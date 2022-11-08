News
Led by defense and OLB Justin Houston, Ravens beat Saints, 27-13, for third straight win
Before the season started, the Ravens’ young pass rushers bestowed a new nickname on Justin Houston, the respected veteran entering his 12th season. Last year, his first in Baltimore, Houston was Yoda. As training camp unfolded, he was Sensei.
On Monday night, the 33-year-old Houston showed a prime-time audience all of his teachings. In a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, Houston was the best player inside the Caesars Superdome, headlining a season-best night for a restocked Ravens defense.
He finished with 2 1/2 sacks, becoming the first player in franchise history with three straight multi-sack games. After notching a pair of sacks in back-to-back games in limited snaps, he entered the “Monday Night Football’ matchup seemingly rejuvenated by the streaking Ravens’ week-and-a-half wait for their next game, finishing with five quarterback pressures.
A fourth-quarter interception — Houston’s first since 2018, set up by defensive lineman Brent Urban — preceded running back Kenyan Drake’s second rushing touchdown and bolstered the Ravens’ lead to 27-6. New Orleans (3-6) finished with 243 yards overall, its fewest of the season.
The Ravens again leaned on their rushing attack, finishing with 40 carries for 188 yards (4.7 per carry) against one of the NFL’s stouter run defenses. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 12-for-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, doing most of his damage on the ground (11 carries for 82 yards) with a threadbare receiving corps.
With the win, the Ravens extended their winning streak to three games, tied with the Miami Dolphins for the AFC’s longest, and maintained their lead in the AFC North over the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).
Next comes a long-awaited bye week. The Ravens won’t play again until a Nov. 20 matchup against the reeling Carolina Panthers, their first game in Baltimore since Oct. 23. With a soft second-half slate, the Ravens will be heavily favored to advance to the playoffs. The only team above .500 they face is Cincinnati, which the Ravens won’t see until Week 18, the final weekend of the regular season.
Ahead of kickoff, the Ravens seemed to be defined as much by who was missing as by who was returning. Jackson was without four top weapons for the first time all season. Running backs Gus Edwards (hamstring) was ruled out, and J.K. Dobbins (knee) remained sidelined. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) missed his first game because of injury in his career. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman headed to injured reserve Tuesday with a season-ending Lisfranc (foot) injury.
But the Ravens’ newcomers didn’t need long to make their introductions. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, making his first appearance since tearing his Achilles tendon 10 months ago in the Ravens’ 2021 season finale, hurried Dalton into a drive-ending incompletion on the Saints’ opening possession.
On New Orleans’ next drive, inside linebacker Roquan Smith snuffed out a third-and-1 run by running back Alvin Kamara. Teammates slapped the All-Pro gleefully on his helmet, strutting off the field with the stalwart the Ravens acquired from the Chicago Bears for a second- and fifth-round draft pick only a week ago.
The Ravens’ investment in Smith, a pending free agent, paid off on their next drive. Jackson went 5-for-5 for 67 yards in leading the Ravens to an 11-play, 76-yard touchdown march, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely. The rookie, playing significant snaps with Andrews sideline, leaked out downfield, uncovered, on an apparent designed quarterback run.
The Ravens’ just-hired help arrived on offense, too. DeSean Jackson, called up from the practice squad for his 2022 debut, chipped in with a 16-yard catch on the drive, becoming the oldest active wide receiver in the NFL to be targeted this season. He later left with a hamstring injury.
As the Ravens’ defense kept its clamps on New Orleans, the Saints slowly released their hold on Lamar Jackson. He passed Steve Young for fifth place in career rushing yards by a quarterback with a 16-yard run on third down midway through the second quarter. Later in the drive, Jackson shook off a tackle attempt behind the line of scrimmage for a 12-yard gain that got the Ravens into the red zone.
After a 1-yard touchdown run by Drake, the Ravens, up 14-0, became the third team in the past 20 seasons to hold a double-digit lead in nine straight games to begin a season, joining the 2009 Saints and 2011 Green Bay Packers.
