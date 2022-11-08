News
Pink shares how her “messy life” inspires her relatable music
Raise your glass to this candid response
Pink shared what makes her music so full of raw emotion, explaining that she doesn’t have to look far beyond her everyday life for inspiration.
“I’m messy and I live a messy life,” she exclusively told E! News at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5. “I have so much inspiration.”
Pink added, “It looks like it’s all together, but here there’s a storm brewing.”
This “messy life” may just be the creative juices responsible for giving the world hits like “Family Portrait,” “Please Don’t Leave Me,” and “Just Give Me a Reason.” And it turns out there are other sources of inspiration that have helped make Pink’s discography what it is today, like the people she looks up to, including another legend. Dolly Parton.
As Pink explained to E! News in the Nov. 5 interview, Dolly’s work ethic is something to note.
Entertainment
News
Column: NBA takes Election Day off to encourage people to vote — and we all know exactly what’s at stake
The NBA is taking the day off Tuesday to remind citizens to vote.
It’s the first time the league specifically has avoided scheduling games on Election Day, a decision it said “came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.”
All 30 teams were scheduled to play Monday, including the Chicago Bulls hosting the Toronto Raptors at the United Center.
Encouraging people to vote is a laudable idea, though some of us probably could use a little escape Tuesday night from the vote counting, analysis of voting trends and speeches from the winners, losers and election deniers. Like an NBA game, only the final score matters.
It’s also fine to stress the importance of voting, but at this point anyone who doesn’t understand the possible ramifications of the 2022 midterm elections isn’t going to change their mind and vote because the NBA is closing shop for a day. And no one really needs another reminder that Tuesday is Election Day, unless they’ve been living in a cave without Wi-Fi the last six months and have been able to avoid the nonstop political ads informing us the opponent is either “too extreme” or “too radical” to hold office.
Politics and sports aren’t supposed to mix, but the NBA took this unprecedented step while making sure not to take sides, knowing it’s not good business to align itself with one party or the other. You can probably guess that most NBA owners are voting one way and most players are voting the other way. But that’s not what the league wants to talk about. It wants to keep every fan happy and buying jerseys, shoes and other NBA merchandise, no matter their political leanings.
The most famous example of nonpartisanship was revealed back in 1995, when former Tribune columnist Sam Smith’s book ”Second Coming” included an anecdote about Bulls star Michael Jordan’s reluctance to back a Democratic candidate in the 1990 North Carolina Senate race.
“He wasn’t into politics, he explained, didn’t really know the issues,” Smith wrote of Jordan. “And, as he later told a friend, ‘Republicans buy shoes, too.’”
That quote, often paraphrased as “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” took on a life of its own. Jordan drew some criticism for avoiding important issues of the day in order to sell his Nike brand, though he later insisted in “The Last Dance” that he made the remark “in jest” on a bus ride with Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen.
“I do commend Muhammad Ali for standing up for what he believed in,” Jordan said in the documentary. “But I never thought of myself as an activist. I thought of myself as a basketball player. I wasn’t a politician when I was playing my sport. I was focused on my craft. Was that selfish? Probably. But that was my energy. That’s where my energy was.”
Some current NBA stars no longer are reluctant to speak up, no matter the reaction to their political beliefs.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in 2020 filmed a video for the Lincoln Project encouraging people to vote. He wasn’t worried about his shoe revenue, as evidenced by his final remark: “Vote for Joe (Biden). Your future is depending on it.”
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who wore a “Vote or die!” T-shirt on the court in 2020, has been at the forefront of activism among NBA players.
James in 2021 led a group of prominent athletes in forming a voting rights advocacy group called “More Than a Vote” with the goal of mobilizing Black voters in local elections.
“This isn’t the time to put your feet up,” James said in an ad. “Or to think posting hashtags and black squares is enough. Because for us, this was never about one election.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is also unafraid of speaking his mind, and after the Uvalde school shootings last May he strongly criticized Republican senators for not acting on a bipartisan bill the House had passed calling for stronger background checks for gun purchases.
“We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want,” Kerr said at a news conference that went viral. “They won’t vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power. … It’s pathetic.”
Another NBA coaching legend who wears his politics on his sleeve and doesn’t mind letting everyone know exactly where he stands is San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, an unapologetic liberal who in 2020 called former President Donald Trump a “deranged idiot” and a “coward.”
