News
T20 World Cup 2022: Check The Rules How Winners Are Declared If a Semi-final or Final Match Gets Washed Out Due To Rain – JK Breaking News
T20 World Cup 2022: Check The Rules How Winners Are Declared If a Semi-final or Final Match Gets Washed Out Due To Rain – JK Breaking News
The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 is finally reaching it’s end as India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand emerged as the four semi-finalists for this tournament. Team India topped the table from Group 2 as they will face England in pursuit of the final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. On the other hand, Pakistan who miraculously qualified from Group 2 will take on New Zealand on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket.
Rain has been the biggest villain in the T20 World Cup this year, washing out multiple matches. Though the rain curse hasn’t been as deadly in Group 2, in Group 1, it has seen some important matches being abandoned, leading to a chaotic situation from the semi-finals qualification perspective.
However, In group stage, both teams have shared 1 point in a NR game but if the game gets washed out in knockout stage, who will be declared as winners? Here in this article, we will have a look on how winners are declared if a semi-final (or) final game of T20 WC 2022 gets washed out.
T20 WC 2022 Knockout schedule:
- Semi-Final 1 at Sydney, 9th Nov (1:30 PM IST)
- Semi-Final 2 at Adelaide, 10th Nov (1:30 PM IST)
- Finals at Melbourne, 13th Nov (1:30 PM IST)
What will happen if the semifinal or final match of T20 WC 2022 gets washed out due to rain?
- If a semi-final or final game is washed out, a reserve day will be scheduled for that game at the same venue. On the reserve day, the match will be continued from the same position.
- If the reserve day is also washed out, the team in first place in the points table will be proclaimed the semi-finals winner.
- The final game on November 13th will have a reserve day in case of rain, but if the match is also washed out on the reserve day, both finalists will be crowned joint-winners of T20 WC 2022 by ICC.
NOTE: In the 2002 Champions Trophy final match, the match was washed on both match and reserve days, thus both Sri Lanka and India were declared joint winners.
The post T20 World Cup 2022: Check The Rules How Winners Are Declared If a Semi-final or Final Match Gets Washed Out Due To Rain – JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
How Alexander Canario’s freak injury further complicates the Chicago Cubs’ center-field options and offseason approach
The sequence was eerily familiar.
Chicago Cubs prospect Alexander Canario awkwardly hit first base and went down hard during a Dominican Winter League game two weeks ago. The subsequent injury to the 22-year-old outfielder — a fractured left ankle and separated left shoulder — was reminiscent of how infield prospect Ed Howard’s season ended in mid-May.
Howard awkwardly tried to avoid a tag on an errant throw to first base and landed in a heap beyond the bag. The Cubs’ 2020 first-round pick fractured his left hip on the play.
Howard is rehabbing at the team’s complex in Mesa, Ariz., and the Cubs hope he will begin light baseball activities after Thanksgiving, vice president of player development Jared Banner said Monday at the general manager meetings.
Canario also faces a lengthy recovery from his freak injury. He had surgery last week in Chicago on his ankle and will undergo another surgery this week on his shoulder. The procedure will be the second on Canario’s left shoulder; a torn labrum was repaired in November 2020 after he dislocated the shoulder while in the San Francisco Giants organization.
Canario won’t be ready for the start of the 2023 season. There is no timetable beyond that for his return.
“These guys put a lot of work in, especially in Canario’s case,” Banner said. “He had a really amazing season in many respects, and to see him go down like that, it hurt us all. It was devastating to him as well.”
The Arizona Fall League presented an opportunity for outfielder Brennen Davis to gain valuable at-bats after missing more than three months because of back pain and ensuing surgery to cauterize a vascular malformation that pushed against a nerve.
Davis’ AFL experience ended after five games and 21 plate appearances because of what Banner described as “general soreness.” He added that the Cubs don’t believe the issue relates to Davis’ previous sciatic pain.
Davis is close to 100%, and Banner expects him to be full go by the start of spring training.
