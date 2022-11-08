News
Schwarzenegger admits cheating on Stallone — RT Games & Culture
Arnie has finally confirmed long-running Hollywood rumors about “Stop!” Or my mother will shoot the movie
Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he tricked then-rival Sylvester Stallone into starring in one of his worst films, “Stop!” Or my mother will shoot.’
The magazine, which published a major interview with Stallone on Monday, reached out to Schwarzenegger, asking him to comment on long-swirling rumors about the 1992 buddy cop comedy.
It was claimed that Arnie hated the script, but deliberately divulged that he was very interested in the role in hopes that Sly would take it over and end up starring in a bad movie, which would hurt his career. And his plan worked.
“It’s 100% true. At that time, we were doing all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry,” Schwarzenegger, 75, told reporters.
But the former California governor stressed that any conflict between him and Stallone is now a thing of the past. “Fortunately for us and for everyone else, today we are rooting for each other. Thank goodness because we certainly never need another ‘Stop!’ or my mom will shoot.’”
Upon release, the film was destroyed by critics and is still considered one of the worst of Sly’s five-decade film career. However, it did relatively well at the box office, grossing over $70 million.
Stallone, 76, told The Hollywood Reporter how he got into “Stop!” Or my mother will shoot.’ The actor recalled that he “I had heard that Schwarzenegger was going to do this movie and I said, ‘I’m going to beat him. I think he tricked me.
The film “was meant to be like ‘Throw Momma From the Train’ with the mom like this really mean job. Instead, you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, whom you wish was your mother. This is the end of that! he said.
Sly also insisted that when he and Arnie meet these days, they find each other. “Just laughing at the good old days.”
According to Stallone, he told his former rival that “’We are the last two tyrannosaurs.’ We’re the last two meat eaters, and there’s not much beef left. So we better have fun.
Kanye West And His 24-Year-Old Model Girlfriend, Juliana Nalu, Spotted On Another Date Amid His November Online ‘Verbal Fast’
Kanye West And His 24-Year-Old Model Girlfriend, Juliana Nalu, Spotted On Another Date Amid His November Online 'Verbal Fast'

Yes, the no speaking November only applies online! Kanye West's love life appears to be flourishing while all other parts of his life fall apart. Following the loss of numerous brand deals, the controversial rapper disclosed that he is embarking on a 'verbal fast' throughout November.
Michael Vick reacts to Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’
Michael Vick was on an airplane Sunday afternoon when he got a text message from a friend and learned he was trending on Twitter.
That’s when Vick discovered that, along with racing past Miami Dolphins defenders at Soldier Field, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was sprinting past Vick in the NFL record book.
Fields ran for 178 yards in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, the most in a regular-season game by a quarterback, eclipsing Vick’s mark of 173 set in Week 13 of the 2002 season in an Atlanta Falcons victory at Minnesota.
The San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards in a 2013 playoff game. The NFL differentiates between regular-season and postseason records.
“It is always bittersweet when those records get broken,” Vick said Monday, “but that’s what it is all about — the next generation doing it just a little bit better.”
Along with passing Vick’s league record, Fields eclipsed the Bears mark for rushing yards by a quarterback in a game. Bobby Douglass ran for 127 yards in the 1972 season finale at Oakland.
“You always want to hold a record for a while,” said Douglass, who had it for nearly a half-century. “I just wish I had a little more opportunity to play in a more wide-open offense. I’m not saying I’d have a lot of 178-yard games, but I could run. It would be fun to play today.”
The NFL changes a little more each season, and Fields was one of six quarterbacks to lead his team in rushing in Week 9. It’s only the fifth time that has happened in the Super Bowl era, according to SI.com.
Some of the quarterbacks joining Fields on the list are legitimate dual threats such as the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (86 yards), the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (63) and the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (60). Two were functions of being in bad offensive games: the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (40) and the Indianapolis Colts’ Sam Ehlinger (39).
Quarterback rushing numbers are growing quickly. Of the top 20 rushing seasons by a quarterback in NFL history — the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson holds the record with 1,206 yards in 2019 — 14 happened since 2010. The outliers are three seasons by Vick — who became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in 2006 with the Falcons — and one each by Douglass (968 in 1972), Randall Cunningham (942 in 1990) and Steve McNair (674 in 1997).
