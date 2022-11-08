Blockchain
Leading Global Gaming Company NCSOFT Partners With Mysten Labs
Invests $15 Million in Mysten as Part of $300 Million Series B Funding Round
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mysten Labs (“Mysten” or the “Company”), a web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher. Under the terms of the partnership, NCSOFT has invested $15 million in Mysten as part of the Company’s $300 million Series B funding round, which values Mysten at more than $2 billion. The two organizations will also explore future collaborations to create digital entertainment experiences that are more engaging and player centric leveraging Sui.
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in South Korea, with subsidiaries around the world, NCSOFT is a leading digital entertainment and publishing company that develops online and mobile games for millions of fans globally. Best known for critically acclaimed franchises including Lineage, Aion, Guild Wars, and Blade & Soul, NCSOFT’s portfolio of successful games are recognized for their massive worldview, multiplayer capabilities, technological prowess, and graphic quality.
Dr. Songyee Yoon, President and Chief Strategy Officer of NCSOFT, said, “Blockchain technology has the potential to create novel and innovative player experiences. We are excited to partner with Mysten, who shares our vision for the technology as a platform for truly distributed player centric economy, passion for community building, and trustworthy technology which is crucial for those who desire to build a platform of desired scale and reach.”
Mysten was launched in 2021 by former executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The Company’s inaugural product, Sui, is a decentralized, proof of stake blockchain that builds on important innovations in consensus algorithms and leverages novel data structures to deliver a high-performance, low-cost Layer 1.
Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten, said, “NCSOFT is a storied name in gaming with a rich legacy of building fun, innovative experiences that have attracted millions of loyal players worldwide. We are grateful for NCSOFT’s financial support and partnership, which is a strong testament to the power of Sui as the definitive blockchain for gaming applications.”
Sam Blackshear, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Mysten and the creator of the Move programming language, said, “Bringing gaming to web3 requires infrastructure that can support millions of players while enabling these players to own and interact with fully on-chain, dynamic and composable digital assets. The scalability and object-oriented architecture of Sui render it the destination of choice for developers seeking to build densely populated games that realize the benefits of on-chain elements, monetize well, and, most importantly, result in high quality user experiences.”
Mysten announced the initial close of its Series B funding round in September. The round was led by FTX Ventures, and included participation from new and existing investors, including a16z crypto, Jump Crypto, Apollo, Binance Labs, Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sino Global, Dentsu Ventures, Greenoaks Capital, and O’Leary Ventures, among other investment funds. Mysten has also entered into several strategic partnerships with entities across gaming, social media, and finance to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in web3.
About Mysten Labs
Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.
Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com
About Sui
Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in crypto. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto.
Learn more: https://sui.io
About NCSOFT
NCSOFT, headquartered in Pangyo, Korea, is the world’s premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games, including the critically acclaimed Lineage®, AION®, Blade & Soul®, Guild Wars® franchises as well as numerous casual games. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, NCSOFT aims at providing fun to everyone, everywhere in the world. More information can be found at www.ncsoft.com.
G2 Honors Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire With Nine Excellency Badges
G2, a software marketplace, has awarded nine badges to Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service. Based on the feedback from actual users included in its quarterly review form, the badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report.
High Performer, Most Likely to Be Recommended by Users, and Highest User Adoption are just a few of the accolades that Chainwire has received. Chainwire, which offers a best-in-class PR service for blockchain firms, has been honored with nine accolades for its work. In addition to the Best Meets Requirements badge, Chainwire has also been recognized as having the Easiest Admin, Easiest Setup, Easiest to Do Business With, Easiest to Use, and Best Support.
Alon Keren, CMO at Chainwire said:
“We’re delighted to have been recognized by G2 for our efforts in delivering an industry-leading newswire syndication service. We’re proud to be the first PR service of its kind for the blockchain industry, facilitating press release distribution across the entire cryptosphere, and providing Web3 projects the attention they deserve.”
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Chainwire enables the automatic publication of press releases across the leading crypto media publications around the world, and it has attracted more than 300 clients in the cryptosphere, including crypto exchanges, Web3 events, blockchain companies, launchpads, investment firms, DeFi projects, and Web3 PR agencies.
Visit G2’s Chainwire review page to read feedback left by actual users or to add your own review of Chainwire.
Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin is now trading in the $19,000 which has completely destroyed the expectation that the bottom was already marked at $20,000. Despite the digital asset largely deviating from a lot of established trends, it seems it continues to stay true to the fact that it eventually loses more than 80% of its all-time high value before the next bull rally begins.
If so, then it is possible that the market will see lows below $17,000. Now the question becomes what would trigger such a decline in price and it could be easily traced back to the ongoing battle between Binance and FTX.
