Pelosi under attack: Political future ‘will be affected by what happened’

10 seconds ago

Pelosi Under Attack: Political Future 'Will Be Affected By What Happened'
When asked for clarification during the interview by host Anderson Cooper, Pelosi twice claimed his decision would be affected by the attack.

Many people in Pelosi’s party have said they expect her to quit if the Democrats lose a majority in the House this week — as POLITICO predicted. She led House Democrats for two decades.

The speaker also described on Monday, in more detail than she has done publicly, her early morning experience when her husband was attacked.

When she woke up in Washington to the doorbell ringing around 5 a.m., Pelosi initially thought someone had rung “the wrong apartment,” she said in the interview.

After hearing another ringtone and “bang, bang, bang, bang, bang at the door,” Pelosi said, she ran for the door “very scared.” Upon seeing Capitol police, Pelosi said she thought of her children and grandchildren, as she knew her husband “wouldn’t be out and about.”

“I never thought it would be Paul,” Pelosi said.

The Justice Department charged DePape, 42, with assault and attempted kidnapping in connection with the attack.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also filed six separate felony counts against DePape, including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats against a public servant and his family.

DePape pleaded not guilty to the charges against the state.

Dylan Cease is named an AL Cy Young Award finalist after a standout season for the Chicago White Sox starter

6 mins ago

November 8, 2022

Dylan Cease Is Named An Al Cy Young Award Finalist After A Standout Season For The Chicago White Sox Starter
Dylan Cease was locked in on Sept. 3.

The Chicago White Sox right-hander walked Jake Cave in the third inning and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth but didn’t allow anything else through eight innings against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Cease retired the first two batters in the ninth before Luis Arraez spoiled the no-hit bid with a single to right-center.

It was a signature performance in a standout season for Cease, who was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award on Monday along with Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cease, 26, went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA in 32 starts. He finished second in the AL in ERA, strikeouts (227) and opponents average (.190) and third in strikeouts per nine innings (11.10).

“It was a really great season,” Cease said after his final start of the year Oct. 1 in San Diego, giving credit to pitching coach Ethan Katz and catchers Seby Zavala and Yasmani Grandal. “Definitely a lot of improvements.”

Cease’s slider was one of the best pitches in baseball and it was on display throughout the season, including a stretch of 14 consecutive starts from May 29 to Aug. 11 in which he allowed one earned run or none. He became the first major-league starter (not counting “openers”) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.

The Sox have had three Cy Young Award winners: Early Wynn (1959), LaMarr Hoyt (1983) and Jack McDowell (1993). They’ve had contenders as recently as last year, when starter Lance Lynn finished third in the voting.

Verlander, 39, won the award in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers and 2019 with the Astros. He went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts this season.

“It’s cool,” Cease said on Oct. 1 of being considered with Verlander. “I’ve been watching him since I was young. To be competing against him in a way like that is really cool, and obviously he’s had an incredible year. It was fun to watch.”

The two started an Aug. 16 game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Neither factored in the decision in a 4-3 Sox victory. Cease allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts in five innings. Verlander allowed three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Verlander missed the 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made one start in 2020 before going on the injured list three days later with a right forearm strain.

He came back in a big way in 2022, leading the AL in wins, ERA, WHIP (0.83) and opponents average (.186).

Manoah, 24, went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts. He was third in the AL in wins and ERA and fourth in innings pitched (196⅔) and WHIP (0.99).

The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and will be announced Nov. 16.

War of words in Italy over aid to Ukraine – RT World News

12 mins ago

November 8, 2022

War Of Words In Italy Over Aid To Ukraine – Rt World News
Defense minister and opposition leader publicly quarrel over sending more weapons to Kyiv

The Italian government and opposition have traded barbs over arms deliveries for kyiv, after a massive protest in Rome over the weekend called for peace and diplomacy in Ukraine. After Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called him a “neighborhood bully”, former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that shying away from the political debate on aid to Ukraine would be tantamount to bullying democracy itself.

