Search continues for escaped Iowa teen who killed rapist
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa continued to search Monday for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter where she was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man who allegedly raped her .
A warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to a report filed with the court by a probation officer and the supervisor. residential area of the refuge. The report says Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was required to wear as part of her sentence before leaving the facility.
Lewis’ public defense attorney did not immediately respond to the messages on Monday.
Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford said Lewis was not found Monday afternoon.
Des Moines Police spokesman Paul Parizek said police were told by state corrections officials that Lewis had strayed from the shelter and information was released to officers to let them watch her. He said she would be taken into custody if found and turned over to corrections officials.
Polk County Judge David Porter sentenced Lewis in September to five years probation to be served at the women’s shelter. He also gave her a deferred judgment, which meant that her conviction would be erased from her record if she met the terms of her probation. Porter warned Lewis during his sentencing hearing that by offering him the chance to avoid jail, he was giving him a second chance. “You don’t get a third,” he said.
Lewis had faced a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of Zachary Brooks, 37, married with two children. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.
Corrections officials asked the court to hold a hearing on their request to revoke his probation and deferred judgment and send him to jail.
Lewis said she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex on several occasions and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he forced her to have sex with him again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked. The man she accused of forcing her to have sex with men, including Brooks, was never charged.
Court documents say Lewis was allowed to leave the women’s shelter to work at a local pizzeria. However, the documents showed that since October 13, seven incidents were noted in which she did not promptly return to the shelter after work, a violation of the shelter’s rules. The documents indicate that authorities were closely monitoring his movements via the GPS monitor. Other violations were also found, including an unauthorized encounter with someone she had dated in high school.
The 48-bed shelter is in a neighborhood northwest of downtown Des Moines. It is operated by the Department of Corrections for women on parole, on release, or on temporary release.
Porter had also ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 restitution to Brooks’ estate, a move that many people said was outrageous. Porter said Iowa law requires restitution. Court records show Lewis’ attorney asked the judge to reconsider, and Porter ordered attorneys to file briefs on the matter by Nov. 10. He said he would issue a decision within 30 days.
Lewis’s public defense attorney, Matthew Sheeley, wrote in a document filed in September after Lewis’s sentencing hearing that his 28-year-old sex trafficker put a knife to his neck and body. had forced her to go with Zachary Brooks” to “shoot a trick” for $50 worth of weed. He said the seriousness of his offense should be lessened by the fact that Brooks raped her before she stabbed him .
Sheeley asked Porter to vary his judgment and find that the restitution order is excessive and violates his constitutional rights.
A GoFundMe campaign started by a high school teacher who taught Lewis has raised more than $560,000. No new donations have been accepted, according to the site.
The teacher, Leland Schipper, told the Des Moines Register that he has not been in contact with Lewis since her sentencing in September and is heartbroken that she left the shelter and is worried about his safety. He said the money stayed with the GoFundMe organization and he and Lewis did not have access to it.
Court records indicate that restitution has not yet been paid.
The Associated Press doesn’t usually name sexual assault victims, but Lewis has agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.
Chicago White Sox exercise Tim Anderson’s club option for 2023 and decline their option on Josh Harrison
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson might have a different double-play partner next season.
The Sox exercised their $12.5 million club option on Anderson for 2023 and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison, the team announced Monday.
Anderson, a two-time All-Star, has a .288/.316/.422 slash line in seven seasons with the Sox. He slashed .301/.339/.395 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 2022 and was voted a starter for the All-Star Game for the first time, but his season was cut short by injury.
He was limited to 79 games with his season ending after he tore the sagittal band in his left middle finger Aug. 6 against the Texas Rangers.
“Definitely different, not being able to be 100%, just being up and down, battling through injuries,” Anderson said on Oct. 4. “Definitely not a place you want to be at. I’m definitely going to go out (in 2023) and have fun, for sure.”
Anderson, 29, has been a spark at the top of the Sox lineup, batting at least .301 in each of the last four seasons.
He led the majors with a .335 batting average in 2019 and finished second in the American League at .322 the next season, tying for the league lead with 45 runs. He finished seventh in AL Most Valuable Player Award voting in 2020 and won his first Silver Slugger Award.