During a news conference before taking on the Bulls at the United Center last February, Popovich launched into a tirade about Republicans in Texas trying to ban books. When someone asked if he felt democracy was in danger, Popovich replied: “Of course. I think we’re in big trouble. Big trouble.”
Popovich proceeded to castigate Trump, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in another extended rant on their need for “power.”
“There are no policies,” he said. “It’s all about fear, and they’re willing to scuttle democracy because they’re foolish enough to think they get it back, just like that.”
After he finally came up for air, Popovich said: “I think I’m going to stop now. This is way more fun than the game.”
I thought of Popovich’s speech Monday morning when I dropped off my mail-in ballot at a library on North Lincoln Avenue and saw a line snaking around the block at the early voting location.
Seems like the NBA didn’t need to send a message telling us to vote.
Everyone knows exactly what is at stake.
()
News
Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband was attacked
Editor’s note: The interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will air on “Anderson Cooper 360” at 8 p.m. ET.
CNN
—
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she learned her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she was “very scared” when Capitol police knocked on the door.
Pelosi said in her first interview since the attack that she slept in Washington, DC, having arrived the previous night from San Francisco when her doorbell rang early in the morning. “I look up, I see it’s 5 [a.m. ET]they must be in the wrong apartment,” she told Cooper after he asked her where she was when she heard the news.
Pelosi went on to say that the doorbell rang again, and then she heard “bang, bang, bang, bang, bang at the door.”
“So I run for the door and I’m really scared,” Pelosi said, describing what happened. “I see the Capitol Police and they say, ‘We need to come in to talk to you. “”
Pelosi described how her thoughts immediately turned to her children and grandchildren.
“And I think of my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn’t be out, shall we say. And so they entered. At that time, we didn’t even know where he was,” she said.
The violent attack on Paul Pelosi has raised new concerns about threats of political violence driven by partisan animosity and increasingly hostile political rhetoric – and highlighted the potential vulnerability of lawmakers and their families in the current political climate.
Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home by a man late last month, authorities said. The assailant who attacked him was looking for the Speaker of the House, according to court documents.
David DePape is charged with six counts related to the attack, including attempted murder, burglary, assault, forcible confinement and threatening a family member of a public official. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against the state.
After the attack, Paul Pelosi underwent surgery “to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, said in an earlier statement. He was released from hospital last week.
Nancy Pelosi has also indicated that the attack on her husband will factor into her decision about her own political future after the midterm elections.
Pelosi, one of the most powerful figures in national Democratic politics, has earned a reputation as a formidable leader among House Democrats who wields significant influence in his caucus. But speculation is mounting in Washington over what Pelosi’s next move will be and whether she would decide to retire if Republicans regain a majority.
During Monday’s interview, Cooper asked Pelosi if she would confirm that she had made a decision, one way or another, about what she would do, noting that there has been ” a lot of talk about whether you would retire if the Democrats lost the House.” .”
The speaker said “the decision will be affected by what has happened in the last week or two”, prompting Cooper to ask: “Will your decision be affected by the attack in any way? whether it be ?”
“Yeah,” Pelosi said.
“It will be?” Cooper asked.
“Yes,” repeated Pelosi.
This story was updated with additional developments on Monday.
Cnn
News
Nunez set for World Cup debut as Son races to get fit – date, kick-off time and how to listen to live commentary
Two of the Premier League’s brightest attacking talents will be hoping to clash when Uruguay meet South Korea to kick off their World Cup campaign.
Liverpool past and present Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez lead a fresh attack for La Celeste as they hope to make waves in Qatar.
Uruguay qualified for the quarter-finals four years ago, before suffering a 2-0 loss to eventual World Cup winners France.
Diego Alonso’s side had already knocked out Portugal in the previous round, and the two sides will reignite their rivalry later this month.
But Uruguay must first face South Korea, who despite being eliminated in the group stage in 2018, recorded a famous 2-0 victory against Germany.
Paulo Bento’s men are led by Tottenham talisman Heung-min Son, who faces a race to recover from a fracture around his left eye to take part in Qatar’s opener.
Uruguay v South Korea: talkSPORT coverage
This World Cup Group H fixture kicks off at 1pm UK time on Thursday 24 November.
