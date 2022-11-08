Why are you reading the Washington Post right now?
National City’s ‘dilapidated’ house is tagged red after a fire broke out in the attic
Officials “red-tagged” a dilapidated old house in National City early Monday after a fire broke out in the home’s attic, possibly started by old wiring, fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the home on Harding Avenue near Civic Center Drive, National City Battalion Chief James Stiles told OnScene TV.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the attic and firefighters climbed onto the roof. It took them about 10 to 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, he said.
He said the fire caused extensive damage to one side of the house.
Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said a resident was home when he smelled smoke and was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.
The fire caused damage estimated at $40,000 to the home – $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents. Hernandez said the house was “pretty old and dilapidated” even before the fire and city officials determined it was unsafe to occupy in its current condition.
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
By SCOTT BAUER (Associated Press)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes planned to rally Monday with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to blanket the state on the last day of campaigning before Election Day.
Polls show both races to be about even. Each carries massive consequences in the battleground state leading into the 2024 presidential election.
An Evers win would put him in position to continue to block the Republican-controlled Legislature, unless the GOP achieves supermajorities that could overturn Evers’ vetoes. Michels, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, has promised to sign more than 120 bills Evers vetoed, including a package that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.
A Johnson win would help Republicans as they seek to take over majority control of the Senate. Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, is seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin.
Other notable races on the ballot include Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul against Republican Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney and Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette versus Republican Amy Loudenbeck.
Republicans have tried to focus on inflation, the economy and crime while Democrats have tried to make the election a referendum on abortion.
Michels was continuing a statewide tour Monday with stops taking him from the Green Bay area west to around Wausau, then to Eau Claire and La Crosse in western Wisconsin before finishing in Kenosha, in southeast Wisconsin. Michels has made Evers’ response to the sometimes violent riots in Kenosha in 2020 a major part of his argument for defeating Evers.
Evers was focusing on the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison on the final day. He needs strong turnout there to blunt Republican voters in the suburbs and more rural parts of the state. Barnes planned stops in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale and Green Bay before ending the day in the Madison area.
Evers, along with Barnes and other Democratic candidates, planned to hold a “Wisconsin Workers’ Rights” rally Monday afternoon at the state Capitol with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien planned to be there, one of many surrogates who have been blanketing the state in recent days.
Johnson was campaigning with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday, as he made stops in Stevens Point, Janesville, Waukesha and Milwaukee before ending the day in his hometown of Oshkosh.
Other surrogates who have been through the state include former President Barack Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Neither President Joe Biden nor Trump campaigned in Wisconsin in the general election. Polls have shown both Biden and Trump to be unpopular with voters. Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by just over half a percentage point, while Trump carried it in 2016 by a similar margin.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Elon Musk’s confused and self-interested view of journalism on Twitter
That may not be true for me personally, which is certainly fair. But you assume that if The Post allows me to write under its header, I deserve some of that increased confidence. I hope so. I try to show that I deserve it.
And that’s really what sets The Post apart from other mainstream journalism outlets: a commitment to trying to portray what’s happening honestly and fairly, to holding ourselves accountable when we make mistakes, and to using our platforms to demand accountability. in power. It’s hard to do, and the very process of trying to do it makes our job harder. When we announce and correct our mistakes, it becomes fodder to sow mistrust about all the things we get right. Many Americans trust Fox News’ Tucker Carlson more than The Post, in part because he never admits the myriad things he’s wrong.
The effort to sow distrust in outlets like The Post often stems from the third axis of our work, the interest in holding those in political or economic power to account. It is also this focus, almost certainly, that led to Elon Musk’s effort to uproot the way news is shared and consumed on Twitter.
As I wrote last month, shortly after Musk took over ownership of the platform, Twitter is unique in the social media space. It focuses on news (and especially political news) in a way that other media are not. That’s partly because it’s a place many journalists rely on for supply and community. I can attest to the usefulness of the platform as a place where information travels very quickly, where someone who comes across a newsworthy event can quickly present it to journalists for review and development. . There’s already a stereotype centered around this quality: the news producer who jumps into responses to a newsworthy event and asks permission to use a footage or photo. Twitter is useful for this type of information filtering.
However, when Musk took over the platform, he almost immediately announced a change that would disrupt the flow of information on Twitter. Verification – the little check mark on Twitter that identifies a user as who they claim to be – would change. The murky process that allowed people to get verified would be open, with anyone wanting to get the little tick able to do so, for a price. Pay Musk $8 a month and you can get verified, just like me or the Washington Post.