“I don’t want to speculate, but whenever you have to take that much time off from physical activity, it can make returning a little bit bumpy and nonlinear,” Banner said.
Canario’s injuries and lengthy recovery along with Davis’ lost season are a blow to the Cubs’ options in center field and, by extension, the offseason avenues they could pursue to upgrade the roster.
Although they anticipate Canario will be back in games sometime next season, it would be difficult to confidently project him to contribute in the big leagues in 2023. It’s a disappointing development for both the player and team after Canario slugged his way through three levels this year to reach Triple A for the first time.
Canario, acquired for Kris Bryant at the 2021 trade deadline, led all Cubs minor-leaguers with 37 home runs while posting a .343 on-base percentage this year and figured to play an important role in 2023. He could have been used in an offseason trade to improve another area of the roster — as top prospect and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong looms — or earned playing time in center while providing power in the lineup.
A fully healthy Davis entering spring training would quell some concerns, especially after having three months to continue building up. Davis can be a dynamic outfielder, and he turned 23 at the beginning of November.
Game experience matters, and Davis needs more of it. Since debuting in 2018, he has tallied 906 plate appearances in four minor-league seasons with 558 plate appearances above High A. That includes 174 plate appearances at Triple-A Iowa in 2022, when he was dealing with the back pain that initially arose during spring training.
Davis appeared on track to debut in the majors this year and perhaps solidify the Cubs center-field job. Instead, there are only more questions.
The Cubs have amassed more minor-league depth and high-ceiling talent the last two seasons, creating an opportunity to cash in some of their prospect capital for a proven big-leaguer. But the injury blows are significant and could affect the offseason roster-building vision.
Now the Cubs must wait to gain clarity on how Davis, Canario, Howard and catcher Miguel Amaya — who was unable to play in the AFL because of a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot — might fit into their plans for next year and beyond.
()
News
China’s imports and exports slump due to coronavirus lockdowns
China Customs data for October released on Monday showed a surprisingly sharp decline in imports and exports, the latter contracting for the first time since the early days of the 2020 Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Analysts said the lockdowns Ongoing coronaviruses in China, combined with a slowing global economy and disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contributed to the dismal numbers.
Reuters thought October’s numbers could be ‘gloomy’ enough to cause political problems for the Chinese Communist Party, which refuses to admit its ‘zero-Covid’ lockdown policy is a mistake, even as the rest of the world pandemic pass:
Outbound shipments in October were down 0.3% from a year earlier, a sharp turnaround from a 5.7% gain in September, official data showed on Monday, and well below market expectations. analysts for a 4.3% increase. This is the worst performance since May 2020.
Data suggests demand remains fragile overall, and analysts warn of further gloom for exporters in the coming quarters, further adding pressure on the country’s manufacturing sector and the world’s second-largest economy struggling with ongoing restrictions. from COVID-19 and prolonged property weakness.
Chinese exporters have not even been able to capitalize on a prolonged weakening of the yuan currency since April and the key year-end shopping season, underscoring growing tensions for consumers and businesses around the world.
CNBC noted that China’s exports to the United States fell 12.6% year-on-year in October, while the European Union was down 9%, while shipments from China to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had actually risen 20% in October. This has prompted speculation that high inflation and the West’s slumping economies are significantly reducing demand for Chinese exports.
“Other flagship exporters in Asia, such as South Korea and Taiwan, also reported faltering overseas sales, indicating a general slowdown in trade as the global economy loses momentum,” the report said. the wall street journal (WSJ) Noted.
“Lockdowns have hurt economic activity throughout the year, and the threat of new measures to stifle even the tiniest outbreaks of Covid-19 means consumers are reluctant to spend and businesses are reluctant to invest, compounding the brake of a deflated real estate bubble”, WSJ added.
The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, the world’s largest Apple iPhone assembly plant, is a particularly notable lockdown-related export crisis. Factory workers scaled fences and fled on foot to remote villages to escape a coronavirus lockdown imposed on the facility.
