MARIETTA, Georgia — Election officials in Georgia’s third-most populous county announced Monday that they were mailing hundreds of ballots overnight to voters who requested an absentee ballot but never received it. due to a clerical error.
North Korea denies sending weapons to Russia — RT World News
Pyongyang responds to US accusations of backing Moscow with artillery munitions for Ukraine conflict
A senior North Korean defense official said Tuesday that Pyongyang was not supplying any weapons to Russia and had no plans to do so in the future. The statement came after Washington last week accused North Korea of secretly sending artillery shells to Russia to support its campaign against Ukraine.
United States “constantly spreads an unfounded rumor of arms trafficking” between Moscow and Pyongyang in order “to make it a fait accompli at all costs”, said the deputy director of military foreign affairs at the North Korean Ministry of Defense, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.
The official went on to note that North Korea views such moves by Washington as a “hostile attempt to tarnish the image” of the nation on the international scene by “invoking the illegal sanctions resolution” of the United Nations Security Council, referring to possible future attempts by the United States to obtain new restrictions on alleged munitions shipments.
“We make it clear once again that we have never had an ‘arms trade’ with Russia and that we have no plans to do so in the future,” he added. the manager reiterated.
White House National Security spokesman John Kirby claimed last week that the United States had received information that North Korea was supplying Russia with a “important” number of artillery shells.
Kirby alleged that Pyongyang was trying to conceal the shipments by redirecting them through countries in the Middle East and Africa, adding that Washington would consult with the UN on how to hold North Korea accountable for the moves. Kirby also admitted that Washington did not know if Russia had actually received the munitions, but was trying to monitor shipments.
His comments were echoed by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, who suggested that Washington could impose new sanctions on North Korea for sending weapons to Russia.
In September, US officials confirmed a new declassification of US intelligence that Russia was buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea. North Korea later dismissed that report, calling on Washington to stop doing “irresponsible talk” and to “keep your mouth shut.”
India and climate change: Can Modi meet the world’s needs?
CNN
—
It’s not unusual for temperatures in India’s Thar Desert to reach 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). Even when they fall, warm winds sweep across the bare plains. The soil here is infertile, water is scarce. This place is almost uninhabitable for humans, but it is ideal for one of the largest solar farms in the world.
The Bhadla Solar Park in the state of Rajasthan, near India’s border with Pakistan, is a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gargantuan ambitions to turn his country into a green energy powerhouse. By 2030, Modi wants half of India’s energy to come from renewables.
It’s a huge and admirable goal for the world’s third-largest carbon emitter, but achieving it will require trillions of dollars and tough decisions on Modi’s part.
While renewable energy is growing faster in India than in any other major economy, the country remains dependent on coal, which has long fueled the country’s growth and accounts for more than 80% of its energy mix. Indian officials have also said the country plans to expand its use of fossil fuels even as many of its nearly 1.4 billion people choke on the pollution it causes.
In the past, India has defended its use of global-warming fossil fuels in the name of development – a stance that has seen it criticized at international climate talks.
During last year’s COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, India raised a last-minute objection to the wording of a proposed joint statement. around coal disposal. Its chief delegate argued that government subsidies to fossil fuels for the public must continue – how else could India provide fuel like natural gas to the poor who still burn wood to cook their meals, he said. he asks.
This exchange highlights the contradiction at the heart of India’s stance on climate change – that Modi’s government can keep setting ambitious goals, but when it comes to achieving them, his country is caught in the middle. a trap between development and decarbonization.
Indian Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh demonstrated this dilemma in September when he announced plans to add 56 gigawatts of coal to India’s energy mix by 2030 while also investing in renewables, pointing out the need to prioritize reliable nutrition for growth.
This is bad news for the global fight against climate change, where India’s actions have wide ramifications.
India emits more than 2.4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year according to data collected by the EU. An analysis of its plans by the Climate Action Tracker shows the country’s targets are “critically insufficient” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrialization levels. Warming beyond this threshold will trigger irreversible damage and push many ecosystems towards tipping points, according to climate science.
“As one of the biggest emitters in the world, what India is doing is crucial for the world to meet the 1.5˚C limit,” said Hannah Fekete, co-founder of the NewClimate Institute, who has more a decade of experience in quantifying the impact of policies on emissions. .
And nowhere are the contradictions in India’s position clearer than in Rajasthan. The state is quickly becoming a hotbed of solar power, but is also home to at least seven coal-fired power plants.
Just 400 miles from the Bhadla solar park are four of the five most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2021. Every day they are blanketed in gray soot and ash from burnt coal.
