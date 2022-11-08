Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

Newsletter Sign-Up
INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich’s attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.
The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
They come less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.
Colts officials have scheduled an evening news conference to address the decision.
Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school and he’s served most recently as a team consultant and ESPN commentator. He’s a member of Indy’s Ring of Honor, played a key role in helping reach an agreement to settle the 2011 NFL lockout and has been a fixture in the Indy community since his rookie season in 1999.
For the Colts (3-5-1), the past few weeks have been a whirlwind.
Reich announced he was benching 2016 league MVP and longtime veteran Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger two weeks ago.
Last Tuesday, Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was calling the plays. General manager Chris Ballard also sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo just before last week’s trade deadline.
Now Reich is out in the first midseason coaching change Irsay has made since taking over as owner 25 years ago.
“I think Frank’s an unbelievable football coach, I think he’s an unbelievable man,” said Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, the last head coach still left from the 2018 hiring class. “We all know what we sign up for, and this is the other side of it that’s probably not so … it’s difficult. You never want to see anybody lose their job.”
Irsay uncharacteristically declined to take questions following a dismal performance Sunday in which the Colts produced just 121 total yards and 43 net passing yards, the lowest single-game totals by Indy since 1997 against Seattle.
The Colts also went 0 for 14 on third downs, just the second time on record their conversion rate was 0.0%. They allowed nine sacks, the highest single-game total since October 2017, and only the second most in a game since 1981.
But it wasn’t just one game.
Indy has zero points on its opening possession this season and is the league’s only team to enter the fourth quarter trailing in every game in 2022. The result is a league-low 14.7 points per game. And with three straight losses, the Colts postseason hopes are fading.
The hope is that Saturday can find a solution to Indy’s most glaring problem, an offensive line that has allowed a league-high 35 sacks in nine games. It had been one of the league’s top units from 2018 through last season but has been in flux most of this season.
On Sunday, the Colts pulled right guard Matt Pryor and left tackle Dennis Kelly and replaced them with Will Fries and rookie Bernhard Raimann in yet another attempt to improve the pass protection.
“Jeff has been a beloved, integral member of our NFL family for nearly a decade,” ESPN said in a statement following the second announcement Monday. “When he came to us about this incredible opportunity he had with the Colts, we were thrilled for him and his family. We wish him the best of luck as he makes his NFL head coaching debut.”
As the season went on and the woes mounted, though, the growing pressure was evident on Reich’s face in recent weeks and in his shorter and quieter answers.
Even in the locker room, where Reich was respected and well liked, players seemed uneasy with so many changes.
Still, the players continued to express trust in Reich and Ballard making the right calls.
Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles — and after Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to coach Indy. Strangely, the Colts will face McDaniels in Las Vegas on Sunday.
“Frank’s a really good coach,” McDaniels said Monday. “He’s a great person and has done a lot of great things in our profession. I have a deep respect for him and what he does. It’s always tough to hear that.”
Reich took the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons and had them on the cusp of making it last season. But two inexplicable losses to close the season behind quarterback Carson Wentz, whom Reich lobbed to acquire in a trade, kept Indy out of the postseason.
Indy traded Wentz to Washington in March then acquired Ryan in a subsequent trade with Atlanta.
Reich also coached previously with the Arizona Cardinals and the then-San Diego Chargers after starting his coaching career working for the Colts and with Peyton Manning.
The longtime backup quarterback with the Buffalo Bills finished his first head coaching job with a 40-33-1 record. Reich is the second coach to be fired this season, joining Matt Rhule of Carolina.
Illinois voters will decide this November election on whether to amend the state’s constitution, which centers on workers’ rights.
Known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, or Amendment 1, voters will be asked if they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic well-being and security”. at work.”
The amendment follows the defeat of the Progressive Income Tax Amendment in the 2020 election.
Here’s what it is, who supports it, who opposes it, and what it would change.
The synopsis of the bill, as drawn up by the General Assembly, reads as follows:
“(The bill) proposes to amend the Bill of Rights section of the Illinois Constitution. Provides that employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively through representatives of their choice for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic well-being and workplace safety Provides that no law shall be passed that interferes with, denies, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours of work and other terms and conditions of employment and work safety in the workplace, including any law or ordinance prohibiting the performance or application of agreements between employers and trade union organizations representing employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment.
The amendment would specifically alter Article 1 of the state constitution, referred to in the synposis as the state’s “bill of rights.” This section essentially mirrors the US Constitution’s Bill of Rights, while also providing protections in other areas, including the prohibition of discrimination based on sex and discrimination based on physical or mental disabilities.
