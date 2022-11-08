Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.) worked harder than most of her colleagues to get Republican nominee Herschel Walker of Georgia elected to the Senate. He is puzzled for Walker on several occasions; he’s been on Fox News more than once to boost Walker, including appearing on a “town hall” program hosted by Sean Hannity that amounted to little more than extended campaign advertising. And he was there Monday night, helping to make a last ditch push for voters to turn themselves in.
News
Puerto Rico’s statehood would dilute whose power exactly, Senator Graham?
Graham is keen for Republicans to regain a majority in the House and clearly sees Georgia’s swing seat both as an instrument of that effort and as a place where he can wield some influence. After all, he represents the state just across the northeast border from Georgia.
Speaking on Monday night, Graham indirectly revealed that his embrace of Walker wasn’t really about the contestant himself. It seems pretty clear that Graham would have pushed just as hard for just about anyone who would appear on Georgia’s ballot ahead of “(R)”. After all, consider the warning he offered about the never-so-realistic idea that Democrats would push to grant statehood to two places that lack representation.
“Does anyone need DC and Puerto Rico to be a state?” he asked the crowd at the Walker rally, producing a chorus of “Nos” in response.
“It dilutes our power,” Graham acknowledged.
A candid assessment. Also an assessment worth analyzing, given the unclear antecedent: dilute whose Powerful?
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
By now you are no doubt aware that the Senate distributes power unevenly. There are about 600,000 people in Wyoming, a population that gets 2% of the nation’s senators. There are about 40 million people in California, a population that is granted 2% of the nation’s senators. California gets more than 50 voting seats in the House, or more than 12% of the total vote in that chamber. Wyoming gets one-fifth of 1% of the House vote. But in the Senate? They are peers.
This benefits the Republicans. There are plenty of rural states that have two senators, and rural states tend to vote more heavily Republican. Thus, 2% of the Wyoming Senate are Republicans and 2% of the California Senate are Democrats. The fifth of 1% of the Wyoming House is also Republican; California’s 12% are more than 80% Democrats.
Defenders of the system, also generally Republicans, insist that it is necessary to protect the nation’s cohesion. If Wyoming didn’t have the right to speak in Congress afforded by its two Senate seats, the argument goes, why would it choose to stay in the United States just to be ruled by coastal Democrats?
Of course, this argument largely depends on arbitrary decisions as to where the status lines were drawn. Do you know why the Dakotas provide four Republicans in the Senate? Because the region was split into two separate states upon admission to the United States to have twice as many senators. If we divide California into four states, three of which are heavily Democratic, it’s reasonable to assume that the answer would not be: Well, that gives the Republican-voting “state” more of a say in national politics.
It’s the natural way to read Graham’s comments, of course: Adding DC and Puerto Rico means adding new states that he says would simply send more Democrats to the Senate. Sure, DC is more populous than Vermont or Wyoming, but giving DC statehood adds Democrats and therefore dilutes Republican power. Republican power that depends on things like splintering the Dakotas at first rate.
Puerto Rico, by the way, is more populated than 20 States. There are more inhabitants than Nevada, Arkansas or Iowa. But he has no say at all in the vote for president or in the Senate. It just needs to be governed by coastal Democrats…and inland Republicans.
Let’s assume for the moment that Graham’s assumption is correct and that doing the states of DC and Puerto Rico would simply give the Democrats four more senators. Currently, with a 50-50 Senate, 186 million Americans are represented by Democrats and 145 million by Republicans (dividing the population of a state between the two parties where Senate representation is split) . That’s 3.7 million people represented by each Democratic senator and 2.9 million by Republican. If there were suddenly 54 Democrats and we added the unrepresented populations of DC and Puerto Rico to the total, each Democratic senator now represents 3.5 million people – still more than 20% more than the number represented by each republican.
Even putting that aside, the assumption is not correct. Like DC, Puerto Rico has non-voting representation in the House. The island’s current resident commissioner (as the seat is called) is Jenniffer González – a public official aligned with the Republican Party. Ten years ago, the island’s governor was affiliated with the GOP. The idea that the two senators from Puerto Rico would be Republicans is difficult to defend.
It’s impossible not to point out that DC and Puerto Rico are strongly non-white. DC has a lower percentage of non-Hispanic whites than all but three states; Puerto Rico’s percentage is lower than the 50 states and DC. But again, remember that Puerto Rico has more people than a number of these other states.
We can put a finer point on this. Graham and the crowd at that Walker rally think neither DC nor Puerto Rico should be represented in the Senate, and Graham worries — despite Puerto Rico’s history of Republican votes — that “their” power would be diluted. if these territories became States. . A power that already weighs heavily in favor of the GOP, apparently because it is necessary to maintain a cohesive nation.
