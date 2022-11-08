News
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson takes fifth place in NFL history in rushing yards by a quarterback – Reuters
It was an eventful Monday night for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After throwing his 100th career touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints, Jackson moved up to fifth in NFL history in rushing yards. by a quarterback.
In just 66 games, Jackson has rushed for 4,253 yards and counts, passing Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Only Russell Wilson (4,802), Randall Cunningham (4,928), Cam Newton (5,628) and Michael Vick (6,109) have more, and each has played at least 148 games.
According ESPN statistics and informationJackson is the second player in NFL history to record 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns before turning 26, joining Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
Playing without top receiver Rashod Bateman, star tight end Mark Andrews and running backs Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins, Jackson took the offense early against the Saints. He hit rookie tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on a designed rollout and nearly connected with Josh Oliver for another score in the third quarter, but the ball was thrown lightly behind the tight end.
Jackson started 12-for-20 for 133 yards and had eight carries for 52 yards as the Ravens led 17-6 late in the third quarter.
This story can be updated.
()
Check out Vikings’ new life of the party: quarterback Kirk Cousins, aka ‘Kirko Chainz’
On Sunday, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was big on social media. On Monday, he moved on to national media.
After Minnesota won 20-17 at Washington on Sunday, videos on social media showed Cousins celebrating like perhaps he never has. On the team flight back to Minnesota, he took off his shirt and wore seven or eight chains from teammates around his neck. That led to Monday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” and on the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 during Baltimore’s game at New Orleans.
“I’ve heard Kirko Chainz, I’ve heard Kirk Thuggins,” Cousins told McAfee about nicknames he has been given.
It all started after a 28-25 win over New Orleans in London on Oct. 2, when on the flight home Cousins was captured on video wearing tackle Christian Darrisaw’s diamond-encrusted chain. But he really topped himself on the latest flight, which came after Cousins emerged victorious in first return to Washington, where he played from 2012-17.
“It was lit,” Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans said of Cousins’ latest antics. “Kirk was turning me up. He was turning all us up with all the chains. I just enjoyed that. He’s not afraid of doing that. I like that a lot.”
On the trip home from London, cornerback Kris Boyd placed Darrisaw’s chain around Cousins’ neck. Evans figured it likely was Boyd who got Cousins to go shirtless.
“I wasn’t up there when it first happened, but I’m sure it was probably Kris Boyd because he’s always talking about it,” Evans said. “It had to be Kris Boyd.”
McAfee, a former NFL punter, joked with Cousins that he showed an “eight-pack” when he took off his shirt, and Cousins didn’t disagree.
“I have always been absolutely strapped,” Cousins said lightheartedly.
The Vikings are a very loose bunch after winning their sixth straight game to raise their record to 7-1. Heading into Sunday’s game at 6-2 Buffalo, they’re off to their best start since the 2009 team was 7-1.
“We have a lot of guys on this team that love to play this game but they also like to have fun,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “So when we can combine the two and go win on the road, which is not easy in this league, then to be able to have some fun while we do that … I think it’s awesome. And then seeing Kirko Chainz up there with all the chains on and his shirt off, it just kind of shows that we can just be ourselves on the team.”
It’s a side of Cousins that hasn’t been shown much. Then again, in his first four seasons with the Vikings, the team made the playoffs just once and won one playoff game. And Cousins has taken added heat due to his huge contracts with the Vikings.
Now, though, the Vikings are winning and Cousins has appeared much more relaxed under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell than he was under previous coach Mike Zimmer. And O’Connell had no issues with Cousins’ latest celebration on the plane.
“It’s those moments he can let loose a little bit and just enjoy time with your teammates,” O’Connell said. “I definitely enjoy seeing Kirk enjoying himself like that. Because a special part about it is, his teammates know what he pours into it each and every week. … He’s definitely allowed to enjoy it.”
There was plenty for Cousins to enjoy at FedEx Field on Sunday, when he completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. After the game, he yelled in the locker room, “You Like That?!” That has been his catch phrase since he first uttered it after a 2015 Washington win at FedEx Field.
Now, one big question is what Cousins might do during his next plane celebration. He discussed that with McAfee, who suggested he get his own chain.
“I think that’s the natural next step,” Cousins said. “I think more chains is natural. At some point, when you’re wearing like seven or eight and your shirt’s off, I don’t know really know where it goes from here unless I go get my own. We’ve got a lot more away games, so if win one of these away games, I just don’t know where to take it from here. So natural next step would be to get my own.”
Ted Cruz attacked: Video shows hard seltzer water can be thrown at US senator behind Dan Patrick during Houston Astros parade
Houston, TX — While there was indeed rejoicing and celebration in the streets of Texas on Monday, the Astros’ World Series parade was not without its downsides.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who resides in Houston, was the target of a hard can of seltzer thrown down the parade route.