The amendment would also modify Article 7, which sets guidelines for the powers given to local governments under the constitution’s “home rule” provisions.
The measure would need 60% approval to pass and amend the state constitution.
Labor groups representing both public and private workers have broadly supported the measure, including the Chicago Teachers’ Union, the Illinois Chapter of the AFL-CIO and the SEIU.
Illinois Democrats, including Governor JB Pritzker, also voiced support for the amendment.
“Worker safety and economic security are a fundamental right of all workers, from domestic workers to medical doctors,” Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said in a statement. “Everyone deserves a safe workplace and economic security.”
Business groups including the Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Manufacturers Association have expressed opposition to the measure, as has the Illinois Republican Party as a whole, though some GOP lawmakers have expressed their support for the amendment.
Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch argues the measure would invest more political power in the leadership of unions and fail to deliver the income and job security gains that proponents of the amendment promised the workers.
The Illinois Policy Institute also argues that by giving public unions more power, state residents would be hit with higher property tax bills because of the additional benefits the amendment could potentially confer on unions. during collective bargaining.
Research by the IPI indicates that property tax bills could collectively increase by $2,100 over the next four years, although property tax rates have risen steadily in recent years, according to US Census data. Desk.
For all intents and purposes, the amendment will codify the right of workers to unionize into the state constitution.
It would also prohibit state governments from passing “right to work” laws, which are currently in effect in at least 27 US states.
According to Cornell Law, “A state that has a law prohibiting union security agreements is a so-called ‘right to work’ state.”
Illinois has a long history of labor organizing with effects reverberating across the country, dating back to the 19th century Haymarket affair and the Pullman strike, both in Chicago. And as some states in the United States have passed right-to-work laws in recent years – prohibiting joining a union or paying dues as a condition of employment – Illinois has again played a pivotal role in this national conversation. Learn more about the history of the proposed amendment here.
Amendment 1 would specifically add this language to Article I of the state constitution:
A – Employees have the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours and working conditions, and protecting their economic well-being and workplace safety. work. No law shall be passed that interferes with, denies or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours and other conditions of employment and about workplace safety, including any law or ordinance which prohibits the enforcement or application of agreements between employers and labor organizations that represent employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment.
B- The provisions of this section prevail over those of section 6 of article VII.
The General Assembly passed the amendment in 2021, setting the stage for it to appear on the ballot in November 2022.
The next step is in the hands of voters, and there are two ways for the amendment to become law in the state.
The first is if it receives the support of three-fifths of those who voted specifically on the amendment. If 1,000,000 people vote, but only 500,000 vote on the amendment, then 300,000 votes are needed to pass.
The other way involves the total number of votes cast in the election. If 1,000,000 voters vote and all make choices on the amendment, then the measure would need a simple majority to pass and become law.
If either of these things happen, it will become law quickly. Under the Illinois Constitution, the measure must be certified and declared passed by the State Board of Elections within 20 days of the election.
The annual United Nations climate conference which kicked off this week has produced dire warnings from world leaders that the planet will soon be in peril unless people start taking climate change more seriously.
White House climate czar Al Gore and UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered some of the most alarmist rhetoric among dignitaries who addressed the COP or summit. COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
“Our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator,” Mr. Guterres said. “This is the defining question of our time. This is the central challenge of our century. It is unacceptable, outrageous and self-defeating to put it on hold. »
Mr Gore accused world leaders of suffering from a ‘credibility problem’ because countries are ‘talking and we are starting to act, but we are not doing enough’. He urged leaders to “choose life over death” by ending the use of fossil fuels.
The conference will run until November 18 and will include a visit from President Biden later this week. Mr. Biden drew fierce condemnation from Republicans and the energy industry after he vowed to “drill no more” at a Monday night campaign event for New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Representative John Curtis of Utah, who leads the House Republican delegation to COP27, said the “pessimistic” language on climate change from Democrats and world leaders was “part of the problem” in trying to address the problem.
“The Democrats just spent hundreds of billions of dollars, and instead of going to the COP and saying, ‘Look at the progress we’ve made,’ they’re crying out loud and sad,” Curtis said. , who chairs the Conservative Climate Caucus, told The Washington Times.
Minnesota United acquired one young attacking player and traded away another with a similar profile during the MLS trade window Monday.
The Loons acquired 20-year-old wide attacking midfielder Cameron Dunbar from Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS draft and up to $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), if Dunbar meets certain performance-based metrics.