Escapees from the Foxconn facility told the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) in weekend interviews that they fled hideous confinement conditions, including shortages of food and medicine, a “quarantine” that looked more like imprisonment, and piles of uncollected trash that litter factory. A common fear was that healthy people were locked in dormitories with infected and fast-spreading coronavirus infections.
Apple announced on Monday that it expects “lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than we previously anticipated,” so customers “will experience longer wait times to receive their new products”. On Sunday, Foxconn kicked off its latest recruitment drive, offering runaway workers higher wages and bonuses if they return to the factory.
Meanwhile, imports fell 0.7% instead of growing 0.1% as expected, a disappointment that market analysts attributed to coronavirus shutdowns, collapsing housing markets and possibly apprehension about dictator Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third term as head of the Communist Party of China.
Breitbart News
News
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Back In Talking Terms As They Appear Chatty At Saint’s Football Game
Okay, we all agree last month was tough for Kanye West’s financial and mental health with him constantly in the news for the wrong reasons, attacking people, Jewish and Black folks, and most especially his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, just like all bipolar disorders, Ye appears to be calm presently contrary to his famous slogan,… Read More »Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Back In Talking Terms As They Appear Chatty At Saint’s Football Game
The post Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Back In Talking Terms As They Appear Chatty At Saint’s Football Game appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens OLB Justin Houston almost retired. In a dominant season, he’s doing things even he can’t explain.
Justin Houston said in July that he had “too much juice” to retire. This season — and especially Monday night — he’s proved that.
The 33-year-old linebacker notched 2 1/2 sacks and a late interception, becoming the first Raven to post three straight multi-sack games. Sparked by his big plays, the Ravens’ defense terrorized the New Orleans Saints as Baltimore took home a 27-13 victory to improve to 6-3 heading into their bye week.
But before he decided he had an abundance of “juice,” Houston considered retirement this offseason. He and his wife went on vacation for a few days, he said, and he turned off his phone and prayed during that time. The result: He opted to come back for a second year in Baltimore, his 12th NFL season.
Few pass-rushers are able to play a dozen years effectively, but Houston is continuing to enjoy success, and his 8 1/2 sacks this year (despite missing three games with a groin injury) are tied for second in the NFL. He’s on pace for the second-most sacks of his career, behind only his league-leading 22 in 2014.
He’s amazed even himself.
“The things that are happening on the field, I can’t even explain,” he said. “I don’t even know what I’m doing some of these times.”
He played 65% of Baltimore’s defensive snaps Monday and pressured the quarterback five times, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
In addition to his sacks, Houston made a pivotal play in the fourth quarter when, after Brent Urban deflected a pass from Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, Houston snagged it out of the air for an interception. Afterward, he handed the ball to his son, who sat in the front row of the Caesars Superdome, wearing his father’s No. 50 jersey.
Houston’s pick gave the Ravens possession in the red zone and set up a final touchdown that all but sealed the game’s fate.
As ESPN interviewed Lamar Jackson after the game, the star quarterback embraced Houston.
“He did his thing tonight,” Jackson said of Houston. “Hall of Famer, right there.”
Houston has already earned himself a $1 million bonus thus far this season by surpassing five total sacks (a $500,000 incentive) and, now, 7 1/2 sacks (another $500,000), according to Ravens salary cap expert Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report. With 1 1/2 more sacks, he’ll reach double digits and another $500,000, and he’ll receive the same amount should he make the Pro Bowl.
Second-year linebacker Odafe Oweh previously dubbed Houston, “Yoda,” and he later revised that nickname to “Sensei.” After Monday, he was once again impressed.
“It’s like he was in God mode today, he wasn’t even sensei mode, he was [in] God mode. I just look and it’s another play, another play, another play,” Oweh said.
“[Houston’s] a beast, man,” said 36-year-old Calais Campbell, another ageless stalwart of the Baltimore defense. “What he’s been doing the last few weeks has been special. Incredible. And I tell him all the time, I’m happy to be his teammate. He’s a great guy to play football with.”