The market is already feeling the effects of Binance wanting to dump more than $500 worth of FTT, which has triggered a more than 30% decline in the token’s price already. However, as is often the case in the crypto market, it is not localized to just FTT alone. The effects are being felt across other cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin which has lost about $1,000 from its value in the last 24 hours alone.
BTC price falls below $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Will Bitcoin Recover?
A recovery in the bitcoin price is not a debate given that recovery after a price decline is always inevitable. However, a significant recovery from this point is not expected given that bitcoin is yet to reach its bottom. And until this happens, it is likely that bitcoin will not break above $22,000.
There were also significant sell-offs in the market following the increase in price last week. Investors had taken advantage of this to secure some quick short-term gains but the result was the loss of support at $20,000.
For bitcoin, it comes down to the current macro climate due to the high correlation. Until there is settling, it is likely that the digital asset will not see any significant value pump. The disruption from the macro environment and the ongoing issues with Binance and FTX, point to further decline for bitcoin.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
“The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association Will Champion the Sector Across Key Markets”
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The launch of MEA & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) in Abu Dhabi is being seen as a pivotal step forward in the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems.
MEAACBA is a non profit organisation which has cross-industry representation with a focus on education, coordination, and innovation for participants across the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.
Board Chairman, Jehanzeb Awan, said: “MEAACBA will bring the knowledge, connections and gravitas needed to create wide reaching benefits for this highly dynamic and exciting space. We are dedicated to educating the global community and helping all businesses succeed and thrive. This will be delivered by industry experts sharing knowledge through webinars, courses and events. The industry will benefit from the Association as it provides a coordination mechanism between regulators, government agencies, banks, legal, tax and advisory firms to address the most pressing challenges.”
The Association is supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Chairman of the ADGM, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, commented: “Abu Dhabi, and the UAE is a leader in the development of innovative and compliant crypto and blockchain businesses, showing how these can be part of a progressive financial services sector. We are pleased to be able to support MEAACBA which will contribute towards developing this dynamic sector.”
MEAACBA membership is open to all companies and individuals across MEA and Asia that are involved with the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. This includes but is not limited to exchanges, custodians, consulting firms, regulators, technology developers, digital asset traders and NFT/ Metaverse firms.
Board Member Richard Teng, Binance Regional Head of MENA, said: “We have always said that good regulation is good for crypto, and bad regulation will be bad for all the industry. Therefore, we welcome and want to be part of initiatives like MEAACBA which look to address the difficult questions through collaboration and education. The best way forward for our industry is to be inclusive and to build trust with our users.”
www.meaacba.org
- Jehanzeb Awan (Chairman)
- Richard Teng – Regional Head of MENA, Binance
- Stuart Isted – GM, MEA, Crypto.com
- Ola Doudin – CEO & Cofounder, BitOasis
- Basil Al Askari – Co Founder and CEO, MidChains
- Joseph Dallago – CEO and Co-Founder, Rain Financial
- Dapo Ako – MD, J. Awan & Partners
*Source: AETOSWire
Habib Bacha
[email protected]
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea.
Through this partnership, the two companies will build NFT services in the Web3 blockchain game platform ‘Intella X’ being developed by NEOWIZ. Intella X is designed to distribute the shares of all generated revenue back to the contributors of the ecosystem, exercising the core principles of user ownership in Web3.
MODORI supports the development of NFT marketplaces and NFT launchpads by using its rich NFT operation experience. Providing a user-friendly NFT experience is the core of the partnership, and it is planned to exchange technical know-how so that users can easily enjoy the whole process of purchasing, acquiring, and trading NFTs.
MODORI is a company that helps customers with their blockchain business by providing total solutions such as development, consulting, and investment. MODORI supports blockchain business development such as wallets, marketplaces, launchpads, and DeFi based on its experience in developing and operating various blockchain businesses, and suggesting optimal models by examining customers’ blockchain business models carefully. The company provides a variety of services such as investment, sales and marketing to help businesses grow in the early stages.
MODORI serviced lots of successful cases, such as ELYSIA, a real-world asset tokenization project, ELYFI, a real-world-asset-based defi, and 3space Art, a project that connects digital art with reality. Based on these experiences, MODORI supports both cryptocurrency business and business development that links blockchain and real-world assets.
Supply Reaches All-Time High HODLing Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin supply has now reached all-time high HODLing levels, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the crypto.
Bitcoin HODLed Or Lost Coins Metric Has Hit A New ATH
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, investors have been showing some aggressive accumulation behavior recently.
There are a couple of relevant indicators here. The first is the “HODLed or Lost Coins,” which measures the total number of coins that have been sitting dormant on the blockchain. Such coins either belong to the HODLers, or are simply inside wallets that have been lost (hence the name of the metric).
The other indicator is the “HODLer Net Position Change,” which tells us the amount of Bitcoin that is entering or exiting this dormant supply right now.