According to a report on Climate Change in the Indian Mind from Yale University’s School of the Environment, 81% of Indians surveyed were worried about global warming, with 50% saying they were “very worried”. Additionally, 64% say their government “should do more to fight global warming.”
Yet few would claim that climate change is a problem that India alone must solve. Indeed, the picture changes dramatically when its broadcasts are considered in the context of its massive population. Per capita figures show that Indians actually contribute relatively very little to the problem. While an average American emits 14.7 tonnes of CO2 per year, an Indian emits around 1.8.
However, despite the low level of emissions per capita, the weight of the country’s struggles can be felt disproportionately at the individual level.
In Delhi, the fourth most polluted city in the world, people are seeing firsthand the impacts of the country’s coal consumption.
Resident Rohit Sharma, 36, told CNN: “We get frustrated when we look at other cities where there’s not a lot of pollution and the life they can live, but we can’t. ”
“Air pollution will impact everything,” he added. “We will have health problems, respiratory problems and our lifespan will be shortened.”
His colleague Kunal Sharma, 28, worries about what life might look like in the years to come. “If no concrete action is taken, life after 10 years will become extremely difficult,” Sharma said. “What can we do? We have to live here.
The Modi government has encouraged Indians to live more sustainably – launching a program in October that urged drivers to turn off their engines at red lights and take the stairs instead of the lift.
But the question isn’t just whether the world can count on the Indian public to decarbonize – it’s also whether Indians can count on their government to do so as well.
Even as much of the world has come to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic, India has continued to ramp up its renewable energy. Between 2019 and 2021, the share of India’s energy from renewables grew by almost 3%, according to a 2022 report by the Center for Science and Environment in New Delhi.
India has seen “a sustained increase in renewable energy installations,” Nandini Das, an energy research and policy analyst at research institute Climate Analytics, told CNN. “Even during Covid it hasn’t stopped.”
At COP26, Modi set out a series of goals for India’s efforts in the fight against climate change. He promised that by 2030, India would have increased its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts – up from 156.83 in 2021 – and would use renewable energy sources to meet 50% of its energy needs.
Experts say India is on track to meet Modi’s non-fossil fuel target by increasing nuclear and hydropower, but the country’s short-term goals – like installing 175 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of 2022 – enough to power up to 131 million homes – are at stake.
A report by S&P Global earlier this year said India may miss its 2022 target, in part because the country still lacks a clear commitment to phase out coal.
It’s also about funding – investing in renewable energy and other climate change mitigation efforts is expensive.
The developed world was supposed to provide $100 billion a year to developing countries to help them reduce emissions and adapt to the climate crisis. This objective was never achieved.
This is money that India could use. Meeting its 2030 wind and solar targets alone would cost $223 billion, according to an analysis by BloombergNEF. And in the 2019-20 fiscal year, India raised just a quarter of the funds needed each year to meet its initial climate targets, according to a report by Climate Policy Initiative (CPI), a research group. independent non-profit.
If India does not receive the financial support it needs, it will be difficult to maintain its pace of renewable energy development. Raising it will be even more difficult.
In Rajasthan, projects like the Bhadla Solar Park have helped the state exceed its renewable energy targets, but experts say success is not widespread enough.
“If India sticks to its current approach, which includes expanding coal-fired power generation and infrastructure to use more and more imported LNG, it risks having huge assets stranded. in the fossil fuel sector and increased dependence on energy imports,” said Fekete, of the NewClimate Institute. , told CNN.
“India should instead focus fully on renewable energy, with international support if needed.”
She says that if not, India’s greenhouse gas emissions are set to rise by 2030, making global targets even more difficult, if not impossible, to meet.
“Given the size of India, this jeopardizes the global temperature target of 1.5C,” Fekete said.
Former Tommy Fury opponent Anthony Taylor says Paul Bamba will end Love Island stars’ boxing career over Floyd Mayweather undercard
Tommy Fury’s boxing career is about to come to an abrupt and premature end according to one of his former opponents.
On Floyd Mayweather’s undercard against Deji in Dubai this Saturday, Tyson Fury’s little brother will look to extend his perfect record to 9-0 when he takes on Paul Bamba.
Anthony Taylor, one of his former opponents and teammate of Jake Paul, will also feature on the undercard against former Love Island star Jack Fincham.
At a press conference in London ahead of Mayweather’s latest exhibition event, Taylor called for a rematch with Fury – who beat him by unanimous decision in 2021 – prompting an angry response from John Fury who attempted to confront him physically.
