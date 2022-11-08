Blockchain
Global Blockchain Market Forecast Report 2022-2028 – Compound Annual Growth of 56% Predicted During Forecast Period – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Blockchain Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global blockchain market is growing at a considerable CAGR of around 56.1% during the forecast period.
The key factors driving market growth include the fact that blockchain technology has emerged as a transparent and safe mode for financial services with the benefit of its encrypted transactions. Moreover, the increasing global demand for digital payment systems, increasing cases of hacking that include unauthorized access to records, unauthorized disclosure of personal information, and others in the financial sector are also propelling market growth.
Digital currencies are encouraged from both the demand side and supply side as well. Several digital currencies are being developed by the software companies offering these services such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and few others. Private banks are exploring opportunities in the form of digital currencies to offer services to their clients. After Bitcoin, Ethereum shares the highest market cap. Security is the key factor that is encouraging customers to make transactions through cryptocurrency. Despite positive nodes, many countries have banned the use of cryptocurrency and some are reluctant to implement the protocol for its application.
The market is segmented based on provider, application, and type. Based on the provider, the market is segmented into infrastructure providers, middleware providers, and application providers. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into financial services, transportation & logistics, security & legal work application, healthcare, and technical applications. Based on type, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.
Application Provider Segment is Projected To Grow Significantly
Among provider segments, the application provider is the fastest-growing segment in the overall blockchain market due to government initiatives in the blockchain market. The providers offer infrastructure to develop in the blockchain-based platforms. Blockchain applications can be used for the secure sharing of medical data, NFT marketplaces, music royalties tracking, cross-border payments, real-time IoT operating systems, personal identity security, anti-money laundering tracking system, supply chain, and logistics monitoring, and others.
Regional Outlook
The global blockchain market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World (RoW).
North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the global blockchain market. The growth of the region is mainly due to the presence of major IT companies and their broad blockchain service providing in the US. These major players include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and others. Well-developed IT infrastructure is further strengthening the regional growth of the market. Moreover, the significant adoption of Blockchain technology in various sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, and others further contribute to the market share. The growing patent approval for healthcare Blockchain technology is further contributing to the growth of the market in the US.
Market Players Outlook
The global blockchain market is characterized by the presence of several market players that are providing blockchain solutions to a wide range of customers across the globe. Some of the key players in the market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group LTD., BTL Group Ltd., Evernym Inc., IBM Corp., KYC-Chain LTD., Microsoft Corp., Netki, Oracle Corp., and Peer Ledger, Inc. among others. These players adopt various strategies to remain competitive in the market and gain a competitive advantage over other players operating in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and geographical expansion are some of the major activities adopted by the market players.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global blockchain market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying ‘who-stands-where’ in the market.
Company Profiles
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Bitfury Group, Ltd.
- BTL Group, Ltd.
- Cambridge Blockchain LLC
- Civic Technologies, Inc.
- Consensys Ag
- Edgesecure (Airbitz, Inc.)
- Evernym, Inc.
- Factom, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- KYC-Chain, Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Netki, Inc.
- Neuroware
- Oracle Corp.
- Peer Ledger
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vcr45
European NFT Market and Future Growth Opportunities 2022-2028: UK Sees NFT Platform Allowing Social Media Users to Connect Profiles to Blockchain and Create NFTs – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Q2 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The NFT industry in Europe is forecast to grow by 46.8% on an annual basis to reach US$13353.4 million in 2022.
The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.4% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$13353.4 million in 2022 to reach US$68558.5 million by 2028.
In Europe, the NFT market witnessed significant growth recently. The NFT market is booming since NFTs are an innovation that establishes property rights in the digital zone for the first time, and this uniqueness is driving the value of NFTs and hence, the European market.
The NFTs have become prominent across Europe, including in some of the countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy. Every industry finds an innovative NFT use case, from sports to real estate to entertainment. This NFT uses cases to support the market’s growth in the country. Moreover, as NFT startups continue to innovate and develop differentiated NFT products, these startups are also raising funding rounds in the country to further accelerate their growth.
The United Kingdom NFT industry is also getting support from the government
Notably, the support from the government towards the development of the NFT industry is a testament to the high growth potential of the NFT market in the United Kingdom. With the NFT market just starting in the country, the publisher expects the industry to record strong growth over the next three to four years.
NFT marketplaces are raising funding rounds to drive their growth in the NFT industry
The global NFT industry is expected to record strong growth over three to four years. In the growing prominence and popularity of the NFT market in the United Kingdom, NFT startups are raising funding rounds to further accelerate the growth of their marketplaces.
