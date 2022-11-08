News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders police to press charges against Imran Khan’s assassination attempt
Islamabad:
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered Punjab Police Chief Faisal Shahkar to register the FIR in the case of the attempted assassination of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The plea was heard by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, a heard the plea, Dawn reported Monday. .
Imran Khan was shot dead during his long walk in Wazirabad on Thursday, resulting in gunshot wounds to his legs. After sustaining a leg injury, he was transferred to hospital for treatment.
Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan wrote a letter to the country’s President, Arif Alvi, asking him to act against “the abuse of power and violations of laws and the Constitution”.
“No person or institution of the state can be above the law of the land. We have witnessed massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within state organizations, including torture and kidnappings in custody, all carried out with impunity.You hold the highest office of state and I call on you to act now to end the abuse of power and violations of our laws and the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen,” Khan wrote in a letter to Alvi.
On Sunday, Imran Khan said Punjab Police refused to register an FIR against DG(C) ISI Major General Faisal Naseer to investigate the officer’s alleged involvement in the assassination attempt.
PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march would resume on Thursday instead of Tuesday as scheduled earlier, ARY News reported.
After being assaulted, Imran Khan urged his supporters to keep protesting against three people he accuses of plotting an assassination plan.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani military said the PTI chairman’s claims were “unacceptable, unjustified”.
Khan was leading the PTI march towards Islamabad when he was attacked in Wazirabad. Thursday’s attack left one dead and 13 injured, Geo News reported.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
‘Need caste census immediately’: Party MP Tejashwi Yadav on 10% quota for the poor (EWS)
ndtv
News
Women’s basketball: Gophers start season by routing Western Illinois
In the run-up to Monday night’s season opener, a remarkably young Gophers women’s basketball team insisted they will be better than anyone expects them to be.
So far, so good.
With a starting lineup featuring two freshmen and two sophomores, the Gophers came out cold in their first regular-season season game, missing their first eight shots from the field and falling behind 5-2 after seven minutes. But they recovered rather quickly.
Behind freshman guard Maura Braun, the Gophers raced to a 38-14 halftime lead and went on to blow a veteran Western Illinois team out of the Barn, 75-45, at Williams Arena.
Braun scored nine first-half points and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. Sophomore guard Katie Borowicz, who missed all of last season after surgery to relieve pressure on her spine, made 6 of 9 3-point attempts to finish with 16 points for the Gophers (1-0).
Freshman guard Amaya Battle had a game-high six assists, and sophomore post Rose Micheaux finished with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Her short jumper with 1:35 left in the third quarter gave the Gophers a 55-25 lead, and her steal and coast-to-coast layup made it 72-42 with 1:51 left.
While Minnesota added a top-10 recruiting class, coach Lindsay Whalen lost two expected contributors — freshman Niamya Holloway and junior transfer Aminata Zie — to lower-body injuries during preseason practice and overall welcomed 11 new players to a club that was decimated by graduations and the transfer portal.
Micheaux was the only returner with any real experience from last season, and the team lost its top-three scorers to the portal. Yet after a small stumble out of the gate, the Gophers made quick work of Western Illinois (0-1), which returned two of their top-three scorers from a team that won 14 games and went 5-13 in the Summit League.
Only Jada Thorpe, a redshirt junior guard who averaged 11.2 points a game last season, had any semblance of scoring success on Monday, finishing with a team-high eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Not everything was perfect for Minnesota. Besides starting cold from the field, they had a handful of unforced errors among their 14 turnovers, and the posts sometimes had trouble finishing down low — most of the team’s 36 points in the paint were scored on fastbreaks and after offensive rebounds.
Which isn’t bad, especially for a team that played seven freshmen and sophomores in a 10-player rotation.
News
Fueled by lies, Michigan group ready to challenge vote
“Lawsuits, lawsuits, lawsuits,” Mr. Colbeck said at a meeting in early August. (A proponent of hacked election machine theories, Mr. Colbeck is a close associate of Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and a leading figure in the election denial movement.)