Despite nearly taking the wrath of “Big John,” Taylor continues to talk about his son, who he believes will lose badly and retire from boxing this weekend.
“I’m the only legitimate competitor that Tommy Fury has faced, he’s a bit of an impostor if I’m telling the truth. Big John Fury must despair of the progress Tommy and his opponents have made,” he said in Vegas. Insider.
“Yet there is still a chance that Paul Bamba will end Tommy’s career on November 13. This is what I predict, Tommy Fury’s retirement after a devastating knockout.
“Big John and Tyson Fury will have to step in then. They will have to sit down and tell him that he is not a real fighter.
As for his own fight, ‘Pretty Boy’ is adamant that Fincham will have nothing going for him and says, like Fury, he shouldn’t be considered a real fighter after finding fame on TV- reality.
“Jack, like Tommy Fury, doesn’t belong inside a ring,” Taylor added.
“They belong to Love Island. They are reality stars, not fighters. They’re not made for the injured game and that’s exactly what’s going to happen to Jack, he’s going to get injured.
“After eliminating Fincham, I want KSI. If KSI wants the Jake Paul fight, then I’m the perfect opponent to start with, having fought many rounds with Paul. Earn your chance against Jake by defeating his sparring partner.
KSI took their perfect professional boxing record to 3-0 in August with two wins in one night.
The YouTuber and musician is currently looking for an opponent ahead of his next fight which is expected to take place in January.
What the final polls show about the Senate swing state races ahead of Election Day 2022
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Charles Franklin, who leads the Marquette Law School polls in Wisconsin, said Monday, days after his latest poll identified the state Senate and gubernatorial races as draws. spell. “But having been burned in 16 and 20, I’m not too confident.”
Another college pollster, Lee Miringoff of Marist College in New York, said the polls produced by his institution — which showed Democrats narrowly in Arizona and Pennsylvania, and tied in Georgia — “seemed reasonable.”
“But, again, compared to what? he asked rhetorically. “It is fair to say that there is greater uncertainty this time around.
So what will it mean if Tuesday is a GOP rout that nets the party dozens of House seats and easily delivers a majority in the Senate?
“At the simplest level, that means nothing we’ve done since 2016 has solved the problem” of inaccurate public polls, said Franklin of Marquette, when asked to respond to the hypothetical.
This is the latest edition of our roundup of Senate polls. It reflects polling averages at RealClearPolitics as of 8 p.m. ET Monday night. The 10 races listed below are those ranked “Lean Democratic”, “Toss Up” or “Lean Republican” in POLITICO’s election predictions.
1.
Arizona
MARK KELLY (R) against Blake Masters (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Kelly +0.6 (Friday: Kelly +1)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls: Biden +0.9
Possible margin: Biden +0.3
Arizona looks like a dead end. The final poll came from Democratic firm Data for Progress, which showed Republican Blake Masters at 50% and the Democratic senator. Mark Kelly at 49 percent. This is the only poll in the RealClearPolitics database to ever show the masters.
2.
Colorado
MICHAEL BENNET (R) vs. Joe O’Dea (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean
Average CPR polls: Bennet +5.7 (Friday: Bennet +5.3)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls: no average
Possible margin: Biden +13.5
Just one new poll in Colorado since the weekend — from the aforementioned data for progress — and it gave the Democratic senator. Michael Benet a 7-point lead over Republican Joe O’Dea, 51% to 44%.
If Bennet gets 51% on Tuesday, it would be the first time he has won a majority vote. He was first elected in 2010 with 48%, and won a second full term just a tick below 50% in 2016.
3.
Georgia
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (R) against Herschel Walker (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Walker +0.6 (Friday: Walker +0.4)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls: Asset +1
Possible margin: Biden +0.3
A series of public polls over the weekend – most conducted by companies with Republican affiliations – show either a dead end or Republican Herschel Walker very slightly ahead.
The poll suggests Walker has a slightly better chance of receiving more votes on Tuesday, but the state’s runoff threshold (50% plus one) is a possible factor. In the Senate election two years ago, then-GOP Sen. David Perdue edged out the Democrat Jon Ossoff on Election Day, only to see Ossoff return and overtake him in the second round two months later.
4.
Nevada
CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO (R) against Adam Laxalt (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Laxalt +2.7 (Friday: Laxalt +1.9)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls Biden +2.4
Possible margin: Biden +2.7
The latest Nevada polls were good news for Republican Adam Laxalt, who led both polls released over the weekend, albeit by varying margins of 2 and 6 points.
