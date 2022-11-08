News
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
By SHAMEKA DUDLEY-LOWE and SCOTT McFETRIDGE
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.
The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.
The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize.
The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.
The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.
It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold, but word of that was expected to be announced later in the day.
The jackpot is more than $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.
The problems in holding a drawing Monday night were blamed on one participating lottery’s inability to process its sales data.
“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement.
Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” Later on Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”
Terry Rich, a former director of the Iowa Lottery who also served on the Powerball board, said the delay was likely due to a two-part verification system of ticket sales that makes use of an outside vendor to ensure all is in order before the game’s numbers are drawn.
“Each state must verify through a dual process that all of the sales and dollars match before the Multi-State Lottery Association can do the draw,” said Rich, who headed the Iowa Lottery for 10 years and was president of the North American Lottery Association. “This is a state-by-state procedure, which separates the whole process and has been very effective.”
Rich said state lotteries deal with similar problems several times a year but the delays usually don’t attract much attention because the potential jackpots are far less than was up for grabs this week.
The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were posted to the Powerball’s YouTube channel.
The $2.04 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, but the value of that option wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Dudley-Lowe reported from Atlanta.
Kohl’s CEO leaves for Levi’s
New York
CNN Business
—
In a surprise management shake-up, Kohl’s chief executive, Michelle Gass, will leave the department store chain to become Levi Strauss’ chief-in-waiting.
Kohl’s (KSS) has come under intense pressure from activist investors on Wall Street in recent years. Activist groups have pushed Kohl’s (KSS) to spin off its online business, sell its real estate or take the company private.
Department store chains such as Kohl’s, Macy’s (M) and JCPenney lost customers to Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT) and discount clothing stores like TJ Maxx.
Gass has developed several strategies to turn Kohl’s around, such as a comeback program with Amazon, but the company has struggled this year.
On Tuesday, Kohl’s released its preliminary third-quarter results showing sales fell 6.9% from a year ago.
Still, losing Gass, a former Starbucks executive, is a blow for Kohl’s.
“She was also responsible for guiding Kohl’s through the difficult times of the pandemic and implementing improvements,” said Neil Saunders, analyst at GlobalData Retail. “It’s fair to say that Gass saved Kohl’s from a more serious decline.”
Meanwhile, Levi (LEVI) has grown since going public again in 2019.
The denim brand has benefited from people dressing more casually for work and social events. It also expanded into shirts, sweatshirts and other apparel and brought more women into its customer base.
Gass will join the company in January as chairman and take over as CEO within 18 months, succeeding current CEO Chip Bergh, Levi’s said in a statement.
Gass leaving Kohl’s for Levi’s is symbolic of a bigger shift in the balance of retail power.
Department stores were once a dominant force and clothing brands were indebted to them for reaching customers. But department stores are no longer the only option, as brands can sell their wares to customers directly online, open their own stores, or sell to a wide range of smaller retailers.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss Tua’s dominance and struggling defense
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s second straight stellar performance and previewed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. They also answered viewers’ questions and broke down the team’s defensive struggles.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Graham Potter ‘expects pressure’ at Chelsea but says team ‘will learn a lot from each other’ as Blues boss defends ‘proven best player’ Raheem Sterling struggling for form
Graham Potter says he expected the pressure he is under at Chelsea and has championed Raheem Sterling as a ‘proven best player’.
After leaving Brighton for Stamford Bridge in September, Potter began his reign as Blues boss with six wins and three draws in nine games, but things have since fallen apart.
Chelsea are now winless in their last four Premier League games, with a home defeat to Arsenal last time out following a 4-1 hammering at Potter’s former side Brighton.
Things don’t get any easier for Potter and his side either, with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup ahead of a league trip to in-form Newcastle.
But none of this came as a surprise to Potter, who explained, “I would be lying if I said I didn’t expect it at all.
“When you take on this job and take on this challenge, of course there will be times when it’s not going to be a pleasant road, we should say.
“You have to deal with this and be honest and say ‘okay, we have to do better’, and that’s my responsibility.
“We had a six-week spell at the end where we played 13 games, eight of them away. It impacts everything, injuries to key players, it can get messy. It’s part of the process.
“I experienced it at Brighton, I experienced it at Swansea, I experienced it at my club in Sweden. That’s how it is. It’s part of the job, to deal with it.