Some groups involved are preparing for lawsuits by stationing trained volunteers — labeled “challengers” in Michigan election law — at vote counting centers to collect what they claim is evidence of trouble.
Late last month, Braden Giacobazzi, an activist and engineer from the Detroit outskirts, led one of a series of poll protester formations for the Election Integrity Force and Fund, a group led by Ms Kiesel . The goal, he said, is to document the activity that can be used later in legal challenges. “You keep collecting data, all of that as evidence,” said Mr. Giacobazzi, who was forced out counting centers twice in the past two years, said about 50 new recruits.
Mr. Giacobazzi said in an interview that he respects the law and wants to try to help detect fraud if there is any, to ensure a more transparent process.
In September, the Election Integrity Force and others sued Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, in an effort to decertify the 2020 election.
In another recent lawsuit, Mr. Giacobazzi and the Election Integrity Force joined Republican nominee Kristina Karamo in asking a judge to effectively declare the mail-in ballot system used in Detroit illegal.
During a four-hour hearing into the case last week, their lawyers referenced debunked conspiracy theories from the discredited film ‘2000 Mules’.
nytimes
News
Sen. Ted Cruz hit with beer can during Houston Astros World Series parade
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was hit with a beer can while riding in the Houston Astros World Series championship parade on Monday. Video shows the can flying at the Republican lawmaker as a person with him fails to stop it from striking the pol.
Cruz was also showered with boos as he waved to the crowd.
Houston police said that while Cruz was struck in “the chest/neck area,” he was not injured and “did not require medical attention.”
A 33-year-old male was arrested and faces potential assault charges. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher, who were also on the truck, did not appear to be targeted. Neither were Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who rode in a vehicle in front of Cruz’s Humvee, or Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who was to the rear.
“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm,” Cruz said in a statement.
The incident comes after Cruz, 51, was booed and flipped off at Yankee Stadium during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series last month. The following morning, protesters heckled him about climate change on “The View.”
()
News
Feds seize $3.36 billion in bitcoin, second-largest recovery yet
The crypto market has been battered this year, with nearly $2 trillion wiped from its value since its peak.
Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images
The US Department of Justice announced on Monday that it seized approximately $3.36 billion in bitcoins stolen in an unannounced 2021 raid on the residence of James Zhong.
Zhong pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
U.S. authorities seized about 50,676 bitcoins, then valued at more than $3.36 billion, from Zhong during a search of his home in Gainesville, Georgia on Nov. 9, 2021, the DOJ said. This is the DOJ’s second-largest financial seizure to date, following its seizure of $3.6 billion in allegedly stolen cryptocurrency linked to the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex, announced by the DOJ in February.
Authorities say Zhong stole bitcoins from the illegal Silk Road Market, a dark web forum where drugs and other illicit goods were bought and sold with cryptocurrency. Silk Road was launched in 2011, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation shut it down in 2013. Its founder, Ross William Ulbricht, is currently serving a life sentence.
“For nearly a decade, the whereabouts of this huge missing piece of Bitcoin has exploded into a $3.3 billion+ mystery,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release.
According to the Southern District of New York, Zhong took advantage of market vulnerabilities to execute the hack.
Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation said Zhong used a “sophisticated scheme” to steal the Silk Road bitcoin. According to the press release, in September 2012, Zhong created nine fraudulent accounts on Silk Road, each funding between 200 and 2,000 bitcoins. He then triggered over 140 transactions in quick succession, which tricked the market’s withdrawal processing system into releasing around 50,000 bitcoins into his accounts. Zhong then transferred the bitcoin to a variety of wallet addresses under his control.
Through blockchain analysis and good old-fashioned police work, law enforcement and blockchain analysis experts were able to recover over 50,000 bitcoins from Zhong. They even discovered crypto stored on a computer submerged under blankets in a popcorn box in a bathroom closet, according to the press release.
Public records show that Zhong was the chairman and CEO of a self-created company, JZ Capital LLC, which he registered in Georgia in 2014. According to his LinkedIn profile, his work there focused on “investments and venture capital”.