Houston and Campbell both wished the Ravens had “pitched a goose egg” — that is, held the Saints to zero points — but Baltimore nevertheless looked strong in holding the Saints to just 243 total yards.
The Ravens have a bye week in Week 10 but will seek to build upon their three-game winning streak afterward. Meanwhile, Houston will seek to continue his streak of sacks; from the looks of it, he has plenty of “juice” left.
“Justin’s doing a great job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He can still bring it. You watch him in one-on-ones, he still can win one-on-one, he’s just got a knack. But also, he’s still talented, he’s still explosive, he’s still strong.”
()
News
Can Biden deliver on his $11 billion international climate aid pledge? : NPR
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden has pledged $11 billion a year in international climate assistance by 2024, quadrupling the previous US record.
It’s something Biden has repeatedly raised in speeches to other world leaders, including at the United Nations General Assembly in September.
“To fulfill our global responsibility, my administration is working with our Congress to provide more than $11 billion a year in international climate finance,” Biden said then, “to help low-income countries implement their climate goals and to ensure a just energy transition.”
When Biden speaks about US efforts to reduce carbon emissions at the United Nations climate summit, COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday, Biden will repeat that he wants to “help the most vulnerable to strengthen their resilience to climate impacts,” the White House press said. Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
But it remains unclear whether the president will be able to achieve his goal — particularly if Republicans make gains in the midterm elections this week — as Congress has been reluctant to spend as much money as Biden l ‘asked.
What is international climate aid for?
At previous international climate summits, such as the one Biden will attend this week, developed countries have agreed to help less developed and more vulnerable nations adjust to life on a warmer planet. Developed countries are historically the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, while developing countries have contributed very little to global warming but are bearing the brunt of the damage caused by a warmer and more unpredictable climate. This type of aid and investment is often referred to as “climate finance”.
The United States is the largest economy in the world and the largest cumulative emitter of greenhouse gases. It has done more over time to warm the planet than any other nation, although China now emits more on an annual basis.
How much is the US government spending to help other countries fight climate change?
The United States, like other countries, is required to submit a report every two years to the United Nations documenting progress on its climate goals. The Trump administration did not file these reports for 2018 or 2020.
A retrospective report, submitted by the Biden administration last year, said the United States invested an average of $2.2 billion per year between 2015 and 2018 in international climate finance.
As for what the United States has contributed to climate finance under Biden, the totals have not been officially counted, but the share appropriated by Congress has increased during his tenure.
In March of this year, Democrats in Congress passed a budget that allocated about $1 billion to international climate aid efforts — $387 million more than the same line items under the Trump administration, though far from the 2.5 billion dollars requested by the White House. , and far less than Biden would need to meet his larger pledge.
Overall, the FY22 bill is extremely disappointing for international climate finance.
Last year, Biden pledged to provide $11.4 billion per year by 2024. If Congress is only willing to increase funding by $387 million each year, it will take until 2050 to reach this goal ! pic.twitter.com/9So17q2Dyu
—Joe Thwaites (@joethw8s) March 11, 2022
How Much Should the United States Spend on Climate Change Aid?
At a United Nations conference in 2009, 12 of the world’s largest economies – including the United States – pledged to collectively mobilize at least $100 billion each year for international climate assistance by 2020. from public and private sources.
This pledge was never fulfilled – and countries have now extended the target to 2025.
In 2020, the most recent year for which full data is available, developed countries mobilized around $83 billion for climate finance, a mix of government grants and loans as well as private dollars.
Compared to the other countries involved, the United States invests a lot of money in terms of total dollars, but a relatively small amount compared to the size of its economy.
An analysis by the World Resources Institute, which works to advance international climate action, estimates that a “fair share” for the United States of the $100 billion commitment from major economies would be between $40 billion and $47 billion. dollars a year, given the size of its economy and its historical contribution to global warming.
