New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s top donors are sounding the alarm over the surge of GOP nominee Lee Zeldin

Some of New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s top backers are privately freaking out over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin’s recent surge in the polls before Tuesday’s midterms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Republican, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has edged closer to Hochul’s double-digit lead in recent weeks, prompting companies that back Hochul to push her to change tack, according to these people.

By early October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from multiple polls. RealClearPolitics, which looked at several polls taken in the last half of October, showed Zeldin closing in on Hochul, who was up six percentage points on average. A mid-October Quinnipiac poll showed an even smaller lead for Hochul, who trailed Zeldin by just four points at the time.

Many people who discussed these conversations with Hochul did so on condition of anonymity so they could speak freely about the private conversations. A spokesperson for Hochul’s campaign did not return a request for comment.

Business leaders encouraged Hochul in private meetings, including one with top real estate executives in late October in New York, to walk away from the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and other social issues. Instead, they advised her to show how she would fight inflation and a recent rise in crime in the city, people familiar with the conversations explained.

Other donors have tried to convince her to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is blamed, often by Republicans, for the rise in crime in the city, these people said. Hochul has hinted that she has no intention of removing Bragg, a fellow Democrat, from office because she says he is a duly elected lawmaker.

As Zeldin has surged in the polls, boosted by support from outside groups, Hochul itself has been appealing to wealthy donors for additional contributions in recent weeks, some of those people said. Data from AdImpact shows that last week, Hochul and his allies spent just over $5.2 million on TV, radio and digital ads, while Zeldin and the groups that support him invested $8.3 million. dollars during the same period.

New York businessman Bernard Schwartz gave just over $69,000 to Hochul’s gubernatorial campaign last year, according to state campaign finance records. He told CNBC he was concerned about Zeldin’s growing popularity, noting that others have privately encouraged Hochul to focus more on saving. While she made that change, he said he wasn’t sure it was enough to solidify her victory.

“I’m worried,” Schwartz said when asked about Zeldin’s comeback in the polls. “She changed her strategy, but she was informed that the voter was more concerned about the economy and less concerned about crime. I’m not so sure that message is projected by Democrats because the economy should be a strong point for Democrats,” he said.

While inflation rose 0.4% in September, nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 last month. The unemployment rate climbed to 3.7%.

A Democratic adviser, who counts many of Hochul’s donors among his clients, said he suffered from “PTSD” as he saw Zeldin moving closer to Hochul in the polls. He compared Zeldin’s push to Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the New York-based business lobby group Partnership for New York City, said Hochul was “too ambivalent about crime other than gun control” to argue. many business leaders.

The encouragement to focus more on the economy and crime as the polls tighten seems to have had an impact on Hochul’s message. At a private fundraiser on Wall Street last Tuesday, Hochul addressed these general topics in front of more than 100 people in attendance, an attendee told CNBC. The dinner took place at Manhatta, a restaurant on the 60th floor of the 28 Liberty St. Tower in the Financial District, this person said. Tickets for a table at the event reached $50,000, the attendee explained.

Another suggestion from donors to Hochul was to fire Bragg in order to show voters that she seeks to tackle crime in the state, some of those people said. Crime in the Big Apple has climbed 5.9% year over year, according to an October report from the New York Police Department.

Bragg has been criticized, often by GOP officials, for rising crime in New York. Bragg, a Democrat, was elected DA of Manhattan in 2021 for a four-year term. He has investigated Trump’s company, Trump Org., and plans to call former CFO Allen Weisselberg to testify against his former employer.

During an October debate between Hochul and Zeldin, the governor pushed back on the idea of ​​firing Bragg and suggested that it was up to voters to decide his fate. Zeldin said during the debate that his first move if he became governor was to remove Bragg from office.

Hochul told Zeldin at the time “you can’t expel someone who is duly elected”.