“I don’t think you can ever predict in football. When the results were good enough, I was honest enough to say that we still have a lot to do to improve. It wasn’t like we were sitting there thinking we had fallen for football.
“In terms of games and performance, we can improve a lot. It’s exciting, it’s also work, it’s challenging, and that’s what we’re looking to do. That’s why we’re looking forward to the Tomorrow’s game, so we’re looking forward to the game against Newcastle, because that’s where you can learn a lot about each other.
One area Chelsea lacked is at the tip end of the field, with their 17 goals in 13 games ninth-fewest in the league.
Decisions have been made to allow two of their main strikers to leave over the summer, with Timo Werner returning to Leipzig permanently, while Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan.
Hoping to make up for those departures, England international Sterling, who has agreed a £50m deal with Man City but so far has just five goals and two assists in 18 games .
Asked about the England international, Potter said: “You can tell by his reaction that he’s honest.
“Players go through moments in their careers that aren’t so positive, and sometimes they go where all they touch is gold, so to speak.
“As I said before, I don’t think you can zoom in on the individual. The team is not working as well as we would like, and that has an impact on the individuals.
“The work for us to improve the team and the structures. I have no doubts about Raheem’s quality or ability. He is a top player who has proven himself.
“You have to [nurture players] permanently. That’s what the job entails, not just for him but for a lot of players.
“It was a difficult period. Lots of things happening, lots of transitions, lots of changes, new faces in the locker room, new faces everywhere. Trying to get everything to gel, settling down and trying to develop a style of play, we have a lot of work to do.
“That’s why we came here, to produce a top team. We have a long way to go, but it’s exciting.
East Metro volleyball player of the year: Lakeville North’s Ava Blascziek
Pain tolerance was the original reason for Ava Blascziek’s positional decision when she first picked up the sport. Passing the volleyball can be an unpleasant experience.
“My arms would get red and it hurt,” Blascziek said. “Why would I want to put myself through pain willingly? I was not about that, so I would always work more on setting than anything else.”
Wise decision.
Years later, Blascziek is more than happy with her position of choice, though that has far more to do with control than pain. The senior setter likes to be in charge of the action.
“That position is really critical as far as how effective you can be offensively,” Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter said.
Blascziek, the 2022 East Metro Volleyball Player of the Year, is the quarterback of Lakeville North’s potent attack, and has helped lead the charge on the Panthers’ run to this week’s state tournament. The second-seeded Panthers will square off with Centennial in a Class 4A quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
“I’m definitely a thinker. I am always thinking about every single little variable that could possibly affect who I’m setting to, where I’m setting,” Blascziek said. “I’m definitely a huge mental game, strategic (player), that’s my favorite part of the position.”
Which is an ironic contrast from every other aspect of her life.
“It’s kind of weird, because when it comes to volleyball, I’m like super strategic, super critical and super organized,” the senior said. “And outside of it, I’m a bit of a play-it-by-ear loose cannon. I just focus it all on volleyball, and the rest of my life, I don’t know, whatever happens, happens.”
Richter has coached the setter since she was in sixth grade. She has enjoyed watching Blascziek’s motivation for the game blossom.
“She’s really hungry to not just play volleyball, but compete well,” Richter said. “So she studies the game and it fills her bucket to find solos for hitters, and that piece takes critical thinking and it takes feel and it takes flow and it takes an understanding of strengths and weaknesses for the defense. She does a great job with all of that.”
That’s an area Blascziek takes pride in. She’s never jumped the highest nor run the fastest. But she knows the game. She consumes as much of it as possible and is constantly advancing her Volleyball IQ. It’s all in an effort to make the Temple University commit better and, in the process, make life easier for her teammates.
“I know if I’m getting better and I’m doing my job, I’m helping others do their job. I know if I’m getting better, I’m pushing myself to have better eye work, have better location, that’s only making my teammates that much better and that much more confident,” she said. “Those are the moments that I love celebrating the most — seeing that hitter do something they’re working on, or seeing that hitter get that big kill and that confidence boost they need, it’s just all the motivation I need.”
That team-centric approach permeates throughout Lakeville North’s roster. Blascziek’s favorite moment of the Panthers’ Section 1 final victory over Northfield — another Class 4A titan — was a play in which senior outside hitter Emily Ramsay went full throttle to chase down a ball, batting it with an extended arm. Blascziek then set the ball to freshman middle hitter Rayna Christianson for the kill.
