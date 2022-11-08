News
Former DC officer injured in Jan. 6 Capitol riot backs Fetterman on Oz, who is ‘Donald Trump’s mouthpiece’
A former Washington DC police officer who was seriously injured in the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol has endorsed Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman over his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz republican.
In a campaign ad for Fetterman, Michael Fanone said Oz aligned himself with former President Donald Trump’s supporters and Holocaust deniers.
“Mehmet Oz is no ordinary Republican. He aligned himself with Donald Trump, the first president in US history to send his supporters to attack fellow Americans, police officers, in an effort to overthrow democracy “, said Fanone.
He also said that Oz was not “the independent voice he claims to be. He is the mouthpiece for Donald Trump and his hateful and violent rhetoric.”
SENATE MAJORITY COULD TAKE WEEKS AFTER ELECTION DAY TO DETERMINE
Fanone said thousands of rioters descended on Capitol Hill and were “fueled by the lies peddled by Donald Trump and his allies and led by the former president himself to lead the fight on Capitol Hill.”
Fetterman, the Deputy Governor of Pennsylvania, and Oz are locked in a battle for the Senate. The two men faced off in their only debate on Oct. 25. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggles to communicate effectively several times and used captioning because his auditory processing capacity is still limited.
Media titan Oprah Winfrey said Thursday that she supported Fetterman over Oz.
“I’m honored to have the support of Officer Fanone, a true American hero who (unlike Oz) believes in supporting democracy,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet that accompanied the announcement.
Fanone was injured in the Jan. 6 riot as a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s 2020 election victory. A Tennessee man , Albuquerque Cosper Head, was sentenced last month to more than seven years in prison for his role in the mayhem.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Head engaged in some of the most barbaric violence during the Capitol Riot, repeatedly assaulting police guarding a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, prosecutors say.
Fanone was on the front line in the battle for control of the tunnel entrance when Head grabbed him. Head shouted “I got one!” as he wrapped his arms around Fanone’s neck and dragged him through the crowd outside the tunnel, prosecutors said.
In the campaign ad, he said he suffered a brain injury, had a heart attack and later was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“He was your prey. He was your trophy,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Head before handing down his sentence.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Dolphins’ offensive line, which was viewed suspiciously entering season, showing signs of improvement
Tua Tagovailoa has had two of the best games of his career the past two weeks against Detroit and Chicago. And his best could be yet to come.
“It can always get better,” said Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ third-year quarterback who leads the NFL in passer rating (115.9).
“It can always be better.”
That’s a scary proposition for Dolphins opponents, especially if the Dolphins’ offensive line continues its recent ascent.
Communication is better for the offensive line, technique is better, and the results are better for a group that’s used five starting combinations in nine games.
“I think it’s a fixation and collaborative effort on fundamentals,” coach Mike McDaniel said about the offensive line’s improvement. “I think starting to understand on a week-by-week basis what is asked of them, for the players, is important. And then how to drive home the techniques appropriately from the coaching staff.
“But I think it’s been a collective mindset and we’re seeing the results week in, week out.”
Against the Bears, Tagovailoa wasn’t sacked and only took two hits. Against the Lions, Tagovailoa was sacked twice, but those were the only hits he took.
Given time to throw, Tagovailoa can seemingly pick apart any defense.
Plus, the running game posted a 107-yard effort against Detroit, its third 100-yard game in a four-week span. The Dolphins, who are 29th in rushing at 86.9 yards per game, dipped to 77 yards rushing against Chicago.
But the offensive line, which was breaking in left guard Robert Jones as a first-time starter this season against the Bears, is moving forward as a whole.
It all starts with left tackle Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and team captain. But Jones, who is playing for Liam Eichenberg (knee injury), had a good effort against Chicago. And center Connor Williams, right guard Robert Hunt and right tackle Brandon Shell have combined to complete a solid group under the tutelage of offensive line coach Matt Applebaum and offensive coordinator Frank Smith.
The offensive line’s performance is even more impressive when you consider they entered the season as a perceived weakness, then endured injuries to starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), Armstead (toe), and most recently, Eichenberg, and they’ve still managed to improve as the season has progressed.
McDaniel said Jackson will practice this week and is considered day to day.
The offensive line was a concern early in the season when Tagovailoa was sacked hard against Buffalo and Cincinnati, the former raising alerts around the league and the latter resulting in a concussion. The offensive line didn’t help its reputation when quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and quarterback Skylar Thompson were knocked out of games although it could be argued neither was a direct result of faulty offensive line play (Bridgewater was sacked by an unblocked cornerback and Thompson hit his thumb on a pass rusher’s helmet).
