News
Rihanna says it took ‘special’ Super Bowl to ‘leave my baby’ for performance
Rihanna is eager to get to work, work, work at the Super Bowl.
The pop superstar said she’s ready to rock the biggest stage of her career in February when she headlines the halftime show less than a year after giving birth to her first child.
“If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” Rihanna said Monday.
Rihanna, who last released an album in 2016, and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May and have not publicly shared his name.
“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really,” Rihanna, 34, said. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”
The past two months have been busy for Rihanna. The NFL announced her halftime show performance in September, and last month she released her first solo song in six years with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.
The aspirational song serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of the first “Black Panther” film, who died in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.
“The second that I announced [the song], I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming,’” Rihanna said. “I need to get to work.”
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
With News Wire Services
()
News
Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin admits interference in US elections | Russia
Powerful Russian businessman and close Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to interfering in the US election on the eve of a midterm vote in which Republicans will seek control of Congress and statewide offices across the country.
“Gentlemen, we have intervened, we are interfering and we will intervene,” Prigozhin, who has previously been accused of influencing the outcome of elections across continents, said in a statement released by his catering company, Concord.
“Carefully, precisely, surgically and as we do, as we can,” added Prigozhin, 61.
Prigozhin was responding to a request for comment on a recent Bloomberg report saying Russia was interfering in Tuesday’s US midterm elections. The vote is crucial to the legislative agenda for the rest of US President Joe Biden’s term – and could pave the way for Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
US social media analytics firm Graphika said last week that suspected Russian operatives had used far-right media platforms to criticize Democratic candidates ahead of midterm elections in a number of countries. US states including Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. .
Prigozhin, along with a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies, were indicted in 2018 as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.
Prigozhin has been accused of inciting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, charges that Prigozhin, as well as the Kremlin, have previously vehemently denied.
The once-secret businessman has become one of Russia’s most visible pro-war figures since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began, suggesting he is eyeing a role in the government.
In September, Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s chef” because his catering company hosted dinners attended by the Russian president, also admitted to founding the notorious private military company Wagner Group in 2014. The United States and the EU have already imposed sanctions on Prigozhin for his role in Wagner.
The businessman’s brazen series of confessions is remarkable given the geopolitical implications of the reconnaissance and the fact that Prigozhin has already sued several Russian and Western outlets for reporting his ties to Wagner.
Prigozhin has frequently bragged about Wagner’s role in the current war in Ukraine, where the group is said to have played a central role in the capture of several towns and villages in the east of the country.
He also criticized the country’s top military leadership and vouched for the creation of his own “militia training centers” in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine.
Last week, Prigozhin’s Wagner Group opened a ‘military technology’ center in St. Petersburg, widely seen as another effort by Prigozhin to promote its military credentials and play a more public role in shaping military strategy. of Russia.
theguardian
News
EPA wants your help to spend $13 billion on ‘environmental justice’ and the climate crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public input on how it should spend more than $13 billion of the Cut Inflation Act to tackle the ‘climate crisis’ and advance ‘environmental justice’ .
The EPA announced on Friday that it would seek public input on how to spend money on projects such as air quality and climate change. The $13 billion comes from the Cut Inflation Act, a law that primarily increased funding for Democratic environmental and health care goals despite its name.
“The Cut Inflation Act offers states, tribes, communities and organizations an unprecedented opportunity to make lasting progress to equitably protect people and the planet from air pollution and climate change. “said Joseph Goffman, senior deputy administrator of the air and air office of the EPA. Radiation. “We look forward to engaging with all who have a stake in the success of these efforts, and our next steps will be guided by the wisdom and experience of the conversations we have and the feedback we will receive over the coming months. .”
EPA SPENDS $50 MILLION ON ‘AIR MONITORING’ FOR ‘MARGINALIZED’ COMMUNITIES WITH BIDEN BILL FUNDS
The EPA has created a webpage for the public on six subsidy programs and will be collecting feedback on these initiatives through January 18, 2023.
A grant program will allow the EPA to distribute $5 billion to help states, local agencies and tribes develop and implement “robust climate pollution reduction strategies.” Another will send $4 billion to reduce transportation emissions, including replacing “dirty heavy vehicles with clean alternatives,” and a third will spend $1.5 billion to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. .
