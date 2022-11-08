Men’s basketball: St. Thomas hangs tough before falling to No. 9 Creighton

Newsletter Sign-Up
OMAHA, Neb. — Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good, and the ninth-ranked Bluejays overcame cold shooting to hold off St. Thomas 72-60 Monday night.
Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, Trey Alexander had 12 and Scheierman added 11 as the Bluejays won their 25th opener in 26 years.
St. Thomas, a Summit League member beginning its second season in Division I, started three holdovers from its Division III era and gave the Bluejays all they could handle until the last few minutes.
Just when it looked as if the Bluejays were ready to pull away, Brooks Allen hit consecutive 3s to put the Tommies up 57-56 with 10 minutes left.
Creighton finally took control at that point, with Scheierman’s back-to-back 3s and dunks by Ryan Kalkbrenner and Kaluma starting a 14-0 run while the Tommies were mired in a seven-minute scoring drought.
Andrew Rohde had 15 points, Allen 14 and Riley Miller 13 for the Tommies, who forced Creighton coach Greg McDermott to play some of his starters until the end.
The Bluejays live by the “Let It Fly” mantra, and their 8-for-34 shooting on 3s allowed St. Thomas to make a game of it.
Creighton led by 15 points 10 minutes into the game, but the Bluejays missed five straight 3s and 13 of their next 17 shots overall, and that allowed the Tommies to pull within 37-35 and have a chance to tie it or take the lead in the final minute of the half.
Ryan Nembhard’s 3 with one second left sent the Bluejays to the locker room with a 40-35 lead.
BIG PICTURE
St. Thomas: The Tommies represented themselves well in what should be, by far, their toughest nonconference game. The showing against a top-10 team on the road could foretell a better season than expected for the team picked eighth in the 10-team Summit League.
Creighton: Expectations are extremely high for one of the most talent-rich teams in the country, and now coach Greg McDermott has to figure out his combinations. They were able to get away with poor shooting against St. Thomas. That won’t work against most opponents they face.
UP NEXT
St. Thomas plays back-to-back home games, against Chicago State on Friday and St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday.
Creighton plays the second of four straight home games against North Dakota on Thursday.
Walgreens locations in three Boston neighborhoods will close this week.
The three pharmacies will close one after the other in three days: 2275 Washington St. in Roxbury will close on Tuesday, 1329 Hyde Park Ave. from Hyde Park on Wednesday and 90 River St. from Mattapan on Thursday.
Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan addressed the closures in a statement to The Boston Globebut did not give specific reasons for the closure of the three stores.
“When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things such as local market dynamics and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example “, wrote Lathan.
Roxbury and Mattapan pharmacies, which are located primarily in black and brown communities, transfer patient information to other locations, but each is at least a mile apart.
But this creates a problem for residents: 44% of Roxbury residents do not have access to a vehicle. In Mattapan and Hyde Park, the percentage is slightly lower — 27.1% and 16.2%, respectively.
In Hyde Park, there is a grocery store with an inside pharmacy across from the soon-to-close Walgreens, NBC Boston reported.
Roxbury and Mattapan are lower-income communities compared to Boston as a whole, which makes the closures even more worrisome for residents and local leaders.
“This will make it harder for our seniors, those without cars and those with mobility issues to access their medications and other household items that Walgreens sells,” Councilwoman Tania Fernandes Anderson said in a statement. e-mail to World. “This is a real blow to three predominantly working-class communities in our city.”
Boston City Councilwoman Julia Mejia told WBZ that the closures will create “pharmaceutical deserts” for underserved communities.
“We have enough trouble getting the medical prescriptions we need,” Mejia said. “Now we are going to have to find other spaces and places to be able to access life-saving medicines.”
Boston City Councilman Brian Worrell, whose district includes Mattapan, told the World that he is working with other voters to delay the closings for 30 days. “I’m confident that Walgreens will do what it takes to ensure that we communicate effectively with our constituents who have helped them in their business for so long,” he said.