But things are better now.
With the offensive line playing well it’s no coincidence the offense is seeming to hit its stride with back-to-back 30-point games in victories at Detroit (31-27) and Chicago (35-32).
The creativity of McDaniel, the offensive architect, combined with the talents of Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Tagovailoa having time to throw have provided the Dolphins with an offense that’s a threat to score at any time from anywhere on the field.
In the past two games Tagovailoa is 50 of 66 for 684 yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions, and a bunch of good decisions. He’s also posted the two best passer ratings of his career with a 138.7 (at Detroit) and 135.7 (at Chicago).
And Hill (1,104 yards receiving, three touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (812 yards, six touchdowns) are on a torrid, record-setting pace as a duo. Their combined 1,916 yards are the most by a duo through nine games in the Super Bowl era and the second-most through nine games all time, trailing Houston’s Bill Groman and Charlie Henningan, who had 1,950 yards in 1961.
Throw in the potential of the running back duo of Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert and things are looking even better.
The challenge for the offensive line this Sunday is Cleveland All Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett, who is fifth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks.
But they won’t be fazed. The Dolphins have already faced six of the top 13 in terms of sacks when you include New England linebacker Matthew Judon (11.5 sacks), Minnesota linebacker Za’Darius Smith (8.5), Buffalo linebacker Von Miller (7.0), New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (7.0), Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith (6.5) and Baltimore linebacker Justin Houston (6.0).
And they’ve kept most of the league’s top pass rushers in check while giving Tagovailoa time to pass and occasionally opening holes for the run game. So, things are promising for the Dolphins’ offensive line.
“It doesn’t mean that we’re performing exactly the way we envisioned the final product looking,” McDaniel said. “That will never be the case.
“But we are continually getting better each game, which is what gives me confidence because I know that is the formula for teams to have success in this league, improvement during the course of the season, and I think we’re all seeing that.”
()
News
DOJ plans to monitor elections in these 46 cities and counties to ensure voters are not harassed
A neon vote sign is displayed on a truck during a midterm election stop by Senator Raphael Warnock in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. November 5, 2022.
Bob Strong | Reuters
Follow CNBC’s live blog covering Monday’s campaigns before the November 8 midterm elections.
The Justice Department plans to monitor polls in two dozen states across the country to make sure no one is intimidating voters or otherwise meddling in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
The department’s civil rights division selected 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Alaska, Florida, Georgia and Nevada, for general election and early voting monitoring. The division regularly monitors elections on the ground, beginning in 1965, when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act.
The DOJ monitored polls in 18 states and 44 cities and counties in 2020, for comparison.
Some of the election’s most anticipated races will take place among the states chosen for the follow-up. Incumbent GOP Senator Marco Rubio of Florida takes on Democratic Representative Val Demings for the U.S. Senate. Georgia voters will choose between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former President Donald Trump’s choice, Republican Herschel Walker. And Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, will defend his seat against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters.
Staff from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and Office of Personnel Management will help the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division monitor efforts and maintain contact with state and local election officials.
Poll monitoring is part of the division’s mission to protect the civil right to vote under the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens’ Mail-In Vote Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, civil rights laws and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the DOJ.
Here are the states and jurisdictions where the DOJ will monitor polls:
Alaska
- City of Bethel
- Dillingham Census Area
- Kusilvak Census Area
- Sitka City Borough
Arizona
- Maricopa County
- Navajo County
- Pima County
- Pinal County
- Yavapai County
Arkansas
California
- Los Angeles County
- Sonoma County
Florida
- Broward County
- Miami Dade County
- Palm Beach County
Georgia
- Cobb County, Georgia;
- Fulton County, Georgia;
- Gwinnett County, Georgia;
Massachusetts
- Town of Clinton
- City of Everett
- City of Fitchburg
- City of Leominster
- Town of Malden
- City of Methuen
- Town of Randolph
- City of Salem
Maryland
Michigan
- City of Detroit
- flint city
- City of Grand Rapids
- City of Pontiac
- Town of Southfield
Minnesota
- City of Minneapolis
- Hennepin County
- Ramsey County
Missouri
North Carolina
- Alamance County
- Columbus County
- Harnett County
- County of Mecklenburg
- Wayne County
New Jersey
New Mexico
- Bernalillo County
- San Juan County
Nevada
- Clark County
- Washoe County
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
- Berks County
- Center County
- Lehigh County
- Lucerne County
- Philadelphia County
Rhode Island
Caroline from the south
Texas
- Dallas County
- Harris County
- Waller County
Utah
Virginia
- City of Manassas
- Manassas City Park
- Prince William County
Wisconsin
- City of Milwaukee
- Town of Racine
cnbc
News
Robert Saleh hopes Jets continue to focus during bye week
The Jets are coming off their biggest victory of the season as they pulled off the upset against the top seed in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, 20-17 on Sunday.