You can draw your own conclusions from Graham’s comments.
washingtonpost
News
Ukraine Prez Zelensky calls for ‘unshakeable unity’ with US until peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to remain united ahead of the midterm elections. AP file
New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to stay united and on the same page, as questions emerged over American support for his country after midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.
“I ask you to maintain unshakeable unity, as it is now, until the very day we hear all those important words that we dream of… Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to victory,” he said in a recorded speech as he received the American Medal of Freedom.
After the Russia-Ukraine war that erupted earlier this year, the UK and US led the Western world to impose sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked aggression in parts of the Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine in providing weapons and financial support to repel the invasion of Moscow, encouraged voters to support Democrats in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.
If the two return, Biden would be left isolated, calling into question the strong and continued US support for Kyiv.
“As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As was the case in previous years, we felt divided on whether we would ever be able to hold together,” Zelensky said.
“But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and erase Ukraine from the face of the earth, we immediately united and we continue to keep this unity,” the Ukrainian president said.
The United States Congress had committed $40 billion for Ukraine in May with cross-party support for the war-torn country and Ukraine’s defense minister on Monday earlier this week thanked the United States. United after Kyiv received more air defense systems to confront Russia.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Dozens of US students will reappear on exam as answer sheets ‘fly off the truck’
More than 50 high school students in the United States may have to retake the Academic Assessment Test (SAT) after their test papers flew out of a United Parcel Service truck as they were being transported to verification.
The SAT exams that El Paso High School students took on Oct. 27 were lost in transit after being submitted to UPS, the school district confirmed in a statement to The Washington Post Saturday. El Paso Independent School District staff members have retrieved all but 55 response documents, spokeswoman Liza Rodriguez said in a statement, adding that the district is working with the College Board to “determine an appeal” for students who have been affected.
Freddy Chavez, a senior at El Paso High School, said The New York Times, “I was coming back from the gym on Mesa Street, and all of a sudden I saw a bunch of newspapers all over the place. I really didn’t think about it until a few days later, when I I heard rumors that these were actually SATs. I immediately connected the dots.
According The New York Times, the students were called to a meeting during the last period on Wednesday and announced the news: the SAT tests they took on October 27 would not be marked because they had been stolen from a UPS truck carrying them. Instead of using their results to finalize their college applications, students are expected to retake the often harrowing test instead.
United Parcel Service is still investigating, but was quick to admit its mistake.
“We have apologized to the school and apologize to the students,” UPS said in a statement.
“The driver’s actions in this instance are not representative of UPS protocols and practices, and we have discussed this with him. Delivering on our service commitments safely and reliably is UPS’s first priority.”
Featured Video of the Day
Video: Drunk Driver’s SUV killer stunt in Gurugram kills 1
ndtv
News
Philadelphia says it will delay counting thousands of paper ballots.
The Philadelphia agency that oversees the elections said it would delay counting thousands of ballots after polls closed Tuesday night because of a lawsuit that accused it of being open to double counting.
Philadelphia city commissioners voted 2-1 in a special early morning meeting to reinstate a process called “Pollbook Reconciliation,” which is designed to eliminate the duplication of in-person votes and those already cast by correspondence or correspondence.
The decision will delay the vote count in one of the nation’s most contested battleground states, where Democratic nominee John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in what polls show as a Senate race. very tight.
The decision stems from a lawsuit filed Oct. 27 by a conservative legal defense group, Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, which was established in July by prominent Republicans, including former attorney general William P. Barr and Karl Rove, the political strategist and former aide to President George W. Bush.
The lawsuit challenged the election committee’s decision to forego the reconciliation process, which the commissioners said was no longer necessary because other measures to detect duplicate ballots were in place. Officials said the reconciliation found no duplicate votes in the last three elections.
But the lawsuit argued that the process garnered 40 double votes in the 2020 presidential election and that the increase in mail-in voting in recent years has made it more necessary, not less.
A Pennsylvania Common Pleas court had ruled on Monday that the Election Commission did not have to reinstate the reconciliation process, saying it was too close to Election Day to make such a major change. But the judge, Anne Marie Coyle, strongly criticized the council’s decision, saying the commissioners’ decision ‘did not take into account the harm to the public perception of our electoral process’ that their decision to abandon the process could cause .
Seth Bluestein, one of the three commissioners, said after the vote that the decision would mean that around 15,000 to 30,000 paper ballots would not be counted on election night so officials could ensure that he there is no double counting.
He said Philadelphia was the only county in Pennsylvania to be targeted by the lawsuit.
“The ballots we received after the latest updates to the poll books will not be counted tonight while we reconcile in-person voting with returned ballots to ensure there are no of double voting from someone voting by mail,” he said.
Bluestein said no other county in Pennsylvania is reconciling poll records because there have been no double votes in the past three elections.
“The procedure, which delays the counting of some ballots, is no longer necessary as poll workers and voters have become accustomed to voting by mail,” he said.