Conte, who leads the Five Star Movement (M5S), addressed tens of thousands of Italians who have rallied against the war on Saturday, telling them that the new government’s approach is “leading only to an escalation.” Now that Ukraine is “fully armed” Italy must push for a ceasefire and peace talks, he said.

Crosetto is one of the founders of the ruling Brothers of Italy (FdI) and holds the defense portfolio in the new government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He attacked Conte in the pages of the Corriere della Sera newspaper on Sunday, calling his remarks at the protest a “meddle like a neighborhood bully” who did not respect the institutions of the state.

Conte had to develop that “authoritarian approach to institutions” during the pandemic shutdowns, Crosetto insinuated, telling the opposition politician that his ministry “Follow the law, as always” in the implementation of the decisions of the previous government to send five batches of weapons to Kyiv. Conte supported those decisions, Crosetto continued, but has now changed his mind in order to “to exploit” the anti-war demonstration.


Italian Protesters Call For A Halt To Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

Reacting back in a Facebook post on Sunday night, Conte called Crosetto’s words a “unacceptable feeling” coming from a government minister. Now that Italy no longer has a government of national unity, he added, the issue of arming kyiv is a political one, and “Such important choices do not escape parliamentary confrontation. Otherwise, we are the tyrants: not of neighborhoods but of democracy.

The public spat comes just days after Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Rome had de facto halted arms deliveries to Kyiv, until the new government can resolve logistical and other issues, such as systems. of weapons that can be sent to Ukraine without rendering the Italian military combat ineffective.

You can share this story on social media:

RT

“Contractual reasons” force the cancellation of the international series at the Kino stadium

18 mins ago

November 8, 2022

“Contractual Reasons” Force The Cancellation Of The International Series At The Kino Stadium
Arizona Daily Star

This weekend’s International Series, a one-of-a-kind Mexican Pacific League event at Kino Stadium, will not be played.

Organizers sent a letter to fans on Monday afternoon blaming “contractual reasons” for the show’s suspension. The three games between the Yaquis de Obregon and the Aguilas de Mexicali would have been the first-ever Mexican Pacific League regular season series played in the United States.

The teams said they would say more at a press conference scheduled for Thursday in the Kino Stadium press box.

“We will continue to work so that fans can experience the best baseball in Mexico with their favorite teams,” the letter reads.

Organizers had hoped the Kino Stadium series would be the start of a U.S. push for the Mexican Pacific League, which has teams in Hermosillo, Culiacan and Los Mochis, among other cities. Some remain optimistic about the league expanding to Tucson in the future.

People also read…

Tucson already hosts the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta, held every October at Kino Stadium. The Fiesta drew 5,000 and 7,000 fans to Kino Stadium on consecutive nights last month.

“We are convinced that the internationalization of the league is very important for our future growth,” the league said in its fan letter. “However, this first attempt could not turn out favorably for the parties involved.”

Delaware

Jordan McLaughlin has been consistently good for Timberwolves

25 mins ago

November 8, 2022

Jordan Mclaughlin Has Been Consistently Good For Timberwolves
Jordan McLaughlin set a couple of firsts Saturday in Minnesota’s 129-117 home win over Houston.

The reserve point guard tallied 11 assists while committing no turnovers, making him the first bench player in the NBA this season with such numbers. He is also the first player in Timberwolves history to post double-digit assists and zero turnovers off the bench in multiple games. McLaughlin also had a similar performance in a road win over the Kings last February.

Minnesota continues to play its best basketball with McLaughlin on the floor — a truth that carried over from the end of last season. Entering Monday’s game against the New York Knicks, the Timberwolves were outscoring opponents by 20.1 points per 100 possessions when the 26-year-old guard is on the floor.

Minnesota has outscored opponents by 61 points this year with McLaughlin in action. That’s the best plus-minus in the NBA among players from teams that don’t currently sport above-.500 records.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said what’s grown in McLaughlin’s game is his consistency.

