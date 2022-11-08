Kelly Tshibaka, Republican candidate running to represent Alaska in the US Senate, said on SiriusXM Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would rather rule over a partisan minority than a subsidiary role in a partisan majority.

“Mitch McConnell knows he doesn’t have my support,” Tshibaka said of the Republican Senate leader. “He’s not a boss. He is only there for himself. It just counts who votes for Mitch McConnell for leadership. He would rather have a minority he can control than a majority he doesn’t want.

She added, “He knows I won’t be bought off and bullied by DC insiders. I think that terrifies him, but I think that’s exactly what the American people want. They want people who represent us.

Tshibaka linked McConnell – who was elected to the US Senate in 1985 – to the growth of a political establishment rooted in Washington, D.C.

“We are tired of career politicians,” she said. “We want civil servants. We do not understand why their quality of life increases while our cost of living increases. Why are we paying for the popularity of DC residents?

She described McConnell’s conduct for nearly 40 years as a senator as emblematic of an imperial capital ruling America.

“We say enough is enough,” she remarked. “Government is supposed to be of the people, by the people, for the people. Mitch McConnell challenges the resolve of Republican Party delegates in Alaska. The Republican Party didn’t start in DC with rulers who rule us and tell us what we’re supposed to do. It started with like-minded people in America saying we’re going back to common values ​​and common interests, and we’re going to form a collective as our first amendment right to come together and say, ‘This is what we believe.

She continued, “Mitch McConnell is a senior Republican from Kentucky, a senator from Kentucky, who comes here to Alaska, trying to tell us who our senator is supposed to be. They fired Murkowski and censored her from the Republican Party before I even announced my campaign. Now, Mitch McConnell, he’s telling us who our senator is supposed to be.

“He doesn’t get my support because he doesn’t represent the people of Alaska,” she added. “He shouldn’t get anyone’s support. He’s just there for me, me and me. So I don’t know who’s going to stand up and say they’re going to try to take the leadership of the Republican Party, but I’m saying anybody’s better than Mitch McConnell, because we need to move our country forward with people who have courage and common sense, and it is not Senator McConnell.

Tshibaka emphasized Murkowksi’s centrality and complicity with the Democratic Party’s goal of shutting down fossil fuel production across America under the guise of fighting “climate change.”

“Lisa Murkowski is sabotaging our primary industries, crushing our families and hurting our workers [by] killing jobs,” Tshibaka said. “We can’t pay the rent. We can’t put food on the table. We cannot heat our homes. We are struggling to pay for gas and groceries this week.

She added, “No state in the country is suffering like our state because the Biden administration and the radical nominees confirmed by Lisa Murkowski – sometimes with tie-breaker boats – they issued 26 direct executive actions for shut down Alaska and our economy and our industries.”

Tshibaka concluded: “Mitch McConnell has pledged nine million dollars in black money to help Lisa Murkowski retain her Senate seat, even though she was censured by our last republican party and removed from membership, she was told she was not allowed to run as a republican here. It does not matter. The establishment is against us here in Alaska, and that’s what we’re fighting.

