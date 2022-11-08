News
Price of Australia’s derelict submarine deal revealed – RT World News
The cost of the abandoned project to acquire French ships is expected to increase further
Canceling the deal to buy French submarines is expected to cost Australia $591 million ($381 million) in additional spending, such as asset write-downs and reuse schemes, said officials.
The figures were relayed Monday to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, by the public companies Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) and Australian Submarine Corporation (ASC).
According to reports, ANI recorded an asset impairment of $300 million ($193 million) related to the Osborne North development project, a shipyard built for French submarines.
The CSA chief, meanwhile, said rehiring workers from the abandoned program is expected to cost $291 million ($187 million) over three years.
“Only in a failed multi-billion dollar defense project would a government even try to hide a lazy $591 [million] at additional cost”, David Shoebridge, an Australian Greens senator, said.
“These costs were diverted [from] the defense budget, but they will still have to be paid for by the public,” Shoebridge added.
It’s the opportunity cost of these funds that really hurts. When we pay an extra $591 million not to build submarines, we lose those funds for social housing, schools, or income assistance.
Australia abruptly canceled the deal to buy French submarines last year, opting to acquire ships under a defense deal with the United States and Britain, known as the name of AUKUS.
While the deal was billed as a general security pact, then Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the country needed to prepare for “more aggressive behavior from China.”
Dutton’s successor, Richard Marles, said in September that AUKUS would help Australia create “a highly capable defense force that [will make] the rest of the world takes us seriously.
Paris has strongly criticized Australia for abandoning the submarine deal, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian calling the move a “stab in the back.”
In June, the Australian government agreed to pay $835 million ($539) in compensation to the French company Naval Group.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
SBFC Finance files documents for Rs 1,600 Crore IPO (public offering)
New Delhi:
Non-banking financial firm SBFC Finance Ltd has filed preliminary documents with financial market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore, through an initial public offering (IPO) .
The IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 750 crore and an offering to sell (OFS) component aggregating up to Rs 850 crore by the selling promoters, according to the draft prospectus Red Herring (DRHP).
The SFO will see the sale of shares worth Rs 398.19 crore by Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP, Rs 275 crore by SBFC Holdings Pte Ltd, Rs 97.72 crore by Arpwood Capital Pvt Ltd and Rs 79.08 crore by Eight45 Services LLP.
According to the draft documents, the company may explore an aggregate pre-IPO placement at Rs 150 crore. If such a placement is undertaken, the size of the public issue will be reduced.
The Company will use the net proceeds of the issuance to increase the Company’s capital base to meet its future capital needs arising from the growth of its business and assets.
ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead managers of the issue.
It is proposed that the shares will be listed on the NSE and the BSE.
Incorporated in 2017, SBFC Finance offers financing solutions such as property loans, personal, secured and gold loans. The company serves entrepreneurs and owners of micro, small and medium enterprises in India.
As of June 2022, SBFC Finance had an extensive footprint in 104 cities, spanning 16 Indian states and two union territories, with 135 branches.
The Mumbai-based company is backed by renowned investors such as Malabar Group, Clermont Group and Arpwood Group.
For the financial year ending March 2022, the company reported its total revenue of Rs 530.70 crore and posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 64.52 crore.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
India cannot be developed until it is corruption-free: Union Bank
ndtv
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints
The Ravens jumped on the New Orleans Saints early thanks to a dominant defense led by ageless pass rusher Justin Houston and debuting linebacker Roquan Smith. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed on a few potential touchdown throws but carried the day with his maturity and clutch runs in a 27-13 road win that put the Ravens on track to be a serious contender.
Here are five things we learned:
The Ravens have found their formula as they accelerate toward a potentially lustrous stretch run.
Remember when they were underachievers with a .500 record tainted by the double-digit leads they could not hold? “Our own biggest enemy,” left tackle Ronnie Stanley said, an honest epitaph after they tossed away another advantage in Week 6 against the New York Giants.
We cannot say the Ravens were on the verge of falling apart, but we can say they seemed stuck in a cycle of self-recrimination. They played like a contender so much of the time. The cold math of the standings said maybe not.
They started their climb with a tense win over the Cleveland Browns that smacked of relief more than exaltation. They regressed in the first half of their next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but found a more commanding posture after halftime — a brutal blend of defense and resourceful running that seemed like it might just carry forward.
The Ravens traveled to New Orleans with a grand opportunity to assert themselves in an AFC that felt less top-heavy after the Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to subdue the Tennessee Titans. As usual, they had to cope with significant health handicaps, this week the absence of their second most important offensive player, tight end Mark Andrews, and their battering ram, running back Gus Edwards. Are they so used to playing without their full team that such holes no longer faze them?