Venture Capital investment firm acquires 50% stake in the UK-based NFT startup
With the NFT market expected to record strong growth over the next three to four years, venture capital firms are increasing their stake in NFT startups in the United Kingdom to get a major market share.
NFT platform that allows social media users to connect their profile to blockchain and create NFTs launched in the United Kingdom
Millions of social media users have looking for ways to monetize their content online. Targeting such users, NFT startups are creating innovative products which allow social media users to create NFTs and monetize their content.
In Germany, NFTs are mainly used in digital trading cards, game characters, virtual lands in virtual worlds, or crypto art. As per a novel crypto exchange aggregator, Coincub, Germany had outrun Singapore as the most crypto-friendly country. Germany adopted blockchain technology long back in 2019, boosting digital transformation. This further made the country an attractive hub for developing blockchain, NFT, Web3, and metaverse applications which are further leveraged in fintech, climate tech, and businesses, including Germany’s digital identities project.
Since the country started to allow crypto investments in long-term domestic savings, the country turned out to be the most suitable for crypto investments. Therefore, the publisher anticipates that in a country such as Germany, where the government’s policies are smart and sharp and are much ahead of time, the country is likely to witness substantial growth over the next three to four years.
NFT popularity has surged significantly in France
Globally, brands are finding innovative use cases of NFT. From using NFT to raise funding for charity organizations to use them for driving brand awareness, innovation is driving the market growth.
Similar trends are visible in France, where startups enter the NFT space to drive brand awareness and consumer engagement. Notably, the presence of these players and their NFT trading platforms have made it easier for the general public to buy and sell their collections in the country.
The NFT popularity has surged significantly globally over the last 12 months. One of the major reasons behind the growing popularity of NFTs is the rising number of celebrities entering the space. The trends are similar in France as well.
Auction houses are conducting NFT auctions in France
With the growing popularity of NFTs in the digital art segment, many auction houses in the country are seeking to conduct an auction of virtual works in France.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of NFT Market and below is the summary of key market segments:
NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028
- Collectibles and Art
- Real Estate
- Sports
- Gaming
- Utility
- Fashion & Luxury
NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028
- Digital Art
- Music & Sound Clip
- Videos
- Memes & Gif
NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028
- Ethereum
- Solana
- Avalanche
- Polygon
- BSC
- Flow
- Wax
- Ronin
NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028
User Statistics, 2019-2028
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8m6rm
MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire
MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multi-chain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency.
During its beta test in August this year, the DEX accumulated a total transaction volume of more than 45 billion USDT. Currently, with a small group of invited users, the number of transactions on MarginX continues to steadily climb past 48 million, with the most updated numbers found on the Function X StarScan (https://starscan.io/).
“Today marks a milestone for not just MarginX but the DeFi ecosystem, as we push forth the notion of true decentralization, and uphold the values of community and ownership through our unique DEX infrastructure,” said Dr. Danny Lim, Core Contributor of MarginX. “We are thrilled to be building on the Function X blockchain, as it provides us with the multi-chain architecture and EVM compatibility that sets the right DeFi environment for MarginX and its future DeFi protocols.”
MarginX: A Truly Decentralized DEX for the Community
As the world’s first community-based DEX, MarginX is committed to being a contributor-driven, fully decentralized blockchain infrastructure. To further elaborate, the DEX can be defined by the following key features:
- Super Low Transaction Fees
MarginX runs on a multi-chain, cross-chain and para-chain infrastructure that allows the platform to handle a throughput of 2,000–20,000 transactions per block, while reducing congestion in the blockchain — thereby maintaining gas fees as low as 0.003 USDT and transaction fees as low as 0.04%.
- Users Control Their Assets
Funds are traded through non-custodial wallets, and all transactions take place on-chain so they are secure, verifiable and transparent. Currently, MarginX supports f(x)Wallet and is designed to support all decentralized wallets (i.e. MetaMask, Trust Wallet) through WalletConnect in the near future.
- Full Visibility and Access
All transactions run on-chain and are recorded on the blockchain. These include not just order matching, creation and cancellation, but also funding rate settlement, liquidation, and governance. Anybody can track and scrutinize these records, forming a fair system of checks and balances.
- Connecting TradFi and DeFi
MarginX lays the foundation for where other DeFi products can be built upon, including stock-based derivatives or traditional financial assets. The DEX allows anyone to design and build their own DeFi products on the blockchain, and offers tools that bridge the old and new traders of the financial world.
- By the Community, for the Community
At MarginX, every stakeholder, whether a developer, community manager, or trader, has a say through its governance framework. The MarginX utility NFT system also determines each user’s voting rights, trading rebates and referral fees, which builds a sense of community, and offers users an additional and perpetual source of yield.
