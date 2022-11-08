Grading Dolphins’ win over Bears; plus stock up, stock down

The Miami Dolphins made it through back-to-back road games in the NFC North with a pair of victories, albeit unflattering in some aspects in tight wins over the Chicago Bears on Sunday and the Detroit Lions last week.

But you take NFL road wins however you can get them.

And although the Miami defense underwhelmed for a second consecutive outing, the Dolphins have proven they can win both in a defensive struggle and a shootout alike as they won their third game in a row on Sunday.

Here’s how the Dolphins graded out in various areas of their 35-32 win over the Bears to improve to 6-3 with the Cleveland Browns (3-5) up next.

Passing game: A-

This was the second consecutive game where Tua Tagovailoa was absolutely sensational. The third-year quarterback is consistently stringing together great performances now after back-to-back three-touchdown games without an interception — this time, going 21 of 30 for 302 yards.

The minus in the grade merely comes because, on two late drives with a chance to put the Bears away, Tagovailoa first missed short to a wide-open Durham Smythe on fourth-and-1 and then underthrew Jaylen Waddle, who was open behind the coverage on a key third down.

Despite this, Tagovailoa was again superb on third down overall, going 6 of 7 for 109 yards on the critical down.

The combination of Waddle (85 yards) and Tyreek Hill (143 yards) now has 1,916 receiving yards combined, the most by a pair of teammates through nine games in the Super Bowl era.

Tagovailoa was not sacked. He was hit twice, officially, and a couple of times escaped negative plays with incomplete passes that were close to being called for intentional grounding.

Running game: C+

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. may be looking at a 50-50 timeshare in the backfield now as the former San Francisco 49ers are reunited in Miami. Each had nine carries. Wilson saw 28 offensive snaps. Mostert, who started, got 27.

Wilson did more with his opportunities, rushing for 51 yards and also scoring a receiving touchdown. Mostert had a 1-yard score and finished with 26 yards. The two tailbacks combined for a 4.2 rushing average.

It was decent but mostly just complemented the passing game. The Dolphins could’ve stood to do more against a Bears run defense that entered the matchup 31st out of 32 teams.

Defending the pass: D

If the Dolphins weren’t going to stop quarterback Justin Fields on the ground, at least don’t let him beat you with the pass, too.

Fields and the NFL’s worst-ranked passing offense accounted for three touchdowns through the air as Fields finished 17 of 28 for 123 yards. Two of the touchdowns went to tight end Cole Kmet, the other was wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s first score of the season, as he beat Xavien Howard for a 16-yard score.

Howard had an interception negated because he was called for defensive holding. Having trouble getting Fields down all afternoon, the Dolphins corralled him twice late for key sacks that led to the final two stops for the win. Melvin Ingram’s sack on the Bears’ penultimate chance was immense, and Duke Riley had one leading to the final stand. But even that one was a result of a drop from Chicago receiver Equanimeous St. Brown instead of the coverage.

Defending the run: F

Absolutely no containment on Fields whatsoever as he ran for 178 yards, an NFL regular-season record for a quarterback. The second-year QB out of Ohio State made Dolphins defenders look silly. I would compare the Dolphins to some an inferior Big Ten team trying to tackle Fields when he was in college, but not even any college opponent for Fields surrendered that many rushing yards against him.

It’s unfortunate for the Dolphins because they otherwise stopped the traditional run game from the running backs, holding David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert to 2.6 and 3.3 yards per carry, respectively. But when you have defenders whiffing, getting shook, taking poor angles and flat-out missing tackles to give up a record, you get an F.

Special teams: C

There was the great, and there was the awful. Jaelan Phillips blocked a punt, and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped it up for a touchdown. But then there was Jason Sanders missed a chip-shot 29-yard field goal that could’ve turned out to make a difference in the end. Sanders hooked the short try, which shouldn’t be missed regardless of wind at Soldier Field, wide left, and he has now missed four field goals this season with this one being the first from within 50 yards.

Coaching: D

There was a nearly catastrophic sequence early in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins burned one timeout on third-and-2 from Bears 15-yard line. They gain one yard on a Wilson run. They don’t kick the field goal. With the offense on the field, they burn a second timeout. And after all of that, the Dolphins fail on fourth down with Tagovailoa’s pass to an open Smythe skipping to him.

That wasn’t the only frustrating sequence of game management. At the end of the first half, the Dolphins let ample time run off on a couple of plays before the Sanders 29-yard field goal — and had a penalty for too many men on the field, to boot.

Overall, the offensive game plan was schemed up well for Miami, but defenders were not adequately prepared to contain a running quarterback of the caliber of Fields.

Stock up: Eric Rowe

It’s not Tagovailoa because his stock was already high coming off his game in Detroit. Rowe was the “stock down” player last week after his surprise healthy scratch. On Sunday at Soldier Field, he was back in the lineup and active, finishing with seven tackles, which was third on the team. Rowe was in the box, allowing Jevon Holland to return to the free safety role as Miami has mixed and matched to fill the void left by Brandon Jones’ season-ending knee injury.

Stock down: Team tackling and pursuit

Why single out one player? We all saw the highlights from Fields. We saw various Dolphins defenders appearing like they were running on a sandy beach while Fields was on a fast indoor track. We saw the poor angles and pursuit. It’s not the first time scrambling quarterbacks were able to exploit the Dolphins, with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen also racking up big plays on the ground in earlier matchups with Miami.