The match will take place at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
The action will be live on talkSPORT from noon and we’ll also have a pre-match preview special and plenty of analysis after full time.
Hugh Woozencroft will be your host and commentary will come from Alex Crook and former Wales striker Dean Saunders.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream.
You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
selected
Martinelli makes Brazil squad but no room for Arsenal team-mate and Liverpool man
retort
McClean responds to Souness comments on poppy stance on talkSPORT after more boos
glory
When will Gareth Southgate confirm England’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup?
New dawn?
Liverpool put up for sale: Fenway Sports Group invites bids to buy club
jar
Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool take on Real Madrid in rehearsal for last season’s final
STOP
Southampton sack Hasenhuttl after four-year reign as Jones becomes prime target
Uruguay v South Korea: headcount and team news
Full squad news will follow once the squads for the World Cup are announced on Sunday, November 13.
talkSPORT will bring you all the latest news from across the World Cup in November and December.
Uruguay v South Korea: Match statistics
Full match stats will follow closer to the tournament.
talkSPORT will bring you all the latest stats and facts for every match in the competition so you can be fully prepared for every clash.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT, we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Kevin Durant named Player of the Week, Simmons limited in return
Nets star Kevin Durant has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the team announced Monday afternoon.
It is the fourth time Durant has won Player of the Week since making his Nets debut in 2020 and the 30th time he’s claimed the honor in his 15-year career.
Durant helped steady the ship while Nets organization became the subject of a media superstorm in the aftermath of the fallout that led to Kyrie Irving’s minimum five-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. After a disappointing 1-5 start to the season, Durant led the Nets on a 3-1 run. He averaged a conference-best 30.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in games played between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, advancing past Vince Carter for 19th place on the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list.
On the season, Durant ranks third in scoring (31.5 points per game) behind only Dallas’ Luka Doncic (36 PPG) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (32.6). Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell ranks fourth (31.4) and Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry ranks fifth (31.0).
Durant is also the new owner of the NBA’s longest-ever streak of scoring 25 or more points to start the season. Allen Iverson held the record before Durant extended his to 10.
Durant missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season after suffering a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in the NBA Finals. He is averaging more points per game in the two-plus seasons after his injury than in the 12 prior seasons.
SIMMONS ACTIVE
The Nets ruled star forward Ben Simmons available for Monday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons missed the last four games due to swelling in his left knee. He is also returning to action after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a combination of mental health issues and back troubles that required offseason surgery.
“I don’t want to make that an excuse, but I had a swollen knee. It is what it is, but it’s taken care of now, so I’m glad I’m moving [well],” he told reporters in Dallas at shootaround Monday morning.
Simmons also said his back issues could be responsible for his knee trouble.
“I think overall if you have something you’re doing on your left side, it typically affects your right side,” he said. “I had a lower right back injury so it’s probably a part to it. But as time goes on I need to stay on my strength in terms of left and right knee. And then obviously continue to do the work I’ve been doing on my back.”
Simmons told reporters in Dallas he “feels great” and expects to play 20 minutes against the Mavericks.
After having fluid drained from his knee last week, he expects to have to manage it moving forward.
“I think you know as an athlete your whole body you kind of have to manage, even with my back, something I continue to work on,” Simmons said. “But obviously coming back I know there’s gonna be different quirks and things like that with my body that I have to maintain and stay on top of. It’s been a while since I’ve played, especially this many minutes and back-to-backs and things like that. So just adjusting and staying on top of it.”
()
News
DOJ expands live polling station monitoring
The Justice Department appears to be gradually stepping up its focus this year in states that have seen particular tensions around the ballot box.
In Arizona, where incidents involving gunmen stationed near ballot boxes led to a restraining order against such activity by some groups, the Justice Department is expanding Election Day scrutiny to five counties from three two years ago . Among the new additions is Pima County, the second most populous in the state.
In Texas, where polls have led to numerous legal challenges in 2020, federal authorities have added Dallas County to the watch list, joining Houston-based Harris County and rural Waller County.
While the number of states and jurisdictions reviewed by federal monitors is up from midterm 2018 and presidential year 2020, the DOJ appears to have cast its net more broadly over the year. 2016 presidential election, when 67 jurisdictions in 28 states were monitored.
