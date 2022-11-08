Connect with us

Blockchain

LBank Exchange Will List Byepix (EPIX) On November 10, 2022

LBank Exchange Will List Byepix (EPIX) On November 10, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will listByepix(EPIX) on November10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theEPIX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC onNovember10, 2022.

As the world’s most exclusive web3-based super-metaverse platform, Byepix (EPIX) is developing its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain, super metaverse protocol, P2E protocol, and metaversification app.Its native token EPIXwill be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC onNovember10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Byepix

Byepix is the most exclusive web3-based all-in-one super-metaverse platform. It’s also a technological laboratory working on its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain to solve scaling, communication, boundary, and incompatibility problems between all metaverse projects.

This layer 2 metaverse blockchain solution is to be merged with its Byepixsuper metaverse protocol, which will be integrated into the Byepix super metaverse application with the goal of connecting all metaverse environments and their users.Byepix’s solutions will make metaverse environments safer, cheaper, faster, and more connected/interconnected, andits web3 protocols will be implemented into VR, AR, and Web XR systems.

In addition to developing the solutions above, Byepix is currently developing other projects to integrate into its game platform and creation platform, including Byepix P2E protocol, a technological solution that allows all existing or new games to be converted to Play-To-Earn within hours, and metaversification application, which will allow users simply to build entire metaverses, games, and all their assets with a couple of clicks.

With a purpose of developing applications and protocols that will bring web3 innovations together for the benefit and comfort of humanity, Byepix provides a new reality, a new vision, a world of meaning, and cooperation; provides infrastructure and interaction possibilities for cultural, intellectual, and economic production; solutions to modern technology to make it safer, more supportive, and more connected for humanity by creating, developing, and using different advanced technologies simultaneously and in an integrated manner.

About EPIX Token

EPIX is the native token of Byepix which will operate as the center of all Byepix platforms and the entire virtual reality-metaverse. It will be used to reward user participation in future bounty hunting, referrals, and other programs, and is required for NFT issuance, staking, auction, trading and more.EPIX token holders can also vote on platform parameters to drive project economics and developments.

Based on BEP-20, EPIX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), of which 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for marketing and listings, 5% is provided for private sale, 20% goes into galactic economy fund, 30% is allocated for GameFi, staking, and rewards, 3% is provided for presale, 10% is provided for ICO sale, 2% is provided for DEX liquidity, 5% is provided for IEO/IDO sale, and the remaining 5% is allocated to partners and foundation.

The EPIX tokenwill be listed on LBank Exchangeat 13:00 UTC on November10, 2022, investorswho are interested intheByepixinvestment can easily buy and sellEPIXtokenon LBank Exchange by then. The listing ofEPIXtokenon LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about EPIX Token:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Community &Social Media:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Nifter™ Begins Cross-Chain Adoption of Polygon to Reduce NFT Minting Costs Over 50%

Nifter™ Begins Cross-Chain Adoption of Polygon to Reduce NFT Minting Costs Over 50%
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #clickstream–ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK: CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that it has begun the adoption of Polygon/MATIC to lower transaction costs for the minting of NFTs and extending the usefulness beyond just art. Adopting Polygon allows Nifter™ to use NFTs as events tickets, memorabilia trade-ins, content royalty tracking, and other revenue streams that are a part of Nifter’s revenue strategy.

In lockstep with “big tech” giants such as Instagram, JP Morgan, and others, Nifter™ choosing Polygon will lower the average transaction costs to $0.000358 (66 Gwei) compared to $0.62 on Ethereum. While Nifter™’s BETA launch this November will only support Ethereum, the implementation of Polygon support will commence before Q2 2023 and will coincide with the launch of larger NFT campaigns that will potentially propel Nifter™ into the mainstream as a trusted platform for the world’s top artists and athletes.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing Nifter™, HeyPal, WinQuick, VegasWinners and The LongShot Report respectively.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Michael Handelman, CFO

ClickStream Corporation

[email protected]

Blockchain

The Luxury Watch Brand Rolex Set Foot in Metaverse & NFTs

The Luxury Watch Brand Rolex Set Foot in Metaverse & NFTs
  • The oldest watchmaker Rolex filed a trademark application for NFT marketplaces.
  • The watchmaker also calls for the development of virtual goods for online gaming.

Rolex, the swiss luxury watchmaker, has applied for trademarks in Metaverse and NFT as per a tweet made by Mike Kondoudis, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) licensed trademark attorney. Also, Rolex has submitted trademark registrations on cryptocurrencies.

Further, Mike has mentioned the number of applications received by USPTO regarding trademark in metaverse and NFT, which are 4,997 and 6,855 respectively. And the specified volume is over 250% more than the previous year’s applications processed.

Rolex is the newest luxury company that intends to explore the possibilities and prospects in the metaverse. In addition, the luxury watchmaker’s trademark registration suggested  launching NFTs, NFT-backed media, NFT markets, crypto keys and transactions, and virtual goods auctions, as well as virtual and cryptocurrency exchanges. Also, the Trademark application indicates the company’s general expansion strategies, which also call for the development of virtual goods for online gaming. 