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints in Monday night’s Week 9 game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For most of this season, the Ravens hadn’t done anything exceptionally well on defense except force turnovers. On Monday, with their depleted offense and quarterback Lamar Jackson running hot-and-cold, they needed all the help they could get from coordinator Mike Macdonald’s unit. The group delivered, led by the ageless Justin Houston. A three-game winning streak will feel good back in Baltimore. A three-game winning streak heading into a bye? Even better.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens have found their winning formula, with a defense that’s producing consistent pressure — Justin Houston, good lord — and an offense that’s grinding opponents down in the second half.
They could have put the game away even earlier if not for a few sloppy possessions in the Saints’ half of the field, but they have put themselves in excellent position to earn a high playoff seed come January. Quarterback Lamar Jackson misfired on a few potential big strikes but played a mature game, buying time with his feet and taking easy throws against a Saints defense that blitzed more frequently than expected. Roquan Smith wasted no time showing he’s the best hunt-and-stick middle linebacker the Ravens have had since Ray Lewis.
Remember, they did this without their second most important offensive player, Mark Andrews, and their most powerful runner, Gus Edwards, on the road against an opponent that seemed to be finding its form. Now, they have 13 days to rest and heal. This team could win a lot of games over the last eight weeks against a largely underwhelming slate of opponents.
Hayes Gardner, reporter: Without key pieces, the Ravens looked unflappable on the road.
Roquan Smith was a welcomed addition for the defense, which didn’t allow a touchdown until late, and the offense spread the ball around in a 27-13 win — a comfortable one, at that, which has been a rarity for Baltimore this season. Lamar Jackson wasn’t perfect, and he missed on a couple of passes, but his legs kept the Ravens’ offense moving all game.
Entering the bye week, it’s easy to wish the Ravens had seven or eight or even nine wins, but a 6-3 record puts them in plenty good position as they begin the second half.
C.J. Doon, editor: After all the ups and downs this season, the Ravens should feel pretty good heading into their bye week. With Baltimore down its top receiver, star tight end and top two running backs, Monday night felt like a classic trap game, but a solid-if-unspectacular Lamar Jackson and a stellar performance from the defense was more than enough to pick up a third straight win. The trade for linebacker Roquan Smith paid immediate dividends, Justin Houston looked like a legitimate game-wrecker and wide receiver DeSean Jackson even flashed at times in his first game as a Raven. Given the soft slate of opponents ahead, the Ravens have a real shot to pick up the top seed in the AFC, especially if Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s arm injury is serious. This was a workmanlike win the Ravens had to have.
Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens looked like a Super Bowl contender Monday night. Without Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed passes to 10 receivers and the defense put a beating on Andy Dalton and the Saints. Even in limited action, linebacker Roquan Smith looked to be worth the high price they paid to acquire him, and Justin Houston is exactly who Ravens fans though Odafe Oweh would be this year. For him to be this dominant at age 33 is incredible. The bye week comes at a good time for Baltimore, which is poised to come out of the other side healthy and ready to make a serious run for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
MINNEAPOLIS — One game after setting a questionable franchise mark for 3-pointers allowed, the Knicks made a history of smaller-scale marksmanship at the other end of the field.
The Knicks didn’t eclipse their team-high 24 3-pointers from October last season against Orlando, but they punched their most in the first quarter — 10 — and finished with a league-high 19. season of 48 cruising attempts. to a 120-107 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday.
Julius Randle tied his career high connecting on eight of 13 long-range attempts and finished with a season-high 31 points as the Knicks tied their record at 5-5. RJ Barrett contributed 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 23 with eight assists and Obi Toppin finished with 15 off the bench for coach Tom Thibodeau’s team.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 and Anthony Edwards added 16 for the Timberwolves, who were without All-Star center Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocols).
Cam Reddish also started for a second straight game with Quentin Grimes (foot) again and scored eight points.
With Mitchell Robinson (knee) also sidelined for a second straight game, Thibodeau made another change to the starting lineup with Jericho Sims at center instead of Isaiah Hartenstein. Sims finished with four points, four rebounds and five fouls in 16 minutes, but Thibodeau again turned to his smaller setup with Randle and Toppin together in the frontcourt on the stretch.
After an ugly loss in which the Celtics broke for 27 3-pointers — a record for both teams — Thibodeau acknowledged that his team’s perimeter defense is “something we need to keep working on.” The Timberwolves finished Monday’s game shooting 26.8 percent (11 for 41) from beyond the arc.
