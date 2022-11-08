My new car’s horn suddenly went from honking to beeping

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Cars
Q I bought a new 2022 Infiniti several months ago. The car has around 1600 miles. Recently the car horn started beeping low instead of loud. Took it to the dealer and the work order said, “Found low horn inoperative due to a break in the ground circuit, re-soldered to correct the problem.” My question is, will this repair be permanent or should the harness have been replaced?
A. I’m perfectly comfortable with soldering as a repair. A properly repaired circuit should be usable for the life of the car. Keep in mind that almost all electronics have a soldered joint.
Q After a cold start, my Lexus RX 350 is extremely noisy for the first ten minutes. It sounds like an old car tappet or valve noise – making this luxury vehicle sound like an old Singer sewing machine. Lexus says, “That’s how they all sound.” I find this very hard to believe, as the noise was not there when the car was new, but developed after around 8,000 miles. Will I have to live with this irritation for the next 17 months of the lease?
A. Years ago Lexus engines would make strange noises when cold and the problem was fixed with a technical service bulletin, but in my experience today the engines are pretty quiet. I would have the dealer explain what the noise is and compare the car to a similar make and model. Unfortunately, this may be an engine characteristic.
Q I recently took my car to a local auto repair shop for an oil change and the shop came up with some maintenance recommendations that I am now afraid I don’t need. I own a 2015 Acura with about 78,000 miles. Their recommendation was to have the power steering fluid and brake fluid swapped out, as they said the fluids seemed dirty. I agreed, but when the bill came to $327, I started to think maybe they just needed to make a sale. What I’m trying to confirm is whether their recommendation was necessary or not.
A. There is no specific recommendation from Acura to replace brake or power steering fluid as a routine service for the life of the car (although some Honda models do). If the fluid is dirty or contaminated, it certainly makes sense to change it, but it may not have been necessary. As a general rule, we at AAA recommend replacing brake fluid every three to five years.
Q A local Toyota dealer told me that a law prohibits a floor mat from being placed on top of a driver’s side mat. To protect my floor mats, I added some carpet remnants. They removed the carpet and I had to put it back. Do you know such a law?
A. Such a law does not exist. That said, one of the reasons some Toyota products may have had unintended acceleration issues years ago was because the floor mat was getting stuck above the gas pedal. This is why most car floor mats have anchor points. Personally, I would get rid of carpet scraps. If you are worried that the factory mats will get dirty during the winter, replace them with winter mats. Rubber winter mats are larger and have grooves to trap snow, water and sand.
Q If my Ford Taurus sits for three or four days, it won’t start. If I get a quick start, it kicks in right away. My battery and starter were fine and everything else was fine. Could it be a sensor or a fuel pump?
A. If the car starts suddenly and the battery is fully charged, I would look for an electrical problem. On certain Ford vehicles, the battery ground cable is known to cause intermittent no start issues. A technician equipped with a voltmeter will perform a “voltage drop” test to determine the cause of your car’s intermittent no-start issue.
John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Automotive Physician. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry and is an ASE Certified Master Technician. Email your question to [email protected] Listen to the Car Doctor podcast on johnfpaul.podbean.com.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Jonathan Isaac is eager to play again.
Ask him how he’s feeling or a general question about returning to the floor, and he’ll make sure to let you know he feels “fantastic” as he continues to work his way back from a two-plus-year absence.
“I’ve been playing [5-on-5] the last few weeks and just getting in shape,” Isaac recently told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m still getting there. But in terms of body, knees and hamstrings, everything is great. I’m just not in game shape.”
Being in game shape, Isaac says, is the next major step he needs to take before he can return.
He said he’s been playing full court 5-on-5 with the coaching staff when the team is in Orlando — when all of the coaches are available — for the last two weeks.
When the team has been on the road, Isaac said, “it’s really just an individual workout of me playing 1s, running on the court, just continuing to try to get me tired.”
The individual workouts have often been the case, with six of the Magic’s first eight matchups to start the season being road games before the ongoing seven-game homestand that continued with Monday’s matchup vs. the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
“The only step is continuing to get in shape,” Isaac said. “We played the other day and I was gassed. Obviously, I haven’t done it in a long time. Continuing to get in shape and playing 5-on-5 four times a week. Just being able to run up and down and get in shape is what I’m focused on right now.”
Isaac missed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the NBA bubble on Aug. 2, 2020 — meaning it’s been more than 26 months since he’s played in an NBA game.