Entering Monday night, Fields was 10th in the NFL in rushing with 602 yards, on pace for 1,137. Seven quarterbacks are in the top 42 in rushing: Fields, Jackson, Allen, the New York Giants’ Daniel Jones, Murray, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Falcons’ Marcus Mariota.
“It’s really cool, man,” Vick said. “We’ve been using our legs for the last 20, 25 years, and that is quarterbacks coming in all shapes and sizes. Now we all are embracing it as a way to show toughness, as a way to continue to move the chains and a way to continue to help offenses evolve.
“It’s great to see quarterbacks getting into the mix. Every two or three possessions, you are seeing a designed quarterback run. I never thought the game would be this way. It’s a treat to watch these young guys go out there and do it and have success.”
The surge in quarterback runs is putting stress on defenders, especially pass rushers who have to be cognizant of their rush lanes and players on the back half who are challenged to make open-field tackles against big, strong, physical runners such as Fields and Allen.
In the ebb and flow of strategy, the question is what will defensive coaches create to combat the continued expansion of quarterback runs. When a pass rush is well-executed, coverage is tight across the board and the quarterback snakes his way out of the pocket and is gone for a 61-yard touchdown — as Fields did in the third quarter Sunday — it’s exasperating for defensive minds.
Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb collapsed the pocket, Fields stepped up, pumped and — poof — was gone.
“You’re not seeing as many Tom Brady-type quarterbacks sitting in the pocket,” Douglass said. “You’re seeing an athletic guy sitting in the pocket and then scrambling. So it’s an advantageous thing if you have one of those guys. I think Fields is right up there with the top guys that are going to be able to do that for a long time.”
The league has been trending to smaller, more athletic linebackers such as ex-Bear Roquan Smith to help defend against the pass. Defensive fronts can’t get much smaller and quicker without risking being overrun by traditional running games.
“It’s putting a lot of stress on defensive coordinators,” Vick said. “These guys for years were just accustomed to rushing the passer. Now you’ve got to rush the passer and defend a running quarterback. Defenses have to work harder and be more ready. The dynamic of the game is changing.”
Said Douglass: “I am one of those guys that thinks quarterbacks need to run and use their athleticism, and (Fields) is about as good as any of them right now. Similar to Vick maybe. Vick was kind of like me. We could make a lot of yards by scrambling and using our ability to run.
“Justin is probably further along in the passing side, which all of us have to be able to throw the football too. He’s further along than certainly I was or even Vick was with the type of offense he ran in college.”
Vick progressed as a passer throughout his career and was maybe at his best for the Eagles in 2010, when he threw for 3,018 yards with 21 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 12 starts.
Fields has been more efficient the last three games, completing 47 of 72 passes (65.2%) for 453 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception while also rushing for 320 yards and three scores. He has topped 200 passing yards in only one game this season, the Week 5 loss at Minnesota.
Fields has 408 rushing yards since Week 6, and only three running backs are ahead of him in that span: the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne (465), the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry (462) and the Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker (424).
The Bears ran for 252 yards against the Dolphins, the fourth consecutive game they’ve rushed for at least 225. The only other team to accomplish that feat in the Super Bowl era is the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I have watched Fields play about five or six games,” Vick said. “I see him growing and getting better each and every week and playing with a lot of confidence. I see the guys rallying around him, and they don’t always get the results they want but that is certainly a team that has a lot of room to grow.
“Justin is only going to get better.”
New rendering released of unidentified homicide victim found off the coast of OC in 2013 – Orange County Register
SANTA ANA — Orange County Sheriff’s investigators released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim Monday in hopes it will spur leads in the case.
The victim’s body was found on December 24, 2013 by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off Newport Beach. At the time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was difficult to confirm, deputies said.
Investigators reopened the case in October 2021 and took DNA from a bone extraction to build a new profile on the victim, and based on this investigators now believe the man was of Chinese descent , officials said.
Forensic artist Carl Koppelman worked with sheriff’s investigators to develop a composite drawing of the victim.