His profile also states that he was a “great early investor in bitcoin with an in-depth knowledge of its inner workings” and that he had software development experience in computer programming languages.
Zhong’s social media profiles include photos of him on yachts, in front of airplanes and at high-level football matches.
But these types of hacking didn’t end with the demise of the Silk Road. Crypto platforms continue to be vulnerable to criminals.
In October 2022, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, suffered a $570 million hack. The company said a bug in a smart contract allowed hackers to exploit a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub. As a result, hackers removed the platform’s native cryptocurrency, called BNB tokens.
In March 2022, another hacker discovered vulnerabilities in the decentralized finance platform Ronin Network and grabbed over $600 million – the biggest hack to date. Private keys, which serve as passwords to protect cryptocurrency funds in wallets, have been compromised.
According to a report by Chainalysis, $1.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency had been stolen in service hacks through July 2022, compared to just under $1.2 billion at the same time in 2021.
cnbc
News
Buck Showalter named finalist for NL Manager of the Year
The finalists for the official postseason awards voted on by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America were announced Monday night on MLB Network with Mets’ manager Buck Showalter being among them, as a finalist for the NL Manager of the Year Award.
Showalter led the Mets to the second-best season in franchise history and engineered a 24-game turnaround in his first season in Queens. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker are the other two finalists.
The Mets went 101-61 in 2022 under Showalter, reaching the 100-win mark for only the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 1988. Showalter guided the club to an NL Wild Card berth but the Mets were defeated by the San Diego Padres in three games.
The Mets sat atop the NL East for most of the season, dropping the division title on the season’s final weekend to the Atlanta Braves. At one point in the season, the Mets led by as many as 10 games but the Braves played at a historic pace over the second half to capture the title. Atlanta went 78-33 after June 1, helping get Snitker in the running for the award as well.
The 66-year-old veteran helped bring some stability to the team in the second year of the Steve Cohen era. He helped create a culture of accountability that had long been lacking in the Mets’ clubhouse. He was often seen hanging out in the clubhouse talking to players and often remarked that he loved spending time in there, though he acknowledged that the locker room was the players’ room and he limited his time in there to give them the space needed.
The Mets are hoping to improve on the culture in order to attract other high-profile players and create an environment that will foster the growth of elite young talent.
Showalter previously won the AL award three times, with the Yankees in 1994, the Texas Rangers in 2004 and the Baltimore Orioles in 2014. The winner of the award will be announced on Nov. 15.
()
News
Daily selections from Huntingdon, Hereford and Lingfield
Tuesday’s horse racing tips feature selections from Huntingdon, Hereford and Lingfield – all jump meetings.
talkSPORT has scoured the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with betting tips on all UK races.
888Sport – Bet £10, get £30 + £10 at the casino – CLAIM HERE*
Running tips in Huntingdon
1.37: Thundersockssundae 4/5
Fergal O’Brien coaches the favorite and it’s no surprise to see the seven-year-old in great luck with a dominating performance last time out over the course and distance last month.
It was a small field but ended with a 20 liter win and is now back in class with 7 pounds heavier and that should be more than enough with the gelding likely to continue to improve.
2.07: Bright Red 6/1
Not seen over hurdles since April 19, but returns 2lbs lighter than when placed in a level 1 obstacle at Aintree.
There are two hurdle starts, horse Harry Whittington has won a novice level 2 hurdle and is coming back after climbing the odds over the fences.
After reaching his highest mark of 164 when he finished third behind Politilogue in the Tingle Creek in 2020, he slowed down and after two wind surgeries and coaching changes there were only five finishes and a fall last time at Newton Abbot.
But he was important then and now, returning to hurdles that may suit his show jumping these days can trigger a huge change of fortune for a horse that deserves to be back in the winners’ enclosure.
Hereford Racing Tips
3.15: Sheldon 4/1
The top three in the market have a chase and a win next to their names, but Sheldon, for trainer Seamus Mullins, was a huge winner over the same distance attempted today.
