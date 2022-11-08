News
Suspect in deadly wrong-way crash near Hudson says drinking and driving was for ‘freedom’
HUDSON, Wis. — An Alexandria, Minn., woman is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after allegedly causing a four-car crash that left a man dead on Oct. 30.
Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, has been charged in St. Croix County with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.
The first charge holds a maximum penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine, while the second and third charges hold a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.
The charges stem from a crash in which Pospisil is alleged to have been under the influence when she drove her vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-94 in St. Croix County near Hudson, the criminal complaint reads.
Mark Filbrandt, a 54-year-old musician from Robbinsdale, was killed in the crash.
Pospisil and the occupants of the other vehicles did not have any visible injuries at the scene of the crash, the complaint reads.
Filbrandt was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was hit head-on by Pospisil’s, the complaint reads.
An officer on the scene noted that Pospisil had slurred speech and a difficult time keeping her balance, and found an empty bottle of vodka on the floor of her vehicle, the complaint reads.
According to the criminal complaint, Pospisil admitted she had been drinking after a wedding, and tests revealed her blood-alcohol content to be 0.218, which is more than two and a half times Wisconsin’s legal limit of .08.
In an interview with police, Pospisil said she has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and that her drinking and driving on the day in question was for “freedom,” and compared it to a relapse, the complaint reads.
She also stated she was an alcoholic and had no memory of driving the wrong way on the interstate, the complaint reads.
The first thing Pospisil said she remembered after the crash was EMTs pulling her from the vehicle and police reading her the Miranda rights, the complaint reads.
She was also “shocked” when it was revealed to her that Filbrandt died in the crash, the complaint reads.
This is not the first time Pospisil has been involved in a drunken driving crash. Last year, she was convicted of a third-degree DWI in Douglas County District Court after she allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign in Brandon on Jan. 13, according to court documents.
Another third-degree DWI charge and a charge of criminal vehicular operation were dismissed.
Pospisil’s blood-alcohol content was 0.298 in the Brandon crash, court documents read.
Pospisil’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28 in St. Croix County. She currently is in the St. Croix County Jail.
Biden, indifferent to bipartisan grumbling over Ukraine aid, won’t back down from ‘blank cheque’ for war
The White House said Monday that US support for Ukraine would remain unwavering regardless of which party takes control of Congress after Tuesday’s midterm elections.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that despite recent questions raised by members of both parties about the “blank cheque” for military and economic aid to Kyiv, Ms. Biden remains confident that future aid will continue to enjoy broad bipartisan support.
“We are confident that United States support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unwavering,” she said. “That’s what we believe and that’s how we see it going forward.”
The Biden administration has gone to great lengths in recent weeks to reassure Ukraine that US aid will not dry up after the midterms.
Last week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where he announced the administration’s latest $400 million security assistance package. and pledged continued support “to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.”
Yet rifts have emerged in both parties in Congress over unlimited support for the war effort against Russia.
SEE ALSO: White House reassures voters after Kremlin-linked contractor admits Russia interfered in election
In a letter last month, 30 House progressives urged Biden to push for peace talks in Ukraine, marking a sharp break within the president’s party over his strategy.
Lawmakers suggested Mr Biden would have strong Democratic support for Ukraine aid if he followed their advice, urging the president to ‘match the military and economic support that the United States has provided to Ukraine to a proactive diplomatic impulse”.
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat of Washington, later withdrew the letter under intense pressure from party leaders.
Across the aisle, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned in October that Congress would not provide a “blank check” to Ukraine if the GOP, as expected, wins. the majority on Tuesday.
Some Republicans are openly expressing skepticism about endless financial support for Kyiv, while Americans face growing economic uncertainty at home.
Mr Biden chastised the GOP for Mr McCarthy’s remarks, saying Republicans “don’t get it”.
“It’s much bigger than Ukraine,” he said. “It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious. »
Congress has approved more than $60 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine this year alone, with the 30 signatories to Monday’s letter among those backing the spending.
A majority of GOP lawmakers still support funding for Ukraine, despite the fact that 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate voted against a $40 billion aid package in May.
Police issue alert for missing teen from Blaine
Police have issued a missing person alert for a 16-year old girl who has been missing since last week.
In an alert shared by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police say Madison Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. Thursday. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Sellers was last seen in Minneapolis using public transportation in the Hiawatha area. She is known to frequent Roseville and Brooklyn Park.
Sellers is described as 5-foot-5 and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.
Mississippi governor responds to inquiry into Jackson water issues
JACKSON, miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released his response Monday to a congressional inquiry into the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state capital without running water for several days at the end of summer.
Reeves said Jackson received disproportionate funding for its water system based on the size of the city. He also said that local officials were only responsible for the water problems themselves.