New Orleans ended the half and its shutout with a 33-yard field goal by former Ravens kicker Wil Lutz, but entered halftime with just 100 yards overall. Even the Saints’ lone touchdown Monday was close to a gift, with wide receiver Juwan Johnson scoring late in the fourth quarter on a 41-yard catch-and-run on which cornerback Marcus Peters offered little resistance.
This story will be updated.
Week 11
Panthers at Ravens
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Historic black universities are ‘just as smart’ as other colleges
President Joe Biden concluded his midterms political rallies at a historically black university in Maryland, telling students they were “just as smart” as other colleges in the United States.
Biden defended the “historic” $5.8 billion in funding he budgeted for HBCUs as president.
“HBCUs don’t have the endowments that the rest of them have, but guess what, you’re just as smart, you’re just as bright, you’re as good as any college in America,” Biden said.
“That money is going to build labs and other things for the future that you need to have access to,” he added.
Biden’s comment recalls a number of racially insensitive comments he made about black people.
“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” he said in 2019 during a campaign trail speech in Iowa.
The president spoke at a campaign rally at Bowie State University, a historically black university in Maryland with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.
“Let me tell you, one of the best ways to honor HBCUs is to vote,” Biden said.
Biden reiterated that he “got his start” at Delaware State University, also a historically black university where he was a senator.
“You have to forgive me, but I got my start at Delaware State,” he said.
Biden never attended Delaware State University, but announced his intention to run for the Senate in 1972.
The president also spoke to a participant who was watching the rally from a balcony.
“Hey man! Don’t jump. You look crazy enough to jump. Don’t jump,” he shouted, pointing at the person.
Breitbart News
News
Ravens WR DeSean Jackson suffers hamstring injury against Saints, is questionable to return
Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is questionable to return in his Baltimore debut.
The 35-year-old, who was signed to the practice squad last month, saw his first action of the season with a 16-yard catch in the first quarter. However, the team announced in the fourth quarter that he suffered a hamstring injury when the Ravens led the Saints, 17-6, Monday night.
Jackson is one of several receivers seeking to provide depth to Baltimore’s depleted pass-catching ranks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) did not play Monday and the Ravens said last week that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) would have season-ending surgery.
Entering the fourth quarter against the Saints, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had completed passes to 10 receivers.
DeSean Jackson, who was drafted in 2008 by the Philadelphia Eagles and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been one of the top deep threats in the NFL during his career.
This story may be updated.
News
Airbnb details roadmap to reduce cloud costs
Removals by Airbnb Inc.
reducing its cloud storage costs ahead of its December 2020 initial public offering have better prepared it for the possibility of an economic downturn, the home-sharing company said. Analysts say his efforts provide a model for other companies looking to rein in spending as more computing moves to the cloud.
The San Francisco company has started investigating its cloud-related costs in 2019 in preparation for an IPO, said David Nagle, director of cloud infrastructure at Airbnb, realizing savings of $63.5 million in 2020 over the previous year by closely monitoring its use of the cloud, moving some of its data to low-cost cloud services and working with Amazon. com Inc.
cloud enterprise, Amazon Web Services.
As Airbnb’s home-sharing business has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagle said the company’s cost savings measures at the time, including cloud budgeting, prepared it for today’s economic climate environment where its tech peers are laying off dozens of workers or suspending hiring. A company spokesperson said it was on track to reduce cloud costs in 2020 by 27% from a year earlier and cut its cost of revenue by 26% to $666.3 million. dollars, in part by revamping its cloud budget.
Airbnb posted its most profitable quarter to date on Tuesday with $2.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Many companies that have moved their business technology tools to the cloud in recent years are also looking to reduce their cloud-related costs, especially during a downturn in the market. Analysts say enterprise cloud spending will decline from recent highs as companies seek more discipline in cloud spending.
Mr. Nagle said that Airbnb formed a cost efficiency team early on, which now numbers around seven people, dedicated to monitoring cloud costs “like a hawk”.