EPA SPENDS NEARLY $1 BILLION ON ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES AMID NATIONWIDE BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE
The EPA said the Cut Inflation Act, which President Biden signed in August, authorizes “the biggest investment to address the climate crisis in US history.” In total, the new law allows the EPA to spend $41.5 billion on projects to monitor air quality, reduce pollution and support the EPA’s “environmental justice” goal. Biden administration, which the administration defines as securing resources for low-income and other “marginalized” communities. he says bears the brunt of pollution.
The EPA said its goal is to ensure the Act’s goals of cutting inflation are “achieved by all, especially those who have been most burdened by environmental, social and economic injustice. “.
In late October, the EPA provided nearly $1 billion for electric school buses and focused most of that effort on low-income, rural, and tribal school districts.
BIDEN ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON ‘CLIMATE CRISIS’, FOCUS ON EXTREME HEAT AND STRENGTHENING OFFSHORE WIND
The Biden administration’s climate push has also seeped into other federal agencies. The Department of Health and Human Services operates an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), which Republicans targeted in October as possible wasteful spending at a time when the health agency is expected to focus on things like the fentanyl crisis, and when the administration should be more concerned about runaway spending.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Unnecessary spending on a radical left agenda is normal for this administration and has led to historic inflation,” Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee wrote to HHS last month. “It raises serious questions about why HHS is now spending millions of taxpayer dollars and expanding federal bureaucracy while Americans struggle to pay energy bills, buy gas and groceries and pay for transportation to and from work.”
Fox
News
Heat’s secret sauce? Beating the scouting reports (Adebayo has that score at 1-1)
Scouting reports can be your enemy, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said he has come to learn.
He already has worked on beating the system on the offensive end. But it is on the other side of the court where he acknowledged the opposition has been scouting and scoring.
Of his shot menu this season, Adebayo went into Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at FTX Arena averaging a career-high 13.1 shots per game.
While it is not the 18 a game he said during the preseason that he was seeking, he said the shot menu is one that has established a comfort zone.
“We’ve felt like we’ve been doing a great job of getting me touches, throwing it to me in the pocket,” he said. “So I feel like that’s how I’m getting my shots. And also, I get my post-ups, isos.
“I want my buckets to be random. That’s the greatest way to play because you can’t scout it.”
While Adebayo said he has evaded the scouting report on that end, he said a book definitely is in place when it comes to the opposition scoring against the Heat in transition.
“The biggest thing on defense is we’ve got to get back,” he said of the area of particular defensive concern at the start of this season. “Me and Jimmy [Butler] have been preaching it this whole season. For it to start to change, we have to start figuring it out.”
Because, he said, opponents already have.
“We’re playing teams that scout like everybody else scouts,” Adebayo said. “They see we’re trying to figure out how to stop in transition. I mean, if I’m a coach, and we run in transition, we’re going to get easy baskets against them.
“The biggest thing for us is just honing in on that small note and taking the steps and getting better from there.”
Coach Erik Spoelstra said it is the beginning and end of defensive sequences that need polishing, with the Heat struggling to defend in transition and then keep opponents off the offensive glass.
“The things in between have been pretty stable for us,” he said. “But those two areas, there’s room for growth. There’s opportunity there and opportunities for improvement which we’ve been committed to.”
Spoelstra said the Heat’s 3-point defense has had similar splits.
“We’re getting to guys more efficiently, in the man or zone in halfcourt,” he said. “Transition, there’s a lot of areas for improvement that we’ve been working on. We’re capable of doing it better. We’ve shown some improvement. But we still have a ways to go.”
Leap of faith
Spoelstra said it is not by coincidence that guard Gabe Vincent played all 12 fourth-quarter minutes in each of the team’s three games last week.
“That’s just not something that’s happening in the last few weeks,” Spoelstra said. “He’s doing that with three years of really developing his game to be able to fit in with whatever lineup. And that’s a credit to him, to be a two-way basketball player.
“Those kinds of players are valuable in the fourth quarter, that can defend four positions. He’s gritty. He’s tough. He makes winning plays. He’s earning the trust of the coaching staff. But more importantly, he has the trust of all the guys in the locker room.”
Adebayo selected
Adebayo, along with LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Zion Williamson and Bradley Beal are featured in a new NBA public-service announcement to encourage participation in Tuesday’s and future elections.