Cruz was a participant at the event and aboard a Humvee when the can was thrown. Video obtained by our sister station, KTRK, shows the incident happened outside a liquor store.
SEE ALSO | Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines on Twitter
The Houston Police Department has confirmed an arrest related to what it calls an assault.
“HPD made one arrest during today’s Victory Parade. A 33-year-old man threw a can of beer at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz while the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. Beer can hit the senator in the chest/neck. The senator did not require medical attention,” the HPD tweeted. “Nearby HPD officers arrested the man without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges.”
Police said the man’s name and booking photo will be released once formal charges are filed.
Cruz tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement while poking fun at the person who threw what the senator confirmed was hard seltzer.
RELATED | Texas Senator Ted Cruz Calls 2015 Supreme Court Same-Sex Marriage Ruling ‘Clearly Wrong’
“As always, I’m grateful to the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also grateful that the clown who threw his white claw got a noodle for an arm,” Cruz said. tweeted Monday afternoon.
Unlike Jeremy Peña and his Astros teammates, Cruz was a lightning rod of boos at times during the parade. He was not the only lawmaker to participate.
US Representatives Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were on the Humvee with the senator. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was in a vehicle in front, and U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind Cruz’s.
Suspect in deadly wrong-way crash near Hudson says drinking and driving was for ‘freedom’
HUDSON, Wis. — An Alexandria, Minn., woman is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after allegedly causing a four-car crash that left a man dead on Oct. 30.
Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, has been charged in St. Croix County with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.
The first charge holds a maximum penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine, while the second and third charges hold a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.
The charges stem from a crash in which Pospisil is alleged to have been under the influence when she drove her vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-94 in St. Croix County near Hudson, the criminal complaint reads.
Mark Filbrandt, a 54-year-old musician from Robbinsdale, was killed in the crash.
Pospisil and the occupants of the other vehicles did not have any visible injuries at the scene of the crash, the complaint reads.
Filbrandt was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was hit head-on by Pospisil’s, the complaint reads.
An officer on the scene noted that Pospisil had slurred speech and a difficult time keeping her balance, and found an empty bottle of vodka on the floor of her vehicle, the complaint reads.
According to the criminal complaint, Pospisil admitted she had been drinking after a wedding, and tests revealed her blood-alcohol content to be 0.218, which is more than two and a half times Wisconsin’s legal limit of .08.
In an interview with police, Pospisil said she has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and that her drinking and driving on the day in question was for “freedom,” and compared it to a relapse, the complaint reads.
She also stated she was an alcoholic and had no memory of driving the wrong way on the interstate, the complaint reads.
The first thing Pospisil said she remembered after the crash was EMTs pulling her from the vehicle and police reading her the Miranda rights, the complaint reads.
She was also “shocked” when it was revealed to her that Filbrandt died in the crash, the complaint reads.
This is not the first time Pospisil has been involved in a drunken driving crash. Last year, she was convicted of a third-degree DWI in Douglas County District Court after she allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign in Brandon on Jan. 13, according to court documents.
Another third-degree DWI charge and a charge of criminal vehicular operation were dismissed.
Pospisil’s blood-alcohol content was 0.298 in the Brandon crash, court documents read.
Pospisil’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28 in St. Croix County. She currently is in the St. Croix County Jail.
Biden, indifferent to bipartisan grumbling over Ukraine aid, won’t back down from ‘blank cheque’ for war
The White House said Monday that US support for Ukraine would remain unwavering regardless of which party takes control of Congress after Tuesday’s midterm elections.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that despite recent questions raised by members of both parties about the “blank cheque” for military and economic aid to Kyiv, Ms. Biden remains confident that future aid will continue to enjoy broad bipartisan support.
“We are confident that United States support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unwavering,” she said. “That’s what we believe and that’s how we see it going forward.”
The Biden administration has gone to great lengths in recent weeks to reassure Ukraine that US aid will not dry up after the midterms.
Last week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where he announced the administration’s latest $400 million security assistance package. and pledged continued support “to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.”
Yet rifts have emerged in both parties in Congress over unlimited support for the war effort against Russia.
SEE ALSO: White House reassures voters after Kremlin-linked contractor admits Russia interfered in election
In a letter last month, 30 House progressives urged Biden to push for peace talks in Ukraine, marking a sharp break within the president’s party over his strategy.
Lawmakers suggested Mr Biden would have strong Democratic support for Ukraine aid if he followed their advice, urging the president to ‘match the military and economic support that the United States has provided to Ukraine to a proactive diplomatic impulse”.