The Loons traded away 21-year-old central attacking midfielder Aziel Jackson to St. Louis City for $150,000 in GAM and up to $75,000 in additional GAM if Jackson meets certain performance-based metrics with the MLS expansion club.
“Given the two trades, I think we’ve upgraded the (midfielder) position,” Loons technical director Mark Watson told the Pioneer Press. “I think we got a player (Dunbar) who is a year younger that has first-team experience and has a really good track record when he goes down to the lower divisions to develop.”
Dunbar played in 18 MLS games in 2020-21. With L.A, Galaxy II, he scored 12 goals (three off penalty kicks) and had three assists in 2,856 minutes in USL Championship, a league considered above the level Jackson played in MLS NEXT Pro a year ago.
“(Dunbar) is a really good, young kid, and we think he fits the club ethos in terms of work ethic,” Watson said. “He’s a really good fit for our culture.”
The Loons leader sees Dunbar, who is right footed, having the ability to play in wide areas on both sides of the field at the MLS level.
“We see him as someone who is not penciled in to start right away, but a young hungry kid who deserves an opportunity,” Watson said. “We think the timing is right to add him to the group.”
The Loons acquired Jackson from New York Red Bulls in April 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft and no additional cost, so this move right now has a net positive. Jackson played only for the Loons developmental team, MNUFC2, in 2022, where he was named to MLS NEXT Pro’s Best XI with a league-high 70 key passes, 10 goals and seven assists.
MNUFC manager Adrian Heath expressed intrigue by Jackson’s upside, but also shared the midfielder needed to be more of a consistent professional.
Both the Dunbar and Jackson trades include clauses that if a transfer fee is paid for the player to go to a league outside MLS, 20 percent of the fee will go back to Galaxy and Loons, respectively. Dunbar will be a homegrown player, like Jackson was, and will occupy a spot lower on the roster.
MNUFC and St. Louis discussed a proposal that the new team wouldn’t take one of Minnesota’s unprotected players in Friday’s expansion draft, but it was not included in eventual deal, Watson said.
The Loons have submitted a list of 12 protected players which St. Louis City can’t take in Friday expansion draft. MLS will share the list of eligible players on Thursday.
St. Louis will make five picks, but can only select a single player from any one club. If Minnesota has a player taken, the franchise will receive $50,000 in GAM.
Q I bought a new 2022 Infiniti several months ago. The car has around 1600 miles. Recently the car horn started beeping low instead of loud. Took it to the dealer and the work order said, “Found low horn inoperative due to a break in the ground circuit, re-soldered to correct the problem.” My question is, will this repair be permanent or should the harness have been replaced?
A. I’m perfectly comfortable with soldering as a repair. A properly repaired circuit should be usable for the life of the car. Keep in mind that almost all electronics have a soldered joint.
Q After a cold start, my Lexus RX 350 is extremely noisy for the first ten minutes. It sounds like an old car tappet or valve noise – making this luxury vehicle sound like an old Singer sewing machine. Lexus says, “That’s how they all sound.” I find this very hard to believe, as the noise was not there when the car was new, but developed after around 8,000 miles. Will I have to live with this irritation for the next 17 months of the lease?
A. Years ago Lexus engines would make strange noises when cold and the problem was fixed with a technical service bulletin, but in my experience today the engines are pretty quiet. I would have the dealer explain what the noise is and compare the car to a similar make and model. Unfortunately, this may be an engine characteristic.
Q I recently took my car to a local auto repair shop for an oil change and the shop came up with some maintenance recommendations that I am now afraid I don’t need. I own a 2015 Acura with about 78,000 miles. Their recommendation was to have the power steering fluid and brake fluid swapped out, as they said the fluids seemed dirty. I agreed, but when the bill came to $327, I started to think maybe they just needed to make a sale. What I’m trying to confirm is whether their recommendation was necessary or not.
A. There is no specific recommendation from Acura to replace brake or power steering fluid as a routine service for the life of the car (although some Honda models do). If the fluid is dirty or contaminated, it certainly makes sense to change it, but it may not have been necessary. As a general rule, we at AAA recommend replacing brake fluid every three to five years.
Q A local Toyota dealer told me that a law prohibits a floor mat from being placed on top of a driver’s side mat. To protect my floor mats, I added some carpet remnants. They removed the carpet and I had to put it back. Do you know such a law?
A. Such a law does not exist. That said, one of the reasons some Toyota products may have had unintended acceleration issues years ago was because the floor mat was getting stuck above the gas pedal. This is why most car floor mats have anchor points. Personally, I would get rid of carpet scraps. If you are worried that the factory mats will get dirty during the winter, replace them with winter mats. Rubber winter mats are larger and have grooves to trap snow, water and sand.
