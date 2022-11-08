Julius Randle leads Knicks 3-point barrage atop Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — One game after setting a questionable franchise mark for 3-pointers allowed, the Knicks made a history of smaller-scale marksmanship at the other end of the field.

The Knicks didn’t eclipse their team-high 24 3-pointers from October last season against Orlando, but they punched their most in the first quarter — 10 — and finished with a league-high 19. season of 48 cruising attempts. to a 120-107 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday.

Julius Randle tied his career high connecting on eight of 13 long-range attempts and finished with a season-high 31 points as the Knicks tied their record at 5-5. RJ Barrett contributed 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 23 with eight assists and Obi Toppin finished with 15 off the bench for coach Tom Thibodeau’s team.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 and Anthony Edwards added 16 for the Timberwolves, who were without All-Star center Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocols).

Cam Reddish also started for a second straight game with Quentin Grimes (foot) again and scored eight points.

Julius Randle finished with a game-high 31 points. Getty Images

With Mitchell Robinson (knee) also sidelined for a second straight game, Thibodeau made another change to the starting lineup with Jericho Sims at center instead of Isaiah Hartenstein. Sims finished with four points, four rebounds and five fouls in 16 minutes, but Thibodeau again turned to his smaller setup with Randle and Toppin together in the frontcourt on the stretch.

What’s happening on and off the Garden Court? Sign up for Inside the Knicks, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

After an ugly loss in which the Celtics broke for 27 3-pointers — a record for both teams — Thibodeau acknowledged that his team’s perimeter defense is “something we need to keep working on.” The Timberwolves finished Monday’s game shooting 26.8 percent (11 for 41) from beyond the arc.

“The way the game is today, the modern game, teams are going to race, they’re going to shoot 3s,” Thibodeau said. “You have to be back, you have to make multiple efforts. You have to go in, you have to go out. You must challenge. You have to make them miss.

Sims denied Jaden McDaniels’ inside shot attempt on the game’s opening possession, and he snatched some early rebounds before sitting down with two fouls at 7:31 into the first quarter.

Reddish and Randle buried two 3s apiece in the first four minutes of the game, before Randle’s third and fourth treys of the period gave the Knicks a 22-17 lead with 4:18 remaining. Randle nailed one more from range before being replaced at 1:45 by Toppin, who quickly sank a 3-pointer from the corner on a kick from Hartenstein.

Jalen Brunson shoots in the Knicks’ win over Wolves. NBAE via Getty Images

Immanuel Quickley then nailed the Knicks’ 10th of 19 attempts from long range as the Knicks built a 38-29 lead, scoring their most 3 in the first quarter of any game in franchise history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I think it’s important,” Thibodeau said when asked if he’s implored his team to shoot more from long range this season. “We are doing a good job attacking the rim. We mark very effectively in the paint. We have to make our rims read and we have to shoot them well. We need to think about how we can create more.

Toppin sank two technical free throws on a transition foul from D’Angelo Russell in the opening seconds of the second, and he coolly sank another 3-pointer for a 10-0 push to increase the lead to just 19 two minutes later.

Obi Toppin dunks during the second quarter. Getty Images

Sims extended the advantage to 25 with his first bucket, a transition dunk on a steal from Evan Fournier with seven minutes left before halftime. Moments later, Toppin converted another out pass from Fournier for a flush for a 60-33 lead, the Knicks’ biggest margin in the first half.

Another triple from Randle – the Knicks’ 13th of the first two quarters – and a transition layup from Barrett in the final seconds made it 76-52 at intermission.

Barrett scored two more from deep to increase the Knicks’ 3-point total as they held a 23-point cushion early in the final period.

Minnesota tied the 13 with a 12-2 surge to start the fourth, but Randle’s seventh 3-pointer and another from Brunson rebuilt the lead to 111-92 with 7:53 remaining.