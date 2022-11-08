Powerball Explainer: A look at the $1.9 billion jackpot, how it got so big

Newsletter Sign-Up
DES MOINES, Iowa — Millions of lottery players across the country will try their luck again on Monday night as they compete for an estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot that eclipses all previous prizes of hundreds of millions of dollars.
The jackpot is nearly $400 million higher than the previous record jackpot and will continue to grow until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have surpassed $1 billion, but none of them come close to the current prize, which started at $20 million on August 6 and over three months without a win has grown steadily higher. massive.
A winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive approximately $929.1 million, including $1.9 billion for a winner who opted for an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.
Even as more and more people lured by the giant prize drop $2 on a Powerball ticket, the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million mean there’s still a good chance of another draw. succeed without anyone winning the grand prize. This would bring Wednesday’s draw jackpot to over $2 billion.
Those spending $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 draws pass without a jackpot winner, but that’s how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, this means that anyone is unlikely to win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the purpose of state lotteries. However, it has been a very long time without a jackpot, and if there is no winner on Monday evening, a new record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching the six numbers.
Yes and no. Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly $2 billion. This is evident from the fact that when the jackpot started at $20 million this summer, players only bought enough tickets to cover less than 10% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations. For Saturday night’s draw, that had jumped to 62%, so millions and millions of people are playing. But this percentage is still lower than the 88.6% coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016. And if 38% of the possible number combinations are not covered, there is a good chance that there will be no no winner.
Players can pick the numbers themselves, but the vast majority let a machine pick the numbers at random.
That’s not the case for George Pagen, from Brooklyn, New York, who still picks his numbers.
“I can’t let the machine choose for me,” he said. “I have numbers in my head and I’m going to win it. I’m going to win it and share it with all my friends, family and everyone.”
Too bad for the poor Powerball winner, because the lucky ticket holder will see nothing of nearly $1.9 billion. It’s only a matter of how much less.
First, this $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends a check every year for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. But almost no winner takes the annuity, opting instead for cash. For Monday night’s draw, the cash prize would be $929.1 million, less than half the annuity price.
Given the difference between the two prize options, Daniel Law of Brooklyn, New York, said he would consult with a tax attorney if he won.
“We’ll figure out which is the best deal,” Law said while buying tickets at a liquor store. “The annuity might be good because it would stop us from spending, but it’s pretty hard to spend $2 billion all at once.”
Larry Evans, who was buying Powerball tickets in Chicago, agreed that he would need to hire a “team of people” to manage his finances. He noted that it could be expensive, “but it doesn’t make any difference because I could afford to pay the team.”
Regardless of how winners are paid, federal taxes would take an additional cut, reducing the payout by more than a third, and many states tax lottery winnings, which would also reduce the prize.
The difference between annuity and cash prices has increased recently because inflation has caused interest rates to rise, which means the money invested in the annuity may increase.
Yes, but your chances of winning are not significantly improved. Think of it this way: if you buy a ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. If you spend $10 on five number combinations, your odds are better, but at 5 out of 292.2 million, you’re definitely not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend $100. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money on a dream with very little chance of it paying off in a rich reality.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
ABC7
If the Knicks win this season, they’ll do it with offense.
It goes against the reputation and principles of Tom Thibdoeau, but that’s the reality of these Knicks after 10 games. They score in bunches and they give up too many points. That identity was reiterated with Monday night’s obliteration of the Timberwolves, 120-107, a 3-point parade with Julius Randle as the grand marshal.
The Knicks (5-5) had 76 points at the break and mostly cruised in the second half, dropping 19 3-pointers at a 40% clip. It was a role reversal from two nights prior at MSG, where the Knicks allowed a record-breaking 27 3-pointers to the Celtics.
Randle was the catalyst in Minnesota, finishing with 31 points and flashing the 3-point proficiency that elevated him to an All-NBA selection two seasons ago. He tied a career-high with eight treys on 13 attempts. RJ Barrett (22 points), Jalen Brunson (23 points, eight assists) and Obi Toppin (15 points) were the other top scorers. Toppin is being mentioned more frequently with the top players, as he expands his offensive repertoire beyond transition dunks.
The Timberwolves (5-6) committed too many turnovers and couldn’t keep up. It was an odd tipoff time (9:15 EST) as the NBA had all 30 teams in action Monday and staggered the starts in 15-minute increments. The purpose was to have Election Day off on Tuesday across the league to promote voting.
The Timberwolves also a good case study to contrast the Knicks.
They were a little better than the Knicks last season but hardly close to title contention. Then the Timberwolves went for it in the offseason, paying a hefty price — four first-round picks and a pick swap — to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz.
