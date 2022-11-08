Search continues for escaped Iowa teen who killed rapist

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa continued to search Monday for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter where she was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man who allegedly raped her .

A warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to a report filed with the court by a probation officer and the supervisor. residential area of ​​the refuge. The report says Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was required to wear as part of her sentence before leaving the facility.

Lewis’ public defense attorney did not immediately respond to the messages on Monday.

Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford said Lewis was not found Monday afternoon.

Des Moines Police spokesman Paul Parizek said police were told by state corrections officials that Lewis had strayed from the shelter and information was released to officers to let them watch her. He said she would be taken into custody if found and turned over to corrections officials.

Polk County Judge David Porter sentenced Lewis in September to five years probation to be served at the women’s shelter. He also gave her a deferred judgment, which meant that her conviction would be erased from her record if she met the terms of her probation. Porter warned Lewis during his sentencing hearing that by offering him the chance to avoid jail, he was giving him a second chance. “You don’t get a third,” he said.

Lewis had faced a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of Zachary Brooks, 37, married with two children. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.

Corrections officials asked the court to hold a hearing on their request to revoke his probation and deferred judgment and send him to jail.

Lewis said she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex on several occasions and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he forced her to have sex with him again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked. The man she accused of forcing her to have sex with men, including Brooks, was never charged.

Court documents say Lewis was allowed to leave the women’s shelter to work at a local pizzeria. However, the documents showed that since October 13, seven incidents were noted in which she did not promptly return to the shelter after work, a violation of the shelter’s rules. The documents indicate that authorities were closely monitoring his movements via the GPS monitor. Other violations were also found, including an unauthorized encounter with someone she had dated in high school.

The 48-bed shelter is in a neighborhood northwest of downtown Des Moines. It is operated by the Department of Corrections for women on parole, on release, or on temporary release.

Porter had also ordered Lewis to pay $150,000 restitution to Brooks’ estate, a move that many people said was outrageous. Porter said Iowa law requires restitution. Court records show Lewis’ attorney asked the judge to reconsider, and Porter ordered attorneys to file briefs on the matter by Nov. 10. He said he would issue a decision within 30 days.

Lewis’s public defense attorney, Matthew Sheeley, wrote in a document filed in September after Lewis’s sentencing hearing that his 28-year-old sex trafficker put a knife to his neck and body. had forced her to go with Zachary Brooks” to “shoot a trick” for $50 worth of weed. He said the seriousness of his offense should be lessened by the fact that Brooks raped her before she stabbed him .

Sheeley asked Porter to vary his judgment and find that the restitution order is excessive and violates his constitutional rights.

A GoFundMe campaign started by a high school teacher who taught Lewis has raised more than $560,000. No new donations have been accepted, according to the site.

The teacher, Leland Schipper, told the Des Moines Register that he has not been in contact with Lewis since her sentencing in September and is heartbroken that she left the shelter and is worried about his safety. He said the money stayed with the GoFundMe organization and he and Lewis did not have access to it.

Court records indicate that restitution has not yet been paid.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually name sexual assault victims, but Lewis has agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.