“(M)y the administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water system upgrades have been in the past and will continue to be made available and distributed among over 1,100 Mississippi water systems on a race-neutral purpose and basis,” Republican Reeves said in a letter dated Oct. 31 to Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York.
The two Democrats sent Reeves a letter Oct. 17 asking for details about where Mississippi sent money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including “racial demographics and population size of each” community that received assistance. They also requested information on whether Jackson, who is 80% black, faced “heavy hurdles” to receive additional federal funds.
Comparing census data to recipients of state water loans, Reeves wrote “there is no evidence to suggest that there has been ‘underinvestment’ in the city or that it received disproportionately less than any other region of the state.” In 2021, Jackson accounted for 68% of all loans disbursed, Reeves wrote.
Mississippi received about $1.8 billion in ARPA money, and the legislature allocated $750 million in competitive grants for Mississippi water systems. Officials announced last week that they had approved Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help pay for seven water and sewer projects.
Thompson and Maloney said in a joint statement Monday that recent federal assistance to Jackson can be attributed to greater federal involvement. They said they received the governor’s letter on Monday.
“The Governor’s response to our letter is a clear recognition that the City of Jackson and its water systems are in desperate need of resources to provide clean water to residents of the city,” Thompson and Maloney said. “Democrats have embraced infrastructure funding for this specific purpose, and the Biden administration has orders in place to maximize the delivery of these resources to the communities that need them most — including Jackson — to overcome generational disinvestment in communities of color at all levels of government.
They also pointed to an ongoing EPA civil rights investigation into whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against Jackson in distributing water infrastructure funds.
Reeves wrote that Jackson’s tax collections increased from 2003 to 2020, but the numbers cited by the governor did not take into account declining purchasing power due to inflation. Reeves wrote that Jackson’s property tax collections were about $60 million in 2003 and $79 million in 2020. An inflation calculator shows that $60 million in 2003 would be worth about $84 million in 2020 – so while the numbers were up, purchasing power was down.
Reeves also wrote that Jackson’s sales tax collections increased over those years, but he did not mention that part of the increase was due to Jackson residents voting in 2014. to approve an additional 1% sales tax to help pay for infrastructure improvements.
“Enforcement efforts” against Jackson by federal regulators are evidence of the city’s mismanagement, he said.
In September, federal prosecutors threatened legal action if the city did not agree to negotiations related to its water supply system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said last week negotiations were continuing. While the EPA said current samples indicate Jackson’s water quality meets federal standards, testing is ongoing and legal action against the city is still possible.
Through a spokesperson, Lumumba declined to comment on the governor’s letter on Monday.
Jackson has had water issues for years, and the latest issues began in late August after heavy rains exacerbated problems at the main sewage treatment plant, leaving many patrons without running water. Jackson had previously been on a boil water advisory since late July because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people sick.
Reeves said the city has been unable to manage its billing system and hire enough qualified staff to manage the system.
Running water was restored within days and a boil water advisory was lifted in mid-September, but Thompson and Maloney’s letter to Reeves said “the plant’s infrastructure d city water remains tight and risks to Jackson residents persist.”
Thompson and Maloney said their letter marked “the start of a joint investigation” by House Homeland Security and Oversight and Reform Committees into the water crisis. If the Democrats lose their majority in the midterm elections, the investigation is unlikely to continue without bipartisan interest.
Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues.
Rockets beat Magic despite Banchero’s 30 in battle of top draft picks
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. have spent the last several months competing:
- Competing to be the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, which Banchero became with Smith going to Houston at No. 3.
- Battling in summer league, with Banchero and Magic getting the upper hand over Smith and the Rockets in the July 7 matchup.
- Competing Monday at Amway Center, where the Rockets got the upper hand, beating the Magic (2-9) 134-127 as part of Orlando’s seven-game homestand.
But there was a period, Banchero said, where the two were almost college teammates.
“We almost went to Tennessee together,” Banchero said ahead of the matchup featuring two of the past draft’s top-three picks. “Not a lot of people know that.
How seriously did Banchero and Smith consider playing at Tennessee under coach Rick Barnes?
“Me and Jabari both took official visits there,” Banchero said. “I had a great relationship with the coaching staff at Tennessee.”
Banchero and Smith were in a group chat along with current Memphis Grizzlies guard Kennedy Chandler, a Tennessee native who wound up playing for the Volunteers.
Banchero and Smith played for Duke and Auburn, respectively, before becoming top picks. Chandler was drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round (No. 38 overall) in June.
“That was almost a thing,” Banchero said. “Ended up working out the way he did. We all got to where we’re supposed to go.”
Although Banchero (30 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists) had the better individual performance, Smith (3 points on 1-of-4 shooting) and the Rockets (2-9) left Central Florida with their second win.
Franz Wagner added 23 points (9-of-12 shooting), 7 assists and 5 rebounds while Terrence Ross scored 21 off the bench.
