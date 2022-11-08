Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders police to press charges against Imran Khan’s assassination attempt

Tuesday’s horse racing tips feature selections from Huntingdon, Hereford and Lingfield – all jump meetings.

talkSPORT has scoured the cards and race form so you don’t have to, with betting tips on all UK races.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: Rouge Vif ridden by jockey Daryl Jacob races over a fence on his way to victory in the (Old) Bentley Flying Spur Handicap Chase at Cheltenham Racecourse on October 23, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by David Davies – Pool/Getty Images)

Running tips in Huntingdon

1.37: Thundersockssundae 4/5

Fergal O’Brien coaches the favorite and it’s no surprise to see the seven-year-old in great luck with a dominating performance last time out over the course and distance last month.

It was a small field but ended with a 20 liter win and is now back in class with 7 pounds heavier and that should be more than enough with the gelding likely to continue to improve.

2.07: Bright Red 6/1

Not seen over hurdles since April 19, but returns 2lbs lighter than when placed in a level 1 obstacle at Aintree.

There are two hurdle starts, horse Harry Whittington has won a novice level 2 hurdle and is coming back after climbing the odds over the fences.

After reaching his highest mark of 164 when he finished third behind Politilogue in the Tingle Creek in 2020, he slowed down and after two wind surgeries and coaching changes there were only five finishes and a fall last time at Newton Abbot.

But he was important then and now, returning to hurdles that may suit his show jumping these days can trigger a huge change of fortune for a horse that deserves to be back in the winners’ enclosure.

Hereford Racing Tips

3.15: Sheldon 4/1

The top three in the market have a chase and a win next to their names, but Sheldon, for trainer Seamus Mullins, was a huge winner over the same distance attempted today.

Beat Heltenham by 14l and despite the penalty should be ready to go again.

Can handle milder conditions and should still improve on the fences which he does very well.

Especially considering the length deficit due to sliding in a corner during and still managed to do everything against some progressive sorts.

Lingfield Racing Tips

3:30 p.m.: 10 / 1

Dropping back to a dangerous mark now and while falling back significantly in class, he can enjoy being fresh and hopefully leave that form behind in his last two races.

Going fresh and was only two lengths here in January in a class 2 hurdle and is sort of a whopping 17lbs lighter now.

He can also do well on heavy ground which will be key in the mud on Tuesday afternoon at Lingfield.