But there is the other side of the coin: for stay verified, you also need to pay the $8.
This aspect of the change caused some head-scratching in the media world, since the point of verification was not to help we immediately; it was to help Twitter. The verification emerged after a flood of fake accounts made it difficult to determine which account was the real post. Was it @washingtonpost or @thewashingtonpost? Was Donald Trump’s account @donaldtrump or @realdonaldtrump – the former president’s effort to inject his own verification into his username, even to no avail. Yes, it’s good for me that people know that @pbump is me, but it’s more useful for Twitter. It’s Twitter, in essence, leveraging The Post’s reputation by establishing that when the newspaper and I create content for Twitter, we do so with expectations similar to what we might have for washingtonpost.com.
It was therefore disconcerting that Musk not only removed verification of members of the media who had been granted this status by Twitter for Twitter’s benefit, but also framed his decision to do so as a strike against authorized elites. This was obviously partly a function of his worldview and politics, but as he made clear over the weekend, it was also very simply an effort to disrupt the institutional power of mainstream media.
Widespread verification will democratize journalism and give more weight to the voice of the people
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022
It does not mean anything. Musk is committed to ensuring verified users get more reach for their posts and content, which means unverified users won’t. But the fact that anonymous people could provide insight into what was going on in the world – could depict what was happening in a way that helped journalists tasked with reporting on events – was one of the main reasons why Twitter has become both important and useful. Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example, there were many social media posts about where and how Russia was building up its military presence, democratized and on-the-ground reporting that helped mainstream media inform more people about what was going on. Burying casual user information will obscure, not improve, information sharing.
We cannot ignore the larger context here. Musk, as one of the richest people in the world and asserting himself for attention, has been the target of many critical reports. This has been especially true as he has become more deliberate about inserting himself into the American political conversation. Musk, like so many powerful people, would like to destroy competing centers of power, whether they be competitors, labor unions or the mainstream press. Grabbing Twitter and flipping it is a good way to do this.
Musk’s concept of how journalism will work on Twitter in its new era is that the set of tools created as “Birdwatch” – rebranded “Community Notes” under Musk – will challenge and contextualize claims. on the site. You can see it at work on this tweet from Musk about the “Community Notes” brand itself.
It’s a good idea! In 2016 I created a tool that would do this for Trump tweets. Unlike my iteration, which was user-centric and written by me, this is a kind of Wikipedia-ification of the contextualization that started before Musk took over. But it is inevitably slow and, like Wikipedia, dependent on the community of moderators. It also doesn’t demonstrably affect the tweet itself, meaning that a claim that, say, “the election was stolen” would simply be countered by “there’s no evidence of this,” as was the case with similar tweets in 2020.
There’s also the question of how the Community Notes are doing. themselves be moderate. One appeared on a tweet from Musk focused on advertisers opting out of the platform. But then he disappeared. Was Musk playing by a different set of rules? How democratized can ‘journalism’ be when it takes place on Musk’s playground? The post is owned by a billionaire and we have maintained our independence, covering him and his businesses critically. That’s partly because Jeff Bezos understood what The Post was when he bought it. Will Twitter under Musk work the same way?
Again, Musk’s war on journalists using the media did not start with the amplification of Community Notes but with the review of verification. He seems to believe that journalists see it as a mark of esteem and will suffer to lose it. Then, later, he wrapped that up in a vision of how the new journalism will work.
This is the order in which he wants things to happen. Destroy mainstream media further as a respected place, then find something that can replace it – something that is ultimately under its control.
No wonder the political right is very enthusiastic about this plan. Nor is it a surprise that Musk on Monday tweeted an endorsement of the GOP in this year’s midterm elections.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large. Put another way, it’s a crazy amount of money.
WHY SO LONG WITHOUT A WINNER?
Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries. Still, it has been an awful long time without a jackpot, and if there isn’t a winner Monday night, a new record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.
PLENTY OF PEOPLE MUST BE PLAYING NOW, RIGHT?
Yes and no. Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly $2 billion. That’s clear from the fact that when the jackpot started at $20 million in the summer, players bought only enough tickets to cover less than 10% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations. For Saturday night’s drawing, that had climbed to 62%, so millions and millions of people are playing. But that percentage is still less than the 88.6% coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016. And if 38% of the possible number combinations aren’t covered, there is a good chance there won’t be a winner.
Players can choose numbers themselves but the overwhelming majority let a machine randomly pick the numbers.
That’s not the case for George Pagen, of Brooklyn, New York, who always selects his numbers.
