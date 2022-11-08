Kohl’s CEO leaves for Levi’s

Pain tolerance was the original reason for Ava Blascziek’s positional decision when she first picked up the sport. Passing the volleyball can be an unpleasant experience.

“My arms would get red and it hurt,” Blascziek said. “Why would I want to put myself through pain willingly? I was not about that, so I would always work more on setting than anything else.”

Wise decision.

Years later, Blascziek is more than happy with her position of choice, though that has far more to do with control than pain. The senior setter likes to be in charge of the action.

“That position is really critical as far as how effective you can be offensively,” Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter said.

Blascziek, the 2022 East Metro Volleyball Player of the Year, is the quarterback of Lakeville North’s potent attack, and has helped lead the charge on the Panthers’ run to this week’s state tournament. The second-seeded Panthers will square off with Centennial in a Class 4A quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

“I’m definitely a thinker. I am always thinking about every single little variable that could possibly affect who I’m setting to, where I’m setting,” Blascziek said. “I’m definitely a huge mental game, strategic (player), that’s my favorite part of the position.”

Which is an ironic contrast from every other aspect of her life.

“It’s kind of weird, because when it comes to volleyball, I’m like super strategic, super critical and super organized,” the senior said. “And outside of it, I’m a bit of a play-it-by-ear loose cannon. I just focus it all on volleyball, and the rest of my life, I don’t know, whatever happens, happens.”

Richter has coached the setter since she was in sixth grade. She has enjoyed watching Blascziek’s motivation for the game blossom.

“She’s really hungry to not just play volleyball, but compete well,” Richter said. “So she studies the game and it fills her bucket to find solos for hitters, and that piece takes critical thinking and it takes feel and it takes flow and it takes an understanding of strengths and weaknesses for the defense. She does a great job with all of that.”

That’s an area Blascziek takes pride in. She’s never jumped the highest nor run the fastest. But she knows the game. She consumes as much of it as possible and is constantly advancing her Volleyball IQ. It’s all in an effort to make the Temple University commit better and, in the process, make life easier for her teammates.

“I know if I’m getting better and I’m doing my job, I’m helping others do their job. I know if I’m getting better, I’m pushing myself to have better eye work, have better location, that’s only making my teammates that much better and that much more confident,” she said. “Those are the moments that I love celebrating the most — seeing that hitter do something they’re working on, or seeing that hitter get that big kill and that confidence boost they need, it’s just all the motivation I need.”

That team-centric approach permeates throughout Lakeville North’s roster. Blascziek’s favorite moment of the Panthers’ Section 1 final victory over Northfield — another Class 4A titan — was a play in which senior outside hitter Emily Ramsay went full throttle to chase down a ball, batting it with an extended arm. Blascziek then set the ball to freshman middle hitter Rayna Christianson for the kill.

“Everyone went over and immediately hugged Emily and it was just a moment where it felt like we were just us,” Blascziek said. “There was no one on the other side, it was just us, we were in our own bubble and we had that moment to celebrate it, and it gave our team so much momentum.”

The Panthers feature a seven-player senior class, all of whom are regular contributors. Richter loves that the group features an abundance of different personalities that mesh together as one on the floor. That defines this team, Blascziek noted.

“We’re super uncommon. All 17 of us are so bought into just focusing on us, creating our own positivity, creating our own steadiness,” she said. “It feels like there’s nothing else outside of it. … It just creates this chemistry that’s unlike anything I’ve experienced.”

It’s why Richter noted the team recognizes honors like this as team achievements. A setter is only as good as her hitters and passers, and vice versa.

“When they get in a gym, they love the game so much, they love this program so much and they love seeing the game come alive so much that their differences off the court are just nonexistent on the court,” Richter said. “They celebrate for each other and with each other, and it’s a really cool thing to watch as a coach.”

Finalists

Katherine Arnason, senior right side, Mahtomedi: William and Mary commit has helped power Mahtomedi to its first-ever state tournament appearance.

Ava Ball, sophomore outside hitter, Nova Classical: Led Nova Classical’s 30-win team with 447 kills. She’ll have to carry a larger load next year with her sisters, Sam and Allison, lost to graduation.

Sam Ball, senior outside hitter, Nova Classical: Hit .325 while tallying 421 kills. Helped turn Nova Classical into a powerhouse.

Alexa Dietz, junior middle blocker, East Ridge: Was one of the primary contributors who stepped into the large holes Raptors had after graduating so much talent from last year’s state runner-up team.

Emily Moes, senior outside hitter, Lakeville South: Dynamic two-way player shines on offense and defense.