That was certainly the case in the first half against a Saints team that had shut out the Las Vegas Raiders eight days earlier and was egged on by a roaring throng inside the Caesars Superdome. All the pieces fit for a fast, punishing defense bolstered by the addition of Smith and the return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. On offense, Jackson completed passes to eight receivers (that total would grow to 10 by game’s end), striking quickly rather than trying to force home runs.
The Ravens picked up where they left off in the second half against the Buccaneers, thoroughly controlling an opponent more dangerous than their 3-5 record suggested. Even after they slopped away a few opportunities to seal the victory, they continued to grind down the Saints, who had not been so overmatched in any of their previous games.
So they’re 6-3, with a lead in the AFC North and almost two weeks to rest and heal for a string of games they will be favored to win. Are they poised for a run akin to what we saw in 2019, when Jackson was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and they won 12 straight? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves; they have yet to consistently pile drive opponents like that team did once it hit its stride. But the idea isn’t ludicrous.
“I feel like it puts us in a very good, comfortable position right now,” Jackson said. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing, stay locked in, keep cleaning up the little details here and there. I feel like the sky’s the limit for us.”
Justin Houston’s remarkable production speaks to how well a healthy Ravens defense fits together.
Houston stuffed 2 1/2 sacks, five pressures and an interception into 32 snaps, continuing his freakish rate of production since he returned from a groin injury in Week 7. It’s no coincidence that the Ravens have won all three games during this stretch.
We’re watching the 33-year-old linebacker defy time with each explosive move toward the opposing quarterback. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Houston came within 3.38 yards of Andy Dalton on his average rush Monday night; the NFL mean is 4.53 yards. He pushed deeper into the pocket than any other pass rusher on the field.
It’s a testament to the player, who’s proving to be the greatest bargain on the roster, but also to the fact Houston is filling his ideal role for a defense that purrs like a Porsche now that most of its key components are in place.
“He said it to the team, [it’s] not just him; all those other guys are setting [it] up,” coach John Harbaugh noted.
Houston played 54 and 49 snaps the first two weeks of the season, when he and Odafe Oweh were the only viable edge rushers on the team. He gave everything he had to cover a hole in the roster, but the load was too great. With Jason Pierre-Paul eating up snaps, Houston played just 16 and 24 snaps in his first two games back from injury. He took on more work against the Saints but still far less than in those early games. We’re seeing the value of this selective approach, with a fresher Houston squeezing the most out of every snap.
His burst of sacks — 6 1/2 in 72 snaps over the last three games — is one of many signs that the entire defense has found its footing under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald. The Ravens roll out more defensive talent than they did at any point last season, and Macdonald’s feel for when to attack and when to fake one seems to grow defter by the week. We saw this on a tricky third-down blitz from cornerback Marlon Humphrey that kept the Saints out of the end zone in the third quarter.
If not for a goofy play in the fourth quarter, when Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark let Saints tight end Juwan Johnson sashay 41 yards down the sideline because they thought he’d already stepped out of bounds, this would have been a truly crushing defensive performance. That 28-point fourth quarter the Miami Dolphins hung on them in Week 2 feels like it happened in a different season.
Lamar Jackson cannot leave so many touchdown chances unfulfilled, but his maturity carried the day.
Jackson missed throws, sailing a potential touchdown over an open Demarcus Robinson in the second quarter and firing behind a pair of free targets in the red zone on the first drive of the third quarter. These blown chances were the first plays he mentioned during his postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters. He knew he could have put the Saints away sooner.
We also saw him grow agitated in the fourth quarter, when the Ravens blew a timeout and took a delay-of-game penalty because they could not set up or snap the ball in time.
But the Ravens would not have built their lead if Jackson had not played like a grown-up quarterback in the first half. He did an excellent job using his feet to create extra time in the pocket and taking easy throws when they were available.
The Saints had blitzed less frequently than all but seven teams coming into the game, but they tried to rattle Jackson with heat, sending extra rushers on nearly half his drop-backs in the first half, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. He completed his first six throws against the blitz and avoided turnovers all night.
We know Jackson’s elusive, determined running is the Ravens’ ace in the hole when they need to extend a drive. He gained 82 yards on 11 carries against the Saints, and seven of his runs produced first downs. He was easily the most impactful runner in a game that featured Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill on the other side.
Harbaugh often pulls back to the big picture when discussing his quarterback, saying Jackson did what was needed to win the game. That was the case again in New Orleans.
