MEXICO CITY — The murder of a young woman in Mexico City prompted accusations on Monday that authorities in a neighboring state intentionally botched her autopsy to cover up the killer.
Jordan McLaughlin has been consistently good for Timberwolves
Jordan McLaughlin set a couple of firsts Saturday in Minnesota’s 129-117 home win over Houston.
The reserve point guard tallied 11 assists while committing no turnovers, making him the first bench player in the NBA this season with such numbers. He is also the first player in Timberwolves history to post double-digit assists and zero turnovers off the bench in multiple games. McLaughlin also had a similar performance in a road win over the Kings last February.
Minnesota continues to play its best basketball with McLaughlin on the floor — a truth that carried over from the end of last season. Entering Monday’s game against the New York Knicks, the Timberwolves were outscoring opponents by 20.1 points per 100 possessions when the 26-year-old guard is on the floor.
Minnesota has outscored opponents by 61 points this year with McLaughlin in action. That’s the best plus-minus in the NBA among players from teams that don’t currently sport above-.500 records.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said what’s grown in McLaughlin’s game is his consistency.
“Being able to do it, and then being able to do it every time on the floor, that’s when you become a player in this league,” Finch said. “Whether it’s a superstar who can do something at a highly repeatable level that can’t be stopped or whether it’s a role player where you know exactly what you’re going to get when you go in there every night, and that’s what J-Mac has become. The effect it has on our team is very, very contagious. He’s one of those guys that just digs the ball out of nothing and makes these plays when you need him to. He’s one of our best multiple-effort guys, and (Saturday) I thought he was really, really good at driving again, getting multiple attacks in there, putting pressure on the rim in a multitude of ways.”
Consistency is the point guard’s biggest point of emphasis early this season.
“Coming in consistently, picking up full, trying to change the pace of the game, change the flow of it, get guys open shots, run our offense and be a pest on defense,” McLaughlin said.
Thus far, that’s exactly what he’s brought on a nightly basis.
Gobert still out
Center Rudy Gobert missed his second straight game Monday while remaining in health and safety protocols.
Odd start
The Timberwolves’ 8:15 p.m. tipoff Monday against New York was part of the NBA’s initiative to raise awareness about Tuesday’s election day. The League did not schedule any games for Tuesday, instead having all 30 teams play Monday night. All 15 games were staggered to start at different times, with tipoffs taking place in 15-minute increments. Fans were able to watch all 15 games for free on the NBA app.
People are fleeing Twitter for Mastodon. What is that?
By Rachel Metz | CNN
In the week since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the number of people signing up to a small social network called Mastodon has increased.
You may not have heard of Mastodon, which has been around since 2016, but now it’s growing rapidly. Some are fleeing Twitter for this or at least looking for a second place to post their thoughts online as the much better-known social network faces layoffs, controversial product changes, an expected shift in its approach to content moderation and a jump in hateful rhetoric.
There may not be a clear alternative to Twitter, a particularly influential, fast-paced, text-heavy, conversational and news-driven platform. But Mastodon scratches some itch. The service resembles Twitter, with a timeline of short updates sorted chronologically rather than algorithmically. It allows users to join a multitude of different servers run by various groups and individuals, rather than a central platform controlled by a single company like Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.
Unlike major social networks, Mastodon is both free and ad-free. It is developed by a non-profit organization led by Mastodon creator Eugen Rochko and is supported by crowdfunding.
Rochko said in an interview Thursday that Mastodon had gained 230,000 users since October 27, when Musk took over Twitter. It now has 655,000 monthly active users, he said. Twitter reported in July that it had nearly 238 million daily active monetizable users.
“It’s not as big as Twitter, obviously, but it’s the biggest this network has ever been,” said Rochko, who originally created Mastodon more as a project than a consumer product (and, yes, his name was inspired by the heavy metal band Mastodon).
Who joins Mastodon?
Mastodon’s new listings include some Twitter users with large followings, such as actor and comedian Kathy Griffinwho joined in early November, and journalist Molly Jong Fastwho joined at the end of October.
