Meghan Mccain: Women Voters Are Not 'Karen' Or 'Cockroaches'

Once upon a time, “soccer moms” were a wooed group of swing voters.

Do you remember? Of course, at the time, they weren’t seen as borderline racists or rabid supporters.

Why would they? They did not venture on the fringes of politics. Their voting habits were easy to understand. They wanted what was best for their family.

Or in other words, they weren’t pilloried or patronized as “Karens”.

But all of a sudden, women voters went from a respected electoral bloc to a group to be despised.

What is a ‘Karen’ anyway? Generally, it is a pejorative term for a particular type of white woman.

The angry woman who calls the store manager for a slight inconvenience. The frantic woman filmed a public meltdown. And often their panics are directed at people of color.

No one tolerates such behavior.

Disgustingly, white women have become a legitimate target of ridicule from the left. And we know why

But can you imagine another racial group in America getting a label in 2022?

We did not vote as we were told.

A New York Times Magazine article from last year made that very clear. If you are a white woman, you are probably a “Karen”.

“Broaden the lens and any white woman – any white woman – could be a Karen, if she is seen as taking for granted the advantages conferred by her skin color and ignoring the work and suffering of others,” it read. -he.

Looking back now, it’s not hard to see how we got here.

The mystery of Hillary Clinton’s loss among white women has left political analysts perplexed.

The women voted for a different version for America. It was a harsh dose of reality for Democrats to swallow, and they didn’t

How could women vote for Donald Trump? He’s a monster, they lamented!

But the answer to their question was very simple. All problems are women’s problems.

Just because we were born with a female anatomy doesn’t mean we don’t care about our country’s economy, education, foreign policy, and well-being.

I don’t vote on a single question. Apparently millions of other women don’t either.

Instead of changing course and speaking directly to white women in the suburbs, they doubled down on the insults.

Today, if you care about the economy, rising crime, and your children’s education, as opposed to the January 6 riot, climate change, and transgender, you are reviled.

Want to feel safe at home? It’s just the privilege of speaking.

And it’s not just offensive. It’s far removed from anything resembling the real world.

I have close friends who have experienced a huge negative lifestyle change since President Biden took office.

Despite the fact that they and their husbands work, the cruel reality of how much less you can buy at the grocery store and at the gas station in 2022 compared to 2020 has hit them very hard.

These women are not stupid. They disagree on dooming their sex to a dystopian hellscape from The Handmaid’s Tale.

They are scared and desperate. They desperately want things to change. And in many cases, they feel like Democrats just aren’t listening to them.

We are not soccer moms. We are not Karens. We are women – and today hear us roar

These are the real struggles of ordinary American women. They don’t have the luxury of prioritizing from one percent, their priorities.

They literally can’t afford to focus on anything other than putting food on the table, gas in the car, and their kids in school.

They will not be lectured or humiliated. But they will vote quietly.

In recent days and weeks, as polls show a remarkable shift of white suburban women to the Republican Party, we’ve heard women described as “cockroaches” and “Nazis” for appreciating their better judgment on the orders of the Democrats and liberal media.

It’s revenge for the ‘Karen’ – and can you really blame them?

Liberals shouldn’t be surprised that insulting a voter isn’t the best closing message.

Just this weekend, longtime Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen took to CNN to break the bad news.

The Democrats are going to have a very bad night.

“When voters tell you over and over again that they mostly care about the economy, listen to them!” Stop saying that democracy is at stake!

“Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so hard to find out what elections mean.

“Voters told us what they wanted to hear. I don’t think the Democrats delivered this round,” she said.

Amen.

The problem for Democrats, as Hilary Rosen pointed out, is that this cake is

cooked.

A huge percentage of “Soccer mom/Karens” will pull the lever for the GOP.

Shaming women for all the ills of society, and now for caring about their families, is the most toxic and destructive political strategy in modern history.

