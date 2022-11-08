Robert Saleh hopes Jets continue to focus during bye week

The Jets are coming off their biggest victory of the season as they pulled off the upset against the top seed in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, 20-17 on Sunday.

Now instead of riding the hot wave into their next game, the Jets will have some time off as they prepare for the second half of the NFL season. Gang Green’s next game won’t be until Nov. 20, when they play at the Patriots.

The Jets have been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year, as they’re 6-3 through the first nine weeks of the season. If the playoffs started today, the Green and White would be the fifth seed in the AFC. More importantly, the Jets sit just a half-game behind Buffalo for the top spot in the AFC East.

Although the first half of the season has been great, the Jets players aren’t looking too far ahead.

“We have the next half of the season coming up and we just have to take it one game at a time,” Jets left guard Laken Tomlinson said. “We know what’s coming up next.

“We are fortunate enough where we have a week where we can rest up a little bit. But we have to stay focused, ice and rest up.”

One of those players who probably wishes he could compete and continue his strong play is Zach Wilson, who is coming off one of his best games in a Jets uniform. Against the Bills, Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He completed 72% of his passes, which was a career-high.

Wilson faced a lot of criticism after the Jets 22-17 loss to the Patriots the week prior as he completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. But Wilson blocked out the noise and has led the Jets to a 5-1 record since returning from his preseason meniscus injury.

As the Jets will have the week off, Wilson will return home to Utah and visit his family and relax his body before the second half of the season begins. But he does plan on studying film and keeping his mindset prepared for the final eight games.

“We are excited about where we are at,” Wilson said. “But we know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Because of where we are at, guys are taking this bye week very seriously as far as where we need to be when we come back and the improvements that we need to make and how we can keep this thing going.”

As the second half of the NFL season is set to begin, the Jets have already surpassed their win total (4-13) from last season. They also have shown they’re never out of any game with multiple comeback victories.

The Jets have won three games this year (at Browns, at Steelers and vs. Bills) after trailing by double digits. But the Jets defense has a lot to do with that as they’re ranked seventh in opponents yards per game (312.0) and eighth in opponents points per game (19.6).

Jets coach Robert Saleh said he told the players that the bye is not a week off, it’s just a week away from the building. He also hopes the players will take care of their bodies and continue to work hard.

“It’s been fun,” Saleh said. “Even the most optimistic Jet fan wouldn’t have had us at 6-3.

“But at the same time, we have a great opportunity during the second half of the season, but that’s going to require a mindset of just resetting every single day and treating every moment like a championship moment and staying true to what we’ve been able to do.

“Attacking this bye week and coming back next week and attacking the week heading up to New England. You gotta keep the main thing the main thing.

“While what’s happened in the past and the first nine games of the season have been awesome, and it is fun and it is cool to get all of those affirmations, it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t attack the second half in the exact same manner.”

RANKINS WILL BE REEVALUATED

The Jets defense held the Bills offense to only three points in the second half of their 20-17 victory on Sunday. But it came at a bit of a price.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins injured his elbow and will be week to week, according to Saleh. The seven-year veteran suffered the injury during the first quarter of the game against the Bills.

ESPN reports that Rankins dislocated his elbow and will be out for four to six weeks. Saleh didn’t specify what Rankins’ injury was or how much time he might miss.

“We are going to allow the bye week to see what happens with him,” Saleh said. “In terms of [injured reserve] is concerned, we are not even going to look at that until we get back from the bye week to see how he responds to this week.

“We are hopeful he can avoid IR.”

Rankins has been one of the anchors of the Jets defensive line, which has vastly improved nine games into the season. He has 25 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

The good news for the Jets is that their defensive line is arguably the team’s strength. Along with Quinnen Williams, the team also has Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd, who can play in Rankins’ spot. Micheal Clemons also has some experience at defensive tackle and could be used in rotational situations at defensive tackle.

The 6-3 Jets are on a bye this week, which could help Rankins return to the field faster. Because of that, the Jets may not place Rankins on injured reserve because he would have to miss a minimum of four games.

()