Sarah T. Roberts, a UCLA associate professor and faculty director at UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, started using Mastodon in earnest on October 30, just after Musk took over Twitter. (She had created another account years ago, she said, but only really got into it recently due to Twitter’s popularity among academics.)
Roberts, who worked at Twitter as a staff researcher earlier this year while taking a leave of absence from UCLA, said she was inspired to start using Mastodon due to concerns about how moderation content on Twitter could change under Musk’s control. She suspects some newcomers are simply fed up with social media companies that capture lots of user data and are driven by advertising.
And she pointed out that Twitter users could migrate to Mastodon especially because its user experience is quite similar to Twitter’s. Many of Mastodon’s features and layouts (especially in its iOS app) will sound familiar to current Twitter users, but with slightly different verbiage; you can follow others, make short posts (there’s a 500 character limit and you can upload images and videos), bookmark or repost other users’ posts, and more.
“It’s about as close as you can get,” she said.
Feeling like a newcomer to social media
I’ve been a Twitter user since 2007, but as more people I follow on the social network have started posting their Mastodon usernames in recent weeks, I’ve been curious. This week, I decided to check out Mastodon for myself.
There are key differences, especially in network configuration. Since Mastodon user accounts are hosted on a multitude of different servers, user hosting costs are spread among many different people and groups. But it also means users are scattered all over the place, and people you know can be hard to find. Rochko compared this setup to having different email providers, such as Gmail and Hotmail.
This means that the entire network is not under the control of any one person or company, but it also introduces new complications for those of us who are used to Twitter – a product that has also been criticized over the years. years to be less intuitive than more popular. services like Facebook and Instagram.
On Mastodon, for example, you have to join a specific server to register, some of which are open to everyone, some of which require an invite (you can also run your own server). There is a server operated by the nonprofit behind Mastodon, Mastodon.social, but it doesn’t accept more users; I currently use one called Mstdn.social, which is also where I can log in to access Mastodon on the web.
And while you can follow any other Mastodon user, regardless of what server they signed up on, you can only see lists of those who follow your Mastodon friends, or those your Mastodon friends follow, if the subscribers belong to the same server you signed up with (I found this out when trying to track down more people I know who recently signed up).
At first, I felt like I was starting over, sort of, as a complete newcomer to social media. As Roberts said, it’s quite similar to Twitter in looks and functionality, and the iOS app is easy to use.
But unlike Twitter, where I can easily interact with a large audience, my Mastodon network has less than 100 followers. Suddenly I had no idea what to post – a feeling that never nags me on Twitter, perhaps because the size of this network makes any message less important. However, I got over it quickly and realized Mastodon’s smaller scale could be soothing compared to Twitter’s endless stream of stimulation.
An escape on social networks
I’m not quite ready to close my Twitter account, however; to me, Mastodon is kind of a social media escape hatch in case Twitter gets unbearable.
Roberts, too, has yet to decide if she’ll close her Twitter account, but she’s been surprised at how quickly her followers have grown on Mastodon. Within a week of signing up and alerting her nearly 23,000 Twitter followers, she amassed over 1,000 Mastodon followers.
“People may not want to be caught on Twitter very soon,” she said.
In some ways, starting over can also be fun.
“I was like, ‘How’s it going to be to do it again?’ she asked. “It’s quite interesting: Oh that person is there! Here is so and so! I’m so glad they’re here so we can be here together.
California Daily Newspapers
Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser will make season debut vs. Saints; RB Gus Edwards sidelined by hamstring injury
Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, his first game since tearing his Achilles tendon in the team’s 2021 regular-season finale 10 months ago.
Bowser, who led the Ravens in sacks last season, was noncommittal when asked after practice Saturday whether he expected to play — ”If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know” — but has been practicing since Oct. 12.
