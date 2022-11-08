Powerball Explainer: A look at the $1.9 billion jackpot, how it got so big

DES MOINES, Iowa — Millions of lottery players across the country will try their luck again on Monday night as they compete for an estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot that eclipses all previous prizes of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million higher than the previous record jackpot and will continue to grow until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have surpassed $1 billion, but none of them come close to the current prize, which started at $20 million on August 6 and over three months without a win has grown steadily higher. massive.

A winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive approximately $929.1 million, including $1.9 billion for a winner who opted for an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Even as more and more people lured by the giant prize drop $2 on a Powerball ticket, the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million mean there’s still a good chance of another draw. succeed without anyone winning the grand prize. This would bring Wednesday’s draw jackpot to over $2 billion.

WHY SO LONG WITHOUT A WINNER?

Those spending $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 draws pass without a jackpot winner, but that’s how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, this means that anyone is unlikely to win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the purpose of state lotteries. However, it has been a very long time without a jackpot, and if there is no winner on Monday evening, a new record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching the six numbers.

A LOT OF PEOPLE NEED TO PLAY NOW, RIGHT?

Yes and no. Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly $2 billion. This is evident from the fact that when the jackpot started at $20 million this summer, players only bought enough tickets to cover less than 10% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations. For Saturday night’s draw, that had jumped to 62%, so millions and millions of people are playing. But this percentage is still lower than the 88.6% coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016. And if 38% of the possible number combinations are not covered, there is a good chance that there will be no no winner.

Players can pick the numbers themselves, but the vast majority let a machine pick the numbers at random.

That’s not the case for George Pagen, from Brooklyn, New York, who still picks his numbers.

“I can’t let the machine choose for me,” he said. “I have numbers in my head and I’m going to win it. I’m going to win it and share it with all my friends, family and everyone.”

WILL THE EVENTUAL WINNER REALLY RECEIVE $1.9 BILLION?

Too bad for the poor Powerball winner, because the lucky ticket holder will see nothing of nearly $1.9 billion. It’s only a matter of how much less.

First, this $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends a check every year for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. But almost no winner takes the annuity, opting instead for cash. For Monday night’s draw, the cash prize would be $929.1 million, less than half the annuity price.

Given the difference between the two prize options, Daniel Law of Brooklyn, New York, said he would consult with a tax attorney if he won.

“We’ll figure out which is the best deal,” Law said while buying tickets at a liquor store. “The annuity might be good because it would stop us from spending, but it’s pretty hard to spend $2 billion all at once.”

Larry Evans, who was buying Powerball tickets in Chicago, agreed that he would need to hire a “team of people” to manage his finances. He noted that it could be expensive, “but it doesn’t make any difference because I could afford to pay the team.”

Regardless of how winners are paid, federal taxes would take an additional cut, reducing the payout by more than a third, and many states tax lottery winnings, which would also reduce the prize.

The difference between annuity and cash prices has increased recently because inflation has caused interest rates to rise, which means the money invested in the annuity may increase.

DO I HAVE A MORE CHANCE OF WINNING IF I BUY MORE TICKETS?

Yes, but your chances of winning are not significantly improved. Think of it this way: if you buy a ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. If you spend $10 on five number combinations, your odds are better, but at 5 out of 292.2 million, you’re definitely not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend $100. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money on a dream with very little chance of it paying off in a rich reality.

WHERE DO WE PLAY POWERBALL?

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.