Now instead of riding the hot wave into their next game, the Jets will have some time off as they prepare for the second half of the NFL season. Gang Green’s next game won’t be until Nov. 20, when they play at the Patriots.
The Jets have been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year, as they’re 6-3 through the first nine weeks of the season. If the playoffs started today, the Green and White would be the fifth seed in the AFC. More importantly, the Jets sit just a half-game behind Buffalo for the top spot in the AFC East.
Although the first half of the season has been great, the Jets players aren’t looking too far ahead.
“We have the next half of the season coming up and we just have to take it one game at a time,” Jets left guard Laken Tomlinson said. “We know what’s coming up next.
“We are fortunate enough where we have a week where we can rest up a little bit. But we have to stay focused, ice and rest up.”
One of those players who probably wishes he could compete and continue his strong play is Zach Wilson, who is coming off one of his best games in a Jets uniform. Against the Bills, Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He completed 72% of his passes, which was a career-high.
Wilson faced a lot of criticism after the Jets 22-17 loss to the Patriots the week prior as he completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. But Wilson blocked out the noise and has led the Jets to a 5-1 record since returning from his preseason meniscus injury.
As the Jets will have the week off, Wilson will return home to Utah and visit his family and relax his body before the second half of the season begins. But he does plan on studying film and keeping his mindset prepared for the final eight games.
“We are excited about where we are at,” Wilson said. “But we know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.
“Because of where we are at, guys are taking this bye week very seriously as far as where we need to be when we come back and the improvements that we need to make and how we can keep this thing going.”
As the second half of the NFL season is set to begin, the Jets have already surpassed their win total (4-13) from last season. They also have shown they’re never out of any game with multiple comeback victories.
The Jets have won three games this year (at Browns, at Steelers and vs. Bills) after trailing by double digits. But the Jets defense has a lot to do with that as they’re ranked seventh in opponents yards per game (312.0) and eighth in opponents points per game (19.6).
Jets coach Robert Saleh said he told the players that the bye is not a week off, it’s just a week away from the building. He also hopes the players will take care of their bodies and continue to work hard.
“It’s been fun,” Saleh said. “Even the most optimistic Jet fan wouldn’t have had us at 6-3.
“But at the same time, we have a great opportunity during the second half of the season, but that’s going to require a mindset of just resetting every single day and treating every moment like a championship moment and staying true to what we’ve been able to do.
“Attacking this bye week and coming back next week and attacking the week heading up to New England. You gotta keep the main thing the main thing.
“While what’s happened in the past and the first nine games of the season have been awesome, and it is fun and it is cool to get all of those affirmations, it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t attack the second half in the exact same manner.”
RANKINS WILL BE REEVALUATED
The Jets defense held the Bills offense to only three points in the second half of their 20-17 victory on Sunday. But it came at a bit of a price.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins injured his elbow and will be week to week, according to Saleh. The seven-year veteran suffered the injury during the first quarter of the game against the Bills.
ESPN reports that Rankins dislocated his elbow and will be out for four to six weeks. Saleh didn’t specify what Rankins’ injury was or how much time he might miss.
“We are going to allow the bye week to see what happens with him,” Saleh said. “In terms of [injured reserve] is concerned, we are not even going to look at that until we get back from the bye week to see how he responds to this week.
“We are hopeful he can avoid IR.”
Rankins has been one of the anchors of the Jets defensive line, which has vastly improved nine games into the season. He has 25 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
The good news for the Jets is that their defensive line is arguably the team’s strength. Along with Quinnen Williams, the team also has Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd, who can play in Rankins’ spot. Micheal Clemons also has some experience at defensive tackle and could be used in rotational situations at defensive tackle.
The 6-3 Jets are on a bye this week, which could help Rankins return to the field faster. Because of that, the Jets may not place Rankins on injured reserve because he would have to miss a minimum of four games.
()
News
Block winner Omar is brother of viral soccer star Zakir Slaimankhel launched Qantas Bali flight
Block winner and overnight millionaire Omar Slaimankhel is the older brother of the soccer star who was kicked off a Qantas flight from Bali after clashing with flight attendants last month.
Omar Slaimankhel and Oz Malik were crowned the winners on the biting final episode of The Block on Sunday night – selling their property for $5,666,666 and clinching a record $1.6 million prize.