Second-round pick David Ojabo’s NFL debut, meanwhile, will wait. Ojabo, who tore his own Achilles at Michigan’s pro day in March, didn’t fully practice until Wednesday. The Ravens have a bye week after Monday’s game in New Orleans and don’t play again until Nov. 20 against the Carolina Panthers.
Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) was ruled out Sunday. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) also is inactive after not practicing last week. He left the Ravens’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 and did not return.
With running back J.K. Dobbins (minor knee surgery) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (season-ending foot injury) also unavailable, quarterback Lamar Jackson will be without his top two running backs, top wide receiver and top tight end against the Saints.
Guard Ben Cleveland, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and inside linebacker Josh Bynes are also inactive. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) is active despite missing practice Saturday.
()
Botched autopsy of Mexico murder leads to cover-up charge
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum claimed the state prosecutor of Morelos, just south of the capital, had ties to the woman’s alleged killer, though she declined to describe their alleged ties.
“It is clear that the Morelos State Attorney attempted to cover up a woman’s killer because of her connection to the killer,” Sheinbaum said.
The woman’s body was found last week in Morelos, so authorities first investigated.
Morelos State Attorney Uriel Carmona said a state forensic examination showed López had choked on her own vomit as a result of poisoning. But Mexico City officials said Sunday they had evidence she was killed in the capital.
Carmona’s office has not commented on Sheinbaum’s accusation that the autopsy was botched or that it was part of a cover-up.
On Sunday, Mexico City prosecutor Ernestina Godoy said a new autopsy by Mexico City experts found “several injuries caused by beatings” on López’s body and listed the cause of death as “multiple trauma.”
López was found dead on the side of a road last week in the state of Morelos, home to the city of Cuernavaca, a frequent weekend getaway for Mexico City residents. She had disappeared after visiting a restaurant with the suspect and his girlfriend and then visiting his apartment, authorities in Mexico City said.
On Monday, Sheinbaum showed an image from the building’s security cameras that allegedly showed the suspect walking through a basement garage with the lifeless body of a woman on his shoulder.
The suspect, who was apparently a friend of the victim, surrendered to prosecutors in the northern city of Monterrey on Monday and said he was innocent of the murder. His girlfriend was arrested in Mexico.
Some saw suggestions of police incompetence from the start. López disappeared from a trendy neighborhood in central Mexico City on October 30. Her body was only found a few days later, when cyclists discovered her on a path that leads from Mexico City to Morelos.
His body was only identified by relatives because the cyclists took photos of the victim’s tattoos and posted them online in an attempt to identify him.
On Monday, dozens of women and their supporters marched through downtown Mexico City demanding justice in the López case.
“We feel furious, helpless, above all mad,” said Omar Rodríguez Díaz, the victim’s brother. “They treat us like garbage and it’s sad.”
“We want justice to be done and for prosecutor Uriel Carmona to pay the consequences of his comments. He made fun of Mexico and all women,” Rodríguez Díaz said.
Sheinbaum is seen as a leading candidate to replace President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the 2024 elections. Monday’s row sets up a dispute with the governor of the state of Morelos, who is an ally of López Obrador but not a member of his Morena party.
Mexico City has its own problems with the murders of women. A young woman, Lidia Gabriela, apparently jumped out of a taxi and died on a street in Mexico City on Wednesday. Witnesses said Gabriela thought the taxi driver was trying to kidnap her, so she jumped out of the vehicle.
The state of Morelos has also had a particularly bad string of murders of women.
On Friday, the bodies of five women were found in the Morelos town of Cuautla, just south of Mexico City. The bodies were found in two different locations in the city, known as a weekend getaway for Mexico City residents.
The Morelos state attorney said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute. Carmona said the bodies were found near a handwritten sign of the type often used by drug gangs.
washingtonpost
Orioles phenom Adley Rutschman named AL Rookie of the Year finalist
As many of the young players who trailed him for the status of the game’s top prospect began the season in the majors, Adley Rutschman was forced to wait.