—Jon Hurdle and Michael Wines
nytimes
News
Voters go to the polls with concerns about the economy, immigration and crime
Richard Edwards walked out of his polling place in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and hoping for a strong Republican presence in races across the country.
Mr Edwards, 56, who works in the energy industry, said he voted ‘pretty much straight Republican’. Like many voters, his main concerns in this election are taxes, immigration and crime.
While he said he was excited by former President Donald Trump’s expected announcement next week of another White House bid, Mr Edwards said his focus right now was more on the GOP takeover of Congress.
“I’m more excited to see what happens nationally – do we flip the four Senate seats that are sort of at stake, how does this all play out,” he said of the republicans.
Electoral integrity is also on his mind. He said he thinks the GOP nationwide has recently taken more steps to guard against voter fraud.
“Nationally, it will be interesting to see how many shenanigans are out there,” Mr. Edwards said. “It looks like the Republicans are better prepared this time for all of that. I mean, the Democratic machines are as corrupt as anything.
In Anne Arundel County, where Annapolis is located, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a margin of about 57% to 43%.
Another voter at the same polling place in Annapolis, Maurice Jenkins, 35, said he was an independent and was concerned about term limits.
Anne Arundel has a ballot question on whether to limit county council members to three four-year terms.
“I don’t like career politicians, they should have term limits,” said Mr Jenkins, who is an HVAC technician. “The president is four, twice, and Congress should be at most four. [terms]. That way the older generation has to train someone new to get new blood, and that way we don’t have the same people doing the same things, doing nothing.
Mr Jenkins said he too had voted for “a lot of Republicans” this year.
“A lot of their views actually align with what I believe in,” he said. “Inflation is really bad right now. Hopefully it will get better.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Gophers football: Trends emerging in bowl projections after win over Nebraska guarantees a spot
The Gophers are headed to a bowl game; that became a lock when Minnesota reached the required six wins with their 20-13 comeback victory over Nebraska on Saturday.
The uncertainly lies in where the Gophers will end up playing come late December or early January. That has shifted by the week, and sometimes wildly, as the Pioneer Press has tracked 10 projections since after Week 8’s games on Oct. 25.
Among 10 national projections, the most-popular destination this week is Minnesota going to the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Five outlets picked that location (CBS, The Athletic, The Action Network, Athlon and USA Today).
The current runner-up pick after Week 10’s games is either the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte or the Music City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. There were two picks apiece for those bowls: ESPN, which has two pickers, took Music City; Sporting News and 247 Sports each had Mayo.
Last week, Music City and Mayo were tied for the top selection, with three picks apiece.
Those weren’t the only shifts. After one pick in each of the past two weeks, no prognosticator is guessing the Gophers are headed to the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. If that holds up, few people wearing maroon and gold will be sad about that after appearances there in 2015 and 2018.
The only constant has been one pick for Minnesota to go to the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl) on Monday, Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Gophers’ Week-By-Week Bowl Projections
The number of national projections for Minnesota to go to certain bowl games this winter:
Pinstripe Bowl: 4, 2, 5
Mayo Bowl: 4, 3, 2
Music City Bowl: 0, 3, 2
ReliaQuest Bowl: 1, 1, 1
Quick Lane Bowl: 1, 1, 0
News
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will co-star on The Crew. This is not an exercise
Watch out people! Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space for the first time in a film titled The crew. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Marriage(which also included Kareena Kapoor, as well as Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania). The film would be set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. The crew will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
Announcing his association with the project, Tabu wrote in an Instagram post, “Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Filming begins February 2023.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor teased her Instafam with an update on the project and she wrote, “It’s been three years, we missed you. But I think all the time was worth it. Can’t wait to tell stories again. Something happens.”
Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on her new project and told news agency PTI that she’s reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a movie and it’s not the second installment of Veere Di Marriage. “I’m making a movie with Rhea. It’s not Veere 2 . This is the story of three women. It will be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story,” the actress told PTI news agency.
In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddhawhich is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kriti Sanon awaits the release of Bhediyawhile Tabu will next be seen in Drishyam 2. She featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year.
Featured Video of the Day
Govinda Airport Logs
ndtv
Puerto Rico’s statehood would dilute whose power exactly, Senator Graham?
Ukraine Prez Zelensky calls for ‘unshakeable unity’ with US until peace
“The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association Will Champion the Sector Across Key Markets”
Dozens of US students will reappear on exam as answer sheets ‘fly off the truck’
Philadelphia says it will delay counting thousands of paper ballots.
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
Voters go to the polls with concerns about the economy, immigration and crime
Gophers football: Trends emerging in bowl projections after win over Nebraska guarantees a spot
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will co-star on The Crew. This is not an exercise
Supply Reaches All-Time High HODLing Levels
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data