Roquan Smith wasted no time showing the predatory dimension he will bring to Baltimore.
Smith started his Ravens career with a pair of thunder claps, stepping into gaps on consecutive plays to drop Kamara short of a first down on the Saints’ second drive of the game. Macdonald’s defense lacked a hunt-and-stick player of Smith’s caliber — there aren’t many in all of football — and he wasted no time showing what general manager Eric DeCosta bought with second- and fifth-round picks.
Smith added a terrific open-field tackle to prevent a big gain as the Saints moved downfield in the two-minute drill before halftime. He finished with five stops while playing less — 75.5% of the team’s defensive snaps — than he probably will after he has taken the next two weeks to nail down the particulars of the Macdonald’s defense.
“I’m going to get accustomed, and it’s going to be scary after I get it all down pat, so I’m excited,” he said afterward. “I love the way Mike calls the game, so I think there’s going to be so many great things in store for us.”
Many of us focused on what DeCosta did not do at the trade deadline, namely find a wide receiver to step in for Rashod Bateman, who was about to opt for season-ending foot surgery. But there wasn’t a receiver on the market who rated with Smith as a blue-chip talent, and it’s understandable that DeCosta thought an All-Pro linebacker would do more for his defense than a second-tier pass catcher would for his run-first offense. Both would have been nice, of course, but the Ravens could not afford such a shopping spree. At the very least, fans reared on Ray Lewis will delight in watching Smith for the next few months.
“We needed a guy like that, and I am so happy we were able to get him,” Houston said. “I think that was crazy for them [Chicago] to let him go. I think he is one of the best linebackers in the game and to add him to this defense, that’s scary.”
Morgan Moses has quietly given the Ravens exactly what they paid for.
A good, solid deal for a good, solid player. This was the general reaction when the Ravens signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal that was overshadowed by their splashier commitment to safety Marcus Williams and their disintegrating pursuit of edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.
Moses took some lumps early in the season, particularly for his role in the Ravens’ failed drive near the end of their loss to the Bills. But of late, he has reminded us just how valuable it is for the Ravens to have a trustworthy tackle to pair with Ronnie Stanley.
Though Moses cannot match the preternaturally smooth Stanley as a pass protector, he has dominated as a run blocker the last two weeks, hauling his 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame in front of Jackson and running back Kenyan Drake as they’ve probed the edges. He has played a major role as the Ravens have used their ground attack to put games away — they’ve rushed for 150 yards in eight straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in the NFL over the last 40 seasons. He’s an above-average right tackle over the long haul, better than that on his best days.
The Ravens never sorted out their offensive line after Stanley proved unable to go last season, and Jackson gradually lost confidence as a result. They turned to Moses, who has not missed a game since 2014, for peace of mind. You get what you pay for.
Week 11
Panthers at Ravens
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Fairground ride horror as a 13-year-old boy is thrown from a high-speed carousel in the Philippines
Fairground ride horror as a 13-year-old boy is thrown from a high-speed carousel in the Philippines and crashes into a steel pole and loses a LUNG
- Mark Fajardo, 13, was on the ‘wave swinger’ attraction in the Philippines
- The ride began to accelerate and onlookers noticed the high speed
- But it turned to terror when Mark was sent flying from his seat
- He lost a lung in hospital due to the impact and was seriously injured
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
This is the horrifying moment a boy was thrown off a high-speed carousel in the Philippines, crashed into a steel pole and lost a lung.
Mark Fajardo, 13, was on the “wave swinger” attraction during Halloween celebrations in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan province in the Philippines on November 1.
The ride began to accelerate and onlookers cheered, noticing the high speed of the carousel.
However, the jubilant screams were replaced by screams of terror when, moments later, Mark was sent flying from his seat and crashing into a set of steel gratings with a loud crash.
Mark Fajardo, 13, and other youngsters spin on the “wave swinger” attraction during Halloween festivities in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan province in the Philippines on November 1. He was sent flying from his seat and smashed into a set of steel gratings. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
Mark survived, but his family said he had to undergo a pneumonectomy to remove one of his lungs due to the impact.
Holidaymakers rushed the unconscious boy to hospital as he had been seriously injured.
Mark survived, but his family said he had to undergo a pneumonectomy to remove one of his lungs due to the impact.
The teenager’s mother, Marivic Fajardo, said: ‘Doctors told me he needs to be careful as he only has one lung left.
“I hope the operators won’t make up stories. They blame my son, saying he took the lock away. Why would he do that when the ride was going so fast?