But nearly eight months after suffering a right tricep strain that delayed his major league debut, the Orioles’ catcher more than managed to catch up to that group. The 24-year-old was named a finalist for American League Rookie of the Year on Monday.
He’s nominated alongside Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez — the presumptive favorite — and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, Rutschman’s college teammate at Oregon State. Both made their team’s season-opening rosters.
The final ordering of Rutschman, Rodríguez and Kwan is significant not only for determining who’s named AL Rookie of the Year. Because of his spring training injury, Rutschman did not spend enough days in the majors to earn a full year of service time and is thus not eligible for free agency until after the 2028 season.
But the league’s new collective bargaining agreement provides a year of service time to players who finish in the top two of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s voting, meaning Rutschman would instead become a free agent after 2027 should he place first or second. Because each of the other candidates spent the full year in the majors, this provision won’t affect them, though the CBA also included a bonus pool that awards $750,000 to each league’s Rookie of the Year and $500,000 to the runners-up.
In Baseball America’s preseason top 100 prospects list, Rutschman was ranked No. 1 ahead of Rodríguez and Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr., the second overall pick behind Rutschman in the 2019 draft. With first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Rutschman’s successor as the No. 1 pick in 2020, also making Detroit’s initial roster, three of the game’s top five prospects made their debuts on opening day, as did eventual AL Rookie of the Year candidates Kwan and Jeremy Peña, the Houston Astros’ shortstop who went on to win MVP honors for both the American League Championship Series and World Series. Voting was conducted at the end of the regular season.
Rutschman, meanwhile, spent much of April rehabbing at the Orioles’ spring training complex in Florida before a monthlong climb up their minor league system. But soon after reaching the majors on May 21, he began to establish himself as not only one of the sport’s top rookies, but also one of its best players. Across a 10-week stretch beginning June 10, the only hitters to rank higher in FanGraphs’ version of wins above replacement were New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Despite his late arrival, Rutschman ended the year tied Rodríguez for the best fWAR among rookies and led the Orioles and AL catchers in that category. Only six position players — each an All-Star — performed better than Rutschman in that metric after his debut, showing the impact he had in diminished time relative to his rookie counterparts.
Of the aforementioned five rookies who started the year in the majors, only Torkelson, demoted midseason because of struggles, appeared in fewer games than Rutschman. Of the remaining four, Rutschman trailed only one in on-base percentage (Kwan), slugging percentage and OPS (both Rodríguez) with his 35 doubles leading them all and breaking Cal Ripken Jr.’s record for an Orioles rookie. With a premier understanding of the strike zone, Rutschman walked in 13.8% of his plate appearances, with none of the other candidates over 10%, while he joined Kwan as the only ones who struck out fewer than 20% of the time.
Rutschman also had an immense influence defensively. Manager Brandon Hyde — announced Monday as an AL Manager of the Year candidate — and pitchers consistently praised Rutschman’s game-calling and pitch-blocking abilities, as well as his intangibles such as leadership and energy. Despite playing the 19th most innings behind the plate, he ranked second among catchers in defensive runs saved.
Eight games below .500 when Rutschman was promoted, the Orioles went 67-55 with him on the roster and 50-34 when he was their starting catcher, a 96-win pace for a full season. His apparent influence on the team led to his selection as Most Valuable Oriole, becoming only the third rookie to win the honor, while he was also a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger for catchers and the Major League Baseball Players Association’s AL Most Outstanding Rookie award.
The latter award went to Rodríguez, the third rookie in major league history to record 25 home runs and 25 steals. Kwan was a Gold Glove outfielder for the Guardians and hit .298 with a .772 OPS.
Rutschman would be the seventh Oriole and first since Gregg Olson in 1989 to be the AL Rookie of the Year. Left-hander John Means finished second in voting in 2019.
()
Russia withdraws commander in Ukraine over criticism of battlefield casualties
The military leader has been accused of losing ground to Ukrainian troops, as the Kremlin tries to blame the failures on junior officers
wsj
Orioles’ historic turnaround lands Brandon Hyde among American League Manager of the Year finalists
Brandon Hyde entered 2022 as the majors’ worst manager by winning percentage in 70 years. He’ll end it regarded as one of the league’s top skippers this season.