Q If my Ford Taurus sits for three or four days, it won’t start. If I get a quick start, it kicks in right away. My battery and starter were fine and everything else was fine. Could it be a sensor or a fuel pump?
A. If the car starts suddenly and the battery is fully charged, I would look for an electrical problem. On certain Ford vehicles, the battery ground cable is known to cause intermittent no start issues. A technician equipped with a voltmeter will perform a “voltage drop” test to determine the cause of your car’s intermittent no-start issue.
John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Automotive Physician. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry and is an ASE Certified Master Technician. Email your question to [email protected] Listen to the Car Doctor podcast on johnfpaul.podbean.com.
Jonathan Isaac is eager to play again.
Ask him how he’s feeling or a general question about returning to the floor, and he’ll make sure to let you know he feels “fantastic” as he continues to work his way back from a two-plus-year absence.
“I’ve been playing [5-on-5] the last few weeks and just getting in shape,” Isaac recently told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m still getting there. But in terms of body, knees and hamstrings, everything is great. I’m just not in game shape.”
Being in game shape, Isaac says, is the next major step he needs to take before he can return.
He said he’s been playing full court 5-on-5 with the coaching staff when the team is in Orlando — when all of the coaches are available — for the last two weeks.
When the team has been on the road, Isaac said, “it’s really just an individual workout of me playing 1s, running on the court, just continuing to try to get me tired.”
The individual workouts have often been the case, with six of the Magic’s first eight matchups to start the season being road games before the ongoing seven-game homestand that continued with Monday’s matchup vs. the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
“The only step is continuing to get in shape,” Isaac said. “We played the other day and I was gassed. Obviously, I haven’t done it in a long time. Continuing to get in shape and playing 5-on-5 four times a week. Just being able to run up and down and get in shape is what I’m focused on right now.”
Isaac missed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the NBA bubble on Aug. 2, 2020 — meaning it’s been more than 26 months since he’s played in an NBA game.
He had just recovered from a major left knee injury in January 2020 before tearing his ACL during the league’s restart and has played in 34 of 238 possible regular-season games since the start of the 2019-20 season.
Going that long without consistently playing competitive basketball against other elite athletes makes it even harder to get back into game shape even when physically fit.
Playing NBA games while not being in game shape can make a player more susceptible to injuries — the last thing Isaac and the Magic want for him.
“You take it for granted when you’re already in game shape and have been playing so much,” Isaac said. “To finally get to the point where we’re like ‘yes, we’ve reached this marker, everything is clear, the [doctor] says everything is good, you’re good to start ramping up and it’s like ‘I’m so excited for it’ but now that I’m going through it and being gassed out every day I’m like ‘oh my gosh’ I forget how hard it is to get in shape. That’s what I’m focused on. I just can’t wait for when it’s my time.”
While understanding he has to stay patient, Isaac wants to be out there.
He isn’t sure when he’ll start traveling with the team on road trips or when he’ll return, saying “I foresee myself in the next few weeks continuing to get more in shape and being more integrated with the team.”
He added: “If it’s me, it’s always sooner than later,” Isaac said. “In my mind, I’m like ‘yo, I can play 10 minutes.’ But at the same time, I get it. They want it to be the last go-round and be fully in shape. I don’t have to get on the court worrying about being tired. I don’t have to get on the court worrying about anything else other than just playing ball. I’ve got to get to that point and when I am, I’ll be ready.”
Isaac, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, is entering the second year of a 4-year, $69.6 million contract he signed with Orlando in December 2020 — four months after his ACL injury.
Because he didn’t play last season, his $17.4 million salaries for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons became partially or non-guaranteed because of an Exhibit 3 (Prior Injury Exclusion) clause in his contract, according to ESPN.
He’s guaranteed $16 million for 2022-23 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2023), $7.4 million for 2023-24 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million after Jan. 10, 2024) and has a fully non-guaranteed salary for 2024-25 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2025).
Isaac is further along in his return-to-play process than he was before the lone setback in his rehab — a right hamstring injury he suffered in mid-March that required surgery.
He participated in half-court contact drills with coaches for “a little while” before the hamstring injury but hadn’t progressed to full-court contact — a key step in the rehab process.
Isaac was hopeful he’d be able to return late during the 2021-22 season after Markelle Fultz returned from his torn left ACL on Feb. 28, but that didn’t come to fruition. The Magic ruled Isaac out for the remainder of last season on March 15 before he suffered the hamstring setback.
