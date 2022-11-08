News
Rockets beat Magic despite Banchero’s 30 in battle of top draft picks
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. have spent the last several months competing:
- Competing to be the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, which Banchero became with Smith going to Houston at No. 3.
- Battling in summer league, with Banchero and Magic getting the upper hand over Smith and the Rockets in the July 7 matchup.
- Competing Monday at Amway Center, where the Rockets got the upper hand, beating the Magic (2-9) 134-127 as part of Orlando’s seven-game homestand.
But there was a period, Banchero said, where the two were almost college teammates.
“We almost went to Tennessee together,” Banchero said ahead of the matchup featuring two of the past draft’s top-three picks. “Not a lot of people know that.
How seriously did Banchero and Smith consider playing at Tennessee under coach Rick Barnes?
“Me and Jabari both took official visits there,” Banchero said. “I had a great relationship with the coaching staff at Tennessee.”
Banchero and Smith were in a group chat along with current Memphis Grizzlies guard Kennedy Chandler, a Tennessee native who wound up playing for the Volunteers.
Banchero and Smith played for Duke and Auburn, respectively, before becoming top picks. Chandler was drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round (No. 38 overall) in June.
“That was almost a thing,” Banchero said. “Ended up working out the way he did. We all got to where we’re supposed to go.”
Although Banchero (30 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists) had the better individual performance, Smith (3 points on 1-of-4 shooting) and the Rockets (2-9) left Central Florida with their second win.
Franz Wagner added 23 points (9-of-12 shooting), 7 assists and 5 rebounds while Terrence Ross scored 21 off the bench.
Monday was Banchero’s second consecutive 30-point game but the Magic (2-9) left Amway Center without the victory because the Rockets took advantage of their defense.
Houston, led by Jalen Green’s 34 points, knocked down 24 of 48 (50%) 3-pointers.
The Rockets got comfortable from beyond the arc because of the defensive attention Alperen Şengün (20 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists) garnered in the first half and their ability to get into the paint to create catch-and-shoot looks from beyond the arc.
Monday marked the second consecutive game Banchero played opposite another top pick from his draft class.
The Magic were coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings, who drafted Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick, on Saturday.
“Every game [and] every matchup I have is fun,” Banchero said. “I always try and see who we are playing, see who I am matched up with and really watch a lot of that player. And also just get myself excited — whether it’s a rookie guy in my class, whether it’s a superstar, whether it’s a vet — I try to get myself excited for every matchup because it’s the NBA. You can’t relax in any of these games.”
All 30 NBA teams played Monday, the eve of Election Day.
As part of the league’s support for civic engagement, no games will be played on Election Day.
“It is so important that it’s the point of emphasis for us,” coach Jamahl Mosley said, “to help everyone have an opportunity to use their voice, to cast their ballot and have an opinion on what’s happening to create change.”
()
Ozzy Osbourne would rather ‘stay in America’ amid UK move
Ozzy Osbourne is questioning his decision to return to the UK just three months after announcing he was returning home.
“To be honest with you, if I had what it took, I would stay in America,” he told Consequence in their latest cover story published on Monday. “I’m American now.”
The Black Sabbath singer, 73, revealed in August that he was “fed up” with the staggering number of shootings in America and planned to move to escape gun violence.
However, after “getting a bit of a flack from people” online, he now regrets his decision.
“To be honest with you, I don’t want to go back [to England]”, he repeated. “F–k that.”
Ozzy also explained that it wasn’t just gun violence that spurred his desire to leave the United States, but it was also his wife, Sharon’s controversial exit from “The Talk” in March.
The 70-year-old was ousted from the talk show after she defended Piers Morgan’s harsh criticism of Meghan Markle, who many have called “insensitive to racism”.
“When my wife was called a racist [The Talk], she’s absolutely not racist,” Ozzy told the outlet. “Her boyfriend is Piers Morgan…She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him.’ She just respected her ability to have free speech. That’s all she said. And she got a lot of flak because of that, so we actually had to have f-king armed guards and all that.
The mother-of-two was seen taking a bite…
Sharon also spoke to the outlet to discuss the couple’s decision to relocate, saying Los Angeles is no longer the “heaven” it was when the duo moved there more than a decade ago. 20 years.
“In the 70s, if you liked music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s no longer exciting. It didn’t deviate, it went down,” she said.
“It’s not a nice place to live. It’s dangerous here. There’s crime in every big city, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.
