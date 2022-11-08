News
My mom refuses to move on after her divorce
DEAR ABBY: My parents were married for 22 years. They separated in 2007 and in 2008 the divorce was final. While this is a good thing for both of them, the fallout from their marriage has been intense. I won’t dig into the ugly details, but they both had their flaws, and it was tough.
Since the divorce, dad has moved on. Unfortunately, he lost his wife of 13 years several months ago. Mom still blames dad for all the bad things that have happened to her since the divorce, even though she chose to quit her job and go on disability, which severely limited her income and options. When dad’s wife died, mom was almost happy. She said she was experiencing the same heartbreak because of what she had been through with the divorce. (It’s not the same thing.)
I would like to invite dad to parties with the family this year, because he will be alone most of the time, but mom refuses to come if he is there. How can I help him move on? — INCLUSIVE IN MICHIGAN
DEAR INCLUSIVE: Do you remember the saying “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink”? All these years, your mother harbored her anger like she was a child. The only person who can help her “move on” is herself, which she obviously doesn’t want to do.
Ask your dad how he would feel if he joined the family for the next vacation. You may find that he would rather avoid it and socialize with friends he and his wife cultivated during their marriage. But please don’t let your mother dictate who you can or cannot have in your home. If she wishes to stay away, that will be her privilege and her punishment.
DEAR ABBY: My husband is hard of hearing. No matter what I ask him or when we have a conversation he denies that I ever spoke to him, asked him to do anything, etc. belligerent and denies that there is anything wrong with him.
Our marriage turned into a big argument. I asked him to say, “I didn’t hear you. Could you repeat that?” when he can’t hear me, but it didn’t work. He still categorically denies that I said anything to him. If I can’t hear him clearly, I ask him to repeat which I haven’t heard. How can I convince him that he needs a hearing aid before these fights end our marriage?” IN DEAF EARS IN WEST VIRGINIA
Dear Ode: This is something you both should discuss with your husband’s doctor, preferably before his next medical exam. Unfortunately, his denial is shared by many people who equate hearing loss with something to be embarrassed about. I can suggest a “band aid” in the meantime, but without intervention your husband’s problem will progress and he will find himself increasingly socially isolated. For now, if you want his attention, touching his arm or shoulder before asking him a question. In this way, he will have to be careful.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
The 1.9 billion dollar mega Powerball stopped on a “technical error”
Draws for the $1.9 billion Powerball lottery jackpot suddenly came to a halt on Monday night due to an unexplained “technical error”.
The draw did not take place at the scheduled 10:59 p.m. ET time slot when a gaming spokesperson told media that “an unexplained technical error” interrupted the big moment. The California Lottery further said the draw was delayed “due to the participating lottery needing additional time to complete required safety protocols.”
“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a draw can take place,” the California Lottery said. wrote on Twitter. “Once the required security protocols are completed, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of the lottery’s security officers and independent auditors.”
The current Powerball website lists the results as “pending”.
“Monday’s draw was set to be historic – after more than three dozen draws without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion. It’s not just the biggest Powerball jackpot, but the biggest lottery prize in the history of the United States,” reported the hill.
People all over social media reacted to the delay with outrage, drawing uncanny comparisons to the 2020 election.
Man, even Powerball is rigged these days! 😂😂😂
— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) November 8, 2022
Yo WTH! Powerball numbers pending due to irregularities? ! tell us it’s fake without telling us it’s fake tonight! Lol #powerball
— Christine Barnum (@christinebarnum) November 8, 2022
We can get the election results before we get the Powerball numbers!!! #Election2022 #PowerballJackpot #Rigged pic.twitter.com/XImaV4toza
— Hayley-HalesNTX (@TXHaleStorm) November 8, 2022
#powerball how are there technical problems? Don’t they practice a race before going live? It’s downright rigged at this point 😤
— Daily_Writes_P (@WritesDaily) November 8, 2022
$1.9 billion is rigged before our eyes #powerball
— Frankie_Frank333 (@FrankieFrank333) November 8, 2022
Chris Evans Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive: NPR
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES — Chris Evans may have laid down Captain America’s shield, but he’s got a new badge of honor: he’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man.
The audience selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show and on the magazine’s website. Evans, who for nearly a decade played Captain America in Marvel’s sprawling superhero movies, takes over for another Avenger, Paul Rudd.
“My mom is going to be so happy,” he told the magazine for its cover story, which hits newsstands Friday. “She’s proud of everything I do, but it’s something she can really brag about.”
He also knows that he is likely to be teased by close friends. “Really, it will just be a point of intimidation,” he joked in an interview. “It’s ripe for harassment.”
Among those likely to heckle him are co-stars and former Sexiest Man Alive winners like Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth. (Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, was the first Avenger to win People’s annual honor, which was first bestowed on Mel Gibson in 1985.)
Other past winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.
People interviewed Evans, 41, at a farm in Georgia, where the actor talked about finding a better work-life balance. “The most enjoyable part of my career right now is feeling safe enough to ease off,” he said.
