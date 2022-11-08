News
EU member won’t support joint Ukraine aid effort — RT World News
Hungary will continue to support Kyiv on a bilateral basis, Budapest revealed
Hungary will not support European Union efforts to jointly raise aid funds for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.
Speaking at a conference in Sofia on Monday, Szijjarto said Budapest had directly supported kyiv as a neighbor and would continue to do so, but opposed joint efforts by the bloc to raise funds.
“We are ready to continue financial support on a bilateral basis, based on a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and Hungary. But we will certainly not support any kind of joint EU borrowing in this area,” says Szijjarto.
He added that Hungary has been helping its neighbor in various ways for longer than some suddenly acting countries like Kyiv. “best friends.”
Explaining Budapest’s decision, the FM said his country had supported joint borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic and “it was more than enough.”
Hungary has still not received its share of these pandemic recovery funds. The European Commission has refused to allow Budapest to dip into the funds while it assesses the country’s efforts to meet numerous rule of law requirements.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Budapester Zeitung in October that Brussels was “punish and openly blackmail us with EU money.”
This week, Brussels is expected to offer an 18 billion euro ($18 billion) aid package to Ukraine for 2023. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen briefed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday. of the plan by telephone.
In a statement, Von der Leyen said both sides recognize “the importance of ensuring predictable and regular financing of the essential functions of the State”. Funding will take the form of “highly concessional long-term loans” that would support Kyiv’s path to EU membership.
Hungary is the only NATO member that has also remained firm in its refusal to arm Ukraine. Orban refused to supply arms or allow arms to enter Ukraine through Hungarian territory. He also refused to embargo Russian energy exports and called for direct talks between Russia and the United States to end the conflict.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
By WILL WEISSERT and MARC LEVY (Associated Press)
COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year weighted by economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy concluded with a final full day of campaigning Monday by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters.
President Joe Biden was holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. That was consistent with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party’s strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided.
Tuesday’s outcomes will have a powerful impact on the final two years of Biden’s presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support for Ukraine. In the first national election since the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, the final days of the campaign focused on fundamental questions about the nation’s political values.
Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, was holding his final rally of the campaign in Ohio. That state holds special meaning for the former president as he readies another run for the White House because it was one of the first places where he was able to prove his enduring power among Republican voters two years ago. Trump’s backing of JD Vance was crucial in helping the author and venture capitalist — and onetime Trump critic — secure the GOP’s nomination for a Senate seat.
Control of the Senate could come down to a handful of crucial states. Besides Ohio, those include Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is locked in a close race against Republican celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz.
“This is one of the most important races in America,” Fetterman told a crowd of about 100 Monday outside a union hall near a steel plate mill in Coatesville, about 40 miles west of Philadelphia. “Dr. Oz has spent over $27 million of his own money. But this seat isn’t for sale.”
Fetterman, who himself lives across the street from a steel mill, was introduced by Bernie Hall, the top steelworkers union official in Pennsylvania,. Hall acknowledged that some steelworkers vote Republican, despite the union’s regular endorsements of Democrats at the top of tickets.
“But they’ll come home for Fetterman because he relates really well to blue-collar workers,” Hall said.
Elon Musk, whose purchase of Twitter has roiled the social media world, used that platform Monday to endorse the GOP, writing, “I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.”
That came too late for more than 41 million Americans who had already cast ballots. In fact, Monday was more about ensuring that supporters either meet early voting deadlines or make firm plans to show up at polling places in person.
Biden, in an interview with the Rev. Al Sharpton airing Monday on Sharpton’s radio show, warned that his administration’s progress on key issues, including bolstering funding for historically Black colleges and universities and trying to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans, would be at risk if Republicans take Congress.
“If we don’t win, they’re going to wipe out everything we’ve done,” the president said. He also raised concerns about voter intimidation, saying, “America should feel safe going to the polls” and mentioning people outside voting stations with automatic rifles.
