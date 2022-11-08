Mitch McConnell “Won’t Own Me”

toggle caption Octavio Jones for NPR Octavio Jones for NPR

Jimmy Driggers, 85, got into the fishing business when he was just 13. He’s a shrimp boat in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I was a mule fisherman, [a] commercial fisherman in my youth,” he says.

Driggers walks with a prosthetic leg following an injury he suffered on his boat a decade ago. It is adorned with a marine lighthouse.

He owns a shrimp fishing boat – the Miz Shirley – named after his wife. It can carry 50,000 pounds of shrimp.

Driggers said the industry had suffered for decades and he was paid more in the 1980s than he is today. Fuel prices have skyrocketed.

“You have to produce a lot of shrimp to stay afloat,” Driggers said. “And that’s what we were doing last year – just staying afloat, not doing enough to fix everything that broke. It was tough.”

Then came Hurricane Ian. He pushed The Miz Shirley half over a dike and the other half was left in the water – unusable.

When Ian made landfall in Florida in late September, it hit the shrimp fishing industry particularly hard. For decades, it has been an important part of Fort Myers’ economy – integral to the region’s culture and identity. Now it’s on hold.

“We thought about selling, but I don’t want to, if we can hold it together,” Driggers said. “If we can get the boat down and get it repaired, and get it back in working order.” He acknowledges that it will take a lot of work.

The house of the dredgers, which adjoins a water channel, will have to be demolished. It got four inches of water during the storm and mold is growing everywhere. He and Shirley don’t have flood insurance.

The couple slept in a donated motorhome on their lawn. They hope the boat’s insurance will cover enough repairs to keep them in business, but they haven’t been able to assess the damage yet.

Despite all this uncertainty, Jimmy will not consider retiring. Shirley says he won’t stray from the water.

“There’s a smell when everything is natural, there’s a smell here that isn’t anywhere else,” Jimmy said. “I’ve been to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, but here there’s a smell for me.”

“It’s the smell of water,” Shirley said, finishing her husband’s sentence.

With boats still ashore, uncertainty sets in

At the Fort Myers Beach shrimp piers, loads of boats line the seawall and roads. A big hydraulic excavator with shears tears up a boat to transport it to the dump.

On the Fort Myers coast, only 45 boats are licensed to fish for shrimp. They mainly catch prawns – a very expensive delicacy known for their sweet flavor and firm flesh.

“All the people who work for us – whether they worked on the boats, in the fish market, in the market, and even me – we no longer have a salary,” said Christine Gala, owner of Trico Shrimp Company. With a fleet of 12 boats, Trico is one of two major shrimp fishing companies on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach.

“We have no work – except calling people and begging them to put our boats back in the water,” she said.

None of Gala’s boats are insured. Since Ian struck, she has taken on a leadership role.

Gala has been on the phone constantly, calling crane operators and state officials asking for help — to get boats back in the water and rebuild critical infrastructure. The shrimp fishing wharves are completely destroyed.

Then the water will need to be cleaned – it is filled with dock pilings and other debris.

Shrimp fishing is a small but valuable industry in the United States, valued at $37 million. More than 75% of the prawns harvested in the United States come from the west coast of Florida.

Andrew Ropicki, who teaches marine resource economics at the University of Florida, said the industry has struggled to compete with foreign imports since the 1980s.

But he’s optimistic it can bounce back to Ian.

“If federal and state agencies and others involved look at it and see how important it is – one of the last real working waterfronts that’s in a highly urbanized area,” Ropicki said.

“I’m hopeful. I know there are people working there who are trying to help these people,” he said.

‘A very strong community’: Shrimp remain committed to fishing and Fort Myers

Joanne Semmer is president of the Ostego Bay Marine Science Center, a local nonprofit environmental organization in Fort Myers. She lives on San Carlos Island, steps from the commercial fishing piers and the working waterfront. His neighborhood is filled with piles of debris and boats – and his house was flooded during Ian.

Semmer said that despite many challenges – including government regulations and limited docks – the shrimp fishing industry has adapted to change.

“We have a very strong community – it’s an old fishing village type community,” Semmer said. “People live here because this is where they want to be.”

Ricky Moran is the captain of a shrimp fishing boat called The Galante. He started shrimp fishing with his father when he was nine years old.

Moran said he found serenity in the water — and wanted to stay in Fort Myers, where he lived and worked for 35 years.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Moran said. “I’ll stay here and help clean up. I love Fort Myers Beach.”

At the docks, Moran, 58, makes his way through the wreckage to the site where the Galante landed. The boat is lying on its side, wedged between two other large vessels, next to a badly damaged mobile home park.

Moran not only lost his boat, but also his home. He lived in La Galante and weathered the storm on board with his girlfriend.

But right now, Moran wants to be on earth. He is still haunted by memories of the storm. Unable to return to his boat, Moran now lives in a tent in the marina and applies for FEMA’s unemployment plan.

He is stuck in limbo, waiting – like dozens of others – to be back on an industry boat that not only provides his home, but also his way of life. He gets emotional explaining why he stays.

“I took a love for this thing,” Moran said. “I’m a commercial fisherman – I’m Captain Ricky. I could go. Get on Mobile [Alabama] and get a boat – but I want to see that here come back. “