However, Omar hasn’t been the only Slaimankhel sibling to make headlines lately – his younger brother Zakir having recently gone viral over his heated exchange with flight attendants who he claimed had been rude. with his wife.
Zakir posted a photo with his millionaire brother in Melbourne on Sunday as family and friends gathered to celebrate the former NRL star’s massive victory.
Zakir (right) posted a picture with his brother Omar (left) in Melbourne as The Block winner spent the weekend celebrating his record earnings with family and friends
The Slaimankhel brothers have found themselves in the headlines for the past few weeks, but for very different reasons (Zakir is pictured on the left, Omar is pictured on the right)
Weeks earlier, Zakir found himself in hot water after a video of him asking airline staff to apologize to his wife went viral on TikTok.
The 27-year-old has accused flight attendants of being ‘very rude’ and ‘condescending’ to his family after boarding a Qantas flight from Bali to Sydney last month.
He claimed an unidentified staff member told his wife she called his hijab a ‘head thing’ while she was changing their son’s diaper, and that she ‘blocked the toilet doors to open safely” as she waited in line.
The situation escalated when police escorted the family off the plane before departure, with Qantas banning them from traveling with the airline again.
In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, the airline claimed the couple were kicked off the plane for swearing and being “verbally abusive” to staff.
“Our staff also deny making any inappropriate comments regarding passenger attire,” a Qantas spokeswoman said.
“This was supported by other passengers who witnessed the interactions.”
In now-viral footage of the tense altercation captured by a passenger on the flight to Sydney, Mr Slaimankhel is heard demanding an apology from flight attendants.
Zakir was pictured hanging out in Melbourne to celebrate his brother’s win
Zakir accused flight attendants of being “very rude” and “condescending” to his family after he boarded a Qantas flight from Bali to Sydney last month.
“Tell them to come and apologize. I’m telling you right now you’re being rude, and that’s f****** disgusting,’ he told a flight attendant.
“They made her cry, and she’s crying because they were rude to her with a newborn, sorry,” the man said.
“You get mad at my wife because both of them (their kids) are double teething. Tell them to come apologize now. It’s so disgusting what they did to her.
On Sunday, Zakir’s brother Omar left The Block as a millionaire after his house was sold to IT entrepreneur Danny Wallis for the eye-watering sum of $5,666,666.
However, his victory sparked controversy, with some accusing another man at the auction of being a “dummy bidder” used to drive up the price of the house.
Bidder, Adrian Portelli, arrived in a flashy yellow Lamborghini and was captured by Omar and Oz, along with winning auctioneer, Tom Panos.
Competitors dismissed the claims of a fictitious bidder as “disappointing”.
A photo of Zakir on the golf course in front of Omar’s winning house was posted on Instagram
“It’s a shame that Oz and I did so well and we’re here to justify our victory a day after the auction, that’s all I worry about – which a lot of people are going to hate, but that’s what’s going on,” Omar told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.
He denied claims that the pair were close friends with Portelli beforehand and he deliberately opened the auction at $4.5 million, well above the reserve price.
“Oz and I met with our agents a bit and they mentioned that we need to contact all of our networks and see who could potentially come to the house and take a look,” he explained.
“We contacted a mutual friend (Portelli) who said he might be enthusiastic. He watched the show. He saw our house and he absolutely loved it when he came to see it a few weeks ago.
Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Monday, Omar said he was ‘disappointed’ that viewers accused him and Oz of using a ‘dummy bidder’ and revealed the truth of the story of the pair with Portelli.
Portelli also hit back at claims he was a “dummy bidder” and insisted he was a “genuine buyer”.
“To anyone questioning the legitimacy of the auction, I was a genuine buyer with every intention of buying this property,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Nobody is responsible for what happened. It’s an auction. Believe it or not, but if you have two people who really want the property, a bidding war will start.
He continued: I am happy to show my bank account to anyone who suggests these were bogus offers.
dailymail us
News
Ravens elevate WR DeSean Jackson for 2022 debut vs. Saints
The Ravens elevated practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, calling on the 35-year-old to help an injury-depleted group.
With top wide receiver Rashod Bateman lost for the season and placed on injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc (foot) injury, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Jackson was “probably ready” to make his 2022 debut. The Ravens on Monday could also be without Demarcus Robinson (15 catches for 140 yards this season), who missed time in practice last week with a groin injury.
Jackson, a free agent all offseason, joined the Ravens’ practice squad in mid-October. He was not on the team’s game-day roster for its recent wins over the Cleveland Browns or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“If I get the call, for sure, I’ll be ready,” Jackson said Thursday. “It’s not my decision. I’m just here taking it day by day getting ready, getting my shape and my body in the best position to go out there and be productive.”