Ozzy and Sharon previously announced that they would document their experience of moving across the pond in a 10-part BBC television series called “Home to Roost”. However, the move will mean leaving their growing family behind.
On Sunday, Page Six reported that Kelly Osbourne was heading to the hospital to give birth to her first son with Sid Wilson.
Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne welcomed his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart in July. He shares three other children – Pearl, Andy and Minnie – with ex Lisa Stelly.
While Ozzy may not be thrilled about giving up his Los Angeles roots, he’s excited to be back on stage after undergoing “life-changing” surgery in June.
The rocker performed for the first time in years at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in August and at a Los Angeles Rams football game the following month, lighting a new fire under the musician.
“I’m determined to get back on stage,” he told the outlet, adding that while he won’t be doing “nine-month tours” anymore, his dream is to keep performing.
“I’m still recovering and I have a goal. And my goal is to get back on stage. It’s the driving force in me. I miss my audience. I miss doing concerts. I miss my crew. I miss my group. I miss everything.
New York Post
Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Former President Donald Trump holds a “Save America” rally in Vandalia, Ohio on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday at Dayton International Airport.
The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will hold a rally in Ohio pic.twitter.com/ikTQJPl4L5
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 26, 2022
Trump will speak in support of JD Vance, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, and other U.S. House candidates.
Those expected to deliver remarks alongside Trump and Vance on Monday night include Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Mike Carey and House contestants Max Miller and JR Majewski.
Trump went 16-0 in the endorsements in Ohio’s primary season in May.
The former president and Republicans hope to make Buckeye State even redder after Trump won the state by eight points in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
Vance is leading Democratic opponent Tim Ryan’s representative in several recent polls, some of which show him leading by ten points, Breitbart News reported.
In a latest generic Congressional Rasmussen poll, Republicans hold a five-point lead heading into Tuesday.
There are swirling reports that Trump told his allies he could announce a 2024 presidential race at Monday’s rally; however, this follows other reports saying Trump will wait until after midterm to announce.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
Time appoints Jessica Sibley as CEO
The Time magazine publisher has expanded its business as it seeks to diversify from its printing business
wsj
Judge seals autopsy reports of Uvalde shooting victims
CNN
—
A Texas District Court judge in Uvalde has sealed the autopsy reports of those killed in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May.
38th District Court Judge Camile Dubose ordered on Friday that the records be sealed and provided to the local district attorney “for the purpose of assisting in the investigation and prosecution or potential prosecution” related to the ongoing investigation.
In a motion to seal the records, prosecutors had argued that autopsies could reveal information authorities need to keep until the shooting investigation is complete.
“The types, number and manner in which injuries were inflicted in this case include information vital to the investigation, arrest and potential prosecution of individuals who may be criminally responsible,” the motion reads.
It is unclear how long the records will remain sealed, with the motion adding that they will be hidden “from public inspection until further order of this court”.
The decision comes six months after a gunman burst into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers in two adjacent classrooms. Law enforcement from across the state arrived at the school within minutes, but the shooter remained alive in classrooms for 77 minutes before a tactical unit finally forced his way in and took him down. kills, according to a calendar of the authorities.
State officials have repeatedly misrepresented the timing and actions of the 376 law enforcement personnel who arrived at the scene, and the mayor of Uvalde accused the Texas Department of Public Safety of ” concealment”.
Roland Gutierrez, a state senator whose district includes Uvalde, told a press conference on Monday that families affected by the massacre should have access to autopsy records and that unsealing the reports is crucial for the transparency of the investigation into one of the worst school shootings. United States history.
He echoed the frustration and anger of relatives of the victims who saw a sloppy response from law enforcement on the day of the shooting and who called for more openness as agencies investigate what happened. passed on May 24.
Gutierrez, a Democrat, said, “The most important thing about these autopsies is seeing which kids were alive and how long they were alive.”
It remains unclear whether some of those who died could have survived if they had received prompt medical treatment for their injuries.
Cnn
Bet £10 get £50 free bets on the EFL Cup with Bet365
Manchester City host Chelsea on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the final Premier League game before the World Cup.
New bet365 customers can get £50 free bets by supporting our advice, wagering £10 or more.
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets*
CGV: * Offer to open an account. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
We back: Marc Cucurella carded and Hakim Ziyech to score and draw at 125/1 on bet365*.
New bet365 customers can bet €10 to qualify for the €50 free bet using our tip – and if successful you will also win £1260.