“Being able to do it, and then being able to do it every time on the floor, that’s when you become a player in this league,” Finch said. “Whether it’s a superstar who can do something at a highly repeatable level that can’t be stopped or whether it’s a role player where you know exactly what you’re going to get when you go in there every night, and that’s what J-Mac has become. The effect it has on our team is very, very contagious. He’s one of those guys that just digs the ball out of nothing and makes these plays when you need him to. He’s one of our best multiple-effort guys, and (Saturday) I thought he was really, really good at driving again, getting multiple attacks in there, putting pressure on the rim in a multitude of ways.”

Consistency is the point guard’s biggest point of emphasis early this season.

“Coming in consistently, picking up full, trying to change the pace of the game, change the flow of it, get guys open shots, run our offense and be a pest on defense,” McLaughlin said.

Thus far, that’s exactly what he’s brought on a nightly basis.

Gobert still out

Center Rudy Gobert missed his second straight game Monday while remaining in health and safety protocols.

Odd start

The Timberwolves’ 8:15 p.m. tipoff Monday against New York was part of the NBA’s initiative to raise awareness about Tuesday’s election day. The League did not schedule any games for Tuesday, instead having all 30 teams play Monday night. All 15 games were staggered to start at different times, with tipoffs taking place in 15-minute increments. Fans were able to watch all 15 games for free on the NBA app.

People are fleeing Twitter for Mastodon. What is that?

32 mins ago

November 8, 2022

People Are Fleeing Twitter For Mastodon. What Is That?
By Rachel Metz | CNN

In the week since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the number of people signing up to a small social network called Mastodon has increased.

You may not have heard of Mastodon, which has been around since 2016, but now it’s growing rapidly. Some are fleeing Twitter for this or at least looking for a second place to post their thoughts online as the much better-known social network faces layoffs, controversial product changes, an expected shift in its approach to content moderation and a jump in hateful rhetoric.

There may not be a clear alternative to Twitter, a particularly influential, fast-paced, text-heavy, conversational and news-driven platform. But Mastodon scratches some itch. The service resembles Twitter, with a timeline of short updates sorted chronologically rather than algorithmically. It allows users to join a multitude of different servers run by various groups and individuals, rather than a central platform controlled by a single company like Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Unlike major social networks, Mastodon is both free and ad-free. It is developed by a non-profit organization led by Mastodon creator Eugen Rochko and is supported by crowdfunding.

Rochko said in an interview Thursday that Mastodon had gained 230,000 users since October 27, when Musk took over Twitter. It now has 655,000 monthly active users, he said. Twitter reported in July that it had nearly 238 million daily active monetizable users.

“It’s not as big as Twitter, obviously, but it’s the biggest this network has ever been,” said Rochko, who originally created Mastodon more as a project than a consumer product (and, yes, his name was inspired by the heavy metal band Mastodon).

Who joins Mastodon?

Mastodon’s new listings include some Twitter users with large followings, such as actor and comedian Kathy Griffinwho joined in early November, and journalist Molly Jong Fastwho joined at the end of October.

Sarah T. Roberts, a UCLA associate professor and faculty director at UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, started using Mastodon in earnest on October 30, just after Musk took over Twitter. (She had created another account years ago, she said, but only really got into it recently due to Twitter’s popularity among academics.)

Roberts, who worked at Twitter as a staff researcher earlier this year while taking a leave of absence from UCLA, said she was inspired to start using Mastodon due to concerns about how moderation content on Twitter could change under Musk’s control. She suspects some newcomers are simply fed up with social media companies that capture lots of user data and are driven by advertising.

And she pointed out that Twitter users could migrate to Mastodon especially because its user experience is quite similar to Twitter’s. Many of Mastodon’s features and layouts (especially in its iOS app) will sound familiar to current Twitter users, but with slightly different verbiage; you can follow others, make short posts (there’s a 500 character limit and you can upload images and videos), bookmark or repost other users’ posts, and more.