Beat Heltenham by 14l and despite the penalty should be ready to go again.
Can handle milder conditions and should still improve on the fences which he does very well.
Especially considering the length deficit due to sliding in a corner during and still managed to do everything against some progressive sorts.
Lingfield Racing Tips
3:30 p.m.: 10 / 1
Dropping back to a dangerous mark now and while falling back significantly in class, he can enjoy being fresh and hopefully leave that form behind in his last two races.
Going fresh and was only two lengths here in January in a class 2 hurdle and is sort of a whopping 17lbs lighter now.
He can also do well on heavy ground which will be key in the mud on Tuesday afternoon at Lingfield.
launch
Pre-register at talkSPORT BET to claim an EXTRA £5 Free Bet plus a £30 Welcome Offer
UCL ODDS
Champions League odds: Man City lead ahead of Bayern and PSG
NEW SAINT
Next Southampton manager odds: Nathan Jones ODDS-ON with Sean Dyche in mix
QATAR 2022
World Cup 2022 preview and free bets: Brazil backed to win sixth World Cup title
THE KING THE QUEEN
I’m A Celebrity odds and free bets: Tindall favorites ahead of Scott
best bets
talkSPORT Monday horse racing tips: Kempton’s daily picks
New Customer Sign-up Offers
Bet365: bet €10, get €50 – CLAIM HERE
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
Paddy Power: Bet £20 and get it back in cash if he loses – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any sports betting market and if it loses we will refund your CASH stake. The maximum refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made with cards or Apple Pay will be eligible for this promotion. The T&Cs apply. Paddy’s Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5 bets over £10. The T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
888Sport: bet £10, get £30 + £10 at the casino – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. Minimum deposit of £10 • A qualifying bet is a “real money” wager of at least £10 • Minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) • Free bets are credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet and expire after 7 days • Free bet stakes are not included in returns • Casino bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/associated winnings, wager x40 bonus amount within 14 days • Casino bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions and full terms and conditions apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Betfair: bet £10, get £30 – CLAIM HERE
New customer offer. Place a minimum bet of £10 on Sportsbook with odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only card deposits will be eligible. The T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly 18+ begambleaware.org
Betfred: Bet £10, get £60 bonus – CLAIM HERE
New UK customers only. Sign up using promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first £10+ bet on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of sign up. The first bet must be on sports. £20 free bet to use on sports, £10 free bet to use on lotto and 50 free spins (20 pence per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Additional £20 free bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7 day expiration. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of identity and address may be required. Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
BetVictor: bet €10, get €40 bonus – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Register and place a £10 bet on horse racing at odds of 2.00+ within 7 days of opening a new account; excludes cashed bets. Receive 3 x £10 free horse racing bets, only valid on defined events with odds of 2.00+. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to cash out a maximum of £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply. begambleaware.org.
Betway: £30 free bet match if your first acca loses – CLAIM HERE
New UK customers only. Minimum deposit: £5. Maximum free bet: £30. First bet on a football or horse racing multiple with more than 3 selections. Overall rating: 3.00 (2/1) or better. Free bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. Debit card deposits only. Restrictions on deposit methods apply. This offer is valid for 7 days from the registration of your new account. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet responsibly. Full terms apply.
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders police to press charges against Imran Khan’s assassination attempt
Women’s basketball: Gophers start season by routing Western Illinois
Fueled by lies, Michigan group ready to challenge vote
Sen. Ted Cruz hit with beer can during Houston Astros World Series parade
Feds seize $3.36 billion in bitcoin, second-largest recovery yet
Buck Showalter named finalist for NL Manager of the Year
Daily selections from Huntingdon, Hereford and Lingfield
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac: ‘I’m closer than I’ve ever been’ to playing again
Pelosi under attack: Political future ‘will be affected by what happened’
Dylan Cease is named an AL Cy Young Award finalist after a standout season for the Chicago White Sox starter
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data