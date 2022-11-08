Dozens of US students will reappear on exam as answer sheets ‘fly off the truck’

Check your tickets: More than 10 hours after Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot draw, the winning numbers have been revealed.

“It’s been a long wait, but the numbers are finally here,” read a statement from Powerball Tuesday at 9:04 a.m. CST.

According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

And a long wait it has been indeed.

At 10:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the expected reveal of the winning numbers for the historic $1.9 billion Powerball draw, lottery officials made an announcement.

“Tonight’s Powerball draw has been delayed as a participating lottery needs additional time to complete required security protocols,” The California Lottery tweeted. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a draw can take place.”

“Once the required security protocols are completed, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of the lottery’s security officers and independent auditors,” the statement continued. “Winning numbers will be posted as they become available. Thank you for your patience”

About an hour and a half later, at 11:38 p.m., another update was tweeted.

“UPDATE: The #powerball the draw is still delayed,” the California Lottery said. “There is a problem in another state. It’s not due to delays at the California Lottery. There are currently no estimated times for the drawing.”

Overnight, Powerball lottery officials confirmed there had been a delay.

As of 6:25 a.m. CST on Tuesday, the numbers had still not been drawn. “If you just woke up and were expecting to see the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, November 7,” the Powerball statement said, “you’re going to have to wait a little longer.”

However, at 8:09 a.m. CST, about 10 hours after the Powerball draw was supposed to take place, the winning numbers were drawn, according to an update from Powerball.

So, did you win? If you did, one more thing – the final jackpot figure turned out to be $2.04 billion, “after a widespread run on tickets across the United States”

Here’s what we know about why the drawing was delayed.

One of 48 lotteries ‘needs more time to complete security protocols’

According to lottery officials, one of the states participating in the Powerball game “failed to meet its safety protocols on time.”

“Once the required security protocols are complete, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association read.

In other words: a state was not ready in time.

$2 Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Five states – Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama – have no lottery.

According to officials from the Multi-State Lottery Association, we may never know which state caused the delay.

“It is against our policy to name the lottery that is being delayed,” the association said early Tuesday.

The Illinois Lottery commented on the delay.

No deadline was given for the publication of the figures

Early Tuesday, officials said “It’s likely we won’t know the official results of the Powerball draw until Tuesday morning.”

However, according to a statement from Powerball, as of 4:30 a.m. CST, there is no estimated time for the delayed draw.

“Still no estimated time for the delayed draw, but be sure to save your tickets for when you need them,” Powerball’s statement read.

However, around 8 a.m. CST, the winning numbers were drawn.

It is possible that the jackpot will get even bigger

After no winner was drawn in Saturday’s $1.5 billion Powerball draw, the jackpot soared to $1.9 billion, the highest figure in US history. United.

However, according to Powerball’s statement on the delay, “it could end up being even higher if there were more tickets sold than expected.”

And according to lottery officials, that’s exactly what happened. Powerball in a Tuesday press release said “the final jackpot figure was found to be $2.04 billion, ‘after a widespread rush for tickets across the United States.’

It took “longer” to process sales

Powerball officials, in their statement on the delay, state that “the processing of sales has taken longer because there has been such a high demand for tickets, driven by the record.”

Powerball later clarified that only one participating state needed more time to process their ticket sales.

The cash value of the current pot is nearly $930 million

Most people who win a jackpot choose the cash option, which for a $1.9 billion jackpot amounts to $929.1 million. But it’s not the only choice.

Under the annuity option, the winner would receive one immediate payment and then 29 subsequent annual payments, with the amount increasing by 5% each year.

You don’t need to match all six numbers to win a payout

But you must match all six numbers to win the jackpot.

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four or five matching numbers. This prize increases if the Powerball number matches.

Here is a breakdown of Powerball payouts:

5 Matched Numbers: $1 Million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 Matched Numbers + Powerball: $50,000 (odds 1 in 913,129)

4 matched numbers: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 matching numbers + Powerball: $100 (odds 1 in 14,494)

3 matched numbers: $7 (odds 1 in 580)

2 matching numbers + Powerball: $7 (odds 1 in 701)

1 matching number + Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 92)

Paired Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 38)

Players also have the option of adding a “Power Play” to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When do Powerball drawings take place?

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.