Evans’ first film role came in the 2000s The newcomers and he played superhero Johnny Storm in two The Fantastic Four films released in 2005 and 2007. But he gained widespread fame in 2011 with the release of Captain America: The First Avenger.
Since then, he’s played the wholesome superhero in 10 Marvel movies, laying down his shield after saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
Evans became a very bankable star, voicing the character of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Light year movie and playing a sadistic assassin trying to kill Reynolds in Nextflix The gray man – both released this year.
The actor told People he plans to get married and start a family, saying, “It’s absolutely something I want.”
He said he did not expect to speak publicly about his private life. “Some things you want just for yourself, or just for my family and friends.”
The Boston native also continues his involvement with civic engagement site A Starting Point, which he co-founded in 2020.
As Evans charts the next part of his life and career, he expects the honor of the people to be a milestone.
“It’s something that I get old and flaccid about, I can look back and say ‘I remember then…’” Evans said. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”
Thousands of English schools plagued by funding for crisis plan layoffs | School funding
Thousands of schools in England are drawing up plans to lay off staff in the face of a crippling funding crisis, and in many cases will also have to cut mental health support and Covid catch-up tuition fees, according to the results of the one of the biggest surveys of school leaders in recent times.
Two-thirds (66%) of the 11,000 principals who took part in the National Association of Principals’ (NAHT) survey said they will have to lay off teaching assistants or cut their hours, while that half (50%) are looking to cut the number of teachers or teaching hours as they grapple with rising costs.
The NAHT said the impact of such cuts would be “catastrophic”, resulting in larger class sizes and less support for vulnerable students with the greatest needs. “The anger and desperation I hear from my members is unprecedented,” said NAHT General Secretary Paul Whiteman, who added, “This cannot happen.”
Almost half (47%) of those who took part in the survey said they would be forced to cut mental health counselling, therapy and support services in schools, while almost a third (31%) plan to reduce the number of children receiving school fees. as part of the government’s Covid recovery plans.
The NAHT said students in need of extra support, many of whom have special educational needs, would be among the hardest hit by the cuts, with more than four in 10 (44 per cent) headteachers planning to reduce the spending on targeted interventions for students. Speech therapy is also at risk.
The union, whose members mainly work in primary schools, also warned that many school leaders would no longer be able to afford to provide extra help to families hardest hit by the cost of education crisis. life, including breakfasts and assistance with clothing and laundry.
More than half (54%) of respondents warned that their school would be in deficit this school year, without cuts. Next year the situation is expected to deteriorate further with more than nine in 10 schools warning that they will not be able to balance their budgets without drastic action.
The NAHT said schools face “a perfect storm” of sky-high energy bills, spiraling costs and the added burden of an unfunded pay rise this year. “With no fat left to cut after a decade of austerity, many thousands of schools are now looking to fall into deficit unless they make drastic cuts. Education is truly in a perilous state,” Whiteman said.
“The responses to this survey represent a significant proportion of the teaching profession – leaders in schools, on the front lines, who see the real desperation in the current situation. They are not sounding the alarm lightly – when they speak , the government needs to listen to them.We need to see urgent action on education spending before the next budget update.
The chancellor is due to make his autumn statement on November 17, when he is expected to outline a package of tax hikes and spending cuts totaling £60billion. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, however, school funding is already expected to be 3% lower in real terms in 2024/25 than it was in 2010.
Meanwhile, NAHT and other teachers’ unions have relaunched the School Cuts website, which helped make school funding a key issue in the 2017 general election. A fully updated website will be launched Tuesday with new projections that show 90% of schools with comparable data will have lower per-student funding in real terms in 2023-24 than in 2022-23, with per-student funding in real terms expected to be reduced by 147 £ over the same period.
Kevin Courtney, co-general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Schools have been on their knees for too long and cannot navigate through a new era of austerity. The government needs to change course on education funding and invest in our future.
A The Department for Education spokesperson said: “We understand the challenges facing schools due to high inflation. To support them at this time, we are providing schools with £53.8 billion in core funding this year, including a cash boost of £4 billion for this financial year. This is a 7% increase per student in terms of cash in schools and high needs.
“All schools will benefit from the energy bill relief program, reducing the amount they have to spend on their energy and giving them greater certainty about their budgets during the winter months. We also provide schools with tools and information to help them make the most of their resources.”
GREG GUTFELD: Democrats deserve to lose really badly
Happy Monday everyone. I can’t wait for these mid-terms to be completed. Then I can get a head start on destroying democracy. You know, it’s been a dream of mine since I got zero votes for prom queen.
But don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m talking about. I copied you, including you watching me on a TV at Best Buy. We all meet right after the elections near the municipal dump. You know where Kilmeade gets its furniture. By the way, Brian said we could use his old hairpieces for Molotov cocktails. These things are more flammable than baby pajamas.
Yeah. But why not kiss with the Democrats predict? The end of democracy, which begins with voting, a fundamental element of democracy. That’s like saying the pizza is going to disappear the moment you start making dough. It’s good. First, they hate the Electoral College. Now they also hate simple majorities. Then they’ll call “America’s Got Talent” an insurrection.