In addition, in never-before-seen DEX style, MarginX offers a paper trading platform (https://demo.marginx.io) that runs parallel to its live trading platform. This is to allow new users to learn with ease using test tokens, in order to trade confidently in the real world.
“Our goal is to have people think about MarginX as more than just a DEX — it is an entire infrastructure on which DeFi protocols can be built upon,” said Dr. Shin Liang Chin, Core Contributor of MarginX. “The sky is the limit when it comes to future partnerships and developments, and we are excited to be at the helm of such a direction for the industry. We hope to make finance more accessible, more transparent and more secure for everyone through the use of blockchain technologies.”
Currently, MarginX facilitates the trading of cryptocurrency-based perpetual contracts for BTC, ETH and FX. In keeping consistent with the values of community and ownership, MarginX will not involve any ICO, IEO, token sale or NFT sale, so as to level the playing field for all.
For more information, please refer to our media kit (https://bit.ly/mxmedia) or our website (https://marginx.io).
About MarginX
MarginX is the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange built on the Function X network, and running via a multi-chain and on-chain infrastructure. It aims to bridge the traditional financial markets and cryptocurrency world by providing a platform where investors can buy, sell and create derivative products of any financial asset, and where every stakeholder has a say in the future of the platform.
Contact
Marketing & Communications Lead
Dione Chen
MarginX
[email protected]
Leading Global Gaming Company NCSOFT Partners With Mysten Labs
Invests $15 Million in Mysten as Part of $300 Million Series B Funding Round
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mysten Labs (“Mysten” or the “Company”), a web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher. Under the terms of the partnership, NCSOFT has invested $15 million in Mysten as part of the Company’s $300 million Series B funding round, which values Mysten at more than $2 billion. The two organizations will also explore future collaborations to create digital entertainment experiences that are more engaging and player centric leveraging Sui.
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in South Korea, with subsidiaries around the world, NCSOFT is a leading digital entertainment and publishing company that develops online and mobile games for millions of fans globally. Best known for critically acclaimed franchises including Lineage, Aion, Guild Wars, and Blade & Soul, NCSOFT’s portfolio of successful games are recognized for their massive worldview, multiplayer capabilities, technological prowess, and graphic quality.
Dr. Songyee Yoon, President and Chief Strategy Officer of NCSOFT, said, “Blockchain technology has the potential to create novel and innovative player experiences. We are excited to partner with Mysten, who shares our vision for the technology as a platform for truly distributed player centric economy, passion for community building, and trustworthy technology which is crucial for those who desire to build a platform of desired scale and reach.”
Mysten was launched in 2021 by former executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The Company’s inaugural product, Sui, is a decentralized, proof of stake blockchain that builds on important innovations in consensus algorithms and leverages novel data structures to deliver a high-performance, low-cost Layer 1.
Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten, said, “NCSOFT is a storied name in gaming with a rich legacy of building fun, innovative experiences that have attracted millions of loyal players worldwide. We are grateful for NCSOFT’s financial support and partnership, which is a strong testament to the power of Sui as the definitive blockchain for gaming applications.”
Sam Blackshear, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Mysten and the creator of the Move programming language, said, “Bringing gaming to web3 requires infrastructure that can support millions of players while enabling these players to own and interact with fully on-chain, dynamic and composable digital assets. The scalability and object-oriented architecture of Sui render it the destination of choice for developers seeking to build densely populated games that realize the benefits of on-chain elements, monetize well, and, most importantly, result in high quality user experiences.”
Mysten announced the initial close of its Series B funding round in September. The round was led by FTX Ventures, and included participation from new and existing investors, including a16z crypto, Jump Crypto, Apollo, Binance Labs, Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sino Global, Dentsu Ventures, Greenoaks Capital, and O’Leary Ventures, among other investment funds. Mysten has also entered into several strategic partnerships with entities across gaming, social media, and finance to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in web3.
About Mysten Labs
Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.
Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com
About Sui
Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in crypto. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto.
Learn more: https://sui.io
About NCSOFT
NCSOFT, headquartered in Pangyo, Korea, is the world’s premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games, including the critically acclaimed Lineage®, AION®, Blade & Soul®, Guild Wars® franchises as well as numerous casual games. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, NCSOFT aims at providing fun to everyone, everywhere in the world. More information can be found at www.ncsoft.com.
Contacts
For Mysten:
Carissa Felger/Sam Fisher
Gasthalter & Co.
+1 (212) 257-4170
[email protected]
For NCSOFT:
Ron Eagle
[email protected]
G2 Honors Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire With Nine Excellency Badges
G2, a software marketplace, has awarded nine badges to Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service. Based on the feedback from actual users included in its quarterly review form, the badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report.
