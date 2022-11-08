Japan develops hypersonic plan – media – RT World News

A healthy and balanced diet is essential for improving a child’s health during this time of year.

Your child may find it difficult to adjust to the change in the environment due to lower temperatures and fading from the sun’s rays. Your child should develop a stronger defense system during this time. In order to fight off many illnesses, including the flu, colds, sore throats and ear infections, their immune system needs to be on high alert.

Your child’s immune system being compromised leads to unwanted dangers and health issues, making them more susceptible to infection during the colder months. Here are some effective tips that you should follow throughout the winter season.

Winter season: follow these tips to protect your children’s winter season

1. Dress them properly

Don’t forget to protect your child’s head and chest. Your child will stay warm thanks to this. This is crucial since research has shown that our heads account for 30% of the heat we lose from our bodies. Of course, don’t forget to dress your child in long sleeves and long pants.

2. Disinfect and keep clean

It’s safer to keep your child’s environment and belongings clean because their immune system fights infections. Since children spend most of their cold weather indoors, it is important to clean and sterilize the house regularly, especially during and after thunderstorms when the humidity promotes fungal infections. Encourage them to keep their items, such as their clothes, socks, toys, and school bags, dry and clean.

Regular cleaning and disinfection can help keep germs away

3. Eat well

A healthy, balanced diet is key to improving your child’s health at this time of year. The foods your child eats have a big impact on their immune system. Therefore, increasing the amount of immunity-boosting items in their diet, such as antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, spices, etc., will protect them from disease.

4. Make sure they’re hydrated

Consuming enough liquid is also very important throughout this cold season. While we’re all thirsty in the summer and consuming copious amounts of water, it’s just as vital to increase your fluid intake in the winter. Even if your child isn’t thirsty, staying hydrated is crucial for their overall health during the winter. Winter dehydration has a chance to occur when the core body temperature rises due to reduced ambient temperature.

5. Make sure they get enough sleep

The performance of our immune system is strongly influenced by sleep. Large variations during the typical sleep-wake cycle impact your child’s physical and mental activities as well as heart rate, body temperature and immunological parameters, including leukocyte and cytokine production. An inflammatory condition is caused by a lack of quality sleep. Lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, leaving the youngster more susceptible to infection by bacteria and viruses.

A healthy sleep schedule keeps the immune system healthy

6. Limit the consumption of sugary foods

Unfortunately, the holiday season often includes sugary foods that are bad for a child’s health. In addition to suppressing the immune system, increased sugar consumption also leads to systemic inflammation. Children who consume a lot of sugar are therefore more likely to contract the flu, colds and other illnesses. To boost their immune system, try limiting children’s sugar intake to one small treat a day.

Follow these effective tips to ensure your child stays healthy and disease-free as the winter season begins.