So that means conservative adherence to the Constitution is just voting to destroy the Constitution. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s like adding a 28th amendment that says “none of the above”. It’s as incoherent as a speech from Biden after his daily injection of COVID. But that’s our plan, according to the crazy clown. I mean, group. It was a mistake. A mistake.
GREG GUTFELD: MID-TERM MAINSTREAM MEDIA COVERAGE IS A FORM OF “INTERVENTION” IN OUR ELECTIONS
Destroy democracy. Alright, so I’m in. The first thing I want to do is disenfranchise all Democrats. We can start with the dead, and hand them over to the Republicans. It’s true. A Republican gets two votes, a Democrat gets none, unlike 2020 where it was the other way around. Am I right? Can I say that? Of course, I was kidding.
Because, like Jim Cramer’s market outlook, nothing the Democrats predict ever happens. If AOC really thought the world was ending in 2032, she wouldn’t be spending her last days hitting on Elon Musk. And it’s realizing that the American public has understood that, that this election is a battle between the real and the imaginary. The left thinks it’s fighting fascism, and if you don’t, it’ll burn your house down and punch you in the face. And if you want more cops to help prevent crimes against minorities, then what are you, a fiery fanatic?
The voting public realized that the Democrats were focused on ****. Trump and Putin are in love. A wrong pronoun is violence. Democracy is in danger. White supremacy abounds. And tweens crave gender affirmation. That’s about as far as you can go from the kitchen table without a space shuttle.
The Dems became obsessed with identity, but failed to understand that no one wanted to identify as a guy who paid six bucks for gas or a family who eats Cheetos for Thanksgiving, or a man who s is run over in front of a train. The Dems took extreme positions, shouted by a sad minority of damaged people. They let the revival lead them to a dead end and now they’re trapped like Whoopi Goldberg stuck in a cubicle corner at Arby’s. We have all been there.
They let the most drunk person at the party drive them home and they ruined their party so much that even the jaws of life couldn’t get them out. Meanwhile, Republicans are focusing on the issues voters care about: crime, inflation, the border, which Democrats say is as imaginary as James Corden’s fan base. So it’s a panic mode. Joy Reid says inflation was invented. Joy Behar says crime has gone down. And Sunny Hostin, she said that.
[VIDEO]
SUNNY HOSTIN: I read a poll yesterday that said suburban white Republican women will now vote Republican. It’s almost like the cockroaches are voting for Raid.
They should have partially called him Sunny with a 90% chance of being stupid. But maybe she’ll get the vote out of the vermin. Maybe she’ll bring out the vermin vote or at least the women who identify as bugs. Kat. I guess that’s a step up from being called Nazis. After all, cockroaches are exterminated. They don’t exterminate.
Conclusion: crime and inflation are not invented. Inflation, looting, shoplifting, violence. Everything is too real. Still, the Dems’ only strategy is to deny everything. And they hope it works. They are crime deniers, inflation deniers, reality deniers. Democrats can literally be attacked with hammers and still deny that crime is a problem, proving they need reality like they need a hole in their heads. And so they live in their own world where it’s easy to look down on yours, which means they deserve to lose really badly. And it’s not just my imagination.
Catwalk Flash Sale: Shop Viral TikTok Bralettes For Up To 60% Off
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
TikTok is a major factor fueling my shopping addiction. So when a viral TikTok product is on sale, I jump on it quickly.
Right now, Parade is running a flash sale with bras, underwear and more on sale for up to 60% off. We’re talking comfortable and flattering bralettes that have gone viral on TikTok, underwear for just $4, and many more finds. The best part? All of the underwear in this roundup is currently on sale for less than $15.
What are you waiting for? Go shopping before it’s all sold out!
A boy who plays the saxophone for first responders hosts a special event for veterans
(WXYZ) – The local boy who made headlines playing the saxophone every Friday morning for first responders at the Town of Farmington Hills complex is hosting a special event for veterans this Friday.
13-year-old Oliver Strickfaden’s special performance is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Farmington Hills Police Department.
Strickfaden will also be serving coffee, hot chocolate donuts and bagels to all veterans who attend.
We met Strickfaden in February. He gets up early every Friday to play the national anthem on his saxophone in front of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, City Hall and Police Department.
“I wanted to give back to the community, especially in the times we’re living in right now. And that was just a good thing to do,” Oliver said.
It’s a move Oliver started in October 2021, and come rain or shine or snow, he’s showing it.
“I went when it was snowing and it was minus 10 degrees outside and it was really cold,” he said.
He said he did it without any need for recognition – but soon after he started people noticed.
“That kind of dedication is just admirable,” Farmington Hills Police Sgt. Christopher Steuer said.
Stunned by his engagement, the word spread. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office even offered him the opportunity to ride for an air patrol.
“It was awesome,” Oliver said.
Oliver is a young man of many talents. He’s part of the Civic Youth Ensemble for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, is an accomplished LEGO builder, and I’m told he throws a really fast ball.
But above these many talents, there is his kindness and his devotion.
“I’m hoping to do that as long as I’m in this field, so it could be until I finish high school or around that time,” Oliver said.