Anyone with information useful to investigators is asked to call 714-647-7055 or email coldcaseocsheriff.gov
Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.
Jamie Foxx Papped Sharing Passionate Hug With A Mystery Blonde Woman At Nobu In Malibu
Jamie Foxx Papped Sharing Passionate Hug With A Mystery Blonde Woman At Nobu In Malibu

The 54-year-old father of two Jamie Foxx must be tired of single life and h—kups hence seeking something a little bit more with a blonde mystery woman. The pair were spotted over the weekend at Nobu in Malibu. Jamie and the tall mystery woman with a model stature appear to share some intimate hugs.
List Of Old Songs: 11 Old Hindi Songs You Might Not Have Heard
If you’re looking to discover some great new music, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we feature an extensive list of our favorite Hindi old songs. There are hundreds of different Hindi songs, so it’s difficult to find the best ones on the Internet. Luckily, I’ve done the research and found some of the best list of old songs you’ve never heard before in my list of old Hindi songs below. From romantic songs to sad songs, here’s what you need to be listening to during your commute tomorrow morning!
Best List Of Old Songs And Old Hindi Songs You’ve Never Heard
1) Aaj Rapat Jaye To – List Of Old Songs
Aaj Rapat Jaye To is one of the oldest songs list. It was a song from the film Namak Halal, released in 1982. It was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.
2) Dum Maro Dum – List Of Hindi Old Songs
Dum Maro Dum is one of the oldest songs list. It’s an iconic song from 1971 that has been remade by many artists over the years.
This song was originally sung by Mohd Rafi in 1965 for a movie called Hawas. The song features Asha Bhosle as well and it is about a man who falls in love with a woman he meets at night and feels like he’ll die if she doesn’t reciprocate his love.
3) Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri – Song List Old
One of the most recognizable and well-known classics in the oldest song list that personified young love is this one. This song, performed by the legendary team of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, is uplifting and fun.
4) Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua – List Of Old Songs
Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua is a popular song list old with singers like Manna Dey, and Lata Mangeshkar. It is a romantic song, picturized on Raj Kapoor as the lead character in the film Shree 420.
5) Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai – Oldest Song List
This is one of the most popular song list old in India. This is one of the greatest traditional Bollywood songs, and it was written by the illustrious Laxmikant Pyarelal. The legendary Lata Mangeshkar sings the lovely love ballad.
Also Read: Best Emraan Hashmi Songs
6) Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Me – List Of Old Songs
Next on the list of old songs is Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein. This song has a lovely tune with a soulful quality. Undoubtedly, it is among the most well-known older Hindi songs. The song is sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and the incredible Mukesh
7) Gulabi Aankhen – Oldest Song List
Gulabi Aankhen is one of the best old songs and song list old. This song is from the movie The Train starring Rajesh Khanna, Nanda, Helan in lead roles, released in 1970. Mohammed Rafi performs the song, which was composed by R.D. Burman.
8) Neele Neele Ambar Par – List Of Old Songs
Neele Neele Ambar Par by Kalaakaar is one of the best list of Hindi old songs you can listen to. It has been remastered with new vocals. The song starts out with a man singing about how he’s going to marry his true love.
9) Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi – Oldest Song List
One of the most well-known list of Hindi old songs is this one. It has undergone various remakes over the years. This song has been covered by numerous contemporary artists. Additionally, several DJs have combined it in original ways. However, this song’s attraction hasn’t completely worn off yet.
10) Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki – List Of Hindi Old Songs
The song Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki is an old classic, and you’ll have to believe me when I say that it’s worth listening to this song. The song list old was featured in the movie Chandni and has been a favorite of many since its release. The whole list of best songs is beautiful, but in my opinion the song Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki stands out from the rest.
11) Ye Dosti – Song List Old
Dedicated to friendship, this song is said to be one of the best list of old songs. If I read the title of this song myself, I probably would have started singing it. Who can forget Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s classic performances in this movie
Our list of old song list is complete, and while there are many more songs we could have added, we think this is a good start. If you have any other songs that you think should be on our list of old songs, please let us know in the comment section below!