It was the type of all-in move that could backfire extraordinarily, but the Timberwolves and part owner Alex Rodriguez have enough young talented pieces — most notably Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards — to justify the gamble. The Knicks, on the other hand, clutched their assets and continued a wait-and-see approach. Attempts to pry Donovan Mitchell out of Utah were rebuffed because the Knicks stopped short of offering the necessary draft-pick compensation.
So in a lot of ways, the Timberwolves are what the Knicks could’ve been, the good or the bad. On Monday night, the Knicks were good and Minnesota was bad. If that keeps up, the Timberwolves are in trouble because they don’t have the parachute of future draft picks.
The do have a star power forward, Towns, who was considered a potential Knicks trade target before signing a $224 million super max extension in the summer. Gobert, the former Defensive Player of the Year, is already 30 years old. He entered Health and Safety Protocols last week and didn’t play Monday night, which probably contributed to Minnesota’s Swiss Cheese defense.
Thibodeau again shook up his lineup. He started Jericho Sims at center to replace Mitchell Robinson, who is out with a sprained knee. Sims was a surprise choice considering he only logged 11 total minutes in the opening nine games. But he served his purpose for Thibodeau as a rim protector and paint finisher.
The young center predictably fouled too often and finished with four points in 17 minutes.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied on Monday that the administration was targeting anti-abortion activists, despite a recent spate of arrests, and declined to comment on attacks on pro-pregnancy centers. -life.
At a press briefing, a reporter asked, “Former President Donald Trump said radical Democrats are locking up pro-life activists, persecuting their political opponents. What’s your response in the White House?
The Justice Department arrested and charged 26 pro-life activists this year with violating the Clinic Entrances Freedom of Access Act for protesting outside abortion clinics.
But Ms. Jean-Pierre hastened to deny the allegation.
“Obviously that’s not true,” she said. “I’m not going to say more than that. It is simply not true. It’s wrong. This is a lie. It’s not true. So I’ll move on. »
The reporter went on to say “there is this perception, however, that pro-life activists are being persecuted and in the meantime pro-life pregnancy centers are being attacked.”
“It’s just not something I’m going to comment on from here on what the former president said,” Ms Jean-Pierre said. “I just won’t go any further.”
Reporter: “Trump said radical Democrats are locking up pro-life activists and prosecuting their political opponents. What is your WH response? »
KJP: “Clearly, that’s not true. I won’t say more. It is simply not true. It’s wrong. This is a lie. That’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/MTenJ4iHlE
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 7, 2022
President Biden has not commented on the wave of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and offices, which was sparked by the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion quashing Roe v. Wade.
At least 75 have been vandalized and at least three have been set on fire since the leak, according to tracker CatholicVote.
The FACE law also applies to pro-life pregnancy centers, but so far the FBI has not announced any arrests in any of these attacks.
Radical pro-choice group Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for some of the incidents, most of which feature pro-choice graffiti such as “if abortion isn’t safe, neither are you”.
Among the pro-life activists charged are Mark Houck, who was arrested in a raid on his home by armed FBI agents in rural Pennsylvania for an October 2021 altercation with a Planned Parenthood volunteer in Philadelphia.
Local police declined to pursue the case and a judge dismissed a civil suit.
Last month, 11 activists were charged with FACE law violations for what the Justice Department described as a March 2021 “blockade” outside an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
“The Justice Department and the FBI continue to authorize attacks on pro-life facilities and churches unabated, while pushing an anti-life agenda,” said a report released Friday by the Judiciary Committee Republicans. bedroom.
The FBI said in a statement last month that the agency continues to investigate attacks and threats against pregnancy resource centers, adding that it “takes all violence and threats of violence very seriously.” .
washingtontimes
OMAHA, Neb. — Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good, and the ninth-ranked Bluejays overcame cold shooting to hold off St. Thomas 72-60 Monday night.
Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, Trey Alexander had 12 and Scheierman added 11 as the Bluejays won their 25th opener in 26 years.
St. Thomas, a Summit League member beginning its second season in Division I, started three holdovers from its Division III era and gave the Bluejays all they could handle until the last few minutes.
Just when it looked as if the Bluejays were ready to pull away, Brooks Allen hit consecutive 3s to put the Tommies up 57-56 with 10 minutes left.
Creighton finally took control at that point, with Scheierman’s back-to-back 3s and dunks by Ryan Kalkbrenner and Kaluma starting a 14-0 run while the Tommies were mired in a seven-minute scoring drought.
Andrew Rohde had 15 points, Allen 14 and Riley Miller 13 for the Tommies, who forced Creighton coach Greg McDermott to play some of his starters until the end.