Hyde’s fourth season leading the Orioles landed him among the finalists for American League Manager of the Year, alongside the Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona and Seattle Mariners’ Scott Servais, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Monday. Although Hyde was the only of those three whose team fell short of the playoffs, Baltimore’s 83-79 season was one of the greatest and most unexpected turnarounds in major league history.
Projected by several sportsbooks, FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA system to be the majors’ worst team, the Orioles finished with over 20 more victories than expected. The only other teams to win more than 77 games a season after losing 110 played in the 1800′s. Baltimore’s 70th victory came with more than a month to play and marked the most by a team that had suffered at least 100 losses in each of the past three full seasons. Two of those came under Hyde, with a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign in between.
“This is the year that people are noticing what a talented manager we have in Baltimore. But for me, this has been four years,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said last month. “We’ve been very process-oriented. He’s been working with the front office to build the entire organization. So this isn’t something that’s new for me in 2022, but obviously he’s gotten national attention, and rightfully so, for the performance of the team and, for me, more so the style of play that I think we see from these players. I think this is a good year for him to win it, but in my mind, it’s for the last four years and hopefully many more.”
Hyde, 49, would be the fourth Orioles manager to win the honor, following Frank Robinson (1989), Davey Johnson (1997) and his predecessor, Buck Showalter (2014). Hyde and Showalter, now managing the New York Mets, were named Sporting News’ Managers of the Year, with voting performed by their fellow managers in their respective leagues. Both are also finalists for the official BBWAA awards, with the winner announced Nov. 15. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is also a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year, which will be announced Nov. 14.
Replacing Showalter before the 2019 season to guide the Orioles through a rebuild, Hyde went 131-253 in his first three seasons. With a loss as the then-Florida Marlins’ interim manager in 2011 also on his record, Hyde’s .340 winning percentage through 2021 was the fourth worst of anyone who managed at least 315 games and the lowest since 1941.
2022 was expected to be another season in which the Orioles would approach 100 losses, with Baltimore’s front office again handing Hyde an inexperienced roster built with a meager payroll. An 8-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on June 10 put the Orioles 11 games under .500 and on pace to lose 96 games, but they went 21-9 over the next month, with a 10-game winning streak giving them a winning record more than 23 games into a season for the first time in Hyde’s tenure.
They remained in the hunt for a wild-card spot until the final week of the regular season despite losing top starting pitcher John Means to a season-ending elbow injury and Elias trading away significant contributors in first baseman Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López without making major additions at the trade deadline. After the latter moves rankled some members of the Orioles’ clubhouse, Hyde steadied the ship. Baltimore posted a winning record after those deals, briefly entering playoff position in mid-August but ending the year as the top team in the AL that didn’t reach the postseason. With three AL East teams making the field, Baltimore had by far the best record of the majors’ six fourth-place clubs, with only one of the others winning more than 68 games.
Throughout the season, players stumped for Hyde as AL Manager of the Year. They praised his communication style and rapport with the clubhouse, with holdovers from the losing seasons noting his attitude and leadership style remained the same despite the team’s out-of-nowhere success.
“My confidence wasn’t shaken even though we had such really rough years the last three,” Hyde said on the final day of the regular season. “Tried to stay as consistent as I possibly could with everything. It’s not easy to do. But try to match up as best as I possibly can, try to win as many games as I possibly could, and this year, we just had more talent. We had guys produce and had bullpen guys get outs. It became a lot more fun, honestly, and I’m ready for more fun like that.”
Hyde was already under contract for 2023 before this year’s success, but as part of an Orioles coaching staff expected to return in full, he’ll get to build on this season by guiding a team that will feature much of the young talent he spent his first three years waiting to arrive.
He just might do it as the reigning AL Manager of the Year.
()