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat of Washington, later withdrew the letter under intense pressure from party leaders.
Across the aisle, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned in October that Congress would not provide a “blank check” to Ukraine if the GOP, as expected, wins. the majority on Tuesday.
Some Republicans are openly expressing skepticism about endless financial support for Kyiv, while Americans face growing economic uncertainty at home.
Mr Biden chastised the GOP for Mr McCarthy’s remarks, saying Republicans “don’t get it”.
“It’s much bigger than Ukraine,” he said. “It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious. »
Congress has approved more than $60 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine this year alone, with the 30 signatories to Monday’s letter among those backing the spending.
A majority of GOP lawmakers still support funding for Ukraine, despite the fact that 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate voted against a $40 billion aid package in May.
Police issue alert for missing teen from Blaine
Police have issued a missing person alert for a 16-year old girl who has been missing since last week.
In an alert shared by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police say Madison Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. Thursday. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Sellers was last seen in Minneapolis using public transportation in the Hiawatha area. She is known to frequent Roseville and Brooklyn Park.
Sellers is described as 5-foot-5 and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.
Mississippi governor responds to inquiry into Jackson water issues
JACKSON, miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released his response Monday to a congressional inquiry into the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state capital without running water for several days at the end of summer.
Reeves said Jackson received disproportionate funding for its water system based on the size of the city. He also said that local officials were only responsible for the water problems themselves.
“(M)y the administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water system upgrades have been in the past and will continue to be made available and distributed among over 1,100 Mississippi water systems on a race-neutral purpose and basis,” Republican Reeves said in a letter dated Oct. 31 to Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York.
The two Democrats sent Reeves a letter Oct. 17 asking for details about where Mississippi sent money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including “racial demographics and population size of each” community that received assistance. They also requested information on whether Jackson, who is 80% black, faced “heavy hurdles” to receive additional federal funds.
Comparing census data to recipients of state water loans, Reeves wrote “there is no evidence to suggest that there has been ‘underinvestment’ in the city or that it received disproportionately less than any other region of the state.” In 2021, Jackson accounted for 68% of all loans disbursed, Reeves wrote.
Mississippi received about $1.8 billion in ARPA money, and the legislature allocated $750 million in competitive grants for Mississippi water systems. Officials announced last week that they had approved Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help pay for seven water and sewer projects.
Thompson and Maloney said in a joint statement Monday that recent federal assistance to Jackson can be attributed to greater federal involvement. They said they received the governor’s letter on Monday.
“The Governor’s response to our letter is a clear recognition that the City of Jackson and its water systems are in desperate need of resources to provide clean water to residents of the city,” Thompson and Maloney said. “Democrats have embraced infrastructure funding for this specific purpose, and the Biden administration has orders in place to maximize the delivery of these resources to the communities that need them most — including Jackson — to overcome generational disinvestment in communities of color at all levels of government.
They also pointed to an ongoing EPA civil rights investigation into whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against Jackson in distributing water infrastructure funds.
Reeves wrote that Jackson’s tax collections increased from 2003 to 2020, but the numbers cited by the governor did not take into account declining purchasing power due to inflation. Reeves wrote that Jackson’s property tax collections were about $60 million in 2003 and $79 million in 2020. An inflation calculator shows that $60 million in 2003 would be worth about $84 million in 2020 – so while the numbers were up, purchasing power was down.
Reeves also wrote that Jackson’s sales tax collections increased over those years, but he did not mention that part of the increase was due to Jackson residents voting in 2014. to approve an additional 1% sales tax to help pay for infrastructure improvements.
“Enforcement efforts” against Jackson by federal regulators are evidence of the city’s mismanagement, he said.
In September, federal prosecutors threatened legal action if the city did not agree to negotiations related to its water supply system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said last week negotiations were continuing. While the EPA said current samples indicate Jackson’s water quality meets federal standards, testing is ongoing and legal action against the city is still possible.
Through a spokesperson, Lumumba declined to comment on the governor’s letter on Monday.
Jackson has had water issues for years, and the latest issues began in late August after heavy rains exacerbated problems at the main sewage treatment plant, leaving many patrons without running water. Jackson had previously been on a boil water advisory since late July because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people sick.
Reeves said the city has been unable to manage its billing system and hire enough qualified staff to manage the system.
Running water was restored within days and a boil water advisory was lifted in mid-September, but Thompson and Maloney’s letter to Reeves said “the plant’s infrastructure d city water remains tight and risks to Jackson residents persist.”
Thompson and Maloney said their letter marked “the start of a joint investigation” by House Homeland Security and Oversight and Reform Committees into the water crisis. If the Democrats lose their majority in the midterm elections, the investigation is unlikely to continue without bipartisan interest.