“It’s outrageous,” Biden said.
Trump has long falsely claimed he lost the 2020 election only because Democrats cheated and has even begun raising the possibility of election fraud this year. Many Republican candidates across the country continue to adhere to his election denialism, even as federal intelligence agencies are warning of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.
Campaigning in New York for Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday, Biden said Republicans were willing to condone last year’s mob attack at the Capitol and that, after the recent assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some in that party made “light of it” or were “making excuses.”
“There’s never been a time in my career where we’ve glorified violence based on a political preference,” the president said.
Meanwhile, at a Sunday Trump rally in Miami, a reference to Pelosi prompted chants of “Lock her up!” — a stark reminder of the nation’s deep divide.
Trump was campaigning for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s reelection, but also focused on his own political future. After telling a crowd in Iowa last week that he’s “very, very, very probably” going to run for president again, he again teased the possibility on Sunday and encouraged supporters to watch his Ohio rally.
“I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” Trump said, teasing the Monday event. “We have a big, big rally. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.”
Not attending the Miami event was Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely considered Trump’s most formidable challenger if he also were to get into the White House race.
DeSantis held his own, separate Sunday events. But his counter political programing avoided antagonizing Trump — meaning it didn’t deliver the dueling 2024 appearances that could be in his and Trump’s near future.
Trump also played nice Sunday, saying that Florida would “reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.” But he was more confrontational during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, referring to Florida’s governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to boost his national profile and build a deep fundraising network — even as Trump remains unquestionably the party’s most popular leader.
Amid the budding GOP rivalry for next cycle, Democrats were still hopeful of holding their narrow control of the House and Senate — despite Republican pronouncements that their party was in for a big night.
The GOP says voters will rebuke Democrats amid surging inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the direction of the country. History suggests any party in power will suffer significant losses in the midterms.
First lady Jill Biden campaigned Monday for Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in a part of northern Virginia that Joe Biden carried two years ago. It could be an early indicator of GOP midterm strength should Wexton’s seat flip to her Republican challenger, Hung Cao.
The first lady told about 100 people outside a home in Ashburn, about 30 miles from Washington, that the race could come down to a tiny margin of votes, while, in Congress, a “Republican majority will attack women’s rights and health care.”
Weisert reported from Washington. Associated Press Writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
Bay Area News Group Female Athlete of the Week – The Mercury News
Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Time) daughters Athlete of the week survey.
For the entire academic year, we will provide a list of nominees who have stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner.
This week, we consider performance from October 31 to November 31. 5.
Polling stations close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Vote as many times as you want until then without using bots or any other artificial method of voting.
Email votes are not counted.
Scroll down for the poll.
Winners are announced each Friday online and, beginning September 30, in the print edition of the Mercury News and East Bay Times sports sections.
Candidates for future Athlete of the Week polls can be nominated at high [email protected].
We accept applications until 11 a.m. each Monday.
We also review statistics submitted to MaxPreps by team coaches/statisticians.
On to the nominees:
Sophia Bardunias, Monte Vista Golf: The junior star helped the Mustangs finish second in the NCS Championship. Bardunias shot a 70 on the course, which was the best of any Monte Vista player.
Elise Chen, Menlo School Tennis: Chen started his week 3-0 against opponents King’s Academy, Castilleja and Sacred Heart Prep to win the WBAL Championship. Then Chen improved to 4-0 with a win in CCS qualifying.
Melanie Crabtree, Deer Valley Cross Country: Crabtree was by far the best performer in the BVAL Dual Meet between Deer Valley and Freedom. She finished the 5,000 meter event in 19:53.08, about 45 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Kylie Hoonaert, Cross Country Prospect: Hoonaert won the second straight BVAL Cross Country Championship as a sophomore running a PR of 17.52.9 at Crystal Springs. Hoonaert’s time was a minute and three seconds faster than second place in the 2.95-mile event.