The Bluejays live by the “Let It Fly” mantra, and their 8-for-34 shooting on 3s allowed St. Thomas to make a game of it.
Creighton led by 15 points 10 minutes into the game, but the Bluejays missed five straight 3s and 13 of their next 17 shots overall, and that allowed the Tommies to pull within 37-35 and have a chance to tie it or take the lead in the final minute of the half.
Ryan Nembhard’s 3 with one second left sent the Bluejays to the locker room with a 40-35 lead.
BIG PICTURE
St. Thomas: The Tommies represented themselves well in what should be, by far, their toughest nonconference game. The showing against a top-10 team on the road could foretell a better season than expected for the team picked eighth in the 10-team Summit League.
Creighton: Expectations are extremely high for one of the most talent-rich teams in the country, and now coach Greg McDermott has to figure out his combinations. They were able to get away with poor shooting against St. Thomas. That won’t work against most opponents they face.
UP NEXT
St. Thomas plays back-to-back home games, against Chicago State on Friday and St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday.
Creighton plays the second of four straight home games against North Dakota on Thursday.
Local
Walgreens locations in three Boston neighborhoods will close this week.
The three pharmacies will close one after the other in three days: 2275 Washington St. in Roxbury will close on Tuesday, 1329 Hyde Park Ave. from Hyde Park on Wednesday and 90 River St. from Mattapan on Thursday.
Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan addressed the closures in a statement to The Boston Globebut did not give specific reasons for the closure of the three stores.
“When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things such as local market dynamics and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example “, wrote Lathan.
Roxbury and Mattapan pharmacies, which are located primarily in black and brown communities, transfer patient information to other locations, but each is at least a mile apart.
But this creates a problem for residents: 44% of Roxbury residents do not have access to a vehicle. In Mattapan and Hyde Park, the percentage is slightly lower — 27.1% and 16.2%, respectively.
In Hyde Park, there is a grocery store with an inside pharmacy across from the soon-to-close Walgreens, NBC Boston reported.
Roxbury and Mattapan are lower-income communities compared to Boston as a whole, which makes the closures even more worrisome for residents and local leaders.
“This will make it harder for our seniors, those without cars and those with mobility issues to access their medications and other household items that Walgreens sells,” Councilwoman Tania Fernandes Anderson said in a statement. e-mail to World. “This is a real blow to three predominantly working-class communities in our city.”
Boston City Councilwoman Julia Mejia told WBZ that the closures will create “pharmaceutical deserts” for underserved communities.
“We have enough trouble getting the medical prescriptions we need,” Mejia said. “Now we are going to have to find other spaces and places to be able to access life-saving medicines.”
Boston City Councilman Brian Worrell, whose district includes Mattapan, told the World that he is working with other voters to delay the closings for 30 days. “I’m confident that Walgreens will do what it takes to ensure that we communicate effectively with our constituents who have helped them in their business for so long,” he said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints in Monday night’s Week 9 game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For most of this season, the Ravens hadn’t done anything exceptionally well on defense except force turnovers. On Monday, with their depleted offense and quarterback Lamar Jackson running hot-and-cold, they needed all the help they could get from coordinator Mike Macdonald’s unit. The group delivered, led by the ageless Justin Houston. A three-game winning streak will feel good back in Baltimore. A three-game winning streak heading into a bye? Even better.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens have found their winning formula, with a defense that’s producing consistent pressure — Justin Houston, good lord — and an offense that’s grinding opponents down in the second half.
They could have put the game away even earlier if not for a few sloppy possessions in the Saints’ half of the field, but they have put themselves in excellent position to earn a high playoff seed come January. Quarterback Lamar Jackson misfired on a few potential big strikes but played a mature game, buying time with his feet and taking easy throws against a Saints defense that blitzed more frequently than expected. Roquan Smith wasted no time showing he’s the best hunt-and-stick middle linebacker the Ravens have had since Ray Lewis.
Remember, they did this without their second most important offensive player, Mark Andrews, and their most powerful runner, Gus Edwards, on the road against an opponent that seemed to be finding its form. Now, they have 13 days to rest and heal. This team could win a lot of games over the last eight weeks against a largely underwhelming slate of opponents.
Hayes Gardner, reporter: Without key pieces, the Ravens looked unflappable on the road.
Roquan Smith was a welcomed addition for the defense, which didn’t allow a touchdown until late, and the offense spread the ball around in a 27-13 win — a comfortable one, at that, which has been a rarity for Baltimore this season. Lamar Jackson wasn’t perfect, and he missed on a couple of passes, but his legs kept the Ravens’ offense moving all game.
Entering the bye week, it’s easy to wish the Ravens had seven or eight or even nine wins, but a 6-3 record puts them in plenty good position as they begin the second half.