“The way the game is today, the modern game, teams are going to race, they’re going to shoot 3s,” Thibodeau said. “You have to be back, you have to make multiple efforts. You have to go in, you have to go out. You must challenge. You have to make them miss.
Sims denied Jaden McDaniels’ inside shot attempt on the game’s opening possession, and he snatched some early rebounds before sitting down with two fouls at 7:31 into the first quarter.
Reddish and Randle buried two 3s apiece in the first four minutes of the game, before Randle’s third and fourth treys of the period gave the Knicks a 22-17 lead with 4:18 remaining. Randle nailed one more from range before being replaced at 1:45 by Toppin, who quickly sank a 3-pointer from the corner on a kick from Hartenstein.
Immanuel Quickley then nailed the Knicks’ 10th of 19 attempts from long range as the Knicks built a 38-29 lead, scoring their most 3 in the first quarter of any game in franchise history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“I think it’s important,” Thibodeau said when asked if he’s implored his team to shoot more from long range this season. “We are doing a good job attacking the rim. We mark very effectively in the paint. We have to make our rims read and we have to shoot them well. We need to think about how we can create more.
Toppin sank two technical free throws on a transition foul from D’Angelo Russell in the opening seconds of the second, and he coolly sank another 3-pointer for a 10-0 push to increase the lead to just 19 two minutes later.
Sims extended the advantage to 25 with his first bucket, a transition dunk on a steal from Evan Fournier with seven minutes left before halftime. Moments later, Toppin converted another out pass from Fournier for a flush for a 60-33 lead, the Knicks’ biggest margin in the first half.
Another triple from Randle – the Knicks’ 13th of the first two quarters – and a transition layup from Barrett in the final seconds made it 76-52 at intermission.
Barrett scored two more from deep to increase the Knicks’ 3-point total as they held a 23-point cushion early in the final period.
Minnesota tied the 13 with a 12-2 surge to start the fourth, but Randle’s seventh 3-pointer and another from Brunson rebuilt the lead to 111-92 with 7:53 remaining.
Before the season started, the Ravens’ young pass rushers bestowed a new nickname on Justin Houston, the respected veteran entering his 12th season. Last year, his first in Baltimore, Houston was Yoda. As training camp unfolded, he was Sensei.
On Monday night, the 33-year-old Houston showed a prime-time audience all of his teachings. In a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, Houston was the best player inside the Caesars Superdome, headlining a season-best night for a restocked Ravens defense.
He finished with 2 1/2 sacks, becoming the first player in franchise history with three straight multi-sack games. After notching a pair of sacks in back-to-back games in limited snaps, he entered the “Monday Night Football’ matchup seemingly rejuvenated by the streaking Ravens’ week-and-a-half wait for their next game, finishing with five quarterback pressures.
A fourth-quarter interception — Houston’s first since 2018, set up by defensive lineman Brent Urban — preceded running back Kenyan Drake’s second rushing touchdown and bolstered the Ravens’ lead to 27-6. New Orleans (3-6) finished with 243 yards overall, its fewest of the season.
The Ravens again leaned on their rushing attack, finishing with 40 carries for 188 yards (4.7 per carry) against one of the NFL’s stouter run defenses. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 12-for-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, doing most of his damage on the ground (11 carries for 82 yards) with a threadbare receiving corps.
With the win, the Ravens extended their winning streak to three games, tied with the Miami Dolphins for the AFC’s longest, and maintained their lead in the AFC North over the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).
Next comes a long-awaited bye week. The Ravens won’t play again until a Nov. 20 matchup against the reeling Carolina Panthers, their first game in Baltimore since Oct. 23. With a soft second-half slate, the Ravens will be heavily favored to advance to the playoffs. The only team above .500 they face is Cincinnati, which the Ravens won’t see until Week 18, the final weekend of the regular season.
Ahead of kickoff, the Ravens seemed to be defined as much by who was missing as by who was returning. Jackson was without four top weapons for the first time all season. Running backs Gus Edwards (hamstring) was ruled out, and J.K. Dobbins (knee) remained sidelined. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) missed his first game because of injury in his career. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman headed to injured reserve Tuesday with a season-ending Lisfranc (foot) injury.
