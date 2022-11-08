Puerto Rico’s statehood would dilute whose power exactly, Senator Graham?

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to stay united and on the same page, as questions emerged over American support for his country after midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.

“I ask you to maintain unshakeable unity, as it is now, until the very day we hear all those important words that we dream of… Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to victory,” he said in a recorded speech as he received the American Medal of Freedom.

After the Russia-Ukraine war that erupted earlier this year, the UK and US led the Western world to impose sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked aggression in parts of the Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine in providing weapons and financial support to repel the invasion of Moscow, encouraged voters to support Democrats in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.

If the two return, Biden would be left isolated, calling into question the strong and continued US support for Kyiv.

“As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As was the case in previous years, we felt divided on whether we would ever be able to hold together,” Zelensky said.

“But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and erase Ukraine from the face of the earth, we immediately united and we continue to keep this unity,” the Ukrainian president said.

The United States Congress had committed $40 billion for Ukraine in May with cross-party support for the war-torn country and Ukraine’s defense minister on Monday earlier this week thanked the United States. United after Kyiv received more air defense systems to confront Russia.

