Mohamed (Asst. Vice President) from Citigold Private Clinte, Mr. Bibin K Babu (CEO) from BBFX, Dr. Madhu S. Bhandari (Founder) from CONSTA, Santhosh Sapke from ISAS System, Imad Khan (Senior Relationship Officer) from BMS, Qasim from PTOP Bitcoin Commercial, Faheem TM (BD Manager) from XT.com, and many others from all over the Gulf participated and presented the Mission and Vision of their reputed organizations at the summit. 

Added to this, the Dubai-based Advisory firm SP Digitech IT Solutions’ team attended the event. The firm specializes in building clients’ brand and flourishing it with credibility in today’s crypto world where attention spans are limited. 

Moreover, the GIS is a time-saving mechanism for investors who are interested in establishing or expanding operations in the GCC. Moreso, the GCC is a land of diverse opportunities, however, the consumer markets, workers, technology, and resources are vast and vibrant. To note, this diversity highlights the opportunities for medium-sized enterprises and multinational companies.

1667894030 679 Nc Global Media – ‘Official Media Partner Of Gulf Investment
NC Global Media – ‘Official Media Partner’ of Gulf Investment Summit Dubai ‘22 Event

Users took advantage of showcasing investment opportunities all over GCC: Connect, Network, and Learn. Connected with fellow investors, service providers, and government officials, who may share tools, tricks of the trade, and lessons learned about investing in the GCC.

Sets up meetings with investors, economic development professionals, service providers, and government leaders across the GCC through our online networking platform. Created opportunities to learn more about how, where, and why to invest in the GCC with the most robust content available. Hear about innovative resources and incentives directly from officials.

All sponsors benefitted from the GIS audience via a multi-channel marketing campaign, providing ample opportunities for prospective clients to engage with the investors before, during, and after the event.

About GCC

GCC Visions furnishes users with the whole power-packed B2B Network. Enabling users to get the best Business Opportunities. Notably, the firm organizes B2B Middle East Events & Exhibitions where users can meet and connect with a large number of businesses from the region. 

About BMS Auditing

BMS Auditing is an international audit and accounting firm which delivers exceptional and tailored services in audit, accounting, tax and financial advisory. With offices spread around the United Arab Emirates and across the globe, BMS Auditing Chartered Accountants is one among the Top most Influential and leading professional Service providers in the World. 

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

Binance Platform Holds $8 Billion ETH in Its Cold Wallet

Binance Platform Holds $8 Billion Eth In Its Cold Wallet
