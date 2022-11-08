Epa Wants Your Help To Spend $13 Billion On 'Environmental Justice' And The Climate Crisis

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public input on how it should spend more than $13 billion of the Cut Inflation Act to tackle the ‘climate crisis’ and advance ‘environmental justice’ .

The EPA announced on Friday that it would seek public input on how to spend money on projects such as air quality and climate change. The $13 billion comes from the Cut Inflation Act, a law that primarily increased funding for Democratic environmental and health care goals despite its name.

“The Cut Inflation Act offers states, tribes, communities and organizations an unprecedented opportunity to make lasting progress to equitably protect people and the planet from air pollution and climate change. “said Joseph Goffman, senior deputy administrator of the air and air office of the EPA. Radiation. “We look forward to engaging with all who have a stake in the success of these efforts, and our next steps will be guided by the wisdom and experience of the conversations we have and the feedback we will receive over the coming months. .”

The EPA has created a webpage for the public on six subsidy programs and will be collecting feedback on these initiatives through January 18, 2023.

A grant program will allow the EPA to distribute $5 billion to help states, local agencies and tribes develop and implement “robust climate pollution reduction strategies.” Another will send $4 billion to reduce transportation emissions, including replacing “dirty heavy vehicles with clean alternatives,” and a third will spend $1.5 billion to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. .

The EPA said the Cut Inflation Act, which President Biden signed in August, authorizes “the biggest investment to address the climate crisis in US history.” In total, the new law allows the EPA to spend $41.5 billion on projects to monitor air quality, reduce pollution and support the EPA’s “environmental justice” goal. Biden administration, which the administration defines as securing resources for low-income and other “marginalized” communities. he says bears the brunt of pollution.

The EPA said its goal is to ensure the Act’s goals of cutting inflation are “achieved by all, especially those who have been most burdened by environmental, social and economic injustice. “.

In late October, the EPA provided nearly $1 billion for electric school buses and focused most of that effort on low-income, rural, and tribal school districts.

The Biden administration’s climate push has also seeped into other federal agencies. The Department of Health and Human Services operates an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), which Republicans targeted in October as possible wasteful spending at a time when the health agency is expected to focus on things like the fentanyl crisis, and when the administration should be more concerned about runaway spending.

“Unnecessary spending on a radical left agenda is normal for this administration and has led to historic inflation,” Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee wrote to HHS last month. “It raises serious questions about why HHS is now spending millions of taxpayer dollars and expanding federal bureaucracy while Americans struggle to pay energy bills, buy gas and groceries and pay for transportation to and from work.”