A Cortez Masto win would mean outperforming his polls, but there’s precedent for that: in 2018, now Sen. Jacky Rosen was tied in RealClearPolitics’ final average with the then-Senator. Dean Heller, but she beat Heller by 5 points.
5.
New Hampshire
MAGGIE HASSAN (R) against Don Bolduc (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Hassan +1.4 (Friday: Hassan +0.8)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls: no average
Possible margin: Biden +7.2
Three late polls all showed the senator a Democrat. Maggie Hassan slightly ahead of Republican Don Bolduc by margins of 1 to 3 points – including a University of New Hampshire survey that had Hassan leading, 50% to 48%.
6.
North Carolina
Ted Budd (R) vs. Cheri Beasley (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Budd +6 (Friday: Budd +5)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls: Asset +0.2
Possible margin: Asset +1.3
Among polls in the RealClearPolitics database, GOP Rep. Ted Bud has led by 4 to 6 points in each of the last nine polls.
seven.
Ohio
JD Vance (R) vs. Tim Ryan (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Vance +8 (Friday: Vance +5)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls Asset +1
Possible margin: Asset +8.2
Public polling suggests Republican JD Vance is heading for a relative victory: he led the Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan 10 points in the last two surveys, including one from the Democratic firm Data for Progress.
8.
Pennsylvania
Mehmet Oz (R) vs. John Fetterman (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: ounce +0.1 (Friday: ounce +0.1)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls Biden +1.2
Possible margin: Biden +1.2
The nation’s closest Senate race: Republican Mehmet Oz has the smallest possible lead in the RealClearPolitics average, though the last three polls are from Republican-affiliated companies and no polls have been added since our latest Friday update.
9
Washington
PATTY MURRAY (R) against Tiffany Smiley (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean
Average CPR polls: Murray +3 (Friday: Murray +3)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls: Biden +21.5
Possible margin: Biden +20.3
Public polls ceased in October, but a super PAC supporting Republican Tiffany Smiley produced a survey showing Smiley tied with the Democratic senator. Patty Murray.
ten.
Wisconsin
RON JOHNSON (R) against Mandela Barnes (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Johnson +3.3 (Fri: Johnson +3.2)
Final average of RCP 2020 polls: Biden +6.7
Possible margin: Biden +0.7
Data from Progress poured cold water Monday on any idea of a Democrat Mandela Barnes comeback, showing Barnes trailing GOP Sen. Ron Johnson by 6 points, 53 percent to 47 percent.
Japan develops hypersonic plan – media – RT World News
Tokyo hopes to upgrade air defense weapons and even develop its own hypersonic missile by 2030
Japan is considering redesigning some of its existing surface-to-air missiles to intercept hypersonic weapons, Kyodo News reported Monday, suggesting the move is part of a broader strategy to improve Tokyo’s security. “counterattack abilities” over the next decade.
The military hopes to complete upgrades to its Type 03 medium-range missile and put the new model into mass production by 2029, according to the outlet, which cited an unnamed source. “source familiar with the matter.”
The redesign is part of an effort to improve the “global air and missile defense”, and would be outlined in a revised national security strategy expected to be released before the end of the year, the source added.
Designed and produced by Mitsubishi, the Type-03 SAM platform entered service with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JFSDF) in 2003 and currently has an operational range of approximately 50 km (31 miles).
However, since hypersonic munitions travel at more than five times the speed of sound and fly along irregular trajectories, the Type-03 and similar air defense systems have difficulty tracking and neutralizing these weapons. The source told Kyodo that the Type-03 will be “enhanced to predict the flight path of hypersonic weapons and track them as well as detect them by radar”, but added that it remains unclear whether these upgrades will be enough to counter the new technology.
After a meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his American counterpart Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in September, the two sides announced that they would work together on the search for hypersonic weapons, as Washington has not yet developed its own missile.
Like the United States, it appears Japan is already moving forward on the project, with Nikkei reporting last week that Tokyo hopes to deploy a hypersonic missile by 2030. The outlet noted that the next national security strategy will include three elements major steps to strengthen Japan. “deterrence” capabilities, including the acquisition of American-made Tomahawk cruise missiles and other “battle tested” equipment from Washington, upgrades to some of its own existing munitions, as well as the development of a new hypersonic weapon.
Defense contractor convicted and sold information to Chinese spies
A San Diego civil defense contractor and former Army helicopter pilot was sentenced Monday to one year and eight months in federal prison for selling information from his employers to a Chinese government agent, reports said. prosecutors said.
