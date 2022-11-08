Mississippi governor responds to inquiry into Jackson water issues

JACKSON, miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released his response Monday to a congressional inquiry into the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state capital without running water for several days at the end of summer.

Reeves said Jackson received disproportionate funding for its water system based on the size of the city. He also said that local officials were only responsible for the water problems themselves.

“(M)y the administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water system upgrades have been in the past and will continue to be made available and distributed among over 1,100 Mississippi water systems on a race-neutral purpose and basis,” Republican Reeves said in a letter dated Oct. 31 to Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York.

The two Democrats sent Reeves a letter Oct. 17 asking for details about where Mississippi sent money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including “racial demographics and population size of each” community that received assistance. They also requested information on whether Jackson, who is 80% black, faced “heavy hurdles” to receive additional federal funds.

Comparing census data to recipients of state water loans, Reeves wrote “there is no evidence to suggest that there has been ‘underinvestment’ in the city or that it received disproportionately less than any other region of the state.” In 2021, Jackson accounted for 68% of all loans disbursed, Reeves wrote.

Mississippi received about $1.8 billion in ARPA money, and the legislature allocated $750 million in competitive grants for Mississippi water systems. Officials announced last week that they had approved Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help pay for seven water and sewer projects.

Thompson and Maloney said in a joint statement Monday that recent federal assistance to Jackson can be attributed to greater federal involvement. They said they received the governor’s letter on Monday.

“The Governor’s response to our letter is a clear recognition that the City of Jackson and its water systems are in desperate need of resources to provide clean water to residents of the city,” Thompson and Maloney said. “Democrats have embraced infrastructure funding for this specific purpose, and the Biden administration has orders in place to maximize the delivery of these resources to the communities that need them most — including Jackson — to overcome generational disinvestment in communities of color at all levels of government.

They also pointed to an ongoing EPA civil rights investigation into whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against Jackson in distributing water infrastructure funds.

Reeves wrote that Jackson’s tax collections increased from 2003 to 2020, but the numbers cited by the governor did not take into account declining purchasing power due to inflation. Reeves wrote that Jackson’s property tax collections were about $60 million in 2003 and $79 million in 2020. An inflation calculator shows that $60 million in 2003 would be worth about $84 million in 2020 – so while the numbers were up, purchasing power was down.

Reeves also wrote that Jackson’s sales tax collections increased over those years, but he did not mention that part of the increase was due to Jackson residents voting in 2014. to approve an additional 1% sales tax to help pay for infrastructure improvements.

“Enforcement efforts” against Jackson by federal regulators are evidence of the city’s mismanagement, he said.

In September, federal prosecutors threatened legal action if the city did not agree to negotiations related to its water supply system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said last week negotiations were continuing. While the EPA said current samples indicate Jackson’s water quality meets federal standards, testing is ongoing and legal action against the city is still possible.

Through a spokesperson, Lumumba declined to comment on the governor’s letter on Monday.

Jackson has had water issues for years, and the latest issues began in late August after heavy rains exacerbated problems at the main sewage treatment plant, leaving many patrons without running water. Jackson had previously been on a boil water advisory since late July because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people sick.

Reeves said the city has been unable to manage its billing system and hire enough qualified staff to manage the system.

Running water was restored within days and a boil water advisory was lifted in mid-September, but Thompson and Maloney’s letter to Reeves said “the plant’s infrastructure d city ​​water remains tight and risks to Jackson residents persist.”

Thompson and Maloney said their letter marked “the start of a joint investigation” by House Homeland Security and Oversight and Reform Committees into the water crisis. If the Democrats lose their majority in the midterm elections, the investigation is unlikely to continue without bipartisan interest.

———

Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg. Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at