The $11 billion in annual climate financial assistance Biden has pledged — and the $100 billion the United States has pledged collectively with other global economies — would be a major resource to help the poorest countries. to adapt and mitigate the damage caused by global warming.
Proponents see it as a good faith commitment, a sign that the United States and other major emitters are taking the issue seriously.
But as a UN report announced earlier this month, the pledge is still well below the total amount needed to tackle the immense global challenges posed by the climate crisis.
Where would the money for Biden’s climate pledge come from?
The administration has two main sources of funding it hopes to tap into: appropriate funding from Congress and funds from federal development agencies.
The White House would like Congress to provide $5.3 billion, or about half of the total pledge, to help specific countries and support major international efforts like the Green Climate Fund.
Administration officials hope the second half will come from sources such as the Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), government agencies that use financial instruments such as loans and insurance to advance US foreign policy objectives.
Congress doesn’t like Biden’s $11 billion pledge
The first — and most immediate — hurdle Biden faces is Congress. Passing any funding bill requires 60 votes to clear the Senate. That means Democrats have to convince some Republican lawmakers to join them.
The White House asked Congress for $5.3 billion in funding in its 2023 budget request in March, which would be enough, in combination with the money earmarked for development funding, to meet the president’s pledge. . But that’s a big step up from what Congress has done in the past — about five times what it’s allocated for 2022.
Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, denounced the White House proposal as “another pipe dream of liberal activism and climate extremism.”
And since the release of the budget in the spring, the headwinds facing the administration have only grown stronger. Inflation has remained stubbornly high and some economists fear that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.
That would mean adding billions to international climate aid could be a tough pill for some lawmakers — even some Democrats — to swallow.
Biden also hopes to appeal to development agencies for climate funds
Government development agencies are another source of funding for Biden’s pledge. The government invests in overseas projects through agencies such as the Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation, which lend money and seek to generate a return on their investments.
The Export-Import Bank and DFC support their work largely through the fees and returns they make on their loans and other programs, rather than through the money they receive from Congress.
These agencies may increase their spending on climate-focused programs to help meet the president’s pledge, according to Bella Tonkonogy of the Climate Policy Initiative, a nonprofit policy research organization.
But Tonkonogy warned it was not just about whether the government could find the money. There is also the question of whether these agencies can quickly identify and validate quality projects.
“This will require working differently – from developing comprehensive climate strategies, to building staff capacity, to partnering with other agencies,” Tonkonogy said.
NPR News
News
Kanye West Needs $1 Billion To Buy Back “White Lives Matter” Trademark From Black Activists, Ramses Ja And Quinton Ward
As reported earlier, “White Lives Matter” has been trademarked by two black activists by the name, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward. These two despite claiming trade marking the phrase White Lives Matter are of no monetary benefit for them but solely keep people like Kanye West and Candace Owens from abusing it. They say if… Read More »Kanye West Needs $1 Billion To Buy Back “White Lives Matter” Trademark From Black Activists, Ramses Ja And Quinton Ward
The post Kanye West Needs $1 Billion To Buy Back “White Lives Matter” Trademark From Black Activists, Ramses Ja And Quinton Ward appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
T20 World Cup 2022: Check The Rules How Winners Are Declared If a Semi-final or Final Match Gets Washed Out Due To Rain – JK Breaking News
How Alexander Canario’s freak injury further complicates the Chicago Cubs’ center-field options and offseason approach
Ambire x swappin.gifts Partnership Offers Crypto Users Real World Goods & Services
China’s imports and exports slump due to coronavirus lockdowns
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Back In Talking Terms As They Appear Chatty At Saint’s Football Game
Chainlink (LINK) Rejected At $9.20 But Picks Up Steam
Ravens OLB Justin Houston almost retired. In a dominant season, he’s doing things even he can’t explain.
Can Biden deliver on his $11 billion international climate aid pledge? : NPR
Kanye West Needs $1 Billion To Buy Back “White Lives Matter” Trademark From Black Activists, Ramses Ja And Quinton Ward
Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data