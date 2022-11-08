India and climate change: Can Modi meet the world’s needs?





It’s not unusual for temperatures in India’s Thar Desert to reach 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). Even when they fall, warm winds sweep across the bare plains. The soil here is infertile, water is scarce. This place is almost uninhabitable for humans, but it is ideal for one of the largest solar farms in the world.

The Bhadla Solar Park in the state of Rajasthan, near India’s border with Pakistan, is a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gargantuan ambitions to turn his country into a green energy powerhouse. By 2030, Modi wants half of India’s energy to come from renewables.

It’s a huge and admirable goal for the world’s third-largest carbon emitter, but achieving it will require trillions of dollars and tough decisions on Modi’s part.

While renewable energy is growing faster in India than in any other major economy, the country remains dependent on coal, which has long fueled the country’s growth and accounts for more than 80% of its energy mix. Indian officials have also said the country plans to expand its use of fossil fuels even as many of its nearly 1.4 billion people choke on the pollution it causes.

In the past, India has defended its use of global-warming fossil fuels in the name of development – a stance that has seen it criticized at international climate talks.

During last year’s COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, India raised a last-minute objection to the wording of a proposed joint statement. around coal disposal. Its chief delegate argued that government subsidies to fossil fuels for the public must continue – how else could India provide fuel like natural gas to the poor who still burn wood to cook their meals, he said. he asks.

This exchange highlights the contradiction at the heart of India’s stance on climate change – that Modi’s government can keep setting ambitious goals, but when it comes to achieving them, his country is caught in the middle. a trap between development and decarbonization.

Indian Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh demonstrated this dilemma in September when he announced plans to add 56 gigawatts of coal to India’s energy mix by 2030 while also investing in renewables, pointing out the need to prioritize reliable nutrition for growth.

This is bad news for the global fight against climate change, where India’s actions have wide ramifications.

India emits more than 2.4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year according to data collected by the EU. An analysis of its plans by the Climate Action Tracker shows the country’s targets are “critically insufficient” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrialization levels. Warming beyond this threshold will trigger irreversible damage and push many ecosystems towards tipping points, according to climate science.

“As one of the biggest emitters in the world, what India is doing is crucial for the world to meet the 1.5˚C limit,” said Hannah Fekete, co-founder of the NewClimate Institute, who has more a decade of experience in quantifying the impact of policies on emissions. .

And nowhere are the contradictions in India’s position clearer than in Rajasthan. The state is quickly becoming a hotbed of solar power, but is also home to at least seven coal-fired power plants.

Just 400 miles from the Bhadla solar park are four of the five most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2021. Every day they are blanketed in gray soot and ash from burnt coal.

According to a report on Climate Change in the Indian Mind from Yale University’s School of the Environment, 81% of Indians surveyed were worried about global warming, with 50% saying they were “very worried”. Additionally, 64% say their government “should do more to fight global warming.”

Yet few would claim that climate change is a problem that India alone must solve. Indeed, the picture changes dramatically when its broadcasts are considered in the context of its massive population. Per capita figures show that Indians actually contribute relatively very little to the problem. While an average American emits 14.7 tonnes of CO2 per year, an Indian emits around 1.8.

However, despite the low level of emissions per capita, the weight of the country’s struggles can be felt disproportionately at the individual level.

In Delhi, the fourth most polluted city in the world, people are seeing firsthand the impacts of the country’s coal consumption.

Resident Rohit Sharma, 36, told CNN: “We get frustrated when we look at other cities where there’s not a lot of pollution and the life they can live, but we can’t. ”

“Air pollution will impact everything,” he added. “We will have health problems, respiratory problems and our lifespan will be shortened.”

His colleague Kunal Sharma, 28, worries about what life might look like in the years to come. “If no concrete action is taken, life after 10 years will become extremely difficult,” Sharma said. “What can we do? We have to live here.

The Modi government has encouraged Indians to live more sustainably – launching a program in October that urged drivers to turn off their engines at red lights and take the stairs instead of the lift.

But the question isn’t just whether the world can count on the Indian public to decarbonize – it’s also whether Indians can count on their government to do so as well.

Even as much of the world has come to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic, India has continued to ramp up its renewable energy. Between 2019 and 2021, the share of India’s energy from renewables grew by almost 3%, according to a 2022 report by the Center for Science and Environment in New Delhi.

India has seen “a sustained increase in renewable energy installations,” Nandini Das, an energy research and policy analyst at research institute Climate Analytics, told CNN. “Even during Covid it hasn’t stopped.”

At COP26, Modi set out a series of goals for India’s efforts in the fight against climate change. He promised that by 2030, India would have increased its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts – up from 156.83 in 2021 – and would use renewable energy sources to meet 50% of its energy needs.

Experts say India is on track to meet Modi’s non-fossil fuel target by increasing nuclear and hydropower, but the country’s short-term goals – like installing 175 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of 2022 – enough to power up to 131 million homes – are at stake.

A report by S&P Global earlier this year said India may miss its 2022 target, in part because the country still lacks a clear commitment to phase out coal.

It’s also about funding – investing in renewable energy and other climate change mitigation efforts is expensive.

The developed world was supposed to provide $100 billion a year to developing countries to help them reduce emissions and adapt to the climate crisis. This objective was never achieved.

This is money that India could use. Meeting its 2030 wind and solar targets alone would cost $223 billion, according to an analysis by BloombergNEF. And in the 2019-20 fiscal year, India raised just a quarter of the funds needed each year to meet its initial climate targets, according to a report by Climate Policy Initiative (CPI), a research group. independent non-profit.

If India does not receive the financial support it needs, it will be difficult to maintain its pace of renewable energy development. Raising it will be even more difficult.

In Rajasthan, projects like the Bhadla Solar Park have helped the state exceed its renewable energy targets, but experts say success is not widespread enough.

“If India sticks to its current approach, which includes expanding coal-fired power generation and infrastructure to use more and more imported LNG, it risks having huge assets stranded. in the fossil fuel sector and increased dependence on energy imports,” said Fekete, of the NewClimate Institute. , told CNN.

“India should instead focus fully on renewable energy, with international support if needed.”

She says that if not, India’s greenhouse gas emissions are set to rise by 2030, making global targets even more difficult, if not impossible, to meet.

“Given the size of India, this jeopardizes the global temperature target of 1.5C,” Fekete said.