“I cannot let the machine pick for me,” he said. “I have numbers in my mind and I’m going to win it. I’m going to win it and share it with all my friends and family and everybody.”
WILL THE EVENTUAL WINNER REALLY GET $1.9 BILLION?
Pity the poor Powerball winner, as the lucky ticketholder will see nothing close to $1.9 billion. It’s only a question of how much less.
First, that $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends out a check annually for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. But almost no winners take the annuity, instead opting for cash. For Monday night’s drawing, the cash prize would be $929.1 million, or less than half the annuity prize.
Given the difference between the two prize options, Daniel Law of Brooklyn, New York, said he would consult a tax attorney if he won.
“We’d figure out which one is a better deal,” Law said as he bought tickets at a liquor store. “The annuity might be good because it would stop us from spending, but it’s pretty hard to spend $2 billion all at once.”
Federal taxes would take an additional bite, lessening the payout by more than one-third, and many states tax lottery winnings would as well.
The difference between the annuity and cash prizes has grown larger recently because inflation has resulted in higher interest rates, which means money invested in the annuity can grow.
DO I HAVE A BETTER CHANCE OF WINNING IF I BUY MORE TICKETS?
Yes, but your odds of winning aren’t significantly improved. Think of it this way: If you buy one ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. If you spend $10 for five number combinations, your chances are better, but at 5 in 292.2 million you still almost undoubtedly are not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend $100. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money down on a dream with very little chance it will pay off in a rich reality.
WHERE IS POWERBALL PLAYED?
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
AP correspondent Julie Walker in New York City contributed to this story.
At least 15,000 deaths from heat wave in Europe this year according to WHO
Copenhagen, Denmark:
So far, at least 15,000 people have died in Europe due to hot weather in 2022, the World Health Organization said on Monday, with Spain and Germany among the worst affected countries.
The three months of June to August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and the unusually high temperatures resulted in the worst drought the continent has seen since the Middle Ages.
“Based on national data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically from heat in 2022,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. , in a press release.
“Nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, over 1,000 in Portugal, over 3,200 in the UK and around 4,500 deaths in Germany have been reported by health authorities over the 3 months of summer,” said he added.
“This estimate is expected to rise as more countries report excess heat-related deaths,” he said, pointing to the UN climate summit in Egypt and its calls for swift action.
Crops withered in European breadbaskets as the historic drought brought record wildfire intensity and put severe strain on the continent’s power grid.
Successive heat waves between June and July, which saw temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Britain for the first time, led to some 24,000 additional deaths in Europe.
“Heat stress, when the body cannot cool itself, is the leading cause of weather-related death in the European Region,” the WHO said.
He added that extreme temperatures can pose a danger to people with chronic heart disease, respiratory problems and diabetes.
The WHO has said increasing heatwaves and other extreme weather will “lead to more illness and death” over the coming decades unless “drastic” action is taken.
CEOs talk more about the recession
Despite a surprisingly resilient job market, business leaders are talking about an economic slowdown.
James S. Tisch, chief executive of hotel, insurance and industrial conglomerate Loews Corporation, said on a conference call with analysts last week that his “fearless forecast” was for a recession, but not one that would be as “cataclysmic as ’08 or ’09.
He is not alone. When asked by an analyst how a potential recession could affect Starbucks sales, the coffee chain’s acting general manager, Howard Schultz, said, “We are very concerned and humbled about the environment.”
Inflation FAQ
What is Inflation? Inflation is a loss of purchasing power over time, which means your dollar won’t go as far tomorrow as it did today. It is usually expressed as the annual change in prices of common goods and services such as food, furniture, clothing, transport and toys.
And William J. Hornbuckle, the chief executive of casino operator MGM Resorts International, told analysts last week that he and his executives were “not blind” and “remain acutely aware of the impact inflation” and the potential that the economy was headed for a downturn.
The recession is an increasingly hot topic, reports the DealBook newsletter. It is customary for large public companies to hold conference calls with analysts after reporting earnings. Of the 409 companies listed on the S&P 500 stock index that held analyst calls to discuss the last quarter, the R-word was mentioned 165 times, according to Sentieo, a market data provider.
A year ago, “recession” was pronounced on 42 earnings calls by S&P 500 companies for the third quarter. Talk of a recession has been high throughout this year, with big year-over-year jumps in the first and second quarters as well.
Last week, Federal Reserve officials made a massive fourth interest rate hike in a bid to rein in inflation, heightening fears of an economic meltdown. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said he believes there is still a window for a so-called soft landing, in which inflation dissipates but the economy does not fall into recession. . “Has it shrunk? Yes,” Mr. Powell told reporters. “Is it still possible? Yes.”