Regular federal election monitoring has taken place since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965. Monitors are drawn from the Justice Civil Rights Division and local U.S. Attorney’s Offices, supplemented by staff from other federal agencies.
Politices
News
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich’s attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.
The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
They come less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.
Colts officials have scheduled an evening news conference to address the decision.
Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school and he’s served most recently as a team consultant and ESPN commentator. He’s a member of Indy’s Ring of Honor, played a key role in helping reach an agreement to settle the 2011 NFL lockout and has been a fixture in the Indy community since his rookie season in 1999.
For the Colts (3-5-1), the past few weeks have been a whirlwind.
Reich announced he was benching 2016 league MVP and longtime veteran Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger two weeks ago.
Last Tuesday, Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was calling the plays. General manager Chris Ballard also sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo just before last week’s trade deadline.
Now Reich is out in the first midseason coaching change Irsay has made since taking over as owner 25 years ago.
“I think Frank’s an unbelievable football coach, I think he’s an unbelievable man,” said Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, the last head coach still left from the 2018 hiring class. “We all know what we sign up for, and this is the other side of it that’s probably not so … it’s difficult. You never want to see anybody lose their job.”
Irsay uncharacteristically declined to take questions following a dismal performance Sunday in which the Colts produced just 121 total yards and 43 net passing yards, the lowest single-game totals by Indy since 1997 against Seattle.
The Colts also went 0 for 14 on third downs, just the second time on record their conversion rate was 0.0%. They allowed nine sacks, the highest single-game total since October 2017, and only the second most in a game since 1981.
But it wasn’t just one game.
Indy has zero points on its opening possession this season and is the league’s only team to enter the fourth quarter trailing in every game in 2022. The result is a league-low 14.7 points per game. And with three straight losses, the Colts postseason hopes are fading.
The hope is that Saturday can find a solution to Indy’s most glaring problem, an offensive line that has allowed a league-high 35 sacks in nine games. It had been one of the league’s top units from 2018 through last season but has been in flux most of this season.
On Sunday, the Colts pulled right guard Matt Pryor and left tackle Dennis Kelly and replaced them with Will Fries and rookie Bernhard Raimann in yet another attempt to improve the pass protection.
“Jeff has been a beloved, integral member of our NFL family for nearly a decade,” ESPN said in a statement following the second announcement Monday. “When he came to us about this incredible opportunity he had with the Colts, we were thrilled for him and his family. We wish him the best of luck as he makes his NFL head coaching debut.”
As the season went on and the woes mounted, though, the growing pressure was evident on Reich’s face in recent weeks and in his shorter and quieter answers.
Even in the locker room, where Reich was respected and well liked, players seemed uneasy with so many changes.
Still, the players continued to express trust in Reich and Ballard making the right calls.
Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles — and after Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to coach Indy. Strangely, the Colts will face McDaniels in Las Vegas on Sunday.
“Frank’s a really good coach,” McDaniels said Monday. “He’s a great person and has done a lot of great things in our profession. I have a deep respect for him and what he does. It’s always tough to hear that.”
Reich took the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons and had them on the cusp of making it last season. But two inexplicable losses to close the season behind quarterback Carson Wentz, whom Reich lobbed to acquire in a trade, kept Indy out of the postseason.
Indy traded Wentz to Washington in March then acquired Ryan in a subsequent trade with Atlanta.
Reich also coached previously with the Arizona Cardinals and the then-San Diego Chargers after starting his coaching career working for the Colts and with Peyton Manning.
The longtime backup quarterback with the Buffalo Bills finished his first head coaching job with a 40-33-1 record. Reich is the second coach to be fired this season, joining Matt Rhule of Carolina.
()
Pink shares how her “messy life” inspires her relatable music
Column: NBA takes Election Day off to encourage people to vote — and we all know exactly what’s at stake
Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband was attacked
Chiliz (CHZ) Continues To Shine With Over 30% Gains
Nunez set for World Cup debut as Son races to get fit – date, kick-off time and how to listen to live commentary
Kevin Durant named Player of the Week, Simmons limited in return
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Be Building An Uptrend
DOJ expands live polling station monitoring
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
What is the Workers’ Rights Amendment? – NBC Chicago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data