Per the NBA, “This season, every team has engaged their local community to promote civic engagement including through nonpartisan partnerships, in-arena theme nights, voter education and voter registration tools as well as using facilities for election-related activities.”
The Heat’s effort was collaborating with the Miami-Dade County Public School District and Miami-Dade County Elections Department to pre-register voters and to provide transportation to young voters.
()
News
How to use pay transparency to negotiate a better salary
Information is power
Job seekers can use the employer’s disclosure of the salary range for a given position to ask more questions.
Carter, the author of “Ask For More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything,” cited sample questions such as “What will await me in the role?” and “How do you value within this group?” “
Use “tell me” questions to understand how companies build pay structures and qualifications for the top of the pay scale, she said.
Establish a relationship
The tone of the questions themselves is also important. “You’re looking to build rapport and build a relationship that will take you not just through this negotiation, but a year or two later when you ask for a raise or a promotion,” Carter said.
Negotiate more than salary
Think about what you want from a job and remember that companies may have more flexibility when it comes to benefits than pay. Benefits such as flexible hours, remote work, paid time off, mentoring, travel, and professional development conferences can add significant value.
Use pay transparency when negotiating a raise
Knowing what other people earn can also help you if you want to negotiate a raise or promotion.
Sixty-eight percent of organizations are planning wage increases for all workers in 2023, according to a survey of U.S. companies by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. Survey respondents said performance is the top factor used to differentiate workers’ pay increases.
Pay transparency laws can make it less likely that employees will need to go to the open market to find out their worth.
“Oftentimes employees really have no idea what their market rate is,” said Ben Zweig, CEO of Revelio Labs, a workforce intelligence company in New York. Without published salary information, the only way employees often discover their worth is once they start interviewing and meeting with recruiters.
“It’s very unnecessary; it’s very inefficient,” Zweig said. “Companies definitely don’t want employees to do that.
Move the conversation forward
Pay transparency can also help negotiations go beyond salary and determine how an organization should change roles to improve employee satisfaction. Experts say business leaders and hiring managers need to understand that employees may value equity more than actual pay.
“Compensation won’t be the ultimate prize for doing your job well,” Zweig said.
cnbc
News
DAHMER’s Future – Monster & The Watcher Revealed
Looks like ryan murphy is still on the case.
Following the resounding successes of Murphy DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Observer, Netflix has ordered more true crime content from the TV producer. While the story of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) broke streaming records for Netflix with 934 million hours watched, the next two episodes of Murphy Freak will move on from its subject matter from the first season, with the streamer noting that they will “tell the stories of other monstrous characters who have impacted society.”
Which historical monsters in particular? We’ll have to wait to find out.
Sure, Freak wasn’t the only hit Murphy brought to Netflix this year, as The Observera dramatic account of a family’s dream home that turned into a nightmare – with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts– will officially get a second season.
“The audience can’t take their eyes off Freak and The Observer“, Bela Bajariahead of Global TV at Netflix, said in a statement: “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brenan on Freak in the same way Eric Newman on The Observer are masterful storytellers who have captivated audiences around the world. The back-to-back strength of these two series is down to Ryan’s distinct original voice that has created cultural sensations and we’re excited to continue telling stories in the Freak and Observer universe.”
Entertainment
News
Giants safety Xavier McKinney to miss ‘a few weeks’ after ATV accident
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney said on Twitter Monday that he will miss “a few weeks” due to a hand injury sustained while riding ATVs in Cabo during the team’s bye week.
The third-year safety is the team’s defensive play caller and a captain. It is believed this snaps the NFL’s active consecutive snaps streak, which McKinney held dating back to Week 11 of the 2020 season.
“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote.
Losing McKinney, 23, a second round pick out of Alabama in 2020, is a major blow for Brian Daboll’s Giants (6-2), who will host the lowly Houston Texans (1-6-1) coming off a loss to the Seahawks in Seattle prior to the bye.
If McKinney’s estimated timetable of a “few” weeks is accurate, he will miss the Giants’ Thanksgiving Day showdown on the road with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.
It is possible that safety Julian Love could take over playcalling duties, adding another responsibility for a player whom the team recently has discussed extending.
()