The teenager’s mother, Marivic Fajardo, said: ‘Doctors told me he needs to be careful as he only has one lung left’
Police Major General Ria Tacderan, Pangasinan Police Public Information Officer, said officers are currently investigating the ride. Pictured: Mark in hospital
Police Major General Ria Tacderan, Pangasinan Police Public Information Officer, said officers are currently investigating the ride.
The policeman said: “Our problem now is to see if anyone is monitoring or checking the rides before they are used.”
The Wave Swinger attraction has been suspended while investigations are ongoing.
Police said the fairground is licensed and operating legally, but the document could be revoked if security breaches are proven.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
2022 election results: Live updates as House and Senate races could affect balance of power
WASHINGTON– The 2022 midterm elections promise to be a historic and defining moment in American politics.
Democrats currently have little control over the US Congress, and Republicans are hoping to make big gains to win back power.
The outcome of this election will not only determine the future of congressional scrutiny, but also the outlook for the rest of President Joe Biden’s agenda while in office.
Stream ABC News’ live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the media player above.
Latest headlines and election results live
- In the Senate, 21 Republican seats and 14 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight predicting the race is tied.
- In the House, 213 Republican seats and 222 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight predicting Republicans will take control.
- Several of the 36 governorships up for election could change hands, with FiveThirtyEight projecting Massachusetts and Maryland to topple the Democrat and Nevada, Wisconsin and possibly Oregon to topple the Republican.
- Abortion is on the ballot in five states, and five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana.
MORE: The importance of the 2022 midterm elections
US Senate
What’s at stake
In the Senate, 21 Republican seats and 14 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight projecting that the balance of power is currently a draw.
While the Senate could swing back and forth after the midterm elections, the majority party is still likely to have the thinnest margins. That means Biden will be able to find a little more common ground there, no matter who is in charge. Much of Biden’s legislative achievements in office have been the byproduct of bipartisan negotiations in the Senate.
WATCH: The battle for control of Congress a major focus of the 2022 election
Still, a Republican-led Senate could pass bills sent from a GOP house, putting political pressure on Biden. And the GOP would regain control of the committees and, with it, the power to investigate and control the administration.
Key races
- Pennsylvania: Democrats are hoping to clinch the seat of incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey. But polls show a close race between Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a famous heart surgeon.
- Georgia: In another close race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for a full six-year term against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Walker’s abortion controversy, however, may affect her chances of winning.
- Nevada: Republicans have four main pick-up opportunities — and right now, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat looks like one of their best moves. Polls show her trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general.
American house
What’s at stake
In the House, 213 Republican seats and 222 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight predicting Republicans will take control.
SEE ALSO: What to expect on election night
The Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have held a majority since 2018, when they took control in President Donald Trump’s first midterm election. Republicans could retake the House if they get just five seats in dozens of competitive districts, and they’re trying to win dozens.
History also gives Republicans reason for optimism. In the modern era, the party that holds the White House has lost congressional seats in virtually every midterm election of the president’s first term.
If the Republicans win the House on November 8, the GOP caucus will elect a new chair and take power on January 3, 2023. They will lead each committee and decide which bills will be introduced in the House.
Governor races
What’s at stake
Several of the 36 governorships up for election could change hands, with FiveThirtyEight projecting Massachusetts and Maryland to topple the Democrat and Nevada, Wisconsin and possibly Oregon to topple the Republican.
Voting measures
Abortion is on the ballot in five states, and five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana.
Abortion
Voters in a handful of states will weigh in on abortion in this year’s election following the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to the states.
MORE: Michigan, 4 other states have abortion on the ballot
California, Michigan and Vermont ask voters if they want to establish a right to abortion, while Kentucky asks if its constitution should be amended to say there is no such right. abortion or government funding for it.
Montana is asking voters if they should demand medical care and treatment for infants born alive after an attempted abortion.
Recreational Cannabis
Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election.
Five states are considering whether or not to approve recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots to amend their constitutions and legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Bans across the country have steadily declined in the decade since Colorado and Washington approved recreational cannabis. Even some states in the Deep South have given the green light to medical marijuana.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Senator Ted Cruz hit with a can of beer during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade
The 2022 World Series-winning Houston Astros are widely considered to have one of the best pitching rotations in Major League Baseball this season, but that was a beer can thrown at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz by one of their fans who may end up being the most controversial. .
