Suspect in deadly wrong-way crash near Hudson says drinking and driving was for ‘freedom’

HUDSON, Wis. — An Alexandria, Minn., woman is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after allegedly causing a four-car crash that left a man dead on Oct. 30.

Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, has been charged in St. Croix County with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The first charge holds a maximum penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine, while the second and third charges hold a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.

The charges stem from a crash in which Pospisil is alleged to have been under the influence when she drove her vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-94 in St. Croix County near Hudson, the criminal complaint reads.

Mark Filbrandt, a 54-year-old musician from Robbinsdale, was killed in the crash.

Pospisil and the occupants of the other vehicles did not have any visible injuries at the scene of the crash, the complaint reads.

Filbrandt was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was hit head-on by Pospisil’s, the complaint reads.

An officer on the scene noted that Pospisil had slurred speech and a difficult time keeping her balance, and found an empty bottle of vodka on the floor of her vehicle, the complaint reads.

According to the criminal complaint, Pospisil admitted she had been drinking after a wedding, and tests revealed her blood-alcohol content to be 0.218, which is more than two and a half times Wisconsin’s legal limit of .08.

In an interview with police, Pospisil said she has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and that her drinking and driving on the day in question was for “freedom,” and compared it to a relapse, the complaint reads.

She also stated she was an alcoholic and had no memory of driving the wrong way on the interstate, the complaint reads.

The first thing Pospisil said she remembered after the crash was EMTs pulling her from the vehicle and police reading her the Miranda rights, the complaint reads.

She was also “shocked” when it was revealed to her that Filbrandt died in the crash, the complaint reads.

This is not the first time Pospisil has been involved in a drunken driving crash. Last year, she was convicted of a third-degree DWI in Douglas County District Court after she allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign in Brandon on Jan. 13, according to court documents.

Another third-degree DWI charge and a charge of criminal vehicular operation were dismissed.

Pospisil’s blood-alcohol content was 0.298 in the Brandon crash, court documents read.

Pospisil’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28 in St. Croix County. She currently is in the St. Croix County Jail.