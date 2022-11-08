Orioles phenom Adley Rutschman named AL Rookie of the Year finalist

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, has slammed industrialized nations for letting the developing world down on the climate crisis, in a blistering attack during the UN COP27 climate talks.

She said the prosperity – and high carbon emissions – of the rich world had been achieved at the expense of the poor in the past, and now the poor are being made to pay again, as victims of a worsening climate. that they did not cause.

“We are the ones whose blood, sweat and tears financed the Industrial Revolution,” she said. “Are we now going to face a double risk of having to pay the price for these greenhouse gases of the industrial revolution? It is fundamentally unfair. »

She warned of one billion climate refugees worldwide by mid-century if governments fail to tackle the climate crisis.

One of the biggest issues in the talks is climate justice – the fact that the poor are bearing the brunt of climate damage, in the form of extreme weather, while rich countries have failed to deliver on their promises to reduce emissions and provide finance to help the poor cope with climate degradation.

Mottley, speaking at an event hosted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was scathing about the World Bank, which many countries say has not done enough to focus on climate, and on countries that offer loans instead of grants.

“We need to have a different approach, to allow grant-funded reconstruction grants to go forward, in countries that are suffering from disaster. Unless that happens, we are going to see an increase We know that by 2050, the 21 million climate refugees in the world today will grow to 1 billion.

Mottley is working with French President Emmanuel Macron on an initiative to provide new means of finance to the developing world.

Macron took advantage of his speech at the Cop27 conference to insist that the war in Ukraine would not cause France to back down on its commitments to fight the climate crisis.

More than 100 world leaders attended the conference on Monday, greeted by António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, warning that the world was on a “road to hell”. He called on governments rich and poor to make a “historic pact” to help each other through the climate crisis, instead of at loggerheads.

“We are in the fight of our lives and we are losing… And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible.

“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

He said the world faced a stark choice over the next fortnight of talks: either developed and developing countries work together to strike a “historic pact” that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and would put the world on a low-carbon path – or fail, which would lead to climate collapse and catastrophe.

“We can sign a climate solidarity pact, or a collective suicide pact,” he added.

He said the world has the tools to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in clean energy and low carbon technologies.

“A window of opportunity remains open, but only a narrow ray of light remains,” he said. “The global fight against climate change will be won or lost in this crucial decade – on our watch. One thing is certain: those who give up are sure to lose.

Abdel Fatah al-Sisi speaks at Cop27. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the Egyptian President, said in his opening speech for the summit that poor and vulnerable people around the world were already feeling the effects of extreme weather conditions. “The intensity and frequency of climate-related disasters have never been higher, in every corner of the world, causing wave after wave of suffering for billions of people. Isn’t it high time today to put an end to this suffering?

Elsewhere at the conference, Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, said he embodied the “spirit of Glasgow”, referring to the Cop26 conference hosted by the UK last year which resulted in an agreement to limit global temperatures to 1.5°C.

Rishi Sunak, the current UK prime minister, declined to answer a Guardian question on whether the £11.6 billion in UK overseas aid earmarked for climate finance in developing countries would be spent within the originally promised five-year period. Some fear he is trying to cut the budget by stretching spending over a longer period.

Sunak also announced the extension of a global initiative to reverse deforestation by 2030, initially set up at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Rishi Sunak with Emmanuel Macron at Cop27. Photograph: Reuters

However, last night The Telegraph reported that Sunak was set to announce a major gas deal with the US after COP27, with talks of an ‘energy security partnership’ in their final stages. The United States plans to sell billions of cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Britain in the coming year.

The COP27 is likely to be about fifteen tense and difficult negotiations. The countries meet in the shadow of war in Ukraine, a global energy and cost of living crisis and rising global tensions.

The talks got off to a slow start, with negotiators spending more than 40 hours over the weekend arguing over what would be on the agenda. Ultimately, it was agreed that the controversial issue of ‘loss and damage’, which refers to the worst impacts of the climate crisis that are too severe for countries to adapt to, would be discussed.

Poor countries that suffer loss and damage want a financial mechanism that gives them access to finance when disasters such as hurricanes, floods and droughts strike, destroying their infrastructure and tearing their social fabric apart.

These talks are unlikely to lead to a final settlement of loss and damage, but countries are hoping for progress on ways to raise and disburse funds.

Nabeel Munir, chief negotiator of the G77 plus China negotiating bloc, said loss and damage was one of the main grievances of almost all developing and climate-vulnerable countries.

“This is the start of what will be a slow and painful process, for both developed and developing countries, and it has not been easy to put it on the agenda, but it is there and it is. It’s a start, and we wanted it to happen at a Cop hosted by a developing country,” Munir said. “It’s a great achievement that the other side is starting to accept that what we’re saying is right. Loss and damage is not charity, it is climate justice.

At most UN climate summits, activists and protesters play a key role. However, Egypt suppresses dissent and its prisons are full of political prisoners. Sisi’s government promised the voices of climate activists would be heard, but their activities have been curtailed, with protesters kept at a separate site and required to register in advance for permission even for protests. minor manifestations.