Shapour Moinian, 67, pleaded guilty in June to acting as an agent for a foreign government and two counts related to lying about his Chinese contacts in government background questionnaires.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller called Moinian’s actions “industrial espionage bordering on military espionage,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego.
Moinian, who was born and raised in Iran before immigrating to the United States at age 21, served in the military from 1977 to 2000, according to his lawyers. After a successful career as a helicopter pilot, he went to work for several defense contractors, mainly as a systems safety engineer for aerospace companies.
The Mira Mesa resident admitted in his plea agreement that beginning in 2017 he began selling aviation-related information to people he knew were employed or directed by the Chinese government. This included a first trip to Hong Kong, where he was paid between $7,000 and $10,000 after agreeing to “provide information and documents related to several types of aircraft designed and/or manufactured in the United States”.
Later that same year, he traveled overseas with a stopover in Shanghai, where he met with Chinese government officials and provided them with a USB drive containing confidential information from one of the defense companies he was working for. was working, per his plea agreement.
During the layover in Shanghai, he agreed to start receiving payments through his daughter-in-law’s South Korean bank account, as per his plea agreement. Around the same time, Chinese government officials provided him with a cellphone and other equipment to facilitate their communications.
Moinian sold more information during a 2018 trip to Bali, and after meeting the same Chinese officials in 2019 in Hong Kong, he and his wife smuggled a $22,000 cash payment back to the United States. United, according to his plea agreement.
Authorities haven’t said how they discovered Moinian’s criminal conduct, but at the time of his arrest last year, prosecutors said he was preparing to move to South Korea to work for another contractor. defense producing a military aircraft for the Korean government. He had already donated many of his belongings to the international shipping company and notified his landlord that he was leaving in a week.
In a sentencing memorandum, a defense attorney wrote that Moinian was hired to “develop a maintenance plan for an aircraft” by people who did not specify that they worked for the Chinese government, although Moinian “knows” that the government generally controlled the Chinese aircraft industry. .
“Moinian obtained the vast majority of information and documents from open sources on the Internet,” the attorney wrote. “However, a small percentage of the information and documents included older, proprietary information from Mr. Moinian’s former employers in the United States.”
Above all, defense attorney Nathan Feneis pointed out that “none of the information or documents contained classified information”.
Moinian also admitted to lying about his contacts with foreign agents on government background questionnaires in 2017 and 2020.
Ga County to pass hundreds of mail-in ballots overnight after ‘clerical error’
Since the error was discovered, many of those voters have received mail-in ballots or elected to vote by another method, county officials said. The others will have a ballot overnight.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of Cobb residents over the weekend. Under a settlement reached on Monday, the county said it would accept all ballots from affected voters by Nov. 14, provided they were mailed in on Election Day.
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill signed a consent order Monday night after deliberating with the county and civil rights organizations.
The Georgia secretary of state’s office said it had opened an investigation into the incident, calling the failure to mail out more than 1,000 ballots “unacceptable.”
Cobb County Chief Electoral Officer Janine Eveler apologized for the error during a news conference Monday afternoon.
“We are truly sorry for these voters,” Eveler said. “We are fed up, the responsible employee is fed up. She is in tears all the time. We are very upset, this has never happened to us and we just want to make things right.
Daniel White, a county attorney, added, “We want voters to be able to choose how they want to vote. We wanted to make it as convenient as possible. It was just a purely clerical error that an engineer is fed up with, and the staff is fed up with.
Eveler said the county has faced high turnover in its election office and 38% of election workers are new to their jobs this year. The county lost several employees because they were under “too much pressure and their own lives suffered from the extra workload,” Eveler said. Prior to the election, she said many staff were working more than 80 hours a week.
“Although that’s no excuse for such a critical mistake,” Eveler said.
Georgia’s largest county can’t find a top election official
Lawyers for the ACLU said they would work to ensure the order was fully implemented, but warned that the specific incident did not take into account the full range of issues with mail-in votes. Georgia this year.
“We are pleased that today’s decision gives a specific subset of these voters a chance to vote. However, we have heard from many voters who are not included in the solution proposed today. We hope that these voters will also be able to exercise their right to vote, whether by mail or in person,” said Vasu Abhiraman, Senior Policy Advisor at the ACLU.
A new election law approved last year also shortened the window of time in which voters could request an absentee ballot and the county could deliver it, which Eveler said made it “more difficult to get the number ballots in the short time available to us. .”
washingtonpost
