My mom refuses to move on after her divorce

DEAR ABBY: My parents were married for 22 years. They separated in 2007 and in 2008 the divorce was final. While this is a good thing for both of them, the fallout from their marriage has been intense. I won’t dig into the ugly details, but they both had their flaws, and it was tough.

Since the divorce, dad has moved on. Unfortunately, he lost his wife of 13 years several months ago. Mom still blames dad for all the bad things that have happened to her since the divorce, even though she chose to quit her job and go on disability, which severely limited her income and options. When dad’s wife died, mom was almost happy. She said she was experiencing the same heartbreak because of what she had been through with the divorce. (It’s not the same thing.)

I would like to invite dad to parties with the family this year, because he will be alone most of the time, but mom refuses to come if he is there. How can I help him move on? — INCLUSIVE IN MICHIGAN

DEAR INCLUSIVE: Do you remember the saying “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink”? All these years, your mother harbored her anger like she was a child. The only person who can help her “move on” is herself, which she obviously doesn’t want to do.

Ask your dad how he would feel if he joined the family for the next vacation. You may find that he would rather avoid it and socialize with friends he and his wife cultivated during their marriage. But please don’t let your mother dictate who you can or cannot have in your home. If she wishes to stay away, that will be her privilege and her punishment.

DEAR ABBY: My husband is hard of hearing. No matter what I ask him or when we have a conversation he denies that I ever spoke to him, asked him to do anything, etc. belligerent and denies that there is anything wrong with him.

Our marriage turned into a big argument. I asked him to say, “I didn’t hear you. Could you repeat that?” when he can’t hear me, but it didn’t work. He still categorically denies that I said anything to him. If I can’t hear him clearly, I ask him to repeat which I haven’t heard. How can I convince him that he needs a hearing aid before these fights end our marriage?” IN DEAF EARS IN WEST VIRGINIA

Dear Ode: This is something you both should discuss with your husband’s doctor, preferably before his next medical exam. Unfortunately, his denial is shared by many people who equate hearing loss with something to be embarrassed about. I can suggest a “band aid” in the meantime, but without intervention your husband’s problem will progress and he will find himself increasingly socially isolated. For now, if you want his attention, touching his arm or shoulder before asking him a question. In this way, he will have to be careful.