Adya Kadam, Willow Glen Field Hockey: In an 11-0 playoff win over Salinas, the second led the team to victory with two goals and three assists for seven points. Kadam has scored 16 goals and provided 18 assists this season.
Kala Lau-Siem, Alameda water polo: The freshman standout helped the team advance to the second round of the NCS playoffs. In Alameda’s 11-9 win over Vintage, Lau-Siem had two goals, two assists and four steals. In the next game against Terra Linda, she had a goal and a steal.
Vy Le, St. Patrick-St. Vincent Tennis: The SPSV senior tennis player won the TCAL Stone Division Women’s Singles Championship last Thursday in straight sets (6-0,6-2). With the win, Le advances to the NCS playoffs this week.
Ava Medina, Volleyball Branham: The senior was an integral part of Branham’s 0-2 comeback in the CCS Division-I Championship against Menlo-Atherton. Medina had 13 kills in the 3-2 win, three of his 16 kills for the season.
Lily Van Putten, Los Gatos Water Polo: Van Putten has been an attacking force for Los Gatos all season, scoring 69 goals and providing 35 assists this season. In Saturday’s CIF Regional Championship against Menlo School, Van Putten had four goals, five nil ejections and five steals.
Evalinne Vecchio, Northgate Water Polo: Vecchio dominated against Alhambra in Northgate’s quarter-final victory in the NCS Division II Qualifiers. Vecchio scored eight goals and had two assists in the 15-6 win on November 5.
Taylor Williams, Saint-François volleyball: The Lancers junior outside hitter had 51 kills and five blocks in semifinals and CCS Open Division Championship games against Sacred Heart Prep and Archbishop Mitty. After being crowned CCS champions, Williams and St. Francis are now the No. 1 seeds in the NorCal playoffs.
Take our poll
Arlington Heights set to OK a pre-development agreement with the Chicago Bears tonight
Arlington Heights trustees are set to approve a framework Monday night to guide further negotiations with the Chicago Bears as the team inches toward building a stadium and accompanying mixed-used development in Arlington Heights.
Village leadership has emphasized the still-tentative nature of the discussions and the fact that the pre-development agreement is non-binding. However, the document, which lays out general terms for how Arlington Heights and the Bears could work together on a possible development, is the first public acknowledgement of the fact that the Bears plan to ask for public money to execute their proposal.
It also lays out a set of public financing options the village could use, including “tax increment financing; special service areas [and] special assessments,” among others, and the terms on which the village would accept or not accept the team’s proposal.
According to the agreement, whether the village opts to proceed with the project comes down to one question: “only to the extent justified by economic and fiscal analyses conducted by the Village and/or competent consultants regarding the Project.”
Its purpose, according to a memo by village staff that accompanies the document, is “to provide the [Bears] some assurances regarding our intentions and predictability of process so that they can make a purchasing decision later in 2022.″
The Bears first inked a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the now-shuttered Arlington Park International Racecourse in September 2021. Since then, speculation has swirled around whether Arlington Heights will offer the team public money to help build any part of their $5 billion proposed development, what the impact will be on school districts, how an NFL stadium might affect traffic and how it could change the village’s economy.
Trustees first offered public feedback on the pre-development agreement and proposed plans for the 326-acre site at an Oct. 10 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The reception to the plans, which feature a placeholder stadium alongside about 200 acres of parks, restaurants, residential areas of varying densities and retail, was decidedly mixed at that meeting.
Trustee Jim Tinaglia said he was one of the most enthusiastic advocates for the team’s relocation plans but said he could not support the plans the team presented.
Tinaglia feared the mixed-use, transit-oriented development would detract from Arlington Heights’ current downtown. Further, he said, the plans didn’t emphasize the stadium and related development enough.
“I want to see what the stadium is going to look like,” he said. “I want to see why it’s so special and why we should have it here.”
Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes disagreed with Tinaglia, saying the trustees were there to think about “all 326 acres” of the site, but Trustee John Scaletta shared Tinaglia’s reservations about how the new development might impact the village’s downtown, saying “what we don’t want to do is create downtown part two.”
The team’s plans to build in the suburbs have sparked some organizing against the use of public money to fund the redevelopment. The Illinois chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brothers-backed libertarian political advocacy group, attempted to introduce an ordinance via a petition process allowed under village code that would bar Arlington Heights from giving public subsidies to any business looking to open in the area. The village board rejected the ordinance in September, leaving Americans for Prosperity the option of gathering enough signatures to represent 12% of the village’s registered voters to put the question out to referendum.
Residents of Arlington Heights have had varying levels of enthusiasm about the idea of the Bears relocating to the village – from all-in to skeptical.
They’ve expressed concerns about traffic and congestion around the stadium, whether the Bears will sponsor July 4th fireworks like the racetrack’s old owners did, about whether their property taxes will increase and whether or not the move out to the village is already a done deal.
Village leadership has responded to that wondering with consistent statements that the discussion around the future of the racetrack is still very preliminary.
“The village has quite a bit of say in terms of what will go there ultimately, and how it will be built and how it will impact our community,” Hayes told residents at a recent village board meeting. “And so we’ve got a long way to go.”
French cardinal admits abusing 14-year-old girl
Ten red cards shown in chaotic cup final (VIDEO) – RT Sport News
The Argentine showpiece ended early as one team had just six players left on the pitch
Sunday’s Champions Trophy final in Argentina ended early after referee Facundo Tello, who is due to officiate at this month’s World Cup in Qatar, showed an incredible ten red cards during of the match between rivals Boca Juniors and Racing Club.
Boca received seven red cards, two of which went to players on the substitutes’ bench, while Racing Club dismissed three players in a heated game that exploded late in extra time after Carlos Alcaraz scored what went down. turned out to be the winning goal with two minutes left.
Alcaraz’s late strike was the flashpoint that stoked chaos on the pitch after several Boca players objected to him celebrating the goal in front of their fans. He was surrounded by some players while others threw the ball at him.
Alcaraz was subsequently sent off along with five Boca Juniors players. An unused substitute and a player who had been substituted earlier in the game were also among the dismissed.
The trouble started when Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz scored a winner for Racing Club in the final minute of extra time and celebrated in front of Boca Juniors fans completely unfazed by the hundreds of bottles thrown his way.pic.twitter.com/LWRdujolW9
— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 7, 2022
Meanwhile in Argentina, VAR have called on the referee to send off Dario Benedetto for his hand gesture suggesting the officials were bribed. It was the SEVENTH red card for Boca Juniors in the Trofeo de Campeones final, which they lost 2-1. pic.twitter.com/fSK5BGqDxZ
— Sripad (@falsewinger) November 7, 2022
Jonathan Galvan, an unused Racing Club substitute, was another who received his marching orders.
The string of red cards came after Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero were sent off in the 95th minute after a heated argument on the pitch.
Another player, Boca’s Alan Varela, also received a red card five minutes later.
The match was abandoned with just a few minutes left on the clock due to FIFA rules which state that teams cannot have less than seven players on the pitch.
It was Racing Club, however, who had the last laugh as their 2-1 lead at the time, courtesy of Alcaraz’s late but hugely controversial goal, proved to be the difference between the two sides. .
It remains likely that the Argentine football authorities will punish both teams for their respective roles in unruly play.
Referee Tello has a reputation as a strict disciplinarian in Argentine football, having shown an incredible 612 yellow cards and 45 red cards in just 118 matches in South American football.
But as happy as he is, Tello still doesn’t hold the record for the most red cards shown in a match – and not even the most ever seen in Argentine football.
This record goes to the official during an Argentinian fifth tier match between Claypole and Victoriano Arenas in 2011 when, after a grueling encounter, the referee entered each team’s dressing room after the game to eject all players from the two teams.
The final number when all has been said and done? 36 red cards.