Anderson was fourth in the AL with a .309 average in 2021, becoming the first Sox player to finish in the top five for three consecutive seasons.
He made his first All-Star team that season but didn’t get to bat. He went 1-for-2 with a single in the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Anderson signed a six-year, $25 million contract in March 2017 that included the club option for 2023 and a $14 million club option for 2024.
Harrison signed a one-year deal in March with the club option and a $1.5 million buyout for 2023. He slashed .256/.317/.370 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and 50 runs in 119 games in 2022.
Harrison, 35, spent the bulk of his time at second base (a team-high 85 starts at the position), but the two-time All-Star showcased his versatility, making 20 starts at third base and another in left field. He even pitched the ninth inning in three games, including July 5 against the Minnesota Twins in a game in which he also collected his 1,000th career hit.
Harrison started slowly, hitting .135 in April and .194 in May. He heated up in June, hitting .322, and had a .303 average for September and October. He hit .232 in 66 games before the All-Star break and .285 in 53 games after the break.
Minnesota man’s record fish certified months after catch and release
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) certified a state muskie fishing record months after it was released into the wild.
Eric Bakke, an angler from Princeton, Minnesota, caught and released a muskellunge much longer than his shoulder width on June 11 from Lake Mille Lacs, a large lake about 75 miles north of Minneapolis- St. Metropolis of Paul.
The muskellunge caught by Bakke measured 58.25 inches, which broke Minnesota’s previous two muskellunge records of 57.25 inches, both caught in Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021, according to the MDNR press release. on the new record.
“Being able to target and catch fish of this caliber has been one of the great passions of my life,” Bakke told MDNR.
Bakke allegedly caught the muskellunge while trolling with a foot-long muskellunge lure.
When the muskellunge took the lure, Bakke brought the fish back for a “minute or two” before his fishing partner, Jon Blood, caught the catch and helped Bakke measure and photograph the muskellunge, according to MDNR. .
The muskellunge would have been released in less than a minute.
“In order to catch more and bigger fish, you have to put them back: ‘let them go, let them grow,’” Bakke said in a statement. “This record should and will be broken within the next two years if we all make the choice to keep all of these big fish alive and swimming so that the next person can experiment and catch a fish of a lifetime.”
Bakke told MDNR that he was a member of Muskies Inc. – a service-oriented nonprofit that promotes conservation, muskellunge research, hatcheries and sportsmanship, from its headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
MDNR’s State Record Fishing Program recognizes catch and release anglers and certifies record fish with length measurements.
The catch-and-release length program “is promoted in conjunction with the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame’s Master Angler program, which recognizes 60 species of fish,” according to the MDNR website.
Meanwhile, catch-and-hold anglers who bring in record fish are certified by length, girth and weight.
Fox News Digital has reached out to MDNR and Bakke for comment.
“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has caught this fish over the past 20 plus years, taken care of it and put it back,” Bakke told MDNR. “She’s still there for you all to try to catch her again.”
The largest muskellunge caught on record is currently disputed by fishing historians as either 69 pounds, 11 ounces or 70 pounds, 10 ounces, according to the reference body cited, according to Great Lakes Now – a regional environmental news. and Information Center hosted and produced by Detroit Public TV.
Herschel Walker beats Warnock in last three polls on the eve of Election Day
Republican Herschel Walker has a narrow single-digit lead over incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, according to a trio of polls released in the final days of the race.
One of the polls, conducted by the Trafalgar Group from November 4-6, shows Walker leading by three points, receiving 50%, to Warnock’s 47%.
If Walker got at least 50% plus one vote on election night, he would cross the threshold required by Georgia law to win the race and avoid a runoff. In the event of a second round, a second race between the two candidates would take place on December 6.
The other two polls show Walker ahead of Warnock but failed to secure the majority needed to win without a second round.
The race between Walker, a Georgia soccer legend, and Warnock, a longtime pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, is one of the best contests to watch on Tuesday as Republicans aim to regain a majority in the Senate .
It is one of the few battleground races widely considered a draw and has also become one of the most expensive mid-course races. In addition to the tens of millions raised and spent by the candidates’ own campaigns, outside spending — the majority of which was on negative ads — exceeds $146 million, according to OpenSecrets.
