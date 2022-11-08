Global Blockchain Market Forecast Report 2022-2028 – Compound Annual Growth of 56% Predicted During Forecast Period – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Blockchain Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global blockchain market is growing at a considerable CAGR of around 56.1% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving market growth include the fact that blockchain technology has emerged as a transparent and safe mode for financial services with the benefit of its encrypted transactions. Moreover, the increasing global demand for digital payment systems, increasing cases of hacking that include unauthorized access to records, unauthorized disclosure of personal information, and others in the financial sector are also propelling market growth.

Digital currencies are encouraged from both the demand side and supply side as well. Several digital currencies are being developed by the software companies offering these services such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and few others. Private banks are exploring opportunities in the form of digital currencies to offer services to their clients. After Bitcoin, Ethereum shares the highest market cap. Security is the key factor that is encouraging customers to make transactions through cryptocurrency. Despite positive nodes, many countries have banned the use of cryptocurrency and some are reluctant to implement the protocol for its application.

The market is segmented based on provider, application, and type. Based on the provider, the market is segmented into infrastructure providers, middleware providers, and application providers. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into financial services, transportation & logistics, security & legal work application, healthcare, and technical applications. Based on type, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.

Application Provider Segment is Projected To Grow Significantly

Among provider segments, the application provider is the fastest-growing segment in the overall blockchain market due to government initiatives in the blockchain market. The providers offer infrastructure to develop in the blockchain-based platforms. Blockchain applications can be used for the secure sharing of medical data, NFT marketplaces, music royalties tracking, cross-border payments, real-time IoT operating systems, personal identity security, anti-money laundering tracking system, supply chain, and logistics monitoring, and others.

Regional Outlook

The global blockchain market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the global blockchain market. The growth of the region is mainly due to the presence of major IT companies and their broad blockchain service providing in the US. These major players include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and others. Well-developed IT infrastructure is further strengthening the regional growth of the market. Moreover, the significant adoption of Blockchain technology in various sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, and others further contribute to the market share. The growing patent approval for healthcare Blockchain technology is further contributing to the growth of the market in the US.

Market Players Outlook

The global blockchain market is characterized by the presence of several market players that are providing blockchain solutions to a wide range of customers across the globe. Some of the key players in the market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group LTD., BTL Group Ltd., Evernym Inc., IBM Corp., KYC-Chain LTD., Microsoft Corp., Netki, Oracle Corp., and Peer Ledger, Inc. among others. These players adopt various strategies to remain competitive in the market and gain a competitive advantage over other players operating in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and geographical expansion are some of the major activities adopted by the market players.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global blockchain market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying ‘who-stands-where’ in the market.

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bitfury Group, Ltd.

BTL Group, Ltd.

Cambridge Blockchain LLC

Civic Technologies, Inc.

Consensys Ag

Edgesecure (Airbitz, Inc.)

Evernym, Inc.

Factom, Inc.

IBM Corp.

KYC-Chain, Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Netki, Inc.

Neuroware

Oracle Corp.

Peer Ledger

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vcr45

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900