Jackson had 20 catches on 34 targets for 454 yards and two touchdowns last season in 16 combined games with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He would be the oldest NFL wide receiver to be targeted in a game this season.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be missing not only Bateman against New Orleans but also All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder), has said he’s excited to see what the three-time Pro Bowl selection can do on the field.
“He’s just floating, and it looks so smooth,” Jackson said Thursday. “Anytime I just throw him the ball, it just falls into his hands. He’s still the same DeSean to me, from what I grew up seeing. We’re just going to have to see when he gets on that field.”
Third-year practice squad wide receiver Binjimen Victor, who was also elevated, will make his NFL debut.
()
News
New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s top donors are sounding the alarm over the surge of GOP nominee Lee Zeldin
Follow CNBC’s live blog covering Monday’s campaigns before the November 8 midterm elections.
Some of New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s top backers are privately freaking out over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin’s recent surge in the polls before Tuesday’s midterms, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Republican, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has edged closer to Hochul’s double-digit lead in recent weeks, prompting companies that back Hochul to push her to change tack, according to these people.
By early October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from multiple polls. RealClearPolitics, which looked at several polls taken in the last half of October, showed Zeldin closing in on Hochul, who was up six percentage points on average. A mid-October Quinnipiac poll showed an even smaller lead for Hochul, who trailed Zeldin by just four points at the time.
Many people who discussed these conversations with Hochul did so on condition of anonymity so they could speak freely about the private conversations. A spokesperson for Hochul’s campaign did not return a request for comment.
Business leaders encouraged Hochul in private meetings, including one with top real estate executives in late October in New York, to walk away from the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and other social issues. Instead, they advised her to show how she would fight inflation and a recent rise in crime in the city, people familiar with the conversations explained.
Other donors have tried to convince her to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is blamed, often by Republicans, for the rise in crime in the city, these people said. Hochul has hinted that she has no intention of removing Bragg, a fellow Democrat, from office because she says he is a duly elected lawmaker.
As Zeldin has surged in the polls, boosted by support from outside groups, Hochul itself has been appealing to wealthy donors for additional contributions in recent weeks, some of those people said. Data from AdImpact shows that last week, Hochul and his allies spent just over $5.2 million on TV, radio and digital ads, while Zeldin and the groups that support him invested $8.3 million. dollars during the same period.
New York businessman Bernard Schwartz gave just over $69,000 to Hochul’s gubernatorial campaign last year, according to state campaign finance records. He told CNBC he was concerned about Zeldin’s growing popularity, noting that others have privately encouraged Hochul to focus more on saving. While she made that change, he said he wasn’t sure it was enough to solidify her victory.
“I’m worried,” Schwartz said when asked about Zeldin’s comeback in the polls. “She changed her strategy, but she was informed that the voter was more concerned about the economy and less concerned about crime. I’m not so sure that message is projected by Democrats because the economy should be a strong point for Democrats,” he said.
While inflation rose 0.4% in September, nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 last month. The unemployment rate climbed to 3.7%.
A Democratic adviser, who counts many of Hochul’s donors among his clients, said he suffered from “PTSD” as he saw Zeldin moving closer to Hochul in the polls. He compared Zeldin’s push to Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the New York-based business lobby group Partnership for New York City, said Hochul was “too ambivalent about crime other than gun control” to argue. many business leaders.
The encouragement to focus more on the economy and crime as the polls tighten seems to have had an impact on Hochul’s message. At a private fundraiser on Wall Street last Tuesday, Hochul addressed these general topics in front of more than 100 people in attendance, an attendee told CNBC. The dinner took place at Manhatta, a restaurant on the 60th floor of the 28 Liberty St. Tower in the Financial District, this person said. Tickets for a table at the event reached $50,000, the attendee explained.
Another suggestion from donors to Hochul was to fire Bragg in order to show voters that she seeks to tackle crime in the state, some of those people said. Crime in the Big Apple has climbed 5.9% year over year, according to an October report from the New York Police Department.
Bragg has been criticized, often by GOP officials, for rising crime in New York. Bragg, a Democrat, was elected DA of Manhattan in 2021 for a four-year term. He has investigated Trump’s company, Trump Org., and plans to call former CFO Allen Weisselberg to testify against his former employer.
During an October debate between Hochul and Zeldin, the governor pushed back on the idea of firing Bragg and suggested that it was up to voters to decide his fate. Zeldin said during the debate that his first move if he became governor was to remove Bragg from office.
Hochul told Zeldin at the time “you can’t expel someone who is duly elected”.
cnbc