High Performer, Most Likely to Be Recommended by Users, and Highest User Adoption are just a few of the accolades that Chainwire has received. Chainwire, which offers a best-in-class PR service for blockchain firms, has been honored with nine accolades for its work. In addition to the Best Meets Requirements badge, Chainwire has also been recognized as having the Easiest Admin, Easiest Setup, Easiest to Do Business With, Easiest to Use, and Best Support.
Alon Keren, CMO at Chainwire said:
“We’re delighted to have been recognized by G2 for our efforts in delivering an industry-leading newswire syndication service. We’re proud to be the first PR service of its kind for the blockchain industry, facilitating press release distribution across the entire cryptosphere, and providing Web3 projects the attention they deserve.”
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Chainwire enables the automatic publication of press releases across the leading crypto media publications around the world, and it has attracted more than 300 clients in the cryptosphere, including crypto exchanges, Web3 events, blockchain companies, launchpads, investment firms, DeFi projects, and Web3 PR agencies.
Visit G2’s Chainwire review page to read feedback left by actual users or to add your own review of Chainwire.
Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin is now trading in the $19,000 which has completely destroyed the expectation that the bottom was already marked at $20,000. Despite the digital asset largely deviating from a lot of established trends, it seems it continues to stay true to the fact that it eventually loses more than 80% of its all-time high value before the next bull rally begins.
If so, then it is possible that the market will see lows below $17,000. Now the question becomes what would trigger such a decline in price and it could be easily traced back to the ongoing battle between Binance and FTX.
The market is already feeling the effects of Binance wanting to dump more than $500 worth of FTT, which has triggered a more than 30% decline in the token’s price already. However, as is often the case in the crypto market, it is not localized to just FTT alone. The effects are being felt across other cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin which has lost about $1,000 from its value in the last 24 hours alone.
BTC price falls below $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Will Bitcoin Recover?
A recovery in the bitcoin price is not a debate given that recovery after a price decline is always inevitable. However, a significant recovery from this point is not expected given that bitcoin is yet to reach its bottom. And until this happens, it is likely that bitcoin will not break above $22,000.
There were also significant sell-offs in the market following the increase in price last week. Investors had taken advantage of this to secure some quick short-term gains but the result was the loss of support at $20,000.
For bitcoin, it comes down to the current macro climate due to the high correlation. Until there is settling, it is likely that the digital asset will not see any significant value pump. The disruption from the macro environment and the ongoing issues with Binance and FTX, point to further decline for bitcoin.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
“The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association Will Champion the Sector Across Key Markets”
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The launch of MEA & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) in Abu Dhabi is being seen as a pivotal step forward in the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems.
MEAACBA is a non profit organisation which has cross-industry representation with a focus on education, coordination, and innovation for participants across the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.
Board Chairman, Jehanzeb Awan, said: “MEAACBA will bring the knowledge, connections and gravitas needed to create wide reaching benefits for this highly dynamic and exciting space. We are dedicated to educating the global community and helping all businesses succeed and thrive. This will be delivered by industry experts sharing knowledge through webinars, courses and events. The industry will benefit from the Association as it provides a coordination mechanism between regulators, government agencies, banks, legal, tax and advisory firms to address the most pressing challenges.”
The Association is supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Chairman of the ADGM, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, commented: “Abu Dhabi, and the UAE is a leader in the development of innovative and compliant crypto and blockchain businesses, showing how these can be part of a progressive financial services sector. We are pleased to be able to support MEAACBA which will contribute towards developing this dynamic sector.”
MEAACBA membership is open to all companies and individuals across MEA and Asia that are involved with the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. This includes but is not limited to exchanges, custodians, consulting firms, regulators, technology developers, digital asset traders and NFT/ Metaverse firms.
Board Member Richard Teng, Binance Regional Head of MENA, said: “We have always said that good regulation is good for crypto, and bad regulation will be bad for all the industry. Therefore, we welcome and want to be part of initiatives like MEAACBA which look to address the difficult questions through collaboration and education. The best way forward for our industry is to be inclusive and to build trust with our users.”
www.meaacba.org
- Jehanzeb Awan (Chairman)
- Richard Teng – Regional Head of MENA, Binance
- Stuart Isted – GM, MEA, Crypto.com
- Ola Doudin – CEO & Cofounder, BitOasis
- Basil Al Askari – Co Founder and CEO, MidChains
- Joseph Dallago – CEO and Co-Founder, Rain Financial
- Dapo Ako – MD, J. Awan & Partners
*Source: AETOSWire
Contacts
Habib Bacha
[email protected]
