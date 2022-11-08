FTX’s FTT Token Price Drops 10% Post Mass Dump by Binance

Binance has dumped 23 million FTX tokens valued $584 million.

Following recent developments, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao declared over the weekend that the exchange will sell off all of its FTT holdings. After the announcement, the price of FTT dropped dramatically, losing about 10% of its value in a single day.

Before the crypto community had time to process what CZ had stated, they saw massive sums of FTT being unloaded on Binance from a mysterious wallet. CZ later stated that as part of the liquidation, Binance dumped 23 million FTX tokens valued at $584 million.

Tough Times Ahead

Binance was an early investor in FTX and last year made a $2.1 billion exit from the company in exchange for BUSD and FTT. CZ may have been alluding to Sam Bankman-recent Fried’s blog post, in which he criticizes Defi, a niche of the cryptocurrency market on which Binance has recently placed large bets.

CZ’s latest disclosures in his tweet pertained to Alameda Research. Financial documents were allegedly leaked to the media indicating that Alameda Research has FTT, the exchange token used by FTX, worth billions of dollars. Alameda Research was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

These statistics show that as of the end of the second quarter, Alameda had $14.6 billion in assets and $8 billion in liabilities. Alameda’s exposure to FTT is $5.82 billion, which is 160% of the market cap of FTT, which is $3.32 billion, which is what has investors scared.

Separately, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried recently disclosed in an interview that preparations were being made for the introduction of the company’s stablecoin. In addition, he stated that FTX was indeed trying to get more funding. Moreover, FTX was the highest bidder last month and successfully acquired the insolvent Voyager.