Monday was Banchero’s second consecutive 30-point game but the Magic (2-9) left Amway Center without the victory because the Rockets took advantage of their defense.
Houston, led by Jalen Green’s 34 points, knocked down 24 of 48 (50%) 3-pointers.
The Rockets got comfortable from beyond the arc because of the defensive attention Alperen Şengün (20 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists) garnered in the first half and their ability to get into the paint to create catch-and-shoot looks from beyond the arc.
Monday marked the second consecutive game Banchero played opposite another top pick from his draft class.
The Magic were coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings, who drafted Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick, on Saturday.
“Every game [and] every matchup I have is fun,” Banchero said. “I always try and see who we are playing, see who I am matched up with and really watch a lot of that player. And also just get myself excited — whether it’s a rookie guy in my class, whether it’s a superstar, whether it’s a vet — I try to get myself excited for every matchup because it’s the NBA. You can’t relax in any of these games.”
All 30 NBA teams played Monday, the eve of Election Day.
As part of the league’s support for civic engagement, no games will be played on Election Day.
“It is so important that it’s the point of emphasis for us,” coach Jamahl Mosley said, “to help everyone have an opportunity to use their voice, to cast their ballot and have an opinion on what’s happening to create change.”
Ozzy Osbourne would rather ‘stay in America’ amid UK move
Ozzy Osbourne is questioning his decision to return to the UK just three months after announcing he was returning home.
“To be honest with you, if I had what it took, I would stay in America,” he told Consequence in their latest cover story published on Monday. “I’m American now.”
The Black Sabbath singer, 73, revealed in August that he was “fed up” with the staggering number of shootings in America and planned to move to escape gun violence.
However, after “getting a bit of a flack from people” online, he now regrets his decision.
“To be honest with you, I don’t want to go back [to England]”, he repeated. “F–k that.”
Ozzy also explained that it wasn’t just gun violence that spurred his desire to leave the United States, but it was also his wife, Sharon’s controversial exit from “The Talk” in March.
The 70-year-old was ousted from the talk show after she defended Piers Morgan’s harsh criticism of Meghan Markle, who many have called “insensitive to racism”.
“When my wife was called a racist [The Talk], she’s absolutely not racist,” Ozzy told the outlet. “Her boyfriend is Piers Morgan…She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him.’ She just respected her ability to have free speech. That’s all she said. And she got a lot of flak because of that, so we actually had to have f-king armed guards and all that.
Sharon also spoke to the outlet to discuss the couple’s decision to relocate, saying Los Angeles is no longer the “heaven” it was when the duo moved there more than a decade ago. 20 years.
“In the 70s, if you liked music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s no longer exciting. It didn’t deviate, it went down,” she said.
“It’s not a nice place to live. It’s dangerous here. There’s crime in every big city, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.
Ozzy and Sharon previously announced that they would document their experience of moving across the pond in a 10-part BBC television series called “Home to Roost”. However, the move will mean leaving their growing family behind.
On Sunday, Page Six reported that Kelly Osbourne was heading to the hospital to give birth to her first son with Sid Wilson.
Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne welcomed his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart in July. He shares three other children – Pearl, Andy and Minnie – with ex Lisa Stelly.
While Ozzy may not be thrilled about giving up his Los Angeles roots, he’s excited to be back on stage after undergoing “life-changing” surgery in June.
The rocker performed for the first time in years at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in August and at a Los Angeles Rams football game the following month, lighting a new fire under the musician.
“I’m determined to get back on stage,” he told the outlet, adding that while he won’t be doing “nine-month tours” anymore, his dream is to keep performing.
“I’m still recovering and I have a goal. And my goal is to get back on stage. It’s the driving force in me. I miss my audience. I miss doing concerts. I miss my crew. I miss my group. I miss everything.
Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Former President Donald Trump holds a “Save America” rally in Vandalia, Ohio on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday at Dayton International Airport.
The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will hold a rally in Ohio pic.twitter.com/ikTQJPl4L5
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 26, 2022
Trump will speak in support of JD Vance, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, and other U.S. House candidates.
Those expected to deliver remarks alongside Trump and Vance on Monday night include Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Rep. Mike Carey and House contestants Max Miller and JR Majewski.
Trump went 16-0 in the endorsements in Ohio’s primary season in May.
The former president and Republicans hope to make Buckeye State even redder after Trump won the state by eight points in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
Vance is leading Democratic opponent Tim Ryan’s representative in several recent polls, some of which show him leading by ten points, Breitbart News reported.
In a latest generic Congressional Rasmussen poll, Republicans hold a five-point lead heading into Tuesday.
There are swirling reports that Trump told his allies he could announce a 2024 presidential race at Monday’s rally; however, this follows other reports saying Trump will wait until after midterm to announce.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