“Everyone went over and immediately hugged Emily and it was just a moment where it felt like we were just us,” Blascziek said. “There was no one on the other side, it was just us, we were in our own bubble and we had that moment to celebrate it, and it gave our team so much momentum.”
The Panthers feature a seven-player senior class, all of whom are regular contributors. Richter loves that the group features an abundance of different personalities that mesh together as one on the floor. That defines this team, Blascziek noted.
“We’re super uncommon. All 17 of us are so bought into just focusing on us, creating our own positivity, creating our own steadiness,” she said. “It feels like there’s nothing else outside of it. … It just creates this chemistry that’s unlike anything I’ve experienced.”
It’s why Richter noted the team recognizes honors like this as team achievements. A setter is only as good as her hitters and passers, and vice versa.
“When they get in a gym, they love the game so much, they love this program so much and they love seeing the game come alive so much that their differences off the court are just nonexistent on the court,” Richter said. “They celebrate for each other and with each other, and it’s a really cool thing to watch as a coach.”
Finalists
Katherine Arnason, senior right side, Mahtomedi: William and Mary commit has helped power Mahtomedi to its first-ever state tournament appearance.
Ava Ball, sophomore outside hitter, Nova Classical: Led Nova Classical’s 30-win team with 447 kills. She’ll have to carry a larger load next year with her sisters, Sam and Allison, lost to graduation.
Sam Ball, senior outside hitter, Nova Classical: Hit .325 while tallying 421 kills. Helped turn Nova Classical into a powerhouse.
Alexa Dietz, junior middle blocker, East Ridge: Was one of the primary contributors who stepped into the large holes Raptors had after graduating so much talent from last year’s state runner-up team.
Emily Moes, senior outside hitter, Lakeville South: Dynamic two-way player shines on offense and defense.
China displays new hypersonic missile — RT World News
As President Xi orders his military to increase, the missile’s appearance is seen as a warning to the United States
China unveiled its latest hypersonic anti-ship missile, a version of the YJ-21, to the public for the first time at an air show on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported. Amid growing tension with the United States over Taiwan, the missile revelation is seen as a message to Washington.
Two missiles bearing the designation “2PZD-21” were seen under the wings of a Xian H-6K strategic bomber during the opening of the Chinese air show in the coastal city of Zhuhai, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported. The YJ-21 was previously seen on video being tested from a People’s Liberation Army Navy destroyer in April, as the USS Abraham Lincoln took part in joint exercises with Japan near the Korean Peninsula.
Other media have suggested that the missiles, spotted several days earlier, are in fact variants of the CM-401, formerly known as hypersonic truck- or boat-launched missiles with a shorter range of 300 kilometers.
So far the best images of H-6K serial number 11097 with the new ballistic missile under its wings. (Images via @航空工业 and @瘦驼 from Weibo) pic.twitter.com/XfcwQ8fqqn
— @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) November 3, 2022
With the air show taking place after China and Taiwan staged competing military drills following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August, the missile’s display is an attempt to “warning the United States not to interfere in Beijing’s plan to retake Taiwan by force because none of the US sea-based air defense systems are able to intercept the hypersonic missile,” defense analyst Andrei Chang told the newspaper.
Beijing has publicly stated that it intends to reintegrate Taiwan into mainland China through peaceful means. In a white paper published in August, the Chinese government affirmed this commitment to peaceful means, but reserved “the possibility of taking all necessary measures.”
Similar in shape to the Russian nuclear-capable Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the YJ-21 is said to have a range of over 2,000 kilometers. Moscow deployed the Mach 12 Kinzhal against static targets in Ukraine but did not fire it against warships, which it is designed to sink in a single hit.
At the start of Airshow China, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the People’s Liberation Army to prepare for “Resolutely uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests.” With the changing world “unseen for a century” Xi said the entire military “must implement [Communist] The Party’s idea of strengthening the army in the new era.
You can share this story on social media:
Ravens-Saints in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 9 victory
The Ravens continued their roll in New Orleans, sacking Saints quarterback Andy Dalton four times and piling up a 188-48 advantage in rushing yards as they won convincingly, 27-13. They moved to 6-3 and retained their lead in the AFC North as they earned themselves contented rest over their bye week. They will not face another team with a current winning record until the last week of the season.
Players of the game
OLB Justin Houston: The 33-year-old continues stringing together remarkable stat lines in part-time duty. He has accumulated multiple sacks in three straight games, the first Raven to do so, and this was the best of the bunch as he finished with 2 1/2 sacks, five pressures and an interception in 32 snaps.