He had just recovered from a major left knee injury in January 2020 before tearing his ACL during the league’s restart and has played in 34 of 238 possible regular-season games since the start of the 2019-20 season.
Going that long without consistently playing competitive basketball against other elite athletes makes it even harder to get back into game shape even when physically fit.
Playing NBA games while not being in game shape can make a player more susceptible to injuries — the last thing Isaac and the Magic want for him.
“You take it for granted when you’re already in game shape and have been playing so much,” Isaac said. “To finally get to the point where we’re like ‘yes, we’ve reached this marker, everything is clear, the [doctor] says everything is good, you’re good to start ramping up and it’s like ‘I’m so excited for it’ but now that I’m going through it and being gassed out every day I’m like ‘oh my gosh’ I forget how hard it is to get in shape. That’s what I’m focused on. I just can’t wait for when it’s my time.”
While understanding he has to stay patient, Isaac wants to be out there.
He isn’t sure when he’ll start traveling with the team on road trips or when he’ll return, saying “I foresee myself in the next few weeks continuing to get more in shape and being more integrated with the team.”
He added: “If it’s me, it’s always sooner than later,” Isaac said. “In my mind, I’m like ‘yo, I can play 10 minutes.’ But at the same time, I get it. They want it to be the last go-round and be fully in shape. I don’t have to get on the court worrying about being tired. I don’t have to get on the court worrying about anything else other than just playing ball. I’ve got to get to that point and when I am, I’ll be ready.”
Isaac, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, is entering the second year of a 4-year, $69.6 million contract he signed with Orlando in December 2020 — four months after his ACL injury.
Because he didn’t play last season, his $17.4 million salaries for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons became partially or non-guaranteed because of an Exhibit 3 (Prior Injury Exclusion) clause in his contract, according to ESPN.
He’s guaranteed $16 million for 2022-23 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2023), $7.4 million for 2023-24 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million after Jan. 10, 2024) and has a fully non-guaranteed salary for 2024-25 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2025).
Isaac is further along in his return-to-play process than he was before the lone setback in his rehab — a right hamstring injury he suffered in mid-March that required surgery.
He participated in half-court contact drills with coaches for “a little while” before the hamstring injury but hadn’t progressed to full-court contact — a key step in the rehab process.
Isaac was hopeful he’d be able to return late during the 2021-22 season after Markelle Fultz returned from his torn left ACL on Feb. 28, but that didn’t come to fruition. The Magic ruled Isaac out for the remainder of last season on March 15 before he suffered the hamstring setback.
“Honestly,” Isaac said, “pretty much just ran out of time because I was getting towards the place they were like ‘now it’s time to start ramping you up’ but at that time when Markelle was ready to play, there wasn’t going to be enough time for me to get actual games in. So they were like ‘we’ll shut it down’ and obviously I had the hiccup with my hamstring.
“We weren’t at the place where they were like ‘we can ramp up now’. We were still a little bit of time out. In my mind, I’m like ‘I can push, I can push, I can push’ but obviously continuing to want to do it the right way. I really feel like I’m in a good place now. Not having reservations about my body — jumping, bumping, dunking, all that stuff. I feel great and just need a few more weeks to get there.”
Isaac has appreciated the Magic’s patience throughout the process. It helps that he’s starting to see the “light at the end of the tunnel” in terms of playing an NBA game again.
“The one thing on my mind is I’m closer,” Isaac said. “I’m closer today than I was yesterday. Guys are getting to see me run up and down and play a little bit, and they’re excited, too. I’m closer than I’ve ever been. I’m going to get there sooner rather than later.”
The sooner he’s back in game shape, the quicker he’ll be back on the floor.
“I can’t drive that point home enough — it’s really just about getting in shape right now,” Isaac said. “I have no reservations about my legs and they don’t either.
“In their minds, they’re like ‘we want to get you to a place where we can say how many minutes you can play and you play them to the best of your ability and not have to worry about being tired. I’m like ‘shoot, I’m OK with being tired’ but they want me to be where I need to be. I’m trusting the process and keep it moving.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa continued to search Monday for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter where she was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man who allegedly raped her .
A warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to a report filed with the court by a probation officer and the supervisor. residential area of the refuge. The report says Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was required to wear as part of her sentence before leaving the facility.
Lewis’ public defense attorney did not immediately respond to the messages on Monday.
Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford said Lewis was not found Monday afternoon.
Des Moines Police spokesman Paul Parizek said police were told by state corrections officials that Lewis had strayed from the shelter and information was released to officers to let them watch her. He said she would be taken into custody if found and turned over to corrections officials.
