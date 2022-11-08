Hungary pledges to overhaul its judicial system, hoping to unlock EU funds – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

Hungary has proposed sweeping judicial reforms in a bid to unlock 7.2 billion euros in grants from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, according to documents seen by POLITICO.

The opening is the latest twist in a months-long standoff between Brussels and Budapest over money, which Hungary increasingly needs as the economic situation in the country deteriorates. The two sides have sought a compromise that would see Hungary commit to bolstering the independence of its judiciary in return for Brussels approving its pandemic recovery plan and related funds.

Budapest must obtain the approval of the European Commission and the majority of EU countries before the end of the year or risk losing up to 70% of the subsidies.

The Commission is expected to make a decision on this before the end of the month, EU officials and diplomats told POLITICO. EU commissioners could discuss the issue at a meeting next week or the following week, an official added. If that happens, EU finance ministers would then vote on the issue on December 6.

Unlocking the funds could convince Budapest to drop its veto on other key decisions, including an international minimum tax agreement and an 18 billion euro Ukrainian aid package.

But even a conditional approval to give the money to Hungary would likely trigger a backlash from the European Parliament, countries like the Netherlands who want the EU to crack down harder on threats to the rule of law, and groups from civil society who argue that the Budapest promises can’t be taken at face value.

A Commission spokesman declined to answer questions about Hungary’s latest offer or the timetable for a possible deal.

“We have made progress on a number of issues over the past few months,” the spokesperson said. “Discussions with Hungary are continuing and we are working to conclude our assessment as soon as possible.”

The art of dealing

Budapest and Brussels have been negotiating EU funds for a year and a half, mainly squabbling over Hungary’s anti-corruption efforts – or lack thereof.

The dispute involved a two-pronged negotiation.

One avenue is the discussion on Hungary’s access to post-pandemic liquidity.

The other has been an ongoing row over the country’s access to regular EU funds – a fight that erupted after the EU triggered a mechanism giving it the power to withhold countries’ money for rule of law reasons.

In September, the Commission took the dramatic step of suggesting that the EU suspend around €7.5 billion in payments from Hungary’s ordinary budget. But officials have also given the country a path to compromise, essentially saying that if Budapest enacts 17 rule of law commitments it has made, it could get the money. Hungary must now adopt these pledges by November 19 or risk losing the funds.

The Commission then also asked Budapest for additional commitments on judicial independence through the negotiations on the pandemic fund, counting on Orbán’s willingness to obtain almost 15 billion euros of suspended liquidity from the EU, i.e. nearly 11% of the country’s GDP in 2021.

Inflation in Hungary topped 20% in September and the government only expects 1% growth in 2023, putting pressure on the country’s finances.

What’s in the proposal?

The Hungarian government’s commitments to judicial reform, according to a November 4 draft seen by POLITICO, largely revolve around strengthening the National Judicial Council, an oversight body currently unable to exercise effective control, according to the Council of Europe, a human rights institution.

Budapest said it would give the council the power to issue binding opinions on a range of decisions made by the president of the National Judicial Office, a politically appointed role. The newly strengthened body would thus be able to review the appointment of judges and court presidents, transfer and dismiss judges without their consent, and decide on the suitability of candidates for the National Office of the Judiciary.

Furthermore, Budapest has undertaken to guarantee the operational independence of the body and to provide it with an appropriate budget, as well as to consult it on legislative proposals relating to the judiciary. The council could also make legislative proposals to the government.

The government has also pledged to reform the Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, with the aim of enshrining its independence. In particular, Budapest has proposed giving the newly strengthened oversight body a say in the suitability of government appointments to the Supreme Court.

The government has also listed a number of safeguards intended to ensure that the court acts independently and in accordance with the law. In particular, he pledged to remove legal obstacles for judges wishing to take cases to the Court of Justice of the European Union – a long-standing point of contention.

Finally, the government said it would deprive government bodies of their ability to challenge the final decisions of the country’s Constitutional Court.

The government has also committed to consulting civil society groups on proposed reforms.

All of the proposed reforms are expected to come into effect in the first quarter of next year and would be completed by a fixed date, yet to be determined, according to the document.

And, in particular, the draft stated that the reforms should be completed before Hungary made payment requests to the Commission.