QB Lamar Jackson: He missed on several throws that would have resulted in touchdowns but avoided turnovers against a blitz-heavy defense and kept the offense moving for most of the night. He was the most impactful ball carrier in a game full of gifted runners, with seven of his 11 attempts resulting in first downs.
RT Morgan Moses: The Ravens dominated another second half on the ground, and Moses was again the behemoth leading the way. He has been solid enough as a pass protector, but his combination of power and mobility as a run blocker has been the real revelation.
Snap-count analysis
Linebacker Roquan Smith played 76% of the team’s defensive snaps in his Ravens debut. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser played 67% in his first game back from a torn Achilles. Any fear that rookie safety Kyle Hamilton would lose playing time to Smith was off base as he stayed on the field for a season-high 75% of defensive snaps. Meanwhile, cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Damarion “Pepe” Williams combined for just 23 defensive snaps. Outside linebacker Justin Houston played 32 defensive snaps, up from 24 in Week 8 and 16 in Week 7. Odafe Oweh played a season-low 29 defensive snaps, though his percentages have been similar each of the last four weeks. The Ravens did not overtax any of their interior linemen; Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington played season lows of 23 and 16 defensive snaps, respectively.
With tight end Mark Andrews out, rookie Isaiah Likely played a career-high offensive 52 snaps; Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle played season highs of 44 and 16, respectively. Devin Duvernay was the only wide receiver to play more than 50% of the team’s offensive snaps. DeSean Jackson played 11 snaps in his Ravens debut and would have played more if not for what coach John Harbaugh described as a minor soft-tissue injury. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played every offensive snap for the first time this season, and right tackle Morgan Moses played 67 of 68, leaving Patrick Mekari just one snap to pick up. With Gus Edwards out, Kenyan Drake was again the featured running back, playing 46 snaps and carrying 24 times. Justice Hill was a distant second, carrying four times on 17 offensive snaps.
Number crunch
7.4: Lamar Jackson’s yards per carry, the best in the league and best of his career.
8 1/2: Justin Houston sacks in six games this season.
2017: The last year when a Ravens defender (Terrell Suggs) finished with double-digit sacks.
7: Weeks in a row the Ravens, after their bye, will play opponents with current losing records.
Quote of the day
Outside linebacker Justin Houston on the Ravens’ rising fortunes: “I think we know who we are. I think we had a lot of growing pains at the beginning of the season, and we are still growing. We still left a lot of plays out there tonight. The thing is what we have in mind as a defense is that it is every man in that room. It’s not just one or two guys. It’s the whole defense. When got a bunch of hungry dogs and they really want it and come together as one, the sky is the limit and I think that is what we have.”
Next up
Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
The Ravens will enjoy a 13-day break between games before they begin their post-bye stretch run by hosting the 2-7 Panthers. The Panthers will play the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, so they will also have extra time to rest and prepare for their trip to Baltimore. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule after five games and traded star running back Christian McCaffrey. They’re holding a three-way quarterback audition, featuring their latest starter, P.J. Walker, and former first-round picks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. They held on to a few stars, including wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive end Brian Burns, but the Ravens will be heavy favorites.
Offensive snap counts
Ben Powers G 68
Kevin Zeitler G 68
Lamar Jackson QB 68
Ronnie Stanley T 68
Tyler Linderbaum C 68
Morgan Moses T 67
Isaiah Likely TE 52
Devin Duvernay WR 50
Patrick Ricard FB 46
Kenyan Drake RB 46
Josh Oliver TE 44
Demarcus Robinson WR 34
Justice Hill RB 17
James Proche WR 17
Nick Boyle TE 16
DeSean Jackson WR 11
Binjimen Victor WR 4
Mike Davis RB 3
Patrick Mekari T 1
Defensive snap counts
Geno Stone SS 51
Chuck Clark SS 51
Marlon Humphrey CB 51
Marcus Peters CB 50
Patrick Queen LB 49
Roquan Smith LB 39
Kyle Hamilton FS 38
Tyus Bowser LB 34
Justin Houston LB 33
Calais Campbell DE 32
Odafe Oweh LB 29
Justin Madubuike DT 23
Brandon Stephens CB 16
Broderick Washington DT 16
Travis Jones DT 15
Brent Urban DE 13
Malik Harrison LB 7
Damarion Williams CB 7
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 7