This helped the company determine which cloud services it didn’t need, including S3 Glacier, one of Amazon’s most expensive storage services. “It reduced a significant amount of our storage costs right off the bat,” Nagle said.
Airbnb, one of Amazon’s biggest cloud customers according to Amazon, also worked with the cloud provider to determine what it was overpaying. For example, the company replaced its in-house data backup system with Amazon’s service at a “nearly free” price, he said.
Nagle said Amazon has also created a flat network, or a network in which all servers are connected to a single network to minimize cost and maintenance, for Airbnb. Such a network had never been established for a customer the size of Airbnb, he said, and required Amazon to fit each machine into its own data centers.
To be sure, Airbnb receives a special level of service from Amazon’s cloud, said Tracy Woo, senior analyst covering cloud at market research firm Forrester Research. Inc.,
but other companies can still follow his example. Cloud providers have a vested interest in helping their customers spend less because they know cloud purchases are a long-term commitment, said Jean Atelsek, research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Shaown Nandi, chief technology officer at Amazon Web Services who works with customers on their cloud budgets, said businesses of all sizes can cut bills almost immediately using its savings plans, where they pay a lower rate than upfront for a certain amount of cloud usage over one or three years, rather than paying for these services as they use them.
For large customers, cloud providers like Amazon offer one-year contracts in exchange for sometimes steep discounts, said Raj Bala, vice president and cloud analyst at IT research and consulting firm Gartner. Inc.
While such contracts can commit a client to spending millions of dollars a year, that shouldn’t stop them from optimizing how those dollars are used, Bala said.
For example, Airbnb has a contract with an unspecified data hosting provider to spend at least $1.2 billion through 2027, according to its November 2020 initial public offering filing. of Airbnb is Amazon Web Services, its filing says.
By shifting its spending to lower-cost cloud services that it uses more often, Airbnb allocates its cloud budget “smarter,” Bala said.
Write to Belle Lin at [email protected]
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
wsj
News
Winderman’s view: Elation and then deflation in Heat’s loss to Blazers
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 110-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers:
– Of course the Trail Blazers’ winner came in transition.
– It has, after all, been the bane of the Heat this season.
– Some good or not good on one end, then the opposition off to the races on the other.
– All season.
– And this one stung the most.
– Elation.
– And then deflation.
– It’s almost as if it has to be Tyler Herro or bust.
– Which can’t be the preferred way to build a season.
– Not that Max Strus didn’t have his moment with his tying 3-pointer.
– Which immediately became secondary.
– There simply is something missing with this mix.
– As the record shows.
– It was another stop-gap lineup for the Heat, this time, after filling in for two games in place of Jimmy Butler, Strus started in place of Herro, who was out with an ankle sprain.
– The other Heat starters were Butler, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry.
– The game was Adebayo’s 250th career regular-season start.
– Herro was hurt in the second quarter of Friday night’s loss in Indiana, playing through to the finish.
– “He tweaked his ankle in the Indiana game. He was able to finish the game, but you could see he was just powering through,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s been making progress, and that’s the important thing. It’ll be a short-term deal. How long he’ll be out? I don’t know. But he’s already feeling a little bit better.”
– Also out for the Heat were Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Jamal Cain (G League).
– In an encouraging development, Oladipo shot and worked pregame with assistant coach Anthony Carter.
– Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson entered together midway through the opening period during the Heat’s first substitution.
– Two early fouls led to Strus’ initial departure.
– The game was Robinson’s 250th regular-season appearance.
– Strus’ second 3-pointer moved him past Kendrick Nunn for 21st on the all-time Heat list.
– Martin’s third point was the 1,000th of his regular-season career.
– Butler’s sixth rebound moved him past Dan Majerle for 24th on the all-time Heat list.
– Spoelstra said having the likes of Strus and Vincent made it easier to plug holes.
– “Both of them are unique, because they can shift back and forth to different roles and in both lineups seamlessly,” Spoelstra said. “They can play in the second unit and really spark that group. And they both, because of their skill sets, as two-way players, they fit in with our starters, as well, throughout the court of the game.”