“It’s about as close as you can get,” she said.

Feeling like a newcomer to social media

I’ve been a Twitter user since 2007, but as more people I follow on the social network have started posting their Mastodon usernames in recent weeks, I’ve been curious. This week, I decided to check out Mastodon for myself.

There are key differences, especially in network configuration. Since Mastodon user accounts are hosted on a multitude of different servers, user hosting costs are spread among many different people and groups. But it also means users are scattered all over the place, and people you know can be hard to find. Rochko compared this setup to having different email providers, such as Gmail and Hotmail.

This means that the entire network is not under the control of any one person or company, but it also introduces new complications for those of us who are used to Twitter – a product that has also been criticized over the years. years to be less intuitive than more popular. services like Facebook and Instagram.

On Mastodon, for example, you have to join a specific server to register, some of which are open to everyone, some of which require an invite (you can also run your own server). There is a server operated by the nonprofit behind Mastodon, Mastodon.social, but it doesn’t accept more users; I currently use one called Mstdn.social, which is also where I can log in to access Mastodon on the web.

And while you can follow any other Mastodon user, regardless of what server they signed up on, you can only see lists of those who follow your Mastodon friends, or those your Mastodon friends follow, if the subscribers belong to the same server you signed up with (I found this out when trying to track down more people I know who recently signed up).

At first, I felt like I was starting over, sort of, as a complete newcomer to social media. As Roberts said, it’s quite similar to Twitter in looks and functionality, and the iOS app is easy to use.

But unlike Twitter, where I can easily interact with a large audience, my Mastodon network has less than 100 followers. Suddenly I had no idea what to post – a feeling that never nags me on Twitter, perhaps because the size of this network makes any message less important. However, I got over it quickly and realized Mastodon’s smaller scale could be soothing compared to Twitter’s endless stream of stimulation.

An escape on social networks

I’m not quite ready to close my Twitter account, however; to me, Mastodon is kind of a social media escape hatch in case Twitter gets unbearable.

Roberts, too, has yet to decide if she’ll close her Twitter account, but she’s been surprised at how quickly her followers have grown on Mastodon. Within a week of signing up and alerting her nearly 23,000 Twitter followers, she amassed over 1,000 Mastodon followers.

“People may not want to be caught on Twitter very soon,” she said.

In some ways, starting over can also be fun.

“I was like, ‘How’s it going to be to do it again?’ she asked. “It’s quite interesting: Oh that person is there! Here is so and so! I’m so glad they’re here so we can be here together.

California Daily Newspapers

Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser will make season debut vs. Saints; RB Gus Edwards sidelined by hamstring injury

38 mins ago

November 8, 2022

Ravens Olb Tyus Bowser Will Make Season Debut Vs. Saints; Rb Gus Edwards Sidelined By Hamstring Injury
Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, his first game since tearing his Achilles tendon in the team’s 2021 regular-season finale 10 months ago.

Bowser, who led the Ravens in sacks last season, was noncommittal when asked after practice Saturday whether he expected to play — ”If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know” — but has been practicing since Oct. 12.

Second-round pick David Ojabo’s NFL debut, meanwhile, will wait. Ojabo, who tore his own Achilles at Michigan’s pro day in March, didn’t fully practice until Wednesday. The Ravens have a bye week after Monday’s game in New Orleans and don’t play again until Nov. 20 against the Carolina Panthers.

Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) was ruled out Sunday. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) also is inactive after not practicing last week. He left the Ravens’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 and did not return.

With running back J.K. Dobbins (minor knee surgery) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (season-ending foot injury) also unavailable, quarterback Lamar Jackson will be without his top two running backs, top wide receiver and top tight end against the Saints.

Guard Ben Cleveland, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and inside linebacker Josh Bynes are also inactive. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) is active despite missing practice Saturday.