It’s likely that Pep Guardiola will dive deep into his squad for this fixture while pairing youngsters with experienced players who don’t have too many minutes under their belt.
Especially considering the Premier League this weekend and then the World Cup a week later for some.
Erling Haaland was only brought on in the second half, scoring a penalty, but could be allowed to come back completely fresh against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea lost to Brighton but started November well with a win against Dinamo Zagreb, but lost to Arsenal on Sunday.
They now face second in the league, followed by third in table Newcastle, a huge task with the games ramping up.
Chelsea are still without Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Ngolo Kante.
But they still have a plethora of midfielders to call on in the midweek fixture with an expected rotation – Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic and all capable Hakim Ziyech haven’t had many minutes this season and should be in action this week.
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets*
How to claim the Bet365 offer
Bet365 offer
- Deposit: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit between £5* and £10* and claim the offer to receive five times that value in free bets.
- Release your free bets: place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and let those bets settle.
- Use your free bets: your free bets will become available shortly after your qualifying bets are settled. You can then place your free bets, just select “Use bet credits” in the bet slip.
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets*
launch
Pre-register at talkSPORT BET to claim an EXTRA £5 Free Bet plus a £30 Welcome Offer
best bets
talkSPORT daily tips on Huntingdon, Hereford and Lingfield Tuesday races
UCL ODDS
Champions League odds: Man City lead ahead of Bayern and PSG
NEW SAINT
Next Southampton manager odds: Nathan Jones ODDS-ON with Sean Dyche in mix
QATAR 2022
World Cup 2022 preview and free bets: Brazil backed to win sixth World Cup title
THE KING THE QUEEN
I’m A Celebrity odds and free bets: Tindall favorites ahead of Scott
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
Biden closes midterm campaign with standard themes and safe territory
Biden brought the energy: The raucous crowd of students, including a large cheering team and the concert choir representing the oldest historically black university in the state, pepped up his step as he was on stage. But his words didn’t deviate much from his stock speech, which he worked through quickly.
“You have one day until one of the most important elections,” Biden said. “Our lives are going to be shaped by what happens over the next three years. It’s going to shape what the next two decades are going to look like.
Rolling up his shirt sleeves, Biden ran through the progress his administration has made on the economy, including an unequivocal shot at former President Donald Trump’s record in power. Biden wrapped up his 2022 midterm push in the state where he unofficially kicked off the Democrats push at the end August, rally for the party’s candidate for governor of Maryland, Wes Moore. At the time, it would have been hard to imagine that the president’s final presidential campaign destination would be in a deeply Democratic area, but the political winds remained against the White House in the final weeks of the midterm. .
Vice President Kamala Harris also spent the eve of the election in Democratic territory, campaigning in her home state of California on Monday — another signal that frontline candidates wanted to keep their party standard bearers at bay.
The president, flanked by first lady Jill Biden, delivered his final campaign message in an upbeat tone ahead of what is expected to be a tough night for his party, as forecasts call for a House leaning Republican and a Senate leaning Republican. potential GOP takeover.
“Remember that the power is in your hands. You are one of the reasons I have never been more optimistic about America’s future,” the president said. “As I travel through this country and the world, I see a great nation because I know we are good people. We just have to remember who the hell we are. We are the United States of America.
In keeping with his campaign’s closing theme, the president focused Monday night’s speech on economic issues and threats to the nation’s democracy. Tuesday will be the first time Americans vote since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and Biden warned that democracy itself was on the ballot, a nod to the number of candidates refusing the election and who seem likely to win.
But he also issued familiar notes focused on his administration’s accomplishments over the past two years, from massive infrastructure bills and climate and health care spending to canceling student debt, decriminalizing marijuana and the appointment of the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
While Biden bristled with suggestions that he was not wanted on the trail, the president’s advisers repeatedly said they would send him where he was invited and claimed the president was there. comfortable with this focused role. On Monday, he used the speech as something of a capstone for a half-term marked by lingering doubts about his ability to deliver on his promises, followed by even incremental legislative successes.
Former President Donald Trump is also expected to rally on politically safe ground in Dayton, Ohio on Monday night with Republican JD Vance. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan, who has distanced himself from his party, are engaged in a close battle for the Senate.
Chatter surfaced earlier Monday that Trump was considering announcing his 2024 presidential bid on the eve of the election. It remains unclear what Trump will do, and he is known to have stirred up suspense only to change course after consulting advisers.
Politices