“Honestly,” Isaac said, “pretty much just ran out of time because I was getting towards the place they were like ‘now it’s time to start ramping you up’ but at that time when Markelle was ready to play, there wasn’t going to be enough time for me to get actual games in. So they were like ‘we’ll shut it down’ and obviously I had the hiccup with my hamstring.
“We weren’t at the place where they were like ‘we can ramp up now’. We were still a little bit of time out. In my mind, I’m like ‘I can push, I can push, I can push’ but obviously continuing to want to do it the right way. I really feel like I’m in a good place now. Not having reservations about my body — jumping, bumping, dunking, all that stuff. I feel great and just need a few more weeks to get there.”
Isaac has appreciated the Magic’s patience throughout the process. It helps that he’s starting to see the “light at the end of the tunnel” in terms of playing an NBA game again.
“The one thing on my mind is I’m closer,” Isaac said. “I’m closer today than I was yesterday. Guys are getting to see me run up and down and play a little bit, and they’re excited, too. I’m closer than I’ve ever been. I’m going to get there sooner rather than later.”
The sooner he’s back in game shape, the quicker he’ll be back on the floor.
“I can’t drive that point home enough — it’s really just about getting in shape right now,” Isaac said. “I have no reservations about my legs and they don’t either.
“In their minds, they’re like ‘we want to get you to a place where we can say how many minutes you can play and you play them to the best of your ability and not have to worry about being tired. I’m like ‘shoot, I’m OK with being tired’ but they want me to be where I need to be. I’m trusting the process and keep it moving.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa continued to search Monday for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter where she was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man who allegedly raped her .
A warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to a report filed with the court by a probation officer and the supervisor. residential area of the refuge. The report says Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was required to wear as part of her sentence before leaving the facility.
Lewis’ public defense attorney did not immediately respond to the messages on Monday.
Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford said Lewis was not found Monday afternoon.
Des Moines Police spokesman Paul Parizek said police were told by state corrections officials that Lewis had strayed from the shelter and information was released to officers to let them watch her. He said she would be taken into custody if found and turned over to corrections officials.
Polk County Judge David Porter sentenced Lewis in September to five years probation to be served at the women’s shelter. He also gave her a deferred judgment, which meant that her conviction would be erased from her record if she met the terms of her probation. Porter warned Lewis during his sentencing hearing that by offering him the chance to avoid jail, he was giving him a second chance. “You don’t get a third,” he said.
Lewis had faced a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of Zachary Brooks, 37, married with two children. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.
Corrections officials asked the court to hold a hearing on their request to revoke his probation and deferred judgment and send him to jail.
Lewis said she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex on several occasions and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he forced her to have sex with him again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked. The man she accused of forcing her to have sex with men, including Brooks, was never charged.
Court documents say Lewis was allowed to leave the women’s shelter to work at a local pizzeria. However, the documents showed that since October 13, seven incidents were noted in which she did not promptly return to the shelter after work, a violation of the shelter’s rules. The documents indicate that authorities were closely monitoring his movements via the GPS monitor. Other violations were also found, including an unauthorized encounter with someone she had dated in high school.
The 48-bed shelter is in a neighborhood northwest of downtown Des Moines. It is operated by the Department of Corrections for women on parole, on release, or on temporary release.
Porter had also ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 restitution to Brooks’ estate, a move that many people said was outrageous. Porter said Iowa law requires restitution. Court records show Lewis’ attorney asked the judge to reconsider, and Porter ordered attorneys to file briefs on the matter by Nov. 10. He said he would issue a decision within 30 days.
Lewis’s public defense attorney, Matthew Sheeley, wrote in a document filed in September after Lewis’s sentencing hearing that his 28-year-old sex trafficker put a knife to his neck and body. had forced her to go with Zachary Brooks” to “shoot a trick” for $50 worth of weed. He said the seriousness of his offense should be lessened by the fact that Brooks raped her before she stabbed him .
Sheeley asked Porter to vary his judgment and find that the restitution order is excessive and violates his constitutional rights.
A GoFundMe campaign started by a high school teacher who taught Lewis has raised more than $560,000. No new donations have been accepted, according to the site.
The teacher, Leland Schipper, told the Des Moines Register that he has not been in contact with Lewis since her sentencing in September and is heartbroken that she left the shelter and is worried about his safety. He said the money stayed with the GoFundMe organization and he and Lewis did not have access to it.
Court records indicate that restitution has not yet been paid.
The Associated Press doesn’t usually name sexual assault victims, but Lewis has agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.
