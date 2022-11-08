Gop Activists And Candidates Set The Stage To Claim Elections They Lose Are Stolen

The most recent example is Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, who said in a recent interview that it will look “highly suspicious” if states fail to determine the results on election night or early Wednesday. Still, GOP party activists across the country have encouraged voters to wait until Election Day to vote in person or turn in their mail-in ballots.

Arizona offers perhaps the largest and most competitive lineup of races in the country, including contests for Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. In Maricopa County, where the vast majority of the state’s votes are concentrated, Supervisor Bill Gates pointed out that the results may not be known until Friday.

Indeed, hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots are expected to arrive at the polls on Election Day. Those will require verifying voter signatures, a lengthy process that the law says won’t begin until Wednesday. If many people do not vote early, there will also be long lines, which will put more stress on the voting centers and the teams in charge of doing the counting.

Gates, a former Republican Party election lawyer from Arizona, led a press conference the day before the Phoenix election on “misinformation.” Although he did not name names, Gates called the type of messages that Hamadeh, Bobb and others embraced as the most problematic.

This misinformation campaign, Gates said, “kicked into high gear” last week.

At the same time, GOP activist groups and even candidates have asked their voters to vote in ways that could lead to long lines and processing delays. Mark Finchem, the GOP nominee for Secretary of State and an outspoken election denier, is among those encouraging voters to show up on Election Day.

The advice for GOP voters echoes what Trump did in 2020, when Democrats were expected to vote in large numbers by mail due to pandemic concerns. Trump built a campaign around delegitimizing mail-in ballots and even tried to stop them from being counted, sparking a flood of baseless legal challenges and even a proposed executive order for the military to seize the machines. to vote.

In an interview with POLITICO, Gates said he feared a repeat after Election Day. If Republicans win, they “can say ‘we defeated fraud,’” as gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake did in her main contest, Gates said. “If you lose, then you can say, ‘Ah, look at all those terrible things that happened on election day.’ I think that’s probably it,” Gates said.

“If you’re considering complaining about how long it takes to count ballots, which they’re already doing, and yet you’re working to make it harder to count ballots faster,” said David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research. , “it makes you wonder if it’s intentional.” The center is a non-profit organization that works with election officials.

In a sign of Democrats’ concern over a list of GOP ‘deniers’ sweeping state leadership positions, it was at a Nov. 3 rally in that state that former President Barack Obama warned that democracy “might not survive”.

It appears the push for last-minute voting is based on a conspiracy theory that Democrats can rig voting machines. State Senator Wendy Rogers, a Republican who supported a partisan revision of the 2020 ballots in Maricopa County, told One America News Network viewers last month that “we have to vote on the last day, the election day, so they don’t know how much to cheat.

Gates stressed that all voting machines must pass tests before the election and that manual counts of “statistically significant lots” are carried out by bipartisan groups.

Meanwhile, Finchem suggested he would not accept the results of his own race if he lost and would demand a manual recount. At the press conference, Gates was asked if any of the GOP nominees for governor, senate, secretary of state, and attorney general over the past two years had accepted a standing invitation. to visit the tabulation center in view of their concerns. “Not one of them,” Gates said.

Calls to vote only on Election Day – while questioning longer count times – are rife. “Any state that doesn’t count all the votes and announce the winner Tuesday night is incompetent,” said Richard Grenell, a close Trump ally and former ambassador to Germany. tweeted last week.

Maryland Matters reported that an aide to Michael Peroutka, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, encouraged voters to ‘form long lines’ by arriving two hours before polls closed. on polling day. “Vote Nov. 8 as late in the day as possible,” campaign coordinator Macky Stafford said. “If everyone could stand in really long queues at 6 o’clock, that would really help us.”

In Georgia, a recent grassroots group online flyer said, “Voting in person and on Election Day is the only way to overwhelm the system,” the Associated Press reported.

More recently, some GOP candidates have contradicted these instructions. “If you have an absentee ballot, I think you should mail it. I want people to vote,” Lake told reporters this month. “And vote as you want, but vote.”