– Spoelstra added, “I don’t even hesitate. I don’t think anything about it, playing them in different lineups. They have institutional knowledge in how we do things, and they’ve both improved in our program significantly in the last three years.”
– Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was complementary pregame of former Heat forward Justise Winslow.
– “I love everything I see about Justise,” he said. “He added some toughness to our group. And obviously he can really guard most positions. His IQ is really high. He can ballhandling for us.”
– He added, “He’s smart. Justise has added a lot to our group.”
– Winslow played as the Blazers’ first reserve Monday.
– Monday marked the third season series completed this season, having also completed their two-game season series against the Warriors and Kings. The Heat split those other two series.
News
New Orleans EMS uses unique lifesaving technique for 100th time Sunday morning
New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman who was shot dead on Bourbon Street on Sunday morning while she was still on the streets. They say it’s a rare capability for EMS services across the country and it saves lives. Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave him the blood using a Lifeflow device. He was able to inject blood into the victim in just 10 minutes, as opposed to the normal 40 minutes it takes to get blood from victims in a hospital. “Quick and timely blood delivery is the most important thing you can do besides getting them to the hospital as quickly as possible. I feel better now that I can make more of a difference than before,” said Mauro. better outcomes for people dealing with trauma who received the treatment, as opposed to those who did not in years past. talk, and they weren’t talking before,” Mauro said. They say other EMS services around the world look to them as an example and are trying to institute the practice in their own cities. “Either way, you know New Orleans will likely continue to face challenges, but we will remain committed to meeting this and continuing and giving New Orleans residents and visitors alike. Orléans the care they need. So whether 100 is high or 100 low, whatever we’re giving it for, we were just happy to do it,” said New Orleans EMS captain Janick Lewis. The service is currently paid for from the EMS budget. Patients Data continues to be collected to determine the effectiveness of the treatment, but members say it appears to be working.
New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman who was shot dead on Bourbon Street on Sunday morning while she was still on the streets. They say it’s a rare capability for EMS services across the country and it saves lives.
Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave him the blood using a Lifeflow device. He was able to inject blood into the victim in just 10 minutes, as opposed to the normal 40 minutes it takes to get blood from victims in a hospital.
“Quick and timely blood delivery is the most important thing you can do besides getting them to the hospital as quickly as possible. I feel better now that I can make more of a difference than before,” Mauro said.
This was the 100th time New Orleans EMS has been able to use this service since its launch almost exactly one year ago. They say they see much better results for traumatized people who have received the treatment, as opposed to those who have not in years gone by.
“My first administration of blood, the patient normally wouldn’t have done well, but by the time we brought this patient to the hospital, they were talking, and they weren’t talking before,” Mauro said.
They say other EMS services around the world look to them as an example and are trying to institute the practice in their own cities.
“Either way, you know New Orleans will likely continue to face challenges, but we will remain committed to meeting this and continuing and giving New Orleans residents and visitors alike. Orléans the care they need. So whether 100 is high or 100 is low, whatever reason we give it, we were just happy to do it,” said New Orleans EMS captain Janick Lewis.
The service is currently paid for from the EMS budget. Patients are not charged. Data continues to be collected to determine the effectiveness of the treatment, but members say it appears to be working.
Cnn
News
Lunar Eclipse in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today ; Check Time and Location – JK Breaking News
Lunar Eclipse in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today ; Check Time and Location – JK Breaking News
For Srinagar:
Eclipse Visible: 5:28 p.m. (Moonrise time).
Maximum Eclipse: 5:31 p.m. (Moon will be close to Horizon).
Partial Eclipse Ends: 6:19 p.m.
Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 7:26 p.m.
For other locations, the beginning and ending time of the eclipse will vary by a few minutes only (generally less than a 10-minute difference).
Regards: Kashmir Weather
The post Lunar Eclipse in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today ; Check Time and Location – JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
