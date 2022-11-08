Karine Jean-Pierre rejects the claim that pro-life activists are the target of arrests

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied on Monday that the administration was targeting anti-abortion activists, despite a recent spate of arrests, and declined to comment on attacks on pro-pregnancy centers. -life.

At a press briefing, a reporter asked, “Former President Donald Trump said radical Democrats are locking up pro-life activists, persecuting their political opponents. What’s your response in the White House?

The Justice Department arrested and charged 26 pro-life activists this year with violating the Clinic Entrances Freedom of Access Act for protesting outside abortion clinics.

But Ms. Jean-Pierre hastened to deny the allegation.

“Obviously that’s not true,” she said. “I’m not going to say more than that. It is simply not true. It’s wrong. This is a lie. It’s not true. So I’ll move on. »

The reporter went on to say “there is this perception, however, that pro-life activists are being persecuted and in the meantime pro-life pregnancy centers are being attacked.”

“It’s just not something I’m going to comment on from here on what the former president said,” Ms Jean-Pierre said. “I just won’t go any further.”

President Biden has not commented on the wave of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and offices, which was sparked by the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion quashing Roe v. Wade.

At least 75 have been vandalized and at least three have been set on fire since the leak, according to tracker CatholicVote.

The FACE law also applies to pro-life pregnancy centers, but so far the FBI has not announced any arrests in any of these attacks.

Radical pro-choice group Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for some of the incidents, most of which feature pro-choice graffiti such as “if abortion isn’t safe, neither are you”.

Among the pro-life activists charged are Mark Houck, who was arrested in a raid on his home by armed FBI agents in rural Pennsylvania for an October 2021 altercation with a Planned Parenthood volunteer in Philadelphia.

Local police declined to pursue the case and a judge dismissed a civil suit.

Last month, 11 activists were charged with FACE law violations for what the Justice Department described as a March 2021 “blockade” outside an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

“The Justice Department and the FBI continue to authorize attacks on pro-life facilities and churches unabated, while pushing an anti-life agenda,” said a report released Friday by the Judiciary Committee Republicans. bedroom.

The FBI said in a statement last month that the agency continues to investigate attacks and threats against pregnancy resource centers, adding that it “takes all violence and threats of violence very seriously.” .