Polk County Judge David Porter sentenced Lewis in September to five years probation to be served at the women’s shelter. He also gave her a deferred judgment, which meant that her conviction would be erased from her record if she met the terms of her probation. Porter warned Lewis during his sentencing hearing that by offering him the chance to avoid jail, he was giving him a second chance. “You don’t get a third,” he said.
Lewis had faced a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of Zachary Brooks, 37, married with two children. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.
Corrections officials asked the court to hold a hearing on their request to revoke his probation and deferred judgment and send him to jail.
Lewis said she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex on several occasions and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he forced her to have sex with him again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked. The man she accused of forcing her to have sex with men, including Brooks, was never charged.
Court documents say Lewis was allowed to leave the women’s shelter to work at a local pizzeria. However, the documents showed that since October 13, seven incidents were noted in which she did not promptly return to the shelter after work, a violation of the shelter’s rules. The documents indicate that authorities were closely monitoring his movements via the GPS monitor. Other violations were also found, including an unauthorized encounter with someone she had dated in high school.
The 48-bed shelter is in a neighborhood northwest of downtown Des Moines. It is operated by the Department of Corrections for women on parole, on release, or on temporary release.
Porter had also ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 restitution to Brooks’ estate, a move that many people said was outrageous. Porter said Iowa law requires restitution. Court records show Lewis’ attorney asked the judge to reconsider, and Porter ordered attorneys to file briefs on the matter by Nov. 10. He said he would issue a decision within 30 days.
Lewis’s public defense attorney, Matthew Sheeley, wrote in a document filed in September after Lewis’s sentencing hearing that his 28-year-old sex trafficker put a knife to his neck and body. had forced her to go with Zachary Brooks” to “shoot a trick” for $50 worth of weed. He said the seriousness of his offense should be lessened by the fact that Brooks raped her before she stabbed him .
Sheeley asked Porter to vary his judgment and find that the restitution order is excessive and violates his constitutional rights.
A GoFundMe campaign started by a high school teacher who taught Lewis has raised more than $560,000. No new donations have been accepted, according to the site.
The teacher, Leland Schipper, told the Des Moines Register that he has not been in contact with Lewis since her sentencing in September and is heartbroken that she left the shelter and is worried about his safety. He said the money stayed with the GoFundMe organization and he and Lewis did not have access to it.
Court records indicate that restitution has not yet been paid.
The Associated Press doesn’t usually name sexual assault victims, but Lewis has agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.
ABC News
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson might have a different double-play partner next season.
The Sox exercised their $12.5 million club option on Anderson for 2023 and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison, the team announced Monday.
Anderson, a two-time All-Star, has a .288/.316/.422 slash line in seven seasons with the Sox. He slashed .301/.339/.395 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 2022 and was voted a starter for the All-Star Game for the first time, but his season was cut short by injury.
He was limited to 79 games with his season ending after he tore the sagittal band in his left middle finger Aug. 6 against the Texas Rangers.
“Definitely different, not being able to be 100%, just being up and down, battling through injuries,” Anderson said on Oct. 4. “Definitely not a place you want to be at. I’m definitely going to go out (in 2023) and have fun, for sure.”
Anderson, 29, has been a spark at the top of the Sox lineup, batting at least .301 in each of the last four seasons.
He led the majors with a .335 batting average in 2019 and finished second in the American League at .322 the next season, tying for the league lead with 45 runs. He finished seventh in AL Most Valuable Player Award voting in 2020 and won his first Silver Slugger Award.
Anderson was fourth in the AL with a .309 average in 2021, becoming the first Sox player to finish in the top five for three consecutive seasons.
He made his first All-Star team that season but didn’t get to bat. He went 1-for-2 with a single in the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Anderson signed a six-year, $25 million contract in March 2017 that included the club option for 2023 and a $14 million club option for 2024.
Harrison signed a one-year deal in March with the club option and a $1.5 million buyout for 2023. He slashed .256/.317/.370 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and 50 runs in 119 games in 2022.
Harrison, 35, spent the bulk of his time at second base (a team-high 85 starts at the position), but the two-time All-Star showcased his versatility, making 20 starts at third base and another in left field. He even pitched the ninth inning in three games, including July 5 against the Minnesota Twins in a game in which he also collected his 1,000th career hit.
Harrison started slowly, hitting .135 in April and .194 in May. He heated up in June, hitting .322, and had a .303 average for September and October. He hit .232 in 66 games before the All-Star break and .285 in 53 games after the break.