When the HODLer supply goes up, it means investors have been accumulating more and holding strong onto their coins recently.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in both these Bitcoin indicators over the last couple of years:
The value of the two metrics seems to have been high in recent weeks | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 45, 2022
From the above graph, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin HODLer or Lost Coins supply had a high value just before the 2021 bull run hit in full swing.
After it started, however, the indicator declined as HODLers began to sell for profit. This trend of negative net position change in their supply ran until May 2021, when a reversal occurred.
The investors have been generally holding strong and accumulating more coins since then, as the green net position change shows.
As a result of this accumulation, the Bitcoin HODLer or Lost Coins metric has now reached a new all-time high.
Another way to see this aggressive HODLing behavior is through the “Supply Last Active < 6 Months” indicator, which measures the amount of BTC that has seen some movement within the last six months.
Looks like this metric has declined recently | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 45, 2022
As you can see in the chart, the percentage of the Bitcoin supply last active within the past six months is currently at historical lows.
This means that a huge chunk of the supply has been dormant in recent times, further proving the extreme HODLing that is taking place right now.
Naturally, this kind of investor mentality can be bullish for the price of the crypto in the long term.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.6k, down 4% in the last week.
The value of the crypto plummets down | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Quaritsch Photography on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Among Top Crypto Exchanges, MEXC Ranks First in Crypto Futures Liquidity.
Liquidity in a cryptocurrency exchange is essential for fair price discovery. It further signifies confidence that the exchange commands amongst its users.
MEXC has consistently performed well in this aspect. Even during the worst month in 2022, according to crypto trading volumes, MEXC has outperformed its competitors by huge margins.
Importance of Exchange Liquidity
Exchange liquidity is the sum of trading volumes on an exchange over a certain period. It signifies the number of traders and the total worth of assets transacted in an exchange. A higher number of traders would mean unfair traders cannot manipulate prices.
Further high exchange liquidity means you can buy or sell your assets anytime. This factor is crucial when you instantly need funds to buy better assets or for other personal reasons.
But how to analyze exchange volumes?
You can gauge exchange volumes monthly and daily basis. A good exchange must have consistent trading volumes over the entire month.
Further, the daily trading volumes should also be sufficiently high. We have also chosen the day of Halloween (October 30) for analyzing daily trading volumes because, on a global holiday, people are less likely to trade. The lowest trading volume is expected on this day. If you get good volumes even on this day, it shows that the exchange can be relied upon on any day of the year.
Keeping these things in reference, we found that MEXC ranks consistently in all categories, such as spot trading, derivatives trading, or perpetual futures. We have provided ample data to support this view.
What is MEXC?
MEXC is a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 7 million users and offers multiple cryptocurrency assets on its platform. It is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges that ranks consistently high among top crypto-asset categories such as Spot, Derivatives, ETFs, and Perpetual Futures.
Consistent Volumes Despite Worst Month
Crypto Winter has erased many investors’ wealth. The rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve seem to have negatively affected the inflow of funds into cryptocurrencies. The exchange volumes are also at a year low. October recorded the lowest exchange volumes of about $500 Billion in 2022.
Monthly Volume Data
It is important to note that last year, in October 2021, the total exchange volume was $1.3 Trillion, which was 2.5x times the current exchange volumes. This figure summarizes the extent of damage caused by bear markets.
Furthermore, compared to the previous month, crypto volumes have shrunk by more than 30%. In September 2022, exchanges noted a volume of 733 Billion. In October 2022, we saw this figure further drop to about $510 Billion. The graphics below represent the diminishing monthly volumes since Nov 2021 last year.
Even during this worst month of 2022, i.e., October, MEXC ranked second in several volume rankings, especially in perpetual futures. The exchange reported a nearly $76 Billion trading volume. See the graphical data below.
Over this period of October 2022, MEXC reported a $40.81 Billion derivates trading volume and ranked 8th among all exchanges worldwide.
According to the Spot Volume data, MEXC ranked 5th in October 2022 with $24.02 Billion in volumes and a market dominance of 4%.
Daily Volumes Data on October 30, 2022
Despite this crashing market, the MEXC exchange ranks consistently at the top on a daily basis in spot, margin, and perceptual futures trading volumes. On October 30, the perpetual futures had a daily volume of $9.1 Billion, ranking 4th amongst all global exchanges. Spot volumes ranked MEXC 6th on October 30, 2022, with a daily trading volume of $2.7 Billion.
Conclusion
Exchange liquidity is essential for several reasons, such as getting better prices and the ability to buy and sell at all times. MEXC provides high liquidity and ranks consistently high in trading volumes in Spot, Derivatives, Perpetual Futures, and other categories. Despite the worst month and even a global holiday, the volumes are sufficiently high.