However, Rolex is one of the famed and luxurious watch companies which is existed for more than 100 years. Now the company has observed the potential of the cryptocurrency market and integrated blockchain technology into its goods and processes.

Blockchain

BitNile Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

BitNile Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #BTC—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today announced that on November 2, 2022, it had received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Specifically, the Letter informed the Company that the Exchange has determined that the shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, the Company’s continued listing is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split of the Shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 2, 2023.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

Contacts

BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235

Blockchain

BitNile Holdings Obtains $18.9 Million in Secured Debt Financing

BitNile Holdings Obtains $18.9 Million in Secured Debt Financing
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #AultCompany—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) announced today that it and certain of its subsidiaries have borrowed $18.9 million of principal amount of term loans (the “Loans”) from a group of institutional investors (the “Financing”). The Loans mature in 18 months, which may be extended to 24 months, accrue interest at the rate of 8.5% per annum and are secured by certain assets of the Company and various subsidiaries. Starting in January 2023, the lenders have the right to require the Company to make monthly payments of $0.6 million, which will increase to $1.1 million in November 2023. The Loans were issued with an original issue discount of $1.89 million.

The lenders received warrants to purchase approximately 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable for four years at $0.45 per share and warrants to purchase another approximately 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable for four years at $0.75 per share, subject to adjustment.

The Loans are guaranteed by Ault Lending, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, Ault & Company, Inc., an affiliate of the Company, as well as Milton C. Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Ault & Company, Inc.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used for the purchase of a private aircraft, to be used for business and charter services, and for general working capital purposes.

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

Contacts

 [email protected] or 1-888-753-2235

Blockchain

Dogecoin retest support $0.1; Here Is why Doge Army Must Defend This Region

Dogecoin
  •  DOGE’s price needs to stay above $0.1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $0.15.
  •  DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support of $0.1 as the hopes of rallying higher continue to dwindle. 
  • DOGE’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Previous weeks saw the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) rally with so much bullish sentiment creating more euphoria for a bull run as the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied with over 150% gain in less than 7 days as many anticipated the rally to a region of $0.2. The sentiment surrounding the crypto market is not encouraging, as the week has been filled with less bullish sentiment. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, but the new week holds mixed feelings. (Data from Binance)

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.

The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,540 and $19,600 respectively with the price of DOGE finding itself in a somewhat similar position after the price was rejected from the region of $0.15 after rallying from its weekly low of $0.05.

After having a weekly close below $0.13, the price of DOGE has struggled to replicate the bullish sentiment it had, rallying to a weekly high of $0.15 after a long period with expectations high for a rally back to its weekly high. 

The price of DOGE needs to hold above $0.1 for the price to have a chance of a rally to the region of $0.15 and possibly to a high of $0.2; if the price of DOGE fails to hold $0.1, we could see price retesting weekly support of $0.075. 

Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.15.

Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $1-$0.075.

Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily DOGE Price Chart | Source: DOGEUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continues to look strong as it holds above its critical support at $0.1 after facing rejection as the price rallied to a region of $0.15. 

The price of DOGE trades at $0.1 after rejection from a daily high of $0.15, suffering a minor setback in the price of DOGE to trend higher; the price trades above the 50 and 200 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for DOGE’s price is possible if the price of DOGE rallies away key support zone that can be broken giving room for bears to take over the market.

Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.15.

Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.1.

Featured Image From Insidebitcoin, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

MarketAcross Picked As Global Media Partner For Future Of Crypto Summit

MarketAcross Picked As Global Media Partner For Future Of Crypto Summit
Market News
  • MarketAcross is a global media partner for Benzinga’s Future of Crypto conference.
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club members joined a unique panel to advance their brand.

Benzinga which seeks to spotlight the wider cryptocurrency sector, including DeFi and NFTs hosted the Future of Crypto conference. The leading blockchain public relations (PR) and marketing agency, MarketAcross, is the official global media partner for the conference.

The first edition of The Future of Crypto conference will be held on December 7, 2022, at Pier Sixty in New York City, the largest waterfront venue in Manhattan. The Dapper Labs team, Anthony Scaramucci, and Kevin O’Leary are among the speakers who have been confirmed. Additionally, a special panel that features members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) will discuss how they intend to advance the label.

What MarketAcross is Holding?

MarketAcross can increase awareness of the Future of Crypto Events by utilizing its marketing and PR capabilities through the strategic relationship. Additionally, MarketAcross would provide speakers for the Future of Crypto conference to attract their intended audience.

MarketAcross is one of the leading blockchain PR and marketing companies in the world and it offers an entire end-to-end marketing solution to blockchain companies. In addition, many of the prominent cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain startups have benefited from MarketAcross. Also, it assists Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro in building its brands in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. 

Moreover, MarketAcross has been picked by AIBC Europe as its primary global media partner for the upcoming conference in Malta, which will be held from November 14-18, 2022.