But the Ravens’ newcomers didn’t need long to make their introductions. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, making his first appearance since tearing his Achilles tendon 10 months ago in the Ravens’ 2021 season finale, hurried Dalton into a drive-ending incompletion on the Saints’ opening possession.
On New Orleans’ next drive, inside linebacker Roquan Smith snuffed out a third-and-1 run by running back Alvin Kamara. Teammates slapped the All-Pro gleefully on his helmet, strutting off the field with the stalwart the Ravens acquired from the Chicago Bears for a second- and fifth-round draft pick only a week ago.
The Ravens’ investment in Smith, a pending free agent, paid off on their next drive. Jackson went 5-for-5 for 67 yards in leading the Ravens to an 11-play, 76-yard touchdown march, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely. The rookie, playing significant snaps with Andrews sideline, leaked out downfield, uncovered, on an apparent designed quarterback run.
The Ravens’ just-hired help arrived on offense, too. DeSean Jackson, called up from the practice squad for his 2022 debut, chipped in with a 16-yard catch on the drive, becoming the oldest active wide receiver in the NFL to be targeted this season. He later left with a hamstring injury.
As the Ravens’ defense kept its clamps on New Orleans, the Saints slowly released their hold on Lamar Jackson. He passed Steve Young for fifth place in career rushing yards by a quarterback with a 16-yard run on third down midway through the second quarter. Later in the drive, Jackson shook off a tackle attempt behind the line of scrimmage for a 12-yard gain that got the Ravens into the red zone.
After a 1-yard touchdown run by Drake, the Ravens, up 14-0, became the third team in the past 20 seasons to hold a double-digit lead in nine straight games to begin a season, joining the 2009 Saints and 2011 Green Bay Packers.
New Orleans ended the half and its shutout with a 33-yard field goal by former Ravens kicker Wil Lutz, but entered halftime with just 100 yards overall. Even the Saints’ lone touchdown Monday was close to a gift, with wide receiver Juwan Johnson scoring late in the fourth quarter on a 41-yard catch-and-run on which cornerback Marcus Peters offered little resistance.
This story will be updated.
Week 11
Panthers at Ravens
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
President Joe Biden concluded his midterms political rallies at a historically black university in Maryland, telling students they were “just as smart” as other colleges in the United States.
Biden defended the “historic” $5.8 billion in funding he budgeted for HBCUs as president.
“HBCUs don’t have the endowments that the rest of them have, but guess what, you’re just as smart, you’re just as bright, you’re as good as any college in America,” Biden said.
“That money is going to build labs and other things for the future that you need to have access to,” he added.
Biden’s comment recalls a number of racially insensitive comments he made about black people.
“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” he said in 2019 during a campaign trail speech in Iowa.
The president spoke at a campaign rally at Bowie State University, a historically black university in Maryland with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.
“Let me tell you, one of the best ways to honor HBCUs is to vote,” Biden said.
Biden reiterated that he “got his start” at Delaware State University, also a historically black university where he was a senator.
“You have to forgive me, but I got my start at Delaware State,” he said.
Biden never attended Delaware State University, but announced his intention to run for the Senate in 1972.
The president also spoke to a participant who was watching the rally from a balcony.
“Hey man! Don’t jump. You look crazy enough to jump. Don’t jump,” he shouted, pointing at the person.
Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is questionable to return in his Baltimore debut.
The 35-year-old, who was signed to the practice squad last month, saw his first action of the season with a 16-yard catch in the first quarter. However, the team announced in the fourth quarter that he suffered a hamstring injury when the Ravens led the Saints, 17-6, Monday night.
Jackson is one of several receivers seeking to provide depth to Baltimore’s depleted pass-catching ranks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) did not play Monday and the Ravens said last week that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) would have season-ending surgery.
Entering the fourth quarter against the Saints, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had completed passes to 10 receivers.
DeSean Jackson, who was drafted in 2008 by the Philadelphia Eagles and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been one of the top deep threats in the NFL during his career.
This story may be updated.