One of the other two polls, a Landmark Communications poll conducted Nov. 4-7, found Walker leading by one point, scoring 47%, to Warnock’s 46%.
The third poll, conducted by InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 Atlanta on Nov. 6, found Walker up two, receiving 49%, to Warnock’s 47%.
The polls, all taken from likely voters, come as more than a third of Georgia’s active electorate have already cast their ballots.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office reported that as of the last day of early in-person voting, which was Friday, more than 2.5 million people had cast ballots in person and by mail, a massive number of early turnouts. tied with the 2020 presidential election, when an estimated 2.6 million people voted early.
Breitbart News
Why Ryan Reynolds ‘hopes’ baby #4 is a girl
Blake Lively EXPECTS Baby #4 with Ryan Reynolds
He is the ultimate Girl Dad.
Ryan Reynolds is already outnumbered in his household with a pregnant woman Blake Lively and girls jamesseven, Ines6 and Betty3. So when it comes to her sex and the Gossip Girl Alum’s fourth child, he’s more than happy to continue the trend. “I know girls,” he said in an interview on the Today show on November 7. “So I’m kinda hoping for that.”
The actor is the youngest of four boys and he knows the chaos boys can bring to a home.
“I come from all brothers, that’s why I speak from experience,” Ryan said. “I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four children and we were just arsonists and firefighters.”
But, as the father of three said Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, he and Blake will be “ready for whatever happens”. The couple are following their tradition of not knowing the sex of the baby until it is born.
Military Family Gifted with Mortgage-Free Home by Operation Finally Home
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) – The Frewerd family thought they would take a tour of the Tri-County County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie and young child Dean with a loan mortgage-free at his home in Menomonee Falls on Saturday. The house will be built by Belman Homes.
Morning presenter Mike Curkov hosted the event with local community leaders as the group welcomed the Frewerd family. Frewerd joined the military after 9/11 and was serving in Iraq when the vehicle he was in was hit by an IED. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and PTSD as a result of his service, which still affects him today.
The Frewerd family will live in the 7th Operation Finally Home built in Wisconsin.
US Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd
U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, enlisted in the U.S. Army before he even graduated from high school. At just 19 years old and driven by a desire to serve his country after the events of 9/11, Frewerd began his military career as a cavalry scout. In 2003, Frewerd and his unit were deployed to Iraq, where he served on active duty for over a year.
While on a routine mounted patrol while deployed, Frewerd and members of his unit were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated under their vehicle. The explosion lifted the vehicle off the ground, shattered the windshield and shattered the tires. Although the IED caused no fatalities, Frewerd, who was holding the weapon, hit his head, suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and perforating his eardrum. Shaken and injured, Frewerd and his team still managed to apprehend two suspects before leaving the scene.
Frewerd participated in a number of raids while deployed, helping to recover weapons and other contraband items. Additionally, he performed over 200 escorts as an assistant supply sergeant attached to an operations group. Meanwhile, Frewerd identified several IEDs before they exploded, providing security for the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA), Iraq’s transitional government.
As a result of his service, Frewerd suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He also lives with the effects of TBI, which includes migraine headaches, as well as pain and discomfort from spinal and back injuries. He was honorably discharged in 2005.
Frewerd received a number of awards in recognition of his service. These include two Army Commendation Medals, an Iraq Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and an army service ribbon.
Frewerd and his wife, Katie, recently welcomed their first child, a son. Frewerd is also the father of a teenage daughter. Frewerd and Katie are currently pursuing master’s degrees—Frewerd, an MBA, and Katie, a master’s in administrative leadership. Frewerd currently works as a veterans counselor with the Wisconsin State Veteran Agency, helping other veterans access disability compensation.
As part of his own personal healing, Frewerd continues to volunteer with several veteran organizations, such as Team RWB and Guitars for Vets. As a singer-songwriter, Frewerd also finds hope and healing in music. He and Katie, also a musician, often write and play together.
About Belman Homes | Belman Homes’ vision is to “create the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time.” Association Builder of the Year in 2017” and “Wisconsin Builders Association Builder of the Year in 2022” in addition to many other honors in recent years. Located in Waukesha, this custom home builder, REALTOR®, and real estate developer has proudly hand-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com.