Elizabeth Shackelford: Partnering with autocrats is risky business
The decades-old partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia has just been put to the test. It failed with flying colors.
The partnership was always based on a simple trade-off. The United States would provide all the military hardware, support, intelligence and cover that Saudi Arabia sought in its dangerous neighborhood. In return, Saudi Arabia would be guarantor of energy security for the United States and its allies. For that, the United States turned a blind eye again and again to all the other ways in which Saudi Arabia’s behavior undermines our values and interests.
The whole deal felt futile, then, when Saudi Arabia slashed oil production last month, following many entreaties by the Biden administration that it do precisely the opposite. Not only had Saudi Arabia scoffed at America’s one request, but it had done so in direct collusion with Russia, undermining Ukraine’s defense by boosting Russia’s economic lifeline of gas and oil income.
This has renewed attention to an old debate: When should the United States partner with authoritarian governments? The obvious answer is when it’s in our national security interest to do so. But too often we take it at face value that it is.
The American people appear convinced. According to a 2022 Chicago Council on Global Affairs survey of American perceptions of U.S. foreign policy, two-thirds of Americans agree that working with authoritarian governments is acceptable if they are crucial U.S. security partners.
This perspective parallels the realities of U.S. foreign policy in practice, since administration after administration has told the American people that working with bad guys is just a necessary evil in the name of national security.
The United States supports authoritarian states for many reasons, but the practice is founded on two basic assumptions: that strengthening partner countries will lead to increased stability in key regions, and that supporting partner countries will help us influence their behavior.
Saudi Arabia demonstrates how false these assumptions prove. A stronger Saudi Arabia has stoked instability in the neighborhood instead, and our influence is obviously lacking.
We should have seen it coming and changed course years ago, but inertia is a powerful driver of our foreign policy too. So we stayed the course supporting an absolute monarchy shaped by extremist religious law, which provides no space for public participation in the political process, no rights for women, and a laundry list of other offenses against human rights.
We kept our wager as Saudi Arabia waged its brutal war on Yemen, using U.S. weapons to slaughter civilians, further destabilizing the region and fueling enmity against the United States. Saudi Arabia’s successful efforts to fight the Iran nuclear deal tooth and nail were instrumental in tanking a vital nonproliferation agreement that was in the clear U.S. national security interest. The list goes on and on.
American support not only continued but grew. From the start of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen in 2015 to 2020, the United States agreed to sell Saudi Arabia over $64 billion in arms. During this time, Washington supplied Riyadh with more than 300 aircraft, Patriot air-defense systems, and tens of thousands of missiles and bombs.
This unsavory business did not sit well with Congress as reports emerged of U.S. bombs being used to commit war crimes, but the costs to the kingdom remained token at best. America feared a harsh reaction would undermine its influence without realizing it had no influence in the first place.
Fundamental to this miscalculation is that we dismissed the extent to which propping up an undemocratic and oppressive regime would undermine our national security interests in the long run.
In the end, we could not rely on a country like Saudi Arabia because it does not share our basic interests in the world and is not a reliable or predictable partner. No authoritarian state is. Europe has learned the same lesson this year with Russia.
Americans will be better served by our foreign policy if our policymakers learn and apply this lesson moving forward.
Undoubtedly, some circumstances will at times merit partnering with authoritarian states in the interest of U.S. national security.
The Cold War is one example that brought many strange bedfellows, some of which we didn’t ultimately regret, like South Korea, which was authoritarian at the time, and Greece, even through a series of military coups. We even worked directly with the Soviet Union on arms agreements in the interest of steering clear of a hot war. But most of our partnerships with bad actors then ended badly. How many would we repeat knowing what we know now?
If an unsavory government owns something we need, we might need to buy it from them, as was long the case with Saudi Arabia and its oil. But history has shown us that turning untrustworthy suppliers into strategic partners doesn’t work well.
To ensure these ultimately serve America’s interest, such deals should be heavily scrutinized and regularly reevaluated. If we don’t fully consider the long-term costs of boosting bad actors, we might create our own national security risks in the end.
Elizabeth Shackelford is a senior fellow on U.S. foreign policy with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She was previously a U.S. diplomat and is the author of “The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age.” She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