Understand inflation and how it affects you
Some economic indicators released last week appeared to support Mr. Powell’s view. In the last quarter, gross domestic product grew at a better-than-expected annual rate of 2.6%. On Friday, the government announced that employers had added 261,000 jobs to their payrolls in October, which was also better than expected.
Still, CEOs on 88 third-quarter conference calls said the Fed’s hike in interest rates to fight inflation was either a major factor slowing their business or they expected whatever it is, according to Sentieo. Last week, Steven Roth, the real estate developer and managing director of Vornado Realty Trust, told analysts that because the Fed was “deadly serious” about fighting inflation, “the economy is clearly slowing down.”
Internationally, the recession is an even bigger topic. Of the 9,000 companies globally tracked by Sentieo, the subject of the recession was discussed in 2,122 corporate conference calls over the past three months, compared to 193 in the same period last year.
Earnings growth has slowed significantly. Earnings rose just over 2% on average for S&P 500 companies reporting this quarter, compared with 6% growth a quarter ago, according to FactSet, which tracks corporate and industry earnings. other market data. Worse still, analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to be lower this year than they were a year ago. If that turns out to be the case, it will be the first decline in profits in the 500 companies collectively since the start of the pandemic.
News
Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer announce they are divorcing after their ‘open marriage’ broke down
Best-selling fantasy author Neil Gaiman and his singer wife Amanda Palmer have announced they will be divorcing after their open marriage broke up.
The couple, who have been married for 11 years, have been candid about their unusual setup in the past, insisting it works for them.
But in a joint statement posted on their individual websites and social media, they said they had now made the “difficult decision” to divorce.
They added that they “will stay in each other’s lives as co-parents committed to raising our wonderful son in a loving and compassionate environment.”
The statement was accompanied on their Twitter pages by a poignant photograph, taken from behind, of them holding hands with their seven-year-old son Ash as they walked through a field.
Gaiman, 61, is the British author famous for his The Sandman graphic novel series and books including Good Omens, a collaboration with Terry Pratchett and American Gods, and for writing two episodes of Dr Who.
Fantasy author Neil Gaiman and singer wife Amanda Palmer are pictured at the premiere of the TV show ‘Good Omens’ in London in 2019. The two announced they were divorcing after their marriage broke down open.
The statement was accompanied on their Twitter pages by a poignant photograph, taken from behind, of them holding hands with their seven-year-old son Ash as they walked through a field.
He started dating Miss Palmer, 46, one half of ‘punk cabaret’ duo The Dresden Dolls, in 2009. They married in 2011. The reason for their divorce is not known.
They previously shared how they decided not to be monogamous from the start of their relationship. But Palmer said they “shut down” the open aspect of their marriage “for the time being” when their son was four.
Miss Palmer said in a 2019 interview how “the idea of only ever having fun with one other person until the end of time has always been terrifying to me, and with Neil too, I think”.
She added: “There are many varieties of open relationships…we don’t want to have big multiple relationships; we’re just bitches, but with compassion.
Miss Palmer has also previously shared how they ‘both broke each other’s hearts over bad choices, but our relationship is holding on’.
Gaiman made headlines in 2020 after leaving Palmer and their son in New Zealand during lockdown to travel 11,000 miles to his home on the Isle of Skye.
He said he and Palmer found themselves “in a tough place” before he left, adding: “My fault, I’m afraid, I would have hurt her very badly and…we agreed we had to give each other a little space.’
A photo from the first season of American Gods, a series based on the work of Neil Gaiman, is shown
The photo shows a scene from Sandman, another acclaimed series from Gaiman
The couple, who also have a home in the United States, were in New Zealand for a short tour before the pandemic took hold.
They reunited nine months later after Gaiman requested an exemption to return to New Zealand on compassionate grounds and waited for a place in the hotel’s quarantine queue.
Fans and friends of Gaiman and Miss Palmer expressed their sympathy on Twitter after the couple announced their decision to divorce on the platform on Saturday.
James Moran, writer for Doctor Who, said: “I’m so sorry to hear this and I hope you all find the space you need to get through it.” Big hugs to you all.
Miss Palmer was Gaiman’s second wife after his marriage to Mary McGrath. They had three children and divorced in 2008.
Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman are pictured at the opening night of the musical ‘Matilda’ in New York. The couple, who have been married for 11 years, have been candid about their unusual setup in the past, insisting it works for them