About Operation Finally Home | Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan/nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide custom, mortgage-free homes, transitional housing, and home modifications. home to veterans, first responders and their families. . Founded in 2005, the organization has completed or is planning more than 380 hospitality projects in more than 32 states and just celebrated its 200e dedication. Operation Finally Home partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, renovators, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by meeting one of their greatest needs. most pressing: a home. For more information about Operation Finally Home, visit OperationFinallyHome.org, follow @OpFinallyHome on Twitter, and find us on Facebook.
Mets make big bet on Edwin Diaz to start the offseason
A five-year deal for a closer is a risky bet, but it’s one the Mets are willing to make.
The 2022-23 MLB offseason officially began Sunday with the Mets making Edwin Diaz the richest reliever in baseball history. Pending a physical, Diaz will be the recipient of a five-year, $102 million contract. The 28-year-old right-hander has a player option for 2026, a club option for 2028 and full no-trade protection. The AAV on the contract is $2.4 million.
Diaz was the best closer in baseball last season and the Mets promised fans they would make a competitive offer to keep him. Diaz converted 32 saves in 25 opportunities and four holds in 39 save situations, and went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and a 0.90 FIP. Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs both weighted him as a 3.0 WAR player last year.
But closers don’t often repeat dominant seasons, which is why you typically only see them getting deals in the 2-3 year range in free agency. Their best years may not be fully behind them once they’re old enough to hit free agency, but few short relievers continue to dominate consistently into their 30s. The Mariano Riveras of the game are rare.
The ascent of the Puerto Rico native was not linear. The starter-turned-reliever had a stellar season for the Seattle Mariners in 2018, but after being traded to New York in the infamous deal that brought Robinson Cano to the Mets in exchange for outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, he posted a 5.59 ERA.
Diaz was much better in 2020 but just fine in 2021. But he exploded in 2022 and provided theatrics with his dramatic entrances. His entrance song, “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, became a viral sensation of sorts over the summer. College marching bands play it at football games and clips were shared all over social media. Fans came to Citi Field with the hopes of seeing Diaz run out to the trumpets and Timmy Trumpet even paid a visit to Citi Field to play live.
The Mets see Diaz as more than a key part of the bullpen, they also see him as a key entertainment aspect to home games.
This is a lot of money and a lot of term to commit to a player that may not top this past season again, but the price of another high-caliber high-leverage reliever might have been similar, though over a shorter amount of time.
General manager meetings begin Tuesday in Las Vegas and while those meetings are meant for things like discussing rule changes, getting 30 general managers in one place often leads to deals being discussed as well.
Free agency begins Thursday and teams can negotiate with their current teams until then, but they cannot sign with new teams yet. The Mets are expected to negotiate with two key free agents in outfielder Brandon Nimmo and right-handed ace Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract to become a free agent Monday. Right-handers Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker could be on that list as well, with Bassitt expected to decline a mutual option and Walker accepting a $3 million buyout on a player option, but they don’t appear to be priorities.
The Mets could have to replace up to four starting pitchers if deGrom leaves and are likely to be big players on the free agency market.
The two most intriguing pitchers in this year’s free agency class are Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander. Rodon, the 29-year-old left-hander, has become an analytical darling of sorts since resurrecting his career in 2021. He’s now put up back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, showing that his 2021 season was not an aberration.
Verlander will be 40 in February, but he put together a season so strong he may win a third Cy Young Award. Age is a question considering Max Scherzer – the only starting pitcher signed for next season – will be 39 next year and deGrom will be 35. But Verlander has shown no signs of slowing down. It’s the kind of move the Los Angeles Dodgers might make and the Mets have made no secret of their desire to emulate the Dodgers.
Speaking of the Dodgers, infielder Trea Turner became a free agent Sunday. The Mets are in need of an impact bat and the 29-year-old Turner provides that. Signing Turner would give the Mets a ton of flexibility. Jeff McNeil, the NL batting title winner, and Turner have the ability to play multiple positions and would give the Mets two serious threats at the top of the order. Turner could also replace Nimmo in center field, should the homegrown outfielder sign with another team.
The Mets made a bold move to open the offseason. Expect them to make a few more.