C.J. Doon, editor: After all the ups and downs this season, the Ravens should feel pretty good heading into their bye week. With Baltimore down its top receiver, star tight end and top two running backs, Monday night felt like a classic trap game, but a solid-if-unspectacular Lamar Jackson and a stellar performance from the defense was more than enough to pick up a third straight win. The trade for linebacker Roquan Smith paid immediate dividends, Justin Houston looked like a legitimate game-wrecker and wide receiver DeSean Jackson even flashed at times in his first game as a Raven. Given the soft slate of opponents ahead, the Ravens have a real shot to pick up the top seed in the AFC, especially if Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s arm injury is serious. This was a workmanlike win the Ravens had to have.
Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens looked like a Super Bowl contender Monday night. Without Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed passes to 10 receivers and the defense put a beating on Andy Dalton and the Saints. Even in limited action, linebacker Roquan Smith looked to be worth the high price they paid to acquire him, and Justin Houston is exactly who Ravens fans though Odafe Oweh would be this year. For him to be this dominant at age 33 is incredible. The bye week comes at a good time for Baltimore, which is poised to come out of the other side healthy and ready to make a serious run for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
()
MINNEAPOLIS — One game after setting a questionable franchise mark for 3-pointers allowed, the Knicks made a history of smaller-scale marksmanship at the other end of the field.
The Knicks didn’t eclipse their team-high 24 3-pointers from October last season against Orlando, but they punched their most in the first quarter — 10 — and finished with a league-high 19. season of 48 cruising attempts. to a 120-107 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday.
Julius Randle tied his career high connecting on eight of 13 long-range attempts and finished with a season-high 31 points as the Knicks tied their record at 5-5. RJ Barrett contributed 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 23 with eight assists and Obi Toppin finished with 15 off the bench for coach Tom Thibodeau’s team.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 and Anthony Edwards added 16 for the Timberwolves, who were without All-Star center Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocols).
Cam Reddish also started for a second straight game with Quentin Grimes (foot) again and scored eight points.
With Mitchell Robinson (knee) also sidelined for a second straight game, Thibodeau made another change to the starting lineup with Jericho Sims at center instead of Isaiah Hartenstein. Sims finished with four points, four rebounds and five fouls in 16 minutes, but Thibodeau again turned to his smaller setup with Randle and Toppin together in the frontcourt on the stretch.
After an ugly loss in which the Celtics broke for 27 3-pointers — a record for both teams — Thibodeau acknowledged that his team’s perimeter defense is “something we need to keep working on.” The Timberwolves finished Monday’s game shooting 26.8 percent (11 for 41) from beyond the arc.
“The way the game is today, the modern game, teams are going to race, they’re going to shoot 3s,” Thibodeau said. “You have to be back, you have to make multiple efforts. You have to go in, you have to go out. You must challenge. You have to make them miss.
Sims denied Jaden McDaniels’ inside shot attempt on the game’s opening possession, and he snatched some early rebounds before sitting down with two fouls at 7:31 into the first quarter.
Reddish and Randle buried two 3s apiece in the first four minutes of the game, before Randle’s third and fourth treys of the period gave the Knicks a 22-17 lead with 4:18 remaining. Randle nailed one more from range before being replaced at 1:45 by Toppin, who quickly sank a 3-pointer from the corner on a kick from Hartenstein.
Immanuel Quickley then nailed the Knicks’ 10th of 19 attempts from long range as the Knicks built a 38-29 lead, scoring their most 3 in the first quarter of any game in franchise history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“I think it’s important,” Thibodeau said when asked if he’s implored his team to shoot more from long range this season. “We are doing a good job attacking the rim. We mark very effectively in the paint. We have to make our rims read and we have to shoot them well. We need to think about how we can create more.
Toppin sank two technical free throws on a transition foul from D’Angelo Russell in the opening seconds of the second, and he coolly sank another 3-pointer for a 10-0 push to increase the lead to just 19 two minutes later.
Sims extended the advantage to 25 with his first bucket, a transition dunk on a steal from Evan Fournier with seven minutes left before halftime. Moments later, Toppin converted another out pass from Fournier for a flush for a 60-33 lead, the Knicks’ biggest margin in the first half.
Another triple from Randle – the Knicks’ 13th of the first two quarters – and a transition layup from Barrett in the final seconds made it 76-52 at intermission.
Barrett scored two more from deep to increase the Knicks’ 3-point total as they held a 23-point cushion early in the final period.
Minnesota tied the 13 with a 12-2 surge to start the fourth, but Randle’s seventh 3-pointer and another from Brunson rebuilt the lead to 111-92 with 7:53 remaining.
New York Post