The incident happened during the World Series victory parade on Monday afternoon as tens of thousands of Houston Astros fans lined Smith Street in downtown Houston to celebrate the newly crowned champions . Cruz, who rode in the back of a Humvee while waving to the gathered crowd, was struck by a beer can as he drove along the parade route, according to the Houston Police Department.
“A 33-year-old man threw a can of beer at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz while the senator was on a tank in the 2400 block of Smith St,” the Houston Police Department confirmed in a social media statement. following the incident. “Nearby HPD officers arrested the man without further incident.”
The Houston Police Department said Cruz was struck in the head and neck and did not require medical attention after being struck.
Cruz, who was inundated with boos – along with other politicians – from the crowd as he passed, tweeted a video of the incident along with a statement about the assault.
“As always, I’m grateful to the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Cruz said. “I’m also grateful that the clown who threw his White Claw got a noodle for an arm.”
The 33-year-old suspect was apprehended immediately after he allegedly threw the can at Cruz and was taken to jail where he will face assault charges, according to the Houston Police Department. His name and booking photo will be released once formal charges are filed.
Cruz wasn’t the only politician to take part in the Astros’ victory parade. U.S. Representatives Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were also riding the Humvee with Senator and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick was in a vehicle ahead of them while U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind the one Cruz was riding on.
The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series at home at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night after beating the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 and winning the World Series four games to two. It is their second World Series title in six years and the first since 2017.
ABC News
News
Ravens move past Saints on ‘MNF’ for third straight win
NEW ORLEANS — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn’t need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome.
Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go along with his third straight game with multiple sacks, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
Jackson had a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans (3-6) with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and showcasing a range of jump cuts and spinning moves while helping Baltimore (6-3) win their third straight and stay atop the AFC North, one game ahead of Cincinnati.
“The human will cannot bear any more. It was just beating in and out,” Drake said. “That’s exactly what this team is doing – continuing to wear down teams and grind them down with four quarterbacks of football.
“If you can withstand that, more power to you, but more often than not we’re going to win this battle,” Drake said.
The Saints entered the game with a chance to draw a three-way tie atop the anemic NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Instead, they were outscored by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards.
The Ravens converted nine of 15 third downs for 319 yards. The Saints were 3 of 11 on third down and finished with a minimum of 243 yards and 13 first downs. Baltimore possessed the ball for 37:47.
“They beat us in a lot of different areas,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “Time of possession is a factor in all phases of the game. And so we didn’t do a good job on third down in either aspect, offensively or defensively.
Andy Dalton passed for 210 yards and New Orleans’ only touchdown to tight end Juwan Johnson, who entered as the game was virtually out of reach in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara was limited to 62 yards from scrimmage, his lowest production in five games.
“We just got beaten up,” Dalton said, adding that Baltimore “deserved to win this one. They chased us.
Dalton was sacked four times and his interception came on a pass from Brent Urban. The game set up Drake’s second TD.
Baltimore’s defense smothered New Orleans’ first four possessions, limiting the Saints to 13 games combined.
Consequently, the stamina of the New Orleans defense was tested as the unit faced the elusive Jackson for 19:31 of the first half. Baltimore’s QB star didn’t let that time go to waste.
“Traditionally you cover for 3-4 seconds and the game is over,” Saints safety Tyrann Matheiu said. “But a guy like that is a 7, 8, 9 second cover.”
While rolling right, Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely executing a flag pattern for 24 yards to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Jackson orchestrated a 12-play, 81-yard drive in which he ran for gains of 7, 16 and 12 yards. Drake capped it off by running into the end zone virtually untouched from one yard out for a 14-0 lead.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh recalled shaking his head on the sideline, impressed with Jackson’s displays of explosiveness and agility.
“I don’t take it for granted,” Harbaugh said. “I think I said, ‘Wow,’ a few times. Lamar plays on a different level. You can’t just look at passing stats.
The Saints didn’t enter the board until Wil Lutz’s field goal as time expired in the half – a few plays after Dalton knocked down open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone.
New York Post
Price of Australia’s derelict submarine deal revealed – RT World News
SBFC Finance files documents for Rs 1,600 Crore IPO (public offering)
Chainlink Proof of Reserve Provides Enhanced Protections for Crypto Ecosystem
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints
Fairground ride horror as a 13-year-old boy is thrown from a high-speed carousel in the Philippines
2022 election results: Live updates as House and Senate races could affect balance of power
Senator Ted Cruz hit with a can of beer during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade
Ravens move past Saints on ‘MNF’ for third straight win
Crypto Exchange Coinmetro Seeks US And Europe Expansion Amid Bearish Market
Mitch McConnell “Won’t Own Me”
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data