()
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) certified a state muskie fishing record months after it was released into the wild.
Eric Bakke, an angler from Princeton, Minnesota, caught and released a muskellunge much longer than his shoulder width on June 11 from Lake Mille Lacs, a large lake about 75 miles north of Minneapolis- St. Metropolis of Paul.
The muskellunge caught by Bakke measured 58.25 inches, which broke Minnesota’s previous two muskellunge records of 57.25 inches, both caught in Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021, according to the MDNR press release. on the new record.
“Being able to target and catch fish of this caliber has been one of the great passions of my life,” Bakke told MDNR.
Bakke allegedly caught the muskellunge while trolling with a foot-long muskellunge lure.
When the muskellunge took the lure, Bakke brought the fish back for a “minute or two” before his fishing partner, Jon Blood, caught the catch and helped Bakke measure and photograph the muskellunge, according to MDNR. .
The muskellunge would have been released in less than a minute.
“In order to catch more and bigger fish, you have to put them back: ‘let them go, let them grow,’” Bakke said in a statement. “This record should and will be broken within the next two years if we all make the choice to keep all of these big fish alive and swimming so that the next person can experiment and catch a fish of a lifetime.”
Bakke told MDNR that he was a member of Muskies Inc. – a service-oriented nonprofit that promotes conservation, muskellunge research, hatcheries and sportsmanship, from its headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
MDNR’s State Record Fishing Program recognizes catch and release anglers and certifies record fish with length measurements.
The catch-and-release length program “is promoted in conjunction with the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame’s Master Angler program, which recognizes 60 species of fish,” according to the MDNR website.
Meanwhile, catch-and-hold anglers who bring in record fish are certified by length, girth and weight.
Fox News Digital has reached out to MDNR and Bakke for comment.
“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has caught this fish over the past 20 plus years, taken care of it and put it back,” Bakke told MDNR. “She’s still there for you all to try to catch her again.”
The largest muskellunge caught on record is currently disputed by fishing historians as either 69 pounds, 11 ounces or 70 pounds, 10 ounces, according to the reference body cited, according to Great Lakes Now – a regional environmental news. and Information Center hosted and produced by Detroit Public TV.
New York Post
Republican Herschel Walker has a narrow single-digit lead over incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, according to a trio of polls released in the final days of the race.
One of the polls, conducted by the Trafalgar Group from November 4-6, shows Walker leading by three points, receiving 50%, to Warnock’s 47%.
If Walker got at least 50% plus one vote on election night, he would cross the threshold required by Georgia law to win the race and avoid a runoff. In the event of a second round, a second race between the two candidates would take place on December 6.
The other two polls show Walker ahead of Warnock but failed to secure the majority needed to win without a second round.
The race between Walker, a Georgia soccer legend, and Warnock, a longtime pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, is one of the best contests to watch on Tuesday as Republicans aim to regain a majority in the Senate .
It is one of the few battleground races widely considered a draw and has also become one of the most expensive mid-course races. In addition to the tens of millions raised and spent by the candidates’ own campaigns, outside spending — the majority of which was on negative ads — exceeds $146 million, according to OpenSecrets.
One of the other two polls, a Landmark Communications poll conducted Nov. 4-7, found Walker leading by one point, scoring 47%, to Warnock’s 46%.
The third poll, conducted by InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 Atlanta on Nov. 6, found Walker up two, receiving 49%, to Warnock’s 47%.
The polls, all taken from likely voters, come as more than a third of Georgia’s active electorate have already cast their ballots.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office reported that as of the last day of early in-person voting, which was Friday, more than 2.5 million people had cast ballots in person and by mail, a massive number of early turnouts. tied with the 2020 presidential election, when an estimated 2.6 million people voted early.
Breitbart News
Blake Lively EXPECTS Baby #4 with Ryan Reynolds
He is the ultimate Girl Dad.
Ryan Reynolds is already outnumbered in his household with a pregnant woman Blake Lively and girls jamesseven, Ines6 and Betty3. So when it comes to her sex and the Gossip Girl Alum’s fourth child, he’s more than happy to continue the trend. “I know girls,” he said in an interview on the Today show on November 7. “So I’m kinda hoping for that.”
The actor is the youngest of four boys and he knows the chaos boys can bring to a home.
“I come from all brothers, that’s why I speak from experience,” Ryan said. “I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four children and we were just arsonists and firefighters.”
But, as the father of three said Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, he and Blake will be “ready for whatever happens”. The couple are following their tradition of not knowing the sex